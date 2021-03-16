The increasing murkiness of bullpen roles requires me to do an unfortunate amount of throat-clearing here.

While most teams indeed have a clear front-runner for saves, the number of relievers who remain in the closer mix is so high that they would gobble up the majority of this list if I included them, which would defeat the purpose.

You probably know all the candidates for saves already if you play in a league that rewards them. What I aim to do here is look beyond the save candidates at lesser-known relievers who could help with ratios, provide holds where necessary and, yes, enter into the saves mix at some point down the road. The goal is to introduce new names rather than rehashing familiar ones.

Still, just so we're all on the same page as to which relievers I passed over for this top 12, I feel like I should state them all upfront. So here we go ...

Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz, Brad Hand, Trevor Rosenthal, Kirby Yates, Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero, Greg Holland and Daniel Bard are expected to close for their respective teams, so they're obviously out. Let's also exclude Richard Rodriguez as Jose Leclerc since they're lacking in true competition. Meanwhile ...

That's the state of the closer role for all 30 teams. If you weren't already aware of any of those relievers, now you are.

In addition to known closer candidates, I'm also excluding multi-inning strikeout artists Michael Kopech and Freddy Peralta from this list. While they have Fantasy appeal and are expected to begin in the bullpen, they're liable to spend half their time in the starting rotation this year.

There. Throat cleared.