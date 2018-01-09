NBA trade rumors: Here are 25 players who could be moved before the deadline

This was the hottest name on the market at the beginning of December Los Angeles Clippers' season had fell apart. Now they're ninth in the West and a playoff berth is realistic, perhaps even likely. How much does that change the Clippers' calculus when it comes to Jordan's future? The answer to that might depend on another variable: What kind of contract is Jordan expecting in the summer? A full max would be hard to swallow, so there is an argument for moving him before negotiations begin.



The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to let the season run its course without any indication from George that he plans to re-sign, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is only on this list because they'd be silly not to try to get something for him if the season suddenly goes sideways and it becomes obvious he is not coming back.



ESPN also reported that the New Orleans Pelicans want to keep Cousins. The question is whether or not the big man is convinced that the Pelicans will be able to build more than a fringe playoff team around him and Anthony Davis in the next few years. It is his eighth season in the league, and he wants to win. In between now and the deadline, New Orleans must figure out whether or not it truly believes it will be able to retain him. If it is not sure, then calls must at least be made.



This might seem simple: Gasol is 32 and the Memphis Grizzlies are near the bottom of the standings. On the other hand, the Grizzlies made a plan to retool their roster around him and Mike Conley a couple of years ago and trading one or both of their pillars could result in years of irrelevance. It's easy to make the case for Memphis to blow everything up and it's fun to imagine Gasol on other teams, but it is possible that the front office will decide to play this season out, add a high draft pick for the first time since Hasheem Thabeet was selected second overall and give it another go.



If you were looking for evidence that Favors and Rudy Gobert can work as a long-term pairing, this season has not been encouraging. Favors has done his best work as a center, and he deserves to start at that position somewhere. The problem, of course, is timing: How much will other teams be willing to give up to rent him? The Utah Jazz have been in the Favors business for seven years, and it would hurt to ship him out for spare parts.



Williams is having a career year in his 13th season. He has legitimately been one of the best scorers in the entire league. Trading him would be no fun. If the Clippers elect to trade Jordan, however, then it might as well trade Williams, too. Contenders will be interested.



Hill recently described his time with the Sacramento Kings as "very frustrating," via the Sacramento Bee's Ailene Voisin, and it's clear that he thought they would be more competitive. There isn't really a "Free George Hill!" movement because he chose to be in Sacramento, but a split might be best for both sides.



All signs still point to the Chicago Bulls moving Mirotic, who has played the best basketball of his NBA career this season and is the biggest reason for the team's turnaround. If his month of December was an audition for the rest of the league, then he killed it. He should thrive on any team that has real spacing and moves the ball.



Unlike Mirotic, Lopez did not get into a fight with a teammate at practice this season. Like Mirotic, Lopez is an impediment to Chicago's tanking effort. If the front office wants to improve its lottery position, it should get what it can for Lopez and let him bring his brand of solid, smart interior play to a playoff team.

Did you know Evans is averaging 19.7 points while shooting 47.1 percent? Did you know he is taking 5.3 3-pointers a game and making 41.6 percent of them? Did you know he has the highest usage rate of his career and the lowest turnover rate? If this was happening in a bigger market or on a better team, it would be a huge story. Given how the Grizzlies' season has gone, Evans might be playing his way out of town.



With the Toronto Raptors needing to find playing time for Serge Ibaka, Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira at center, Valanciunas has averaged a career-low 20.9 minutes. Valanciunas has been efficient in those minutes and is starting to shoot the occasional 3-pointer, but it still seems like a misallocation of resources to pay him like a core member of the team. He is still often benched in fourth quarters.

Noel was out of the rotation before he had thumb surgery on Dec. 8, and it feels like a million years ago that he was the Dallas Mavericks' center of the future. He needs a fresh start, but trading him could be complicated: Dallas needs his permission to complete any potential deal because he signed the qualifying offer last summer



Things are getting weird for the Los Angeles Lakers, and no one has had more of a roller coaster ride than Randle. He got in great shape in the offseason, became their backup center and is now starting at power forward again. It is not news that the Lakers likely won't have room for him long-term -- they want to chase multiple superstars, and he will be a restricted free agent in July.



Clarkson has two years and about million left on his contract after this season, which gets in the way of Los Angeles' big-picture plans. According to ESPN, there is "mutual desire" to get something done.



This one is a little surprising, but ESPN lumped Nance in with Randle and Clarkson. If the Lakers are really trying to shed as much salary as possible, then it might make sense, but this is a versatile player who makes winning plays and is on a bargain contract until he becomes a restricted free agent in 2019. If he is indeed on the market, there should be plenty of suitors.

The veteran has been saying right things about being a mentor to the Phoenix Suns' young players and teaching them how to be professionals. He is 35, though, and would surely welcome an opportunity to play games that matter again. The trouble is that he's still owed .6 million next season and almost nobody is looking for a center.



This dude has been on the block for years. He complained about his bench role on media day, and he has been out of the rotation even with Paul Millsap sidelined. Faried actually played pretty well when sharing the floor with Nikola Jokic last season, but he's just such a peculiar player in today's NBA. Is there a team out there that thinks it has the right frontcourt partner for him or wants to try to turn him into a full-time center?



Everybody wants wings who can defend multiple positions, which is why the Atlanta Hawks gave him a four-year, million deal in the first place. That contract is rough now, as the Hawks have started over and Bazemore is still learning how to be a playmaker. There are encouraging signs -- he is making 38.4 percent of his 3s and averaging 3.8 assists, both career highs -- but that doesn't mean he is necessarily part of Atlanta's future anymore.

The Hawks acquired Ilyasova for a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap at last season's trade deadline, in an effort to solidify their rotation and add some spacing. They might be able to trade him -- and his million expiring contract -- to a playoff team for a similar package this year, as the veteran is essentially wasting time on the team with the league's worst record.

Same deal as Ilyasova, really. Belinelli can move the ball, knock down 3s and make a few plays on a good team, so a good team should go get him. The price tag should not be too high.

He is still 21, and I hate the idea of giving up on a player that young. Jamal Murray has established himself as Denver's point guard of the future, though, and that means that Mudiay could be expendable. The turnovers are still a major problem, but hey, he's making 40.7 percent of his 3s this season.



The new Orlando Magic front office inherited Fournier on a deal that will pay him million per season until 2021, assuming he picks up his player option on the final season. That isn't crazy for a solid swingman that is averaging 18 points efficiently, but it isn't exactly ideal if the Magic decide they need financial flexibility.



Consistency remains an issue for Burks, who has finally been able to stay on the court this season for the Jazz. Some nights, he looks fantastic as a scorer and a playmaker. Others, he disappears. Since wings are in such short supply, Utah might be able to get more than you'd think in return for him. He will make .5 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.



He's Kristaps Porzingis' best friend on the New York Knicks and one of their few potential building blocks, but that hasn't been enough for him to hold down a spot in the rotation this season. Hernangomez wants to play, and if New York isn't going to make him a priority, another team should snatch him up.

