With three weeks left in the regular season and an unknown number of games remaining amid consistent COVID-19 postponements and cancellations, the College Football Playoff picture is beginning to come into focus as 2020 draws to a close. It is clear that the SEC and ACC are in great standing as we enter the home stretch, but that is not necessarily the case for the rest of the Power Five conferences.

Here are some conclusions we can draw to this point …

Ohio State is in trouble. What was described over the weekend by school officials as a significant outbreak of COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the Illinois game. The Buckeyes are in danger of being ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game if one more game is missed. That is not to say an undefeated Ohio State couldn't reach the playoff without a Big Ten title, but when all the other participants are conference champions, well, it could get sticky.

The Pac-12 is probably be all but out of the playoff race. Its best team, Oregon, lost a Black Friday rivalry game to Oregon State. USC, Washington and Colorado are still undefeated but are ranked so far back that it will be tough to see them make a dent simply by the eye test.

Iowa State is the best team in the Big 12. When is the last time you read those words? The Cyclones entered the top 10 of these Power Rankings for the first time this season after a dramatic win at Texas. They're not flashy. They're not five-stars. But they'll clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with another victory.

The biggest winners of the weekend may have been Cincinnati and Texas A&M. Both are fringe playoff possibilities if Alabama and Notre Dame win out. With the news out of Ohio State, the Pac-12 floundering and the Big 12 already out of the CFP race, there was nothing but good news for the Bearcats and Aggies this weekend.