Ravens-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton's retirement has been a struggle.
Yet first-year coach Dennis Allen's chances of salvaging this campaign rose considerably last week with a dominant, shutout victory that harkened back to the Saints squads that made four straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.
''Now the goal is to try to duplicate that,'' Allen said as New Orleans (3-5) headed into a major Monday night test against the well-rested Baltimore Ravens (5-3), who are trying to maintain their hold on first place in the AFC North.
Still two games below .500 - but just one game out of first in an NFC South that has been rife with mediocrity - the Saints have been cautious about making too much out of one exceptional performance.
''It was good because that was on par with who we are and what we're capable of doing,'' Saints linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis said. ''But there's still more out there and we've got to get it.''
The Ravens helped the Saints in Week 8, knocking off Tampa Bay in a Thursday night game. They've since had extra days to come up with ways to attack New Orleans.
''Obviously, they're coming off a big win against the Raiders - a dominant win,'' Raven coach John Harbaugh said of the Saints. ''So, that's an excellent football team.''
But the Saints have struggled against dual-threat QBs. They narrowly won in Atlanta, where Marcus Mariota's mobility gave them fits. They had trouble with Kyler Murray in a loss at Arizona.
Now comes Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, who leads the Ravens with 553 yards and two rushing TDs, including a 79-yarder.
''You're not going to meet too many quarterbacks that run like Lamar,'' Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. ''He's a pain to play.''
Jackson also has passed for 1,635 yards and 15 TDs with six interceptions, but will have to play without one of his most explosive receivers after Rashod Bateman was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton doesn't scramble much, but has been distributing the ball quickly and effectively - particularly to dynamic star running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints have averaged better than 400 yards of offense during Dalton's five starts.
That's no surprise to Harbaugh, who saw Dalton often when he was Cincinnati's starting QB.
''Very steady quarterback. He's capable in so many ways,'' Harbaugh said. ''They have a lot of good players around him, but we have all the respect in the world for Andy Dalton. He's made a big difference in their offense.''
EXPLOSIVE PLAYS
The Ravens' running game looks elite as usual, thanks in large part to Jackson's contributions. The passing attack, on the other hand, is sort of just getting by.
Bateman caught touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards in the first two weeks before being hampered by his foot injury. But those are the only two Ravens receptions all season beyond 35 yards.
Receiver Devin Duvernay has contributed, while tight ends Mark Andrews - himself limited by shoulder problems - and Isaiah Likely have been solid. But they aren't necessarily deep threats.
Baltimore signed DeSean Jackson to its practice squad, and he could be active in New Orleans.
''We'd love to see him make some big plays,'' coach John Harbaugh said. ''He still can run. He's looked good.''
LOADING UP
Baltimore traded for linebacker Roquan Smith before the deadline, adding him to a defense that has had 15 sacks in the past four games.
The Saints haven't had a chance to see how Baltimore might deploy Smith. Dalton, who spent last season with the Bears, could only joke that he ''got to see him all last year in Chicago.''
COMMUNICATION SKILLS
Dalton said Kamara's ability to recognize how teams are trying to defend him and communicate about possible adjustments figure into why the star running back has 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his past four games.
''When you can have that communication then it translates in the games into big plays,'' Dalton said, referring to Kamara's TD catches of 36 and 16 yards last week. ''He does a great job of understanding how people have played him. He can take the experience of that and apply it to what's going on in that moment.''
INJURIES
The Saints, who've played their past five games without former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, learned this week that he's expected to miss the rest of the season with his toe injury. He's having surgery and going on injured reserve.
Thomas has been out since before Dalton took over as starter for Jameis Winston in Week 4.
''It would be harder if Mike was out here and all of a sudden we lost him,'' Dalton said.
Baltimore's defense might become even more effective now that linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and rookie David Ojabo (Achilles) have been activated.
''Obviously, it's going to take a game or two for them to really get their feet under them and stuff, but after that, we're going to be rolling,'' linebacker Patrick Queen said.
But the loss of Bateman is a blow to the Ravens offense, and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) has been day to day.
AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Owings Mills, Maryland, contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:31
|8:29
|1st Downs
|13
|2
|Rushing
|5
|0
|Passing
|7
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-8
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|175
|40
|Total Plays
|33
|14
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|5
|Rush Attempts
|16
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|1.0
|Net Yards Passing
|119
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-16
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|4-48.5
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|175
|TOTAL YDS
|40
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
13
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|10/16
|121
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
13
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|5
|39
|0
|16
|13
|
K. Drake 17 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Drake
|7
|13
|1
|4
|10
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Likely 80 TE
9
FPTS
|I. Likely
|3
|1
|24
|1
|24
|9
|
J. Proche 3 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
D. Jackson 15 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
K. Drake 17 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|10
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Davis 28 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
2
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|50.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
1
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|5/8
|43
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|6
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Washington 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Olave
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Washington 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Hill 7 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|4
|48.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 1(2:05 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 12(2:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at NO 1 for 11 yards (M.Maye). Pass 1 - YAC 10
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 12(3:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to NO 12 for no gain (C.Harris).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 24(4:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson left tackle to NO 12 for 12 yards (M.Roach).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 24(4:26 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Robinson. NO-A.Taylor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(5:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Proche to NO 24 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 9 - YAC 3
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(5:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at NO 36 for 16 yards (P.Werner).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 47(6:29 - 2nd) J.Hill right guard to BAL 48 for 1 yard (P.Turner).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(7:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 47 for 7 yards (M.Maye).
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 21(7:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver pushed ob at BAL 40 for 19 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 1 - YAC 18
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 14(8:32 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at BAL 21 for 7 yards (P.Adebo). Pass -4 - YAC 11
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 19(9:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to D.Jackson ran ob at BAL 42 for 23 yards. PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 19(9:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to I.Likely.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 30(9:14 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 51 yards to BAL 19 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NO 29(9:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson pushed ob at NO 30 for 1 yard (C.Clark). Pass 0 - YAC 1
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NO 24(10:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-J.Houston - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 24 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NO 25(10:53 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill in at quarterback. (Shotgun) D.Washington right tackle to NO 24 for -1 yards (O.Oweh).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NO 30(11:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(11:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 30 for 8 yards (M.Harrison). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 45(11:53 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 33 yards to NO 22 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 45(12:06 - 2nd) L.Jackson to BAL 35 for -10 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at BAL 31. L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Jackson (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAL 45(12:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to D.Robinson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(12:55 - 2nd) K.Drake right end to BAL 45 for 1 yard (M.Maye).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 39(13:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake pushed ob at BAL 44 for 5 yards (M.Maye). Pass -6 - YAC 11
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 37(14:08 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 39 for 2 yards (C.Jordan; M.Roach).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(14:45 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 37 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NO 14(15:00 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 53 yards to BAL 33 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-K.White.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NO 22(0:08 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at NO 14 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - NO 10(0:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 22 for 12 yards (M.Humphrey) [C.Campbell]. Pass 7 - YAC 5
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NO 10(1:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Hill (C.Campbell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 20(1:20 - 1st) 7-T.Hill in at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to NO 23 for 3 yards (R.Smith; P.Queen). PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 20 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 58 yards from BAL 35 to NO 7. R.Shaheed to NO 20 for 13 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(1:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to I.Likely for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 22 - YAC 2
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 28(2:09 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to NO 24 for 4 yards (A.Taylor).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 40(2:59 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to NO 28 for 12 yards (C.Jordan; M.Maye). Pass 12 - YAC 0
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:44 - 1st) J.Hill left end to NO 40 for -3 yards (D.Davis).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 47(4:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Proche to NO 37 for 10 yards (A.Taylor; M.Maye). Pass 5 - YAC 5
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 45(5:12 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at NO 47 for -2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 49(5:52 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to NO 45 for 4 yards (P.Werner; T.Mathieu).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(6:35 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Jackson to NO 49 for 16 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 16 - YAC 0
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 33(7:15 - 1st) P.Ricard right guard to BAL 35 for 2 yards (P.Turner).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 28(7:48 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 33 for 5 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 4 - YAC 1
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(8:25 - 1st) J.Hill left tackle to BAL 28 for 4 yards (K.Elliss; D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 31(8:32 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to BAL 24 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 31(9:11 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 31 for no gain (R.Smith; M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 29(9:47 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 31 for 2 yards (B.Washington - R.Smith).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(10:23 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Washington to NO 29 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton). Pass 1 - YAC 6
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 16(10:36 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep middle intended for J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by K.Hamilton at NO 36. K.Hamilton ran ob at NO 13 for 23 yards (R.Ramczyk). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at NO 16 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAL 17(10:49 - 1st) J.Stout punts 67 yards to NO 16 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-J.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAL 17(10:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 18(11:37 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to BAL 17 for -1 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 18(11:43 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BAL 13(12:17 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 13 for 0 yards (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 13 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(13:01 - 1st) K.Drake left end to BAL 13 for 2 yards (T.Mathieu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 44(13:07 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to BAL 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 44(13:13 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 40(13:45 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 44 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike - M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 40(14:24 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 40 for no gain (M.Peters).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 40 for 15 yards (M.Harrison). Pass 15 - YAC 0
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.