Tuesday was truly a jam-packed night of baseball that featured both awesome hitting and pitching performances. On one end, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber just won't stop hitting homers, and then we had German Marquez with a near no-hitter. I know he pitches in Coors Field, but I think it's time to buy in. You can read more about him below.

Another strong pitching performance came from Joe Ross, who limited the Rays to two runs over 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts. He now has a 2.48 ERA over his last four starts that coincide with his fastball velocity being up. Ross averaged a season-high 94.8 mph on his fastball Tuesday. At 56% rostered, Ross makes for a solid waiver wire addition if you're in need of pitching. He also has RP eligibility for those in H2H points leagues.

Marquez nearly throws no-hitter

Rockies SP German Marquez has quietly been red hot as of late, and that continued on Tuesday as he took a no-hitter all the way into the ninth inning against the Pirates. Marquez finished the complete game shutout having allowed just one hit and one walk. The Rockies won 8-0 and Marquez even provided some offense himself while going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Under the hood, things weren't as pretty for Marquez. He racked up just five strikeouts and induced 14 swinging strikes on 92 pitches. We've seen worse though. More importantly, he's getting batters out. Over his last three starts -- spanning 23 innings -- Marquez has allowed just one run. He has also only allowed four total hits over those last three starts.

Over his last eight starts, Marquez has a 2.00 ERA (and that includes a start where he gave up eight earned runs). The ceiling isn't quite ace level, with just 46 strikeouts over those 54 innings, but again, he's keeping runs off the board. He's accompanied this ERA with a 54% groundball rate and a 13% swinging strike rate (entering Tuesday's start). He's also managed to keep down the walks.

Ohtani and Schwarber continue absurd power surge

Angels DH Shohei Ohtani and Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber continue to put on display a power surge unlike anything we've seen so far this season. On Tuesday, adding to what feels like a historically great week for offense, both Ohtani and Schwarber went blast off again. Ohtani delivered two homers and increased his home run lead to 28 on the season. He also turned on an inside pitch and delivered a home run that barely makes any sense from a physics standpoint -- you can check that out here.

Schwarber sent another leadoff at-bat out of the park and now has 25 homers on the season and 16 just this month (in 18 games). Although it's fluky in the sense that he's not going to keep this kind of home run pace, there's no question we're seeing a breakout and him realizing the potential we knew he always had. He has also batted leadoff in all but two games during his power surge, and that means he is now getting more plate appearances. Schwarber's previous home run high was 38 in 2019.

More news and notes

Prospect updates

The Brewers promoted pitching prospect Aaron Ashby from Triple-A. He had an 8.71 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 10.1 innings as a reliever. Ashby pitched well as a starter prior to the move with a 2.93 ERA over 27.2 innings. He'll initially be used out of the bullpen for the Brewers.

The Phillies optioned pitching prospect Spencer Howard back to Triple-A. He had a 5.82 ERA across 21.2 innings, though they never really gave him a fair shot to just be a starter. Howard didn't go more than four innings in any start.

Hitting options on waiver wire

Mariners 1B/2B Ty France (65% rostered) went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer on Tuesday. He's now batting .295 with five homers in 33 games since returning from the IL.

(65% rostered) went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer on Tuesday. He's now batting .295 with five homers in 33 games since returning from the IL. Reds 1B Joey Votto (60%) added two more hits on Tuesday and is now batting .282 with four homers in 20 games since coming off the IL..

(60%) added two more hits on Tuesday and is now batting .282 with four homers in 20 games since coming off the IL.. Astros OF Myles Straw (42%) walked twice and grabbed his 12th steal on Tuesday.

Re-drafting the first two rounds

