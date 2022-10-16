|
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Allen Robinson caught a TD pass for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3), who bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks' debut as the Panthers' interim head coach.
Wilks took over when Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, and the former Arizona coach already has drama on his hands: He apparently sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room shortly before the end of the third quarter after a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Donte Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers (1-5), who have lost three straight. Christian McCaffrey racked up 158 total yards, but P.J. Walker passed for just 60 yards while making his third career start in the injury absences of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Matt Corral.
Walker was sidelined in the fourth quarter with a neck injury, but passed concussion protocol. Jacob Eason, promoted from the practice squad this week, passed for 59 yards for the Panthers, whose offense didn't score after a field goal on the opening drive.
Los Angeles trailed 10-7 at halftime, but took control in the second half. Skowronek put the Rams ahead and scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter with an 18-yard sprint on his first career rushing attempt, and Henderson added a 2-yard TD run with 8:15 to play.
Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for 80 yards, while Henderson rushed for 43 yards in the absence of Cam Akers, who stayed home amid an apparent conflict with the coaching staff. Rams general manager Les Snead told Fox's broadcast crew he is trying to trade Akers, his highest draft pick in the past five years.
Rams left tackle Joseph Noteboom left the field on a cart with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Los Angeles already was without five of its top eight offensive linemen before losing Noteboom, the replacement for retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth.
The Rams still made a 73-yard scoring drive after Noteboom's injury left them playing four backups on the offensive line. Robinson's TD catch on a fade route was the free-agent signee's second score in his underwhelming start with LA.
But Carolina took a 10-7 lead to the break after Stafford overthrew Kupp and Jackson took it to the house for his first career touchdown 1:58 before halftime. The pick-6 was the 29th of Stafford's career.
Los Angeles tied it with a field goal after its 87-yard drive stalled at the Carolina 3 in the third quarter, and the Rams took the lead late in the third when Skowronek took a handoff on a sweep and scored his first NFL touchdown while Robinson blocked two defensive backs.
DEFENSIVE DIRECTION
Carolina yielded 360 total yards in the first game since Al Holcomb replaced the fired Phil Snow as defensive coordinator. The Panthers had one of the NFL's worst rushing defenses coming in, and the Rams managed 111 yards on the ground.
HOMECOMINGS
The Rams played pregame scoreboard tributes to Carolina P Johnny Hekker and RG Austin Corbett, two key members of Los Angeles' championship team. Hekker spent 10 years with the Rams starting in St. Louis, earning four All-Pro selections.
INJURIES
Carolina played without top cornerback Jaycee Horn, who injured his ribs last week. Jackson then injured his ankle in the second half, and CB C.J. Henderson went into the concussion protocol after that. ... Noteboom missed significant portions of the previous three seasons with injuries, including the Rams' final two playoff games last season. ... Rams DB Grant Haley injured his knee in the first half. ... Panthers LB Cory Littleton went out with a groin injury in the second half.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host Buccaneers on Sunday.
Rams: Bye week.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:55
|37:05
|1st Downs
|8
|22
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|203
|360
|Total Plays
|44
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|111
|Rush Attempts
|21
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-51.7
|5-48.0
|Return Yards
|66
|37
|Punts - Returns
|3-12
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
21
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|13
|69
|0
|17
|21
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|5
|19
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|2
|6
|0
|4
|1
|
P. Walker 11 QB
2
FPTS
|P. Walker
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
21
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|8
|7
|89
|0
|49
|21
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
4
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|4
|
D. Moore 2 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Moore
|7
|3
|7
|0
|5
|3
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|6-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jansen 44 LS
|J. Jansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Mosby 46 LB
|A. Mosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hayes 36 DB
|T. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
|S. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
4
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|7
|51.7
|3
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|3
|4.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|26/33
|253
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|12
|43
|1
|16
|12
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|2
|17
|0
|13
|16
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
16
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|17
|1
|17
|16
|
M. Brown 41 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|7
|15
|0
|10
|3
|
B. Powell 19 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|13
|0
|5
|7
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|8
|7
|80
|0
|22
|16
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
17
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|6
|5
|63
|1
|22
|17
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
16
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|5
|5
|40
|0
|19
|16
|
B. Powell 19 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Powell
|5
|4
|27
|0
|16
|7
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Brown 41 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|12
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
|J. Gervase
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rozeboom 56 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
6
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|5
|48.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
0
FPTS
|M. Hoecht
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 31 for 6 yards (M.Copeland - A.Donald).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 31(14:21 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 47 for 16 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 47(13:36 - 1st) P.Walker sacked at CAR 47 for 0 yards (M.Copeland).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 47(12:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to LAR 49 for 4 yards (J.Hollins - T.Rapp).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 49(12:09 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle pushed ob at LAR 35 for 14 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(11:36 - 1st) D.Foreman right guard to LAR 33 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 33(10:59 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at LAR 22 for 11 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(10:28 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to S.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 22(10:25 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.Hubbard to LAR 14 for 8 yards (As.Robinson). PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - CAR 31(10:01 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (N.Scott - T.Rapp).
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - CAR 28(9:21 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.McCaffrey to LAR 24 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CAR 24(8:42 - 1st) E.Pineiro 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 52 yards from CAR 35 to LAR 13. M.Hoecht to LAR 35 for 22 yards (S.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(8:32 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Burris; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 39(7:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 46 for 7 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 46(7:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 48 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LAR 48(6:25 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to CAR 47 for 5 yards (C.Henderson). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 48 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - LAR 38(5:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell to LAR 40 for 2 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LAR 40(5:11 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAR 40(5:07 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to CAR 11 - Center-M.Orzech. S.Smith to CAR 13 for 2 yards (G.Haley).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 13(4:57 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 21 for 8 yards (E.Jones; M.Copeland).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 21(4:12 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 25 for 4 yards (As.Robinson; J.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:31 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 33 for 8 yards (E.Jones - As.Robinson).
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 33(2:53 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at 50 for 17 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 50(2:17 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to LAR 48 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAR 48(1:37 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (D.Kendrick).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 48(1:33 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to C.McCaffrey to LAR 43 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - CAR 43(0:31 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 43 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 48(0:21 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to LAR 7 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 7(0:14 - 1st) T.Atwell left end pushed ob at LAR 16 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAR 16(15:00 - 2nd) R.Rivers right guard to LAR 16 for no gain (M.Ioannidis; C.Littleton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 16(14:18 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 16 for no gain (H.Anderson - D.Wilson). LAR-J.Noteboom was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAR 16(13:48 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to CAR 24 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(13:41 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 24 for no gain (J.Hollins).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(12:57 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 26 for 2 yards (A.Donald; M.Copeland).
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 26(12:20 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 28 for 2 yards (L.Floyd).
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 28(11:41 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to LAR 27 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 27(11:32 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 40 for 13 yards (K.Taylor).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(10:54 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 42 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 42(10:14 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 42 for no gain (S.Thompson - H.Anderson).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAR 42(9:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 42 - No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 37(9:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to CAR 41 for 22 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(8:16 - 2nd) D.Henderson right guard to CAR 38 for 3 yards (B.Burns).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 38(7:32 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at CAR 26 for 12 yards (K.Taylor - M.Hartsfield).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(6:47 - 2nd) B.Powell up the middle to CAR 21 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 21(5:55 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on LAR-M.Stafford - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 21.
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - LAR 31(5:49 - 2nd) D.Henderson left tackle to CAR 15 for 16 yards (J.Burris).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15(5:07 - 2nd) B.Powell left end to CAR 12 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 12(4:25 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to D.Henderson (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - LAR 12(4:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Henderson pushed ob at CAR 5 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 5(3:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:34 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 28 for 3 yards (A.Donald; B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 28(2:58 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 30 for 2 yards (J.Hollins; M.Copeland).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 30(2:50 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 34 for 4 yards (E.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 34(2:41 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 66 yards to end zone - Center-J.Jansen - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(2:35 - 2nd) D.Henderson left guard to LAR 23 for 3 yards (M.Ioannidis; D.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 23(2:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson at LAR 30. D.Jackson for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback. CAR-G.Ricci was injured during the play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:58 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(1:54 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (C.Littleton - M.Ioannidis).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAR 28(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 28 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - LAR 23(1:08 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 33 for 10 yards (C.Littleton; B.Burns).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAR 33(0:23 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 32 yards to CAR 35 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LAR 32 for 7 yards (C.Littleton).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 32(14:19 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to LAR 30 for -2 yards (S.Thompson).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAR 30(13:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 25(13:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 21 for -4 yards (sack split by D.Brown and C.Littleton).
|Punt
4 & 14 - LAR 21(12:38 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 53 yards to CAR 26 - Center-M.Orzech. S.Smith to CAR 37 for 11 yards (C.Rozeboom; J.Hummel).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(12:24 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 41 for 4 yards (M.Copeland; N.Scott).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 41(11:38 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 41(11:33 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to C.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 41(11:30 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to LAR 19 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by B.Powell. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at LAR 19.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10(11:23 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 23 for 13 yards (D.Jackson).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23(10:41 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to B.Skowronek pushed ob at LAR 42 for 19 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(9:58 - 3rd) B.Powell left end ran ob at LAR 47 for 5 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 47(9:16 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 47 for no gain (J.Burris - D.Brown).
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 47(8:33 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson pushed ob at CAR 38 for 15 yards (K.Taylor). Carolina challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(8:08 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek pushed ob at CAR 39 for -1 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 39(7:35 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Powell to CAR 34 for 5 yards (C.Littleton). PENALTY on CAR-M.Ioannidis - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 19(6:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to R.Rivers to CAR 5 for 14 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 5(6:09 - 3rd) M.Brown up the middle to CAR 7 for -2 yards (S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 7(5:31 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell to CAR 3 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 3(4:43 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAR 3(4:40 - 3rd) M.Gay 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(4:37 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 27 for 2 yards (E.Jones; As.Robinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(3:58 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 32 for 5 yards (B.Wagner - L.Floyd).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAR 32(3:13 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore. Penalty on CAR - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAR 32(3:09 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 68 yards to end zone - Center-J.Jansen - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(3:01 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek pushed ob at LAR 28 for 8 yards (C.Henderson).
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 28(2:24 - 3rd) C.Kupp right end pushed ob at LAR 41 for 13 yards (X.Woods).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(1:45 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to C.Kupp pushed ob at CAR 39 for 20 yards (K.Taylor).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(1:06 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to CAR 17 for 22 yards (K.Taylor).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17(0:16 - 3rd) B.Skowronek right end for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 69 yards from LAR 35 to CAR -4. R.Blackshear to CAR 20 for 24 yards (R.Yeast - J.Gervase).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(0:06 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to I.Thomas pushed ob at CAR 26 for 6 yards (E.Jones - T.Rapp).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CAR 26(15:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 26 for no gain (B.Wagner; A.Donald).
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 26(14:21 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 25 for -1 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 25(13:43 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 51 yards to LAR 24 - Center-J.Jansen. B.Powell to LAR 39 for 15 yards (J.Jansen).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(13:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 46 for 7 yards (C.Henderson; C.Littleton). CAR-C.Littleton was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 46(13:01 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Skowronek to CAR 47 for 7 yards (A.Mosby).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 47(12:30 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to CAR 43 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 43(11:49 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to CAR 41 for 2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos - M.Ioannidis).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 41(11:03 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to CAR 33 for 8 yards (D.Wilson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(10:17 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Brown to CAR 20 for 13 yards (C.Henderson - K.Taylor). CAR-C.Henderson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 20(9:31 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to B.Powell [D.Brown].
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 20(9:26 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Powell to CAR 4 for 16 yards (D.Brown). LAR-B.Powell was injured during the play. CAR-D.Brown was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 4(8:59 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to CAR 2 for 2 yards (J.Burris; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 2(8:20 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(8:15 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 41 for 16 yards (D.Kendrick; L.Floyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 41(7:40 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (A.Donald).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 41(7:38 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at CAR 32 for -9 yards (J.Ramsey). CAR-P.Walker was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - CAR 32(6:52 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 35 for 3 yards (B.Wagner - T.Lewis).
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAR 35(6:11 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 51 yards to LAR 14 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 14(6:04 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 14 for no gain (D.Brown; B.Burns).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 14(5:20 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 16 for 2 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAR 16(4:33 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 16 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 11(4:33 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 20 for 9 yards (D.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 20(4:28 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 46 yards to CAR 34 - Center-M.Orzech. S.Smith to CAR 33 for -1 yards (R.Yeast).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 33(4:19 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right end to CAR 34 for 1 yard (E.Jones - L.Floyd).
|+49 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 34(3:53 - 4th) J.Eason pass short right to C.McCaffrey to LAR 17 for 49 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(3:18 - 4th) J.Eason pass short left to D.Moore to LAR 12 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 12(2:52 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 12(2:48 - 4th) J.Eason pass short left to C.McCaffrey to LAR 7 for 5 yards (T.Rapp; B.Wagner) [J.Hollins].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAR 7(2:25 - 4th) J.Eason pass short right intended for S.Smith INTERCEPTED by N.Scott (E.Jones) at LAR -3. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(2:20 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 25 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield; H.Anderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 25(2:00 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 26 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 26(1:56 - 4th) C.Kupp right end to LAR 30 for 4 yards (T.Hayes). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 30(1:23 - 4th) M.Stafford kneels to LAR 29 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 29(0:41 - 4th) M.Stafford kneels to LAR 27 for -2 yards.
