Here's the full list of quarterbacks who have topped 20 Fantasy points in both games so far: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Ryan Tannehill, and Gardner Minshew. So, basically a list of the first quarterbacks taken in most leagues, plus Ryan Tannehill and Gardner Minshew, both of whom have continued to play over expectations after doing the same in 2019. 

So, should you start them? Minshew's got a great matchup against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Ffootball, while Tannehill gets to face a Vikings defense that has been shredded for five touchdowns and 8.0 yards per attempt in two games, so … yep, you're starting them! 

Who else should you be starting in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help. Check out who Jamey says should be in your lineup below, and then head over to Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for matchup notes, key stats, projections, and more for Week 3. And make sure you head over to Start 'Em & Sit 'Em running backs to see who Jamey is starting at the toughest position to figure out. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV NE -6 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
26.8
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
552
RUYDS
122
TD
5
INT
1
FPTS/G
30
He's back to being awesome again, and Newton has shown you through two games that he can beat you with his legs and arm, which is exciting. He ran for 75 yards and two scores in Week 1 against Miami, and he had 397 passing yards in Week 2 at Seattle. The nice thing is he also had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, and it doesn't appear like he's slowing down any time soon. He has top-five potential this week against the Raiders -- and every week for the foreseeable future.
headshot-image
Ben Roethlisberger QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
19.6
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
540
RUYDS
7
TD
5
INT
1
FPTS/G
24.5
Roethlisberger was good in Week 2 against Denver as the Start of the Week, but he wasn't great with 22 Fantasy points. He now has scored 49 Fantasy points through two games, and he should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues. The Texans have started the season facing Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, which isn't easy, and Roethlisberger is a step down in talent. However, he should still have plenty of success, and he's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3.
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
512
RUYDS
38
TD
6
INT
2
FPTS/G
26.5
Minshew has performed well in some tough spots through two weeks, and he should stay hot Thursday night against the Dolphins. He had 25 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 1 and 28 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 2. The Dolphins have struggled with Newton and Josh Allen in consecutive games, and things shouldn't be any easier this week with Minshew. He's entering a great stretch with his schedule against Miami, Cincinnati, Houston and Detroit over his next four games, and he should be someone you can trust as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
19
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
456
RUYDS
9
TD
4
INT
3
FPTS/G
16.5
It's easy to write off Brady after two games if you want. He hasn't performed well at the Saints or home against the Panthers with a combined 33 Fantasy points. But is it fair to judge him with Mike Evans at less than 100 percent in Week 1 with a hamstring injury or without Chris Godwin in Week 2 due to a concussion? Both are healthy for Week 3 in a matchup against a Broncos defense that has allowed Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill to each score 22 Fantasy points. Brady has attempted at least 35 passes each week, and if he does that again here he should have the chance for a big game. I'm starting him again in Week 3 with confidence.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
18.2
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
488
RUYDS
26
TD
6
INT
0
FPTS/G
28
At what point do we just have to admit that maybe Tannehill is a good Fantasy quarterback? He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1 and then 34 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 2 without A.J. Brown (knee). He's now made 12 starts for the Titans going back to last year, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 11 of those outings. Brown is likely out again in Week 3 against the Vikings, but I'm buying Tannehill as a low-end starter in all leagues. Until he goes into a prolonged funk, Tannehill is worth trusting as a No. 1 option.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 55
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
16.8
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
541
RUYDS
27
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
18
As long as Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is back, I'll start Stafford this week against the Cardinals. Without Golladay, Stafford is averaging just 18 Fantasy points a game against Chicago and Green Bay, but a healthy Golladay would help Stafford crack 20 Fantasy points for the first time this year.
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -3 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
21.2
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
519
RUYDS
30
TD
2
INT
3
FPTS/G
16
Fitzpatrick looked like the Fantasy quarterback we saw last year with his performance in Week 2 against the Bills. He passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and scored 28 Fantasy points, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Jaguars, who are third in the NFL with 602 passing yards allowed through two games. This game should be fun as "The Beard" takes on "The Stache" on Thursday night.
headshot-image
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
13th
PROJ PTS
20.2
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
509
RUYDS
65
TD
4
INT
1
FPTS/G
22
Volume definitely helped Burrow in Week 2 at Cleveland with 61 pass attempts, but he scored 29 Fantasy points with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns. He's making plays with his arm and legs (65 rushing yards and a touchdown through two games), and I'm hoping for another big game this week at the Eagles.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
17
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
528
RUYDS
44
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
19
Better days are ahead for Watson. I promise. But starting the season with Kansas City and Baltimore was going to be tough, and he scored a combined 38 Fantasy points in those matchups. He gets another tough situation this week at the Steelers, and I expect him to struggle again. However, after this week, Watson faces Minnesota, Jacksonville and Tennessee, and the schedule improves significantly the rest of the year. Buy low on Watson if you can, but sit him this week at Pittsburgh.
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
18.4
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
408
RUYDS
8
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
14.5
In games where the Browns have the chance to play with a lead, you should expect minimal production from Mayfield, and Cleveland is a touchdown favorite at home against Washington. Mayfield will likely be handing off a lot to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt like he did against the Bengals in Week 2, and Mayfield attempted just 23 passes in that game. It will be hard to trust him or any quarterback when there is an expected low volume of passes, and Mayfield is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -6 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
16
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
521
RUYDS
3
TD
4
INT
0
FPTS/G
21
Carr was great in Week 2 against the Saints in the first game ever in Las Vegas on Monday night. He scored 27 Fantasy points with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season in two outings. But I expect him to struggle this week at New England, even though the Patriots just got lit up by Russell Wilson on the road. The Patriots already have four interceptions to start the season, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Carr have multiple turnovers this week. He's only a low-end option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
15.4
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
542
RUYDS
28
TD
3
INT
1
FPTS/G
19.5
Goff was great against the Eagles in Week 2 with 267 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored 29 Fantasy points. The Bills also just got lit up by Fitzpatrick for 28 Fantasy points, and Buffalo seemed to miss linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring), especially in coverage against Matt Gesicki. This is back-to-back road games for the Rams on the East Coast, and Goff should have minimal production. He's only a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 3.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB NO -3 O/U 52.5
OPP VS QB
16th
PROJ PTS
20.2
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
472
RUYDS
0
TD
3
INT
1
FPTS/G
17
It doesn't appear like Michael Thomas (ankle) will return for Week 3, and Brees looked off in Week 2 at the Raiders. He passed for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but Brees needs Thomas to maximize his Fantasy value, even at home. You never like to go against Brees in a prime time home game, but this could be one of those spots when his receiving corps is depleted. He's a low-end starter at best in all leagues.

