College basketball rankings: West Virginia battles Kansas for first place in the Big 12

There is, at this moment, a four-way tie for first atop the Big 12 standings. But that will change late Monday, at least temporarily, when the final buzzer sounds in the Kansas vs. West Virginia game.

Because somebody has to win.

And the winner of that game will improve to 5-1 in the Big 12 and be a half-game ahead of the competition -- at least until Oklahoma plays at Kansas State Tuesday night. No matter who wins, obviously, this Big 12 race will remain far from over. But it's not crazy to believe the result of Monday night's showdown could ultimately be the difference between Kansas winning, or not winning, its 14th straight Big 12 championship.

West Virginia is ranked fifth in Monday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Kansas is ninth. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Monday's updated Top 25 (and one)