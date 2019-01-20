Bracketology: Duke knocks off Virginia, moves back to a No. 1 seed as Kansas falls to a No. 2

Saturday was not a good day to be undefeated. Michigan started off the day by picking up its first loss of the season against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center, which is typically a house of horrors for the Wolverines. Virginia followed that up with a loss at Duke, which was playing without point guard Tre Jones. We will have no more bad days for undefeated teams because there are no more undefeated teams.

That has caused a bit of a shakeup at the top of the bracket projections. Tennessee is the new overall No. 1 after holding off Alabama 71-68. The Volunteers are followed by Michigan, Duke and Virginia on the top line of the new bracket.

Kansas fell to a No. 2 seed after losing at West Virginia. The Jayhawks have not been the same team without post man Udoka Azubuike, who will miss the rest of the season after injuring his hand in practice before the Iowa State game. Kansas is 9-0 with Auzbuike in the lineup, but just 6-3 without him.

Texas Tech also dropped down one line after picking up its second straight loss. The Red Raiders fell at Baylor, which is making a surge toward the bracket after a difficult non-conference part of the season.

Kentucky, which has won four in a row and seven of eight, is now a No. 2 seed after winning at Auburn 82-80.

Oklahoma has started to resemble last year's team in that the Sooners started off great, but fell apart in conference play. OU lost at Texas on Saturday to drop to 13-5 on the season, but just 2-4 in the Big 12. The Sooners have a unique profile in that they have not yet played a single game against a Quadrant 4 opponent. That has them near the top of the strength of schedule rankings. However, the Sooners did not pick up the kind of high quality wins that they did last year outside the league, which means their tournament prospects will not likely survive another difficult run through the Big 12.

There are a couple of new names at the bottom of the bracket as well. Alabama and Pittsburgh dropped out after losses to Tennessee and Syracuse respectively. The newcomers are Butler, which defeated St. John's on Saturday, and Texas, which knocked off Oklahoma. They are joined in the First Four by VCU and UCF.