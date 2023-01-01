Week 17 of the NFL season is near completion. More than a handful of teams are out of the playoff hunt and others have clinched a playoff spot. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
1. Houston Texans (2-13-1)
Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins
2. Chicago Bears (3-13)
Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N'Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis
3. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 4-12 Broncos)
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT
Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson
5. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed
6. Detroit Lions (via trade with 5-10 Rams)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
7. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans
8. Carolina Panthers (6-10)
Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C
Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton
9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
10. Tennessee Titans (7-9)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB
Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart
11. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 7-9 Saints)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
12. Houston Texans (via trade with 7-9 Browns)
Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins
13. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
14. New York Jets (7-8)
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S
Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB
Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph
16. Green Bay Packers (7-8)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG
Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., OT Elgton Jenkins, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry
17. Washington Commanders (7-8-1)
Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB
Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner
18. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (8-8)
19. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT
Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Bunting, S Mike Edwards
21. New England Patriots (8-8)
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers
22. Detroit Lions (8-8)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
23. New York Giants (9-6-1)
Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT
Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton
24. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE
Notable free agents: DL Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley, RB Sony Michel, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham Jr.
25. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller
26. Denver Broncos (via trade with 11-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB
Notable free agents: RB Melvin Gordon, OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre'Mont Jones
27. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine
28. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch
29. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)
Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S
Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson
30. Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S
Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold
31. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT
Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill
32. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (7-9)
Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S
Notable free agents: OT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett
Los Angeles Rams (5-10)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB
Notable free agents: S Taylor Rapp, DL A'Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson, DL Greg Gaines
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers
New Orleans Saints (7-9)
Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT
Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton
San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR
Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu