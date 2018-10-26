2019 NFL Mock Draft: No quarterbacks in Round 1, Dolphins add much-needed edge presence

As Thursday Night Football showed, the Dolphins have pass-rush problems.

Deshaun Watson was not sacked for the first time this season during his five-touchdown performance. With Cam Wake already 36, the Dolphins need to find an alpha edge-rusher of the future.

While Brian Burns might not be an instant impact player, his flashes are rare, and with more weight, he can be a sack specialist in Miami for the next decade.

Oh, and if Justin Herbert decides not to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, don't be shocked if no quarterbacks are picked in the first round.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Cardinals have a gigantic need across their entire offensive line. And Josh Rosen needs much better protection on the edge. Williams might not be the prototypical left tackle from a size perspective, but he's the exact opposite of raw.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Solomon Thomas was the first selection John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan made together in San Francisco, and he's starting to show promising signs. That won't stop them from taking the most polished edge-rusher in this class.

3. Oakland Raiders

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. With Oliver and Maurice Hurst, the Raiders would have one of the best young pass-rushing defensive tackle tandems in football. Hurst was a stud prospect in 2018 and Oliver has more even more juice than him off the snap.

4. New York Giants

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. If Herbert stays at Oregon, there won't be a quarterback worthy of a pick here. Ferrell could be an option, but let's go corner for the Giants. Williams is a long, fluid, plus ball skills cornerback who seems to fit the profile GM Dave Gettleman likes.

5. Buffalo Bills

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Brown is a big slot receiver with nifty juking ability after the catch. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, he has an NFL body and strong hands at the catch point. Instant best friend for Josh Allen.

6. Cleveland Browns

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Deandre Baker has a more refined game, but I have a feeling the tall, long Penn State cornerback is going to test amazingly at the combine. There's some Denzel Ward to his fluidity and ball skills.

7. New York Jets

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. The Jets are thrilled with the way the board fell and are able to get a productive edge-rusher with great size and burst around the corner in Ferrell. Instant upgrade in Gang Green's defense.

8. Indianapolis Colts

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The Colts have one of the most underrated receivers in the league in T.Y. Hilton. He needs a partner out wide. Harry, at 6-4, would be an exquisite complement, especially in the red zone.

9. Atlanta Falcons

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Imagine Grady Jarrett next to a 6-5, 340-pound behemoth who plays like he's a few inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter. Yikes. Lawrence is not just a block-eater at nose tackle.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Buccaneers need to pour resources into the cornerback spot, especially with Brent Grimes nearing the end of his tremendous career. Baker is NFL-ready and can deal with bigger wideouts or smaller, quicker pass-catchers.

11. Tennessee Titans

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is the best player on the Titans. He can't do it by himself on Tennessee's defensive line though. Williams is rapidly moving up boards thanks to a stellar combination of deceptive burst, power, and awesome hand usage.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. For the sake of this article, let's assume the Jaguars use free agency to acquire a quarterback to replace Blake Bortles. Beyond quarterback, one of Jacksonville's biggest issues in 2018 has been its lacking offensive line. Risner is ready to be a solid right tackle in the NFL as a rookie.

13. Denver Broncos

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Maybe not the most glaring need for the Broncos, but the best player on the board here. Thompson can be a 75-tackle, five-interception safety at the NFL level thanks to quick play-recognition skills and speed to the football.

14. Miami Dolphins

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. The Dolphins are going to need to reinvest in their outside pass-rusher spot with Cam Wake in the twilight of his career and Charles Harris not living up to his first-round status yet. Burns has All-Pro potential if he adds weight and plays with a higher motor.

15. Green Bay Packers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Allen was born to play 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL. He's been Kentucky's star stand-up rusher for a few years now and plays with reckless abandon around the corner. Mike Pettine would be thrilled to add him to the defense.

16. Oakland Raiders from Cowboys

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. With Cooper gone, the Raiders need a downfield option who can also work the underneath portions of the field well and make defenders miss on short passes from Derek Carr. That's precisely what Brown can bring to the field.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Vontaze Burfict era is closer to its end than beginning in Cincinnati. With White, the Bengals would get a big, athletic linebacker to pair with Nick Vigil well beyond 2019.

18. Detroit Lions

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida. Polite has the freakish combination of burst and bend to the quarterback, the best in this class outside of Bosa. The Lions would need to address the edge-rusher spot if Ziggy Ansah isn't brought back this offseason.

18. Philadelphia Eagles

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Eagles need to plan for the future at left tackle. Little isn't the next Jason Peters but has similar athletic talent and serious size and length.

19. Oakland Raiders from Bears

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. The Raiders need a young quarterback of the defense at linebacker to make everyone around him better. Coney can be that type of player with his smart play and ability to get to the football in a hurry by quickly reading and reacting to his keys.

20. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. The Panthers will have to find production on the edges of their defensive line after Julius Peppers calls it quits. Allen may never be a 15-sack guy in the NFL, but he uses his hands well and has the size to be a dominant run-defender early in his career.

21. Houston Texans

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma. Evans is a wide, powerful tackle prospect who can play on either the right or left edge of Houston's offensive front. And offensive line is clearly the team's most glaring need.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Jackson, CB, Miami. Pittsburgh has to get more talented at cornerback, especially with Joe Haden turning 30 next season. Jackson is a big, very physical cornerback who plays the ball well in the air.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma. Another team that must address its offensive line in 2019, the Vikings would be thrilled to land Powers, a tall, pass-blocking specialist at guard.

24. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Seahawks have prioritized ball skills for all their wide receivers, regardless of their size. Harmon is a tall, jump-ball monster who'd complement Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin well.

25. Washington Redskins

Myles Bryant, CB, Washington. Bryant lands here because he's not the most physically intimidating corner in the class. He might ultimately be the most valuable though. He's capable of locking down the increasingly important slot position and gets his hands on a lot of passes.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Simmons would add even more pass-rush to the Chargers and would free up blockers for Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the outside.

27. Baltimore Ravens

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Stanford coach David Shaw worked for the Ravens earlier in this career and would sign off on Arcega-Whiteside, the best "rebounder" in the nation.

29. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Preparing for life without Randall Cobb, the Packers continue to add to their receiver group with Johnson, a player with a similar skill set to that of Davante Adams.

30. New England Patriots

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington. Bill Belichick would be the type of decision-maker to pick BBK much earlier than anyone expects. Dont'a Hightower is one of the better off-ball linebackers in the AFC but needs an athletic defender next to him.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. Tillery is a unique fit on the inside at 6-7 but theoretically could play end in Bob Sutton's 3-4 base. He's not a two-gapper though. The Notre Dame star wins with burst and hand usage to disrupt the backfield often.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech. How about a sleeper here for the edge-rush needy Rams? Ferguson has 37 sacks and 53 tackles for loss (and counting) in his Louisiana Tech career and has NFL size at 6-5 and 260-ish pounds.