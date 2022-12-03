Earlier in the week, three nights before Baylor took the court Friday in South Dakota, Scott Drew's Bears allowed Marquette to shoot 58.3% from the field in a 96-70 loss that raised real concerns about their defense and frontcourt depth. It was a troubling development considering up next was a neutral-court showdown with Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and is led by Drew Timme, arguably the best frontcourt scorer in the country.
Would the Zags also shoot above 50%?
Would Timme get 25-plus points?
Those were reasonable questions to ask in advance of tipoff. But then tipoff came and went, Baylor looked like a different team defensively pretty much from the jump, Timme struggled to get anything going, and the Bears closed on an 8-0 run in the final 93 seconds to upset the Zags 64-63.
Gonzaga only shot 36.1% from the field against Baylor. Timme was limited to a season-low nine points. He finished with more fouls (five) than field goals (three). It was an impressive effort from Baylor.
So now the Bears are up to No. 13 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Gonzaga is down to No. 14. And because I don't want Baylor ahead of the Marquette team that just smoked the Bears, nor do I want Marquette ahead of the Mississippi State team that's undefeated with a win over the Golden Eagles, I've made Mississippi State and Marquette No. 11 and No. 12, respectfully, in the Top 25 And 1. All that movement -- combined with Maryland jumping to No. 10 after Friday night's 71-66 win over Illinois that pushed the Terrapins to 8-0 with three victories over top-45 KenPom teams -- caused Kentucky, Arizona, Tennessee, Kansas, Duke and Iowa State to all be pushed down four spots each, no fault of their own.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 19 points and five assists in Thursday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Illinois.
|--
|6-0
|2
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 100-52 win over Norfolk State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|7-0
|3
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 79-69 win at Florida State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Minnesota.
|--
|7-0
|4
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 18 points and five assists in Tuesday's 70-68 win at Michigan. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|6-0
|5
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 26 points and two rebounds in Thursday's 74-64 win over Oklahoma State. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Florida.
|--
|9-0
|6
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 77-65 win over North Carolina. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Rutgers.
|--
|7-0
|7
Creighton
|Creighton missed 23 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Thursday's 72-67 loss at Texas. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday against Nebraska.
|--
|6-2
|8
Arkansas
|Ricky Council finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Monday's 74-61 win over Troy. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against San Jose State.
|--
|6-1
|9
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and five assists in Sunday's 103-101 4OT win over North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against South Dakota State.
|1
|6-1
|10
Maryland
|Jahmir Young finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Friday's 71-66 win over Illinois. The Terrapins' next game is Tuesday at Wisconsin.
|8
|8-0
|11
Miss. St.
|Tolu Smith finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 74-54 win over Omaha. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.
|8
|7-0
|12
Marquette
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 96-70 win over Baylor. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|8
|6-2
|13
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Friday's 64-63 win over Gonzaga. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Tarleton State.
|8
|6-2
|14
Gonzaga
|Nolan Hickman missed all eight shots he took in Friday's 64-63 loss to Baylor. The Zags' next game is Monday against Kent State.
|5
|5-3
|15
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 60-41 win over Bellarmine. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|4
|5-2
|16
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon missed all five 3-pointers he attempted in Friday's 71-66 loss at Maryland. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Texas.
|4
|6-2
|17
Arizona
|Arizona missed 24 of the 28 3-pointers it attempted in Thursday's 81-66 loss at Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against California.
|4
|6-1
|18
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 76-40 win over McNeese. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Alcorn State.
|4
|6-1
|19
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 91-65 win over Seton Hall. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|4
|8-1
|20
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 81-72 win over Ohio State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|4
|7-2
|21
Iowa St.
|Caleb Grill finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 63-44 win over North Dakota. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against St. John's.
|4
|6-1
|22
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 27 points and three steals in Thursday's 80-66 win at Stanford. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Oregon.
|--
|6-2
|23
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 93-66 win over Colgate. The Tigers' next game is next Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|8-0
|24
San Diego St
|Adam Seiko finished with 20 points and one assist in Friday's 95-57 win over Occidental. The Aztecs' next game is Monday against Troy.
|--
|6-2
|25
N. Carolina
|North Carolina finished with just five assists in Wednesday's 77-65 loss at Indiana. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|5-3
|26
West Virginia
|Tre Mitchell finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 84-55 win over Florida. The Mountaineers' next game is Saturday at Xavier.
|--
|6-1