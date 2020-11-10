1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Bengals were off this weekend, but there would be no overtaking Joe Burrow as the top rookie this season. Justin Herbert played this weekend but Burrow had played two games more than his rookie peer coming into the week.

2 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert had the Chargers in a position to win late but they fell short once again. Seven of eight Los Angeles games have been decided by a touchdown or less. Herbert threw for 326 yards with two TDs and no INTs.

3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. may not have all of the elite athletic traits of other safeties across the league but there is one aspect that cannot be overlooked: his ability to be in the right place at the right time. His instincts are off the charts and that is a testament to his hard work and likely the teachings of his father, who played 14 seasons in the NFL.

4 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OG

Michael Onwenu was back at right tackle for the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The stage was set for a night of draft nerds watching Mekhi Becton on one sideline and Onwenu on the other, but that excitement was quickly dashed as Becton exited with an injury. Onwenu plays "The Patriot Way."

5 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

The Vikings have been Dalvin Cook's team when healthy. Over the past two weeks, Minnesota has imposed their will on the ground and it has led to two of their three victories this season. Justin Jefferson's issue has been a lack of consistency. He has three games of 103 receiving yards or more, and three of 26 receiving yards or less.

6 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Tristan Wirfs may not be adding too many plays from Sunday's game against Tampa Bay to his season-long highlight reel. Cam Jordan was a handful for the rookie and the Buccaneers did little to help him. Despite the setback, Wirfs has made an impressive transition to the NFL.

7 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions OG

Jonah Jackson has been the clear-cut interior offensive line specific rookie. Michael Onwenu has been better but he's also playing right tackle. Jackson is physical at the point of attack and does a good job looking for work when disengaged.

8 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon has been sensational since becoming a staple in the Indianapolis secondary. His climb up the list has been swift. There were never questions about Blackmon's talent. It was all whether or not he would make a full recovery from his torn ACL. The Colts took a chance on him and it has paid immediate dividends.

9 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young's 3.5 sacks is nothing to scoff at considering he missed a few games with an injury. His sack against the Giants was his first since Sept. 20. His numbers would probably be more impressive if not for Montez Sweat. There have been a few occasions where Young beats his man off the line of scrimmage but shows up to the quarterback a hair after Sweat, who has been baptizing his competition all season.

10 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

CeeDee Lamb is likely not sad to see the Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci eras come to an end. With Dak Prescott under center, Lamb was arguably the best rookie wide receiver in the class and this past weekend against Pittsburgh was a return to what had been expected of him: four receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. It was his first touchdown since Oct. 4 against the Browns. In fact, all three of his receptions have come against AFC North foes this season.

11 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB

At this point, it is hardly fair to lump the Bears defense in with their offense. The defense is one of the best in the league, while crossing midfield is a victory for the offense. Jaylon Johnson leads all rookies and is tied for second for most deflected passes (12) this season. However, he is the only player with 9+ pass deflections to not have an interception.

12 Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Chase Claypool has scored seven touchdowns this season but only two have come with Diontae Johnson on the field. Since Johnson returned against Tennessee Oct. 25, Claypool has 14 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown.

13 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Tee Higgins and the Bengals were on a bye this week but he should not be penalized for that fact. His numbers over the past five games have been more consistent than any other rookie wide receiver. He is developing into a No. 1 wide receiver for Joe Burrow.

14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

Expectations were probably too high for Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming into the season. He was a Top 5 fantasy pick before ever playing a down of professional football. Relative to expectations, he may not be performing as well as some had hoped but he has the fourth most rushing yards this season as well as 28 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.

15 Damien Lewis Seattle Seahawks OG