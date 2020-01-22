National Signing Day 2020: The top 10 remaining targets for this cycle of college football recruiting

The 2020 recruiting cycle started to wind down during the December early signing period. That's when we saw 76% of the class lock up their college decisions, leaving a limited pool to choose from for January. But with only 24% of FBS prospects remaining unsigned after December, the feeding frenzy for the few remaining high profile recruits is even more intense. With the final signing day approaching in February, here's a look at the unsigned prospects that have taken center stage this month.

Five-star DE Jordan Burch (South Carolina commit)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 6

South Carolina got one of the big wins of the early signing period when Burch shunned several national championship contenders to stay local and commit to Will Muschamp. He's given no public indication that he's wavering on that pledge but when he decided not to sign in December, it left the door open for more January drama. LSU was the runner-up during his first commitment with Clemson and Georgia also close behind. While there's been no outward indication that Burch will back out of his Gamecock commitment, if he pops up on another campus within the next couple of weeks, it's game on.

Five-star RB Zachary Evans (uncommitted)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 9

The wildest recruitment of the 2020 cycle, Evans was seemingly pointed towards LSU before signing with Georgia in the early signing period. Before publicly announcing that Georgia commitment, Evans got cold feet and asked out of his letter of intent. Georgia obliged and now there's really no telling where he lands. Ole Miss got him on campus for an official visit last weekend. He could head to Tennessee or Florida this weekend. Texas A&M has also continued to linger, and don't be surprised if Georgia resurfaces as a landing spot by the time we reach February.

Five-star OT Broderick Jones (Georgia commit)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 14

When ace offensive line coach Sam Pittman left Georgia for Arkansas, Kirby Smart's loaded offensive line haul was left vulnerable. Jones is the highest regarded of the bunch and while he remained committed to the Bulldogs, he also declined signing in December. Now Auburn has emerged as a viable candidate to flip him and Pittman has moved Arkansas into the discussion as well. Jones will visit Illinois officially this weekend but this feels like an Auburn-Georgia battle down the stretch.

Four-star S, Avantae Williams (uncommitted)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 54

A one-time Oregon commit out of the state of Florida, Williams backed off that cross-country pledge and has seen his recruitment settle into a more geographically typical battle between Miami, Florida and Georgia. Miami got an official visit last weekend. Florida hosts the physical safety this weekend and Georgia looks likely to get him on campus for the final weekend before signing day.

Four-star DL Alfred Collins (uncommitted)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 72

A massive defensive lineman who posted a monster senior season, Collins has emerged late as one of the top priorities nationally but has seen his recruitment whittle down to a Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma race. His mother played basketball at Texas and the Longhorns hold all of the current 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, but he has indicated a desire to squeeze in visits to Oklahoma and Alabama around his basketball schedule before making a decision in February.

Four-star DT McKinnley Jackson (uncommitted)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 110

Things have settled into an old school SEC recruiting war for Jackson, the best true interior defensive lineman left on the board. Alabama seems to be the trending program, particularly after poaching Ole Miss assistant Freddie Roach to be its defensive line coach. A visit to LSU this weekend is on deck for Jackson, followed by a scheduled trip to Texas A&M.

Four-star OL, Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia commit)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 113

Another Georgia offensive line commit that Smart and his new offensive line coach Matt Luke are tasked with keeping in the fold, Van Pran will take his official visit this weekend to Georgia and will visit Florida the weekend before national signing day. Georgia remains the favorite to keep him in the fold but uncertainty lingers.

Four-star WR Malachi Wideman (FSU commit)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 123

A Florida State commit under Willie Taggart, Wideman has stayed committed through the coaching change to Mike Norvell, but he's yet to sign his letter of intent. That opened the door for an official visit last weekend to Tennessee, another this weekend to Oregon and even a visit to Taggart's new program of FAU on the final weekend before signing day.

Four- star RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech commit)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 153

After a dominant senior season, Gibbs emerged as a national recruit to the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Florida. The problem is that Georgia Tech had already done a fantastic job in his recruitment and despite his decision to pass on signing in the early period, the Yellowjackets have remained in good position. Down the homestretch, Gibbs appears to be focused in on Florida and Georgia Tech with a visit coming this weekend to Gainesville and next weekend to Atlanta. Don't be surprised if he sticks with his original pledge.

Four-star QB Malik Hornsby (uncommitted)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 221

Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Maryland and Purdue are all still in the hunt for one of the most athletic passers in the nation. In the post-season though, Hornsby has really solidified his standing as a consistent thrower as well. He plans to visit Arkansas this weekend with Baylor or Georgia likely to get his last official trip the following weekend.