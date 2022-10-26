|
Ravens-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another's success.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
When the 45-year-old Brady retired briefly last winter, he posted a story and picture of the two of them on social media with the caption: ''You're next.''
A few weeks later, the league's career passing leader announced he would return for a 23rd season, hoping to complete ''unfinished business'' with the Bucs.
With the Ravens (4-3) headed to Tampa this week for the first matchup between the star quarterbacks since 2019 - Brady's final season with the New England Patriots - the 25-year-old Jackson was asked about the Instagram post.
''Yes, I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I'm next to win the Super Bowl,'' Jackson said. ''He's got seven of them. So, hopefully, that's what I'm next to - that's what I was hoping.''
Jackson led the Ravens to a 37-20 victory over the Patriots three years ago. He's never had an opportunity to speak with Brady off the field, however he acknowledged he appreciated the Instagram post.
''From a Hall of Fame quarterback. Like I said, the G.O.A.T. - of course, it means a lot,'' Jackson said.
Brady's unretirement hasn't gone smoothly, beginning with taking an 11-day break from training camp for personal reasons in August.
The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of five games following a 2-0 start. Brady has only thrown one interception and leads the NFC with 1,942 yards passing, however he has just eight TD passes and Tampa Bay is tied for 25th in the league in scoring at 17.7 points per game.
Brady, who's hoping to get the sputtering offense on track against the Ravens, said he reached out to Jackson on social media last winter because he thinks ''very highly'' of the young quarterback and ''I think he's got a great future.''
''He's an amazing player and he challenges defenses. He has a really unique skillset. His ability to improvise, make plays with his legs, extending plays. They do a good job with that offense,'' Brady said.
''He's obviously very dangerous with the ball in his hands. And they've got some weapons, too, so it's a tough challenge for our defense,'' Brady added. ''We're going to have to play a real complementary game, play tough, hard-nosed football, and try to get a win.''
BRINGING PRESSURE
The Ravens had a season-high five sacks last weekend against Cleveland, two of them by veteran linebacker Justin Houston. With Houston, Calais Campbell and Jason Pierre-Paul, Baltimore is the second team (after the 1994 Green Bay Packers) to have three defensive players on the active roster with at least 90 sacks.
Pierre-Paul spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay. He signed with the Ravens last month.
FINISHING DRIVES
Baltimore's Justin Tucker has kicked five field goals of under 35 yards over the past three games.
''Obviously, it gets tougher in the red zone. The field is smaller, the passing lanes are tighter, you've got to execute,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.
''Things happen faster on offense, and they happen faster on defense. So, it's just a matter of getting in there and getting the job done, whether it's connecting on a pass, or hitting a run. Everyone wants to run the ball in the red zone. That's the best way to do it. Then you talk to our defense, we don't want to allow that either.''
INJURIES
Gus Edwards returned last weekend for his first game after missing the whole 2021 season following a major knee injury. He ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns, but he was also limited in practice this week. Rashod Bateman returned from a foot injury against the Browns but then missed practice time.
Also missing practice this week was tight end Mark Andrews, who has had knee issues and went without a catch last weekend.
The Bucs, meanwhile, will be without three-fourths of their starting secondary, as well as staring left guard Luke Goedeke. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Russell Gage and tight end Cameron Brate are out, too. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) is doubtful and receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision with injuries that have sidelined them much of the season.
AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Baltimore contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:36
|12:24
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|156
|152
|Total Plays
|39
|29
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|26
|Rush Attempts
|7
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-52.5
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|35
|33
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|3-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|129
|PASS YDS
|126
|27
|RUSH YDS
|26
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|152
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
L. Jackson 8 QB
5
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|19/30
|144
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
G. Edwards 35 RB
1
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|4
|18
|0
|12
|1
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
L. Jackson 8 QB
5
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|5
|5
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Robinson 10 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|7
|5
|49
|0
|16
|9
I. Likely 80 TE
6
FPTS
|I. Likely
|4
|3
|34
|0
|14
|6
M. Andrews 89 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|3
|33
|0
|22
|6
J. Proche 3 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Proche
|4
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
J. Oliver 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
K. Drake 17 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
R. Bateman 7 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Tucker 9 K
3
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/2
|22
|0/0
|3
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|4
|52.5
|2
|57
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|7.0
|7
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Brady 12 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Brady
|10/17
|142
|0
|0
|5
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
L. Fournette 7 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|8
|20
|1
|9
|9
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|6
|0
|3
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Godwin 14 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|6
|3
|61
|0
|44
|9
|
M. Evans 13 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|2
|51
|0
|28
|7
B. Perriman 16 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
K. Kieft 41 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
L. Fournette 7 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|9
C. Otton 88 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Otton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Succop 3 K
4
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|3
|51.3
|2
|60
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
D. Delaney 30 DB
0
FPTS
|D. Delaney
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|No Good
3 & 10 - BAL 43(0:04 - 2nd) J.Tucker 61 yard field goal is BLOCKED (P.O'Connor) - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 43(0:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 43(0:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Proche to TB 43 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Proche. PENALTY on TB-J.Tryon - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 30 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 16(0:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to BAL 30 for 14 yards (W.Gholston).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 13(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake ran ob at BAL 16 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|Punt
4 & 21 - TB 34(0:56 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 60 yards to BAL 6 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Duvernay to BAL 13 for 7 yards (R.White).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TB 41(1:03 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 34 for -7 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TB 50(1:10 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 41 for -9 yards (J.Houston).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(1:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to 50 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+28 YD
3 & 3 - TB 17(1:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans ran ob at TB 45 for 28 yards (Da.Williams) [J.Madubuike].
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 17(1:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (B.Washington).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to TB 17 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BAL 9(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Robinson (J.Dean).
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 17(2:22 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to TB 9 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 17(2:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 17(2:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(3:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at TB 17 for 16 yards (M.Edwards).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 47(3:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to TB 33 for 14 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 47(3:40 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to R.Bateman.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 41(4:18 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to TB 47 for 12 yards (K.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(4:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake ran ob at BAL 41 for 1 yard (L.David).
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 16(5:00 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 51 yards to BAL 33 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Duvernay to BAL 40 for 7 yards (C.Otton).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 16(5:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 16(5:11 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(5:47 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 16 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|Punt
4 & 28 - BAL 36(5:55 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 50 yards to TB 14 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by J.Darden.
|+8 YD
3 & 36 - BAL 28(6:29 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to BAL 36 for 8 yards (J.Tryon).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BAL 48(6:40 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on BAL-L.Jackson - Intentional Grounding - 20 yards - enforced at BAL 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 44(7:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson ran ob at BAL 48 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 46(7:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake to TB 44 for 2 yards (D.Delaney). PENALTY on BAL-J.Proche - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at TB 46 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 49(8:06 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to TB 46 for 5 yards (W.Gholston; J.Tryon).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 47(8:41 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 49 for 2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; M.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(9:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Proche to BAL 47 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 36(9:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 41 for 5 yards (D.White - J.Dean).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(10:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to BAL 36 for 6 yards (L.David - Z.McCollum).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 21(10:49 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 30 for 9 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 15(11:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 21 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 18(12:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 15 for -3 yards (S.Barrett).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 6(12:44 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 18 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 49(12:55 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to BAL 6 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-S.Miller.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 49(12:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (G.Stone) [K.Hamilton].
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TB 48(13:38 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (B.Washington; J.Madubuike).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(14:12 - 2nd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White up the middle to TB 48 for 3 yards (B.Urban; A.Klein).
|Punt
4 & 22 - BAL 13(14:25 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 57 yards to TB 30 - Center-N.Moore. J.Darden ran ob at TB 45 for 15 yards (N.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 22 - BAL 13(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 13 for no gain (D.Delaney - D.White).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:22 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 13 for -12 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely.
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TB 13(0:30 - 1st) R.Succop 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TB 13(0:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TB 13(0:40 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(1:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to BAL 13 for -2 yards (A.Klein).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TB 22(1:55 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to B.Perriman to BAL 11 for 11 yards (G.Stone).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(2:39 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to BAL 22 for 8 yards (A.Klein).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TB 31(3:19 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to BAL 30 for 1 yard (O.Oweh).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(3:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to BAL 31 for 9 yards (J.Madubuike; Da.Williams).
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TB 37(4:37 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to BAL 40 for 23 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 37(5:07 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 37 for no gain (B.Urban; M.Harrison).
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAL 28(5:18 - 1st) J.Stout punts 53 yards to TB 19 - Center-N.Moore. J.Darden to TB 37 for 18 yards (K.Hamilton; N.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAL 28(5:28 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to J.Proche.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 29(6:13 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 28 for -1 yards (S.Barrett).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(6:56 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Oliver to BAL 29 for 4 yards (L.David).
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 1(6:58 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TB 5(7:36 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to BAL 1 for 4 yards (T.Jones - Da.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 10(7:43 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 10 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TB 8(8:22 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to BAL 10 for -2 yards (D.Kennard).
|+44 YD
2 & 1 - TB 48(9:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin pushed ob at BAL 8 for 44 yards (G.Stone).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(9:42 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to K.Kieft to TB 48 for 9 yards (D.Kennard).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TB 34(10:15 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 39 for 5 yards (C.Clark; B.Washington).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(10:58 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 34 for 9 yards (G.Stone - Da.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(11:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Otton.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAL 4(11:06 - 1st) J.Tucker 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 4(11:09 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (Z.McCollum).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 10(11:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Proche to TB 4 for 6 yards (M.Edwards).
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 6(12:37 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to TB 10 for -4 yards (S.Barrett).
|Fumble
4 & 9 - BAL 44(12:47 - 1st) J.Stout punts 45 yards to TB 11 - Center-N.Moore. D.Delaney MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by BAL-K.Seymour at TB 6.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 44(12:52 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (L.David).
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 48(13:36 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at BAL 44 for -4 yards (D.White).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 43(14:18 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 48 for 5 yards (K.Neal; S.Barrett).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 21(14:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 43 for 22 yards (K.Neal; M.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay ran ob at BAL 21 for 21 yards (J.Dean).
BAL
TB
3
10
2nd 0:00 AMZN
