College basketball rankings: Kentucky, No. 9 in Top 25 And 1, returns to court in first game after blowout loss to Duke

The Kentucky Wildcats will return to the court Friday night — fresh off of the worst loss of John Calipari's coaching career. The opponent is Southern Illinois. And it'll be interesting to see how Kentucky bounces back after being humiliated by Duke on national television late Tuesday.

UK was a 2-point favorite in that game.

It lost by 34.

But, as I wrote earlier this week, I don't think that was the death of the Wildcats. My guess is that we probably saw Duke at its best and Kentucky at its worst — or, at least, something close to that. And I still believe UK will show itself to be a legitimate Final Four contender -- which is among the reasons why the 0-1 Wildcats are ranked ninth in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.