The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Sunday with a pair of Game 4s on the schedule. The home team will be trying to draw even in both games with the 76ers hosting the Celtics in the afternoon before the Suns welcome the Nuggets on Sunday night. The 76ers have fallen behind, 2-1, against the Celtics despite the return of MVP Joel Embiid in Game 2. Embiid and the Sixers need a win Sunday or they'll be facing elimination in Tuesday's Game 5 in Boston.

The Suns, meanwhile, got an incredible scoring output from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant (86 combined points) in Game 3 or their first win of the series against top-seeded Denver. Can Phoenix repeat that performance in Game 4?

The other two series stand at 2-1 after Saturday's action. Jimmy Butler returned for the Heat, who re-took the series lead agains the Knicks. In Saturday's nightcap, it was another big game from Anthony Davis to propel the Lakers to a 2-1 series advantage over the Warriors.

As the bracket changes, we're keeping track of everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA playoffs. Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the previous results, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV/streaming info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fubo (try for free). All times Eastern.

Sunday, May 7

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers 3:30 p.m., ESPN (Boston leads 2-1)

Monday, May 8

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, May 9

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 10

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 11

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, May 12

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, May 14

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Monday, May 15

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Saturday, May 6

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1)



Friday, May 5

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1)

Thursday, May 4



Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, May 3



Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, May 2



Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, May 1

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Sunday, April 30

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)



Saturday, April 29

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)

Friday, April 28

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)



Thursday, April 27

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)

Tuesday, April 25



Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)

Monday, April 24

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, April 22



Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Friday, April 21

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

Thursday, April 20

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)

Wednesday, April 19



Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

Monday, April 17

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)