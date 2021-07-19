After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, NFL teams will once again hold joint practice sessions during training camp. All told, there are 30 joint practice sessions scheduled between August 7 and August 25. The first joint practice session will include the Dallas Cowboys, who will have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams two days after facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Rams, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins, Panthers, Eagles, Patriots and Jets will each participate in two different joint practice sessions. A notable joint session involves the defending champion Buccaneers and the Titans, as Tom Brady will be reunited with former teammate Mike Vrabel. This will be the second time that Brady and Vrabel have faced each other in a joint practice session; don't be surprised if theses sessions are as memorable as the first ones were.

Here's a look at each scheduled joint practice date, matchup and location in preparation for this year's training camps. The Cowboys and Steelers will open camp on Wednesday, with the Buccaneers opening camp on July 24. The rest of the league will officially open camp on Tuesday, July 27.