Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday.
Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota's two-touchdown lead.
Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.
Cook's burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who entered the game as the NFL's leader in receiving yards, had a 47-yard catch-and-run at the end of the third quarter - part of a six-catch, 107-yard performance. That set up a 2-yard touchdown catch by Adam Thielen to make it 16-3.
Facing their fifth-straight fourth-quarter deficit, the Dolphins found the end zone for the first time when Bridgewater threw a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki.
The Vikings defense came away with an interception and fumble recovery on the Dolphins' next two possessions. Minnesota's defense sacked Miami's quarterbacks five times.
The Dolphins defense put together one of its best performances in a while - three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss - but didn't get enough help from an offense that could not turn drives into points.
Miami had three receivers - Hill, Waddle and Gesicki - with at least seven catches.
Waddle and Hill both topped 100 receiving yards, and Gesicki had two touchdown catches, including one with less than two minutes left after the game had virtually been decided.
Thompson started in place of Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa. He didn't return after injuring his thumb, marking the fourth-consecutive game that a Dolphins starting quarterback was injured.
Bridgewater replaced Thompson with about 11 minutes left in the first half after spending most of the week in the NFL's concussion protocol. He finished with 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Cousins was 20 for 30 with 175 yards and two touchdowns. Cook ran for 77 yards on 13 carries.
Minnesota got Jefferson and Thielen involved on their fifth possession of the game after four-consecutive three-and-outs. The result was a touchdown catch by tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 7-3 lead.
From the start, Thompson looked more comfortable throwing the ball than he did in last week's loss to the Jets. But the Dolphins did little to help their rookie quarterback on their first two drives.
Thompson had an impressive third-down scramble on Miami's opening drive, then followed with a throw to Gesicki in tight coverage for an 18-yard gain.
Miami's offensive line, playing without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, allowed Patrick Jones to get through to Thompson untouched for an 8-yard sack that knocked the Dolphins out of field goal range.
Miami had another drive in the first half spoiled by five penalties over 10 plays, wiping out gains of 20, 32 and 9 yards.
HONORED
The Dolphins honored Sgt. Dustin Demonte, who along with officer Alex Hamzy, was shot dead in Connecticut last Wednesday. Demonte was a lifelong Dolphins fan and had planned to attend Sunday's game.
INJURIES
Dolphins: LB Trey Flowers injured his foot in the first quarter and did not return. ... DE Emmanuel Ogbah went to the locker room in the second quarter with a back injury but later returned. ... Nik Needham (foot) was carted off the field in the second quarter and was immediately ruled out. He could not put any weight on his right ankle after suffering an injury covering Thielen. ... Keion Crossen (knee) left just before halftime and did not return. ... Waddle appeared to hurt his left arm after a 49-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Have a bye next week, host Arizona on Oct. 30.
Dolphins: Host Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:31
|35:29
|1st Downs
|11
|23
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|7
|18
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|234
|458
|Total Plays
|50
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|73
|Rush Attempts
|17
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|385
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|30-47
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|10-97
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|10-44.1
|6-51.2
|Return Yards
|42
|27
|Punts - Returns
|3-36
|3-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|385
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|20/30
|175
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Cook
|13
|77
|1
|53
|14
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|8
|6
|107
|0
|47
|16
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|8
|4
|36
|1
|14
|15
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|5
|3
|18
|0
|8
|4
|
I. Smith 84 TE
10
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|4
|7
|1
|4
|10
|
D. Cook 4 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Cook
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|14
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 33 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vilain 43 LB
|L. Vilain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
4
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|1/1
|34
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|10
|44.1
|6
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|3
|12.0
|25
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|23/34
|329
|2
|2
|22
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
3
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|7/13
|89
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|14
|49
|0
|16
|5
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|1
|10
|0
|10
|22
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
3
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
3
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
0
FPTS
|C. Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
29
FPTS
|T. Hill
|15
|12
|177
|0
|28
|29
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|10
|6
|129
|0
|49
|16
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
24
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|7
|6
|69
|2
|18
|24
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|2
|28
|0
|14
|4
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
3
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Conner 80 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|3-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Long 84 TE
|H. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
|R. Cracraft
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Shell 72 OT
|B. Shell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
4
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/2
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|6
|51.2
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 FS
0
FPTS
|J. Holland
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|
T. Hill 10 WR
29
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn ran ob at MIN 33 for 8 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIN 33(14:25 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 33 for no gain (A.Van Ginkel; R.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 33(13:45 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 33(13:40 - 1st) R.Wright punts 42 yards to MIA 25 - Center-A.DePaola. J.Holland MUFFS catch - touched at MIA 27 - recovered by MIA-J.Phillips at MIA 25.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:30 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short middle to A.Ingold to MIA 33 for 8 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 33(12:57 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 35 for 2 yards (C.Bynum).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(12:21 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 39 for 4 yards (J.Bullard; D.Tomlinson).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 39(11:45 - 1st) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 38 for -1 yards (E.Kendricks - Z.Smith).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 38(11:04 - 1st) S.Thompson scrambles left end to MIA 47 for 9 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 47(10:20 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to R.Cracraft.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 47(10:14 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIN 35 for 18 yards (C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(9:30 - 1st) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIN 34 for 1 yard (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIA 34(8:51 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to T.Conner (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIA 34(8:48 - 1st) S.Thompson sacked at MIN 42 for -8 yards (P.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIA 42(8:07 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 36 yards to MIN 6 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 6(7:59 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 7 for 1 yard (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 7(7:15 - 1st) D.Cook left end ran ob at MIN 7 for no gain (J.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIN 7(6:38 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [T.Flowers].
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIN 7(6:33 - 1st) R.Wright punts 73 yards to MIA 20 - Center-A.DePaola. T.Hill to MIA 18 for -2 yards (J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 18(6:20 - 1st) S.Thompson pass deep right to J.Waddle pushed ob at MIA 48 for 30 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48(5:44 - 1st) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at MIN 36 for 16 yards (H.Smith).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(5:06 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short middle to T.Hill to MIN 27 for 9 yards (J.Hicks) [Z.Smith].
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 27(4:26 - 1st) Direct snap to R.Mostert. R.Mostert up the middle to MIN 24 for 3 yards (J.Hicks - E.Kendricks).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 24(3:45 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - MIA 29(3:24 - 1st) S.Thompson pass deep left to T.Sherfield pushed ob at MIN 9 for 20 yards (H.Smith). PENALTY on MIA-C.Williams - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 29 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - MIA 34(2:57 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short middle to R.Cracraft to MIN 2 for 32 yards (H.Smith - C.Bynum). PENALTY on MIA-L.Eichenberg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 34 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 30 - MIA 44(2:23 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIN 26 for 18 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MIA 26(1:37 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIN 17 for 9 yards (C.Bynum). PENALTY on MIA-A.Ingold - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - MIA 36(1:08 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to T.Conner.
|+4 YD
3 & 22 - MIA 36(1:04 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to J.Waddle to MIN 30 for 6 yards (P.Jones; C.Dantzler). PENALTY on MIA-T.Sherfield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 28 - MIA 42(0:34 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|Punt
4 & 28 - MIA 42(0:31 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-B.Ferguson - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:23 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (X.Howard).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 20(0:16 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn pushed ob at MIN 23 for 3 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 23(15:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to K.Osborn (Br.Jones) [J.Phillips].
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 23(14:55 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 49 yards to MIA 28 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by T.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 28(14:47 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right end to MIA 30 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIA 30(14:08 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIA 30(14:02 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield (J.Hicks) [J.Hicks].
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIA 30(13:58 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 54 yards to MIN 16 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Reagor to MIN 16 for no gain (K.Crossen).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 16(13:48 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 19 for 3 yards (E.Roberts; E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 19(13:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 15 for -4 yards (sack split by J.Phillips and E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 15(12:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 19 for 4 yards (N.Needham - C.Tindall).
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 19(11:47 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 43 yards to MIA 38 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(11:38 - 2nd) New QB - 5 T Bridgewater R.Mostert right end to MIA 37 for -1 yards (D.Hunter - J.Hicks).
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 37(10:52 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIN 46 for 17 yards (P.Peterson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 46(10:11 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end to MIN 39 for 7 yards (J.Hicks - C.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 39(9:32 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIN 37 for 2 yards (J.Lynch).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 37(8:46 - 2nd) A.Ingold left guard to MIN 35 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(8:09 - 2nd) R.Mostert left guard to MIN 28 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 28(7:32 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to MIN 26 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 26(6:56 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at MIN 26 for 0 yards (J.Hicks).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - MIA 26(6:10 - 2nd) J.Sanders 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 39 for 14 yards (N.Needham). MIA-N.Needham was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 39(5:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (J.Holland).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 50(5:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep middle to J.Jefferson to MIA 30 for 20 yards (J.Holland).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:31 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to MIA 27 for 3 yards (E.Roberts - K.Crossen).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 27(3:51 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Mundt to MIA 26 for 1 yard (Br.Jones).
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 26(3:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIA 2 for 24 yards (J.Holland). PENALTY on MIA-C.Wilkins - Roughing the Passer - 1 yard - enforced at MIA 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 1(2:37 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 58 yards from MIN 35 to MIA 7. R.Mostert to MIA 32 for 25 yards (L.Vilain). PENALTY on MIN-J.Metellus - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 47(2:25 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle [H.Phillips].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 47(2:20 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield [Z.Smith].
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 47(2:17 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIN 34 for 19 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 34(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 34(1:55 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIN 34 for no gain (C.Sullivan; E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 34(1:48 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Mostert.
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIA 34(1:45 - 2nd) J.Sanders 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 42(1:40 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 34 for -8 yards (E.Roberts).
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - MIN 34(1:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 48 for 14 yards (E.Rowe; Br.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 48(0:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 48(0:35 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 41 yards to MIA 11 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(0:28 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to J.Waddle to MIA 25 for 14 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(0:23 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle intended for J.Waddle INTERCEPTED by H.Smith at MIA 41. H.Smith to MIA 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 41(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen. PENALTY on MIA-N.Igbinoghene - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at MIA 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:13 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIA 15 for 5 yards (J.Bethel; E.Rowe).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIN 15(0:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - MIN 15(0:02 - 2nd) G.Joseph 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to A.Ingold to MIA 27 for 2 yards (D.Hunter).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 27(14:20 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 34 for 7 yards (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 34(13:47 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to MIA 34 for no gain (E.Kendricks). Penalty on MIA - Illegal Formation - declined.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIA 34(13:31 - 3rd) Direct snap to C.Fejedelem. C.Fejedelem right end pushed ob at MIA 34 for no gain (J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 33(13:23 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIA 39 for -6 yards (C.Wilkins).
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - MIN 39(12:43 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIA 40 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Penalty
3 & 17 - MIN 40(12:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - MIN 45(11:47 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|Punt
4 & 22 - MIN 45(11:42 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 35 yards to MIA 10 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(11:35 - 3rd) R.Mostert right end to MIA 13 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; D.Hunter).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 13(10:50 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Mostert to MIA 12 for -1 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIA 12(10:08 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at MIA 9 for -3 yards (P.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIA 9(9:31 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 50 yards to MIN 41 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(9:24 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 44 for 3 yards (E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 44(8:49 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to A.Thielen (N.Igbinoghene) [J.Phillips].
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 44(8:43 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 46 for 2 yards (E.Rowe).
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 46(7:57 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 42 yards to MIA 12 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-J.Metellus.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 12(7:44 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 12(7:41 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to J.Waddle (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 12(7:37 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle (H.Smith).
|Punt Return
4 & 10 - MIA 12(7:29 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 62 yards to MIN 26 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Reagor ran ob at MIA 49 for 25 yards (T.Morstead).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 49(7:20 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen (N.Igbinoghene).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 49(7:13 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 48 for -3 yards (Z.Sieler). FUMBLES (Z.Sieler) - recovered by MIN-J.Jefferson at MIA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 49(6:28 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 44 for -7 yards (R.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIN 44(5:53 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 42 yards to MIA 14 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 14(5:46 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 35 for 21 yards [J.Bullard].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 35(5:11 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at MIA 28 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|+13 YD
2 & 17 - MIA 28(4:27 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 41 for 13 yards (C.Bynum - P.Peterson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 41(3:46 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle [D.Hunter]. PENALTY on MIA-T.Bridgewater - Intentional Grounding - 20 yards - enforced at MIA 41.
|Punt
4 & 24 - MIA 21(3:36 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 63 yards to MIN 16 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Reagor ran ob at MIN 27 for 11 yards (H.Long).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27(3:22 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at MIN 35 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIN 35(2:48 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 35 for no gain (C.Wilkins).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 35(2:03 - 3rd) C.Ham up the middle to MIN 38 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler; E.Roberts).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(1:25 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to MIN 45 for 7 yards (J.Holland - Br.Jones).
|+47 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 45(0:39 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to MIA 8 for 47 yards (X.Howard - Br.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 8(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at MIA 2 for 6 yards (J.Holland).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 2(14:21 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:13 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(14:13 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to T.Hill to MIA 38 for 13 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(13:38 - 4th) R.Mostert right end to MIA 41 for 3 yards (D.Hunter - E.Kendricks).
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 41(13:00 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to T.Hill to MIN 31 for 28 yards (H.Smith).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31(12:13 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIN 18 for 13 yards (H.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 18(11:35 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to MIN 14 for 4 yards (D.Hunter).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 14(10:56 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end to MIN 4 for 10 yards (Z.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 4(10:08 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Gesicki for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:04 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 25 for no gain (Br.Jones).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(9:20 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to MIN 34 for 9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 34(8:40 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen (J.Bethel).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 34(8:34 - 4th) R.Wright punts 50 yards to MIA 16 - Center-A.DePaola. J.Holland pushed ob at MIA 20 for 4 yards (K.Nwangwu).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(8:25 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to T.Hill to MIA 43 for 23 yards (E.Kendricks) [D.Hunter].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 43(7:39 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 43(7:31 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at MIA 34 for -9 yards (Z.Smith).
|+14 YD
3 & 19 - MIA 34(6:48 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Edmonds to MIA 48 for 14 yards (J.Hicks; C.Dantzler).
|+14 YD
4 & 5 - MIA 48(6:08 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Hill to MIN 38 for 14 yards (B.Asamoah).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 38(5:28 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to MIN 34 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MIA 48(5:01 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Sherfield to MIN 42 for 6 yards (P.Peterson).
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - MIA 42(4:22 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIN 28 for 14 yards (H.Smith). FUMBLES (H.Smith) - RECOVERED by MIN-C.Bynum at MIN 26. C.Bynum to MIN 41 for 15 yards (B.Shell).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(4:10 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 47 for 6 yards (E.Roberts).
|+53 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 47(3:25 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle for 53 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:15 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to A.Thielen is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(3:15 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 39 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 39(3:10 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right intended for T.Sherfield INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at MIN 46. P.Peterson to MIA 48 for 6 yards (R.Cracraft).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(3:01 - 4th) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle to MIA 46 for 2 yards (E.Ogbah; E.Roberts).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 46(2:54 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIA 45 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 45(2:49 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIA 41 for 4 yards (J.Phillips; C.Wilkins).
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIN 41(2:44 - 4th) R.Wright punts 24 yards to MIA 17 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 17(2:37 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to J.Waddle to MIN 34 for 49 yards (J.Hicks). MIA-J.Waddle was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(2:19 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIN 20 for 14 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(2:10 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Gesicki ran ob at MIN 6 for 14 yards (C.Dantzler).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIA 6(2:05 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on MIA-B.Shell - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 11 - MIA 11(2:01 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at MIN 17 for -6 yards (D.Hunter).
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - MIA 17(1:56 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Edmonds to MIN 3 for 14 yards (E.Kendricks; H.Smith).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 3(1:31 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Gesicki for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:24 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bridgewater pass to M.Gesicki is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) J.Sanders kicks onside 10 yards from MIA 35 to MIA 45. C.Bynum (didn't try to advance) to MIA 45 for no gain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(1:23 - 4th) K.Cousins kneels to MIA 46 for -1 yards.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 46(0:42 - 4th) K.Cousins kneels to 50 for -4 yards.
