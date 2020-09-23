Watch Now: Name That Player: Quarterback ( 3:29 )

Here's the full list of quarterbacks who have topped 20 Fantasy points in both games so far: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Ryan Tannehill, and Gardner Minshew. So, basically a list of the first quarterbacks taken in most leagues, plus Ryan Tannehill and Gardner Minshew, both of whom have continued to play over expectations after doing the same in 2019.

So, should you start them? Minshew's got a great matchup against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Ffootball, while Tannehill gets to face a Vikings defense that has been shredded for five touchdowns and 8.0 yards per attempt in two games, so … yep, you're starting them!

Who else should you be starting in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help. Check out who Jamey says should be in your lineup below, and then head over to Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for matchup notes, key stats, projections, and more for Week 3. And make sure you head over to Start 'Em & Sit 'Em running backs to see who Jamey is starting at the toughest position to figure out.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 26.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 552 RUYDS 122 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 30 He's back to being awesome again, and Newton has shown you through two games that he can beat you with his legs and arm, which is exciting. He ran for 75 yards and two scores in Week 1 against Miami, and he had 397 passing yards in Week 2 at Seattle. The nice thing is he also had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, and it doesn't appear like he's slowing down any time soon. He has top-five potential this week against the Raiders -- and every week for the foreseeable future. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 540 RUYDS 7 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 Roethlisberger was good in Week 2 against Denver as the Start of the Week, but he wasn't great with 22 Fantasy points. He now has scored 49 Fantasy points through two games, and he should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues. The Texans have started the season facing Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, which isn't easy, and Roethlisberger is a step down in talent. However, he should still have plenty of success, and he's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 512 RUYDS 38 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 26.5 Minshew has performed well in some tough spots through two weeks, and he should stay hot Thursday night against the Dolphins. He had 25 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 1 and 28 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 2. The Dolphins have struggled with Newton and Josh Allen in consecutive games, and things shouldn't be any easier this week with Minshew. He's entering a great stretch with his schedule against Miami, Cincinnati, Houston and Detroit over his next four games, and he should be someone you can trust as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 456 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.5 It's easy to write off Brady after two games if you want. He hasn't performed well at the Saints or home against the Panthers with a combined 33 Fantasy points. But is it fair to judge him with Mike Evans at less than 100 percent in Week 1 with a hamstring injury or without Chris Godwin in Week 2 due to a concussion? Both are healthy for Week 3 in a matchup against a Broncos defense that has allowed Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill to each score 22 Fantasy points. Brady has attempted at least 35 passes each week, and if he does that again here he should have the chance for a big game. I'm starting him again in Week 3 with confidence. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 488 RUYDS 26 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 28 At what point do we just have to admit that maybe Tannehill is a good Fantasy quarterback? He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1 and then 34 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 2 without A.J. Brown (knee). He's now made 12 starts for the Titans going back to last year, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 11 of those outings. Brown is likely out again in Week 3 against the Vikings, but I'm buying Tannehill as a low-end starter in all leagues. Until he goes into a prolonged funk, Tannehill is worth trusting as a No. 1 option.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 541 RUYDS 27 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18 As long as Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is back, I'll start Stafford this week against the Cardinals. Without Golladay, Stafford is averaging just 18 Fantasy points a game against Chicago and Green Bay, but a healthy Golladay would help Stafford crack 20 Fantasy points for the first time this year. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 519 RUYDS 30 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 16 Fitzpatrick looked like the Fantasy quarterback we saw last year with his performance in Week 2 against the Bills. He passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and scored 28 Fantasy points, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Jaguars, who are third in the NFL with 602 passing yards allowed through two games. This game should be fun as "The Beard" takes on "The Stache" on Thursday night. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 509 RUYDS 65 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 22 Volume definitely helped Burrow in Week 2 at Cleveland with 61 pass attempts, but he scored 29 Fantasy points with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns. He's making plays with his arm and legs (65 rushing yards and a touchdown through two games), and I'm hoping for another big game this week at the Eagles.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 528 RUYDS 44 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 19 Better days are ahead for Watson. I promise. But starting the season with Kansas City and Baltimore was going to be tough, and he scored a combined 38 Fantasy points in those matchups. He gets another tough situation this week at the Steelers, and I expect him to struggle again. However, after this week, Watson faces Minnesota, Jacksonville and Tennessee, and the schedule improves significantly the rest of the year. Buy low on Watson if you can, but sit him this week at Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 408 RUYDS 8 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 14.5 In games where the Browns have the chance to play with a lead, you should expect minimal production from Mayfield, and Cleveland is a touchdown favorite at home against Washington. Mayfield will likely be handing off a lot to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt like he did against the Bengals in Week 2, and Mayfield attempted just 23 passes in that game. It will be hard to trust him or any quarterback when there is an expected low volume of passes, and Mayfield is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 521 RUYDS 3 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 21 Carr was great in Week 2 against the Saints in the first game ever in Las Vegas on Monday night. He scored 27 Fantasy points with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season in two outings. But I expect him to struggle this week at New England, even though the Patriots just got lit up by Russell Wilson on the road. The Patriots already have four interceptions to start the season, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Carr have multiple turnovers this week. He's only a low-end option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 542 RUYDS 28 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.5 Goff was great against the Eagles in Week 2 with 267 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored 29 Fantasy points. The Bills also just got lit up by Fitzpatrick for 28 Fantasy points, and Buffalo seemed to miss linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring), especially in coverage against Matt Gesicki. This is back-to-back road games for the Rams on the East Coast, and Goff should have minimal production. He's only a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 3.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NO -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 472 RUYDS 0 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 17 It doesn't appear like Michael Thomas (ankle) will return for Week 3, and Brees looked off in Week 2 at the Raiders. He passed for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but Brees needs Thomas to maximize his Fantasy value, even at home. You never like to go against Brees in a prime time home game, but this could be one of those spots when his receiving corps is depleted. He's a low-end starter at best in all leagues.

