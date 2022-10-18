|
|
|DEN
|LAC
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn't matter thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers special teams.
Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, as the Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates. The ninth-year kicker was inactive for last week's game against Cleveland due to a quadriceps injury.
Hopkins' heroics were set up when Deane Leonard recovered a muffed punt at the Denver 28-yard line.
Herbert, who is still recovering from fractured rib cartilage from a hit one month ago, appreciated Hopkins being able to gut it out.
''We've got so much respect for him. For him to go out there and play and put up with some pain like that, it was great to see,'' said Herbert, whose 56 attempts without a TD pass is an NFL record in a win.
Coach Brandon Staley said Hopkins' hamstring kind of cramped up early, but started to loosen up during the second half.
''You can't say enough about him hanging in there,'' Staley said. ''At the end we had no choice. We were going to kick no matter what.''
Hopkins has five games with four or more field goals. It is also the first OT game-winner of his career.
''I was trying to focus on a little backswing and just get through the ball. And that was it,'' Hopkins said. ''I wasn't thinking about the circumstance or anything like that.''
The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. It is the first time in franchise history they have rallied from a double-digit deficit at the end of the first quarter to win.
Los Angeles was down 14-3 at the end of the first quarter last Sunday in Cleveland before pulling out a 30-28 win.
This game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver's Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott's punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28.
Washington called for a fair catch, but Denver safety P.J. Locke didn't hear Washington and tried to block Ja'Sir Taylor when Locke bumped into Washington.
''I just saw the returner running up, he was kind of relaxed, and then his teammate was just standing there,'' Taylor said. ''At first, if you go back, I paused a little bit, and then it just clicked in my head like, `Oh, just throw him onto the returner.' And it happened, and the ball came out.''
Herbert, who completed 37 of 57 for 238 yards and an interception, passed to Mike Williams for 9 yards on third-and-12 from the Denver 30 to get Hopkins closer.
Russell Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.
''We felt like we could have won the game, and then we had the fluke play at the end. It didn't work out, but everybody is together,'' Wilson said.
Denver jumped out to a 10-0 lead with scores on the first two drives. Brandon McManus was good from 51 yards midway through the first, and Wilson found a wide-open Greg Dulcich for a 39-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the quarter.
Dulcich's TD was the first of his career and the Broncos' first in 87 minutes, 54 seconds.
The Chargers answered on their ensuing possession, putting together a 15-play, 82-yard drive that was capped by Austin Ekeler's 6-yard run up the middle with his linemen helping him get across the goal line.
Following a Denver three-and-out, Los Angeles evened it at 10 on Hopkins' 37-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining in the half.
The Broncos were not content to run out the clock though. KJ Hamler hauled in a 47-yard pass to the LA 28. Denver got to the Chargers 9 before McManus was good from 27 yards.
The Chargers tied it on their first drive of the third quarter when Hopkins split the uprights from 31 yards.
The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter. McManus was good from 48 yards after Baron Browning picked off Herbert. The Chargers answered with Hopkins making it from 35.
''This is very disappointing,'' Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said. ''We had some opportunities there, and we've got to execute at a higher level. We've got to come up with some better plays.''
IT'S OVER
Herbert had a 26-game TD pass streak snapped. It was the third-best run in franchise history and second-longest active streak in the league.
FLAG NIGHT
The teams combined for 19 penalties and a season-high 240 yards. The Broncos were flagged 10 times for 151 yards, the 24th time since 2000 a team has drawn more than 150 penalty yards, according to TruMedia.
The Broncos had four pass interference calls for 87 yards.
Ron Torbert's crew had been conservative coming into the game. In their four previous contests this season, they averaged 12 flags for 92.8 yards.
DISTRIBUTING THE BALL
Wilson's first nine completions were to nine different players. According to the NFL, he is the first player to complete his first nine attempts of a game to nine different receivers since at least 1991, when play-by-play data was first recorded.
INJURIES
Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.
Broncos: Hackett said CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) and LB Aaron Patrick (knee) were sidelined during the game.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host the surprising New York Jets on Sunday.
Chargers: Host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:26
|34:34
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|2
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|11-22
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|258
|297
|Total Plays
|55
|83
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|73
|Rush Attempts
|23
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|37-57
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-151
|9-89
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.1
|4-44.0
|Return Yards
|20
|84
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|3-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|1--6
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
15
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|15/28
|188
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|15
|66
|0
|14
|7
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
15
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4
|23
|0
|10
|15
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Boone 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|7
|3
|54
|0
|37
|8
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|3
|2
|44
|0
|47
|6
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
12
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|3
|2
|44
|1
|39
|12
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Beck 83 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Boone 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Boone
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|19-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fraboni LS
|M. Fraboni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Patrick 94 LB
|A. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
10
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/3
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|7
|46.1
|4
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|37/57
|238
|0
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
23
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|14
|36
|1
|11
|23
|
S. Michel 20 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Michel
|8
|28
|0
|7
|6
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|2
|9
|0
|5
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|12
|9
|57
|0
|14
|14
|
D. Parham Jr. 89 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Parham Jr.
|3
|3
|53
|0
|24
|8
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
23
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|16
|10
|47
|0
|9
|23
|
G. Everett 7 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Everett
|7
|5
|29
|0
|9
|7
|
D. Carter 1 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Carter
|5
|3
|17
|0
|7
|4
|
M. Williams 81 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Williams
|6
|2
|17
|0
|9
|3
|
S. Michel 20 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Michel
|3
|3
|14
|0
|6
|6
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|6-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
13
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|4/4
|39
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|4
|44.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|22.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|13.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Defensive Pass Interference - 30 yards - enforced at LARC 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 45(14:54 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to DEN 37 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAC 37(14:20 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 37(14:14 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Carter.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - LAC 37(14:10 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Bandy to DEN 33 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(13:28 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to DEN 34 for -1 yards (B.Browning - D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 34(12:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams [J.Cooper].
|Penalty
3 & 11 - LAC 34(12:45 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-W.Clapp - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LAC 39(12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Bandy.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAC 39(12:39 - 1st) J.Scott punts 18 yards to DEN 21 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 21(12:31 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 25 for 4 yards (K.Murray). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 21 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 11(12:12 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 13 for 2 yards (K.Mack - M.Fox).
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - DEN 13(11:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 22 for 9 yards (K.Murray - D.James).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DEN 22(10:49 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-C.Fleming - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - DEN 17(10:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton. PENALTY on LARC-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at DEN 17 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(10:16 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to K.Hinton to DEN 46 for 8 yards (D.James; C.Rumph).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 46(9:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to E.Tomlinson to LARC 38 for 16 yards (D.Tuszka).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(9:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to A.Beck to LARC 31 for 7 yards (C.Rumph).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 31(8:44 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to LARC 29 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 30(8:44 - 1st) M.Gordon to LARC 29 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 29(7:53 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at LARC 33 for -4 yards (K.Mack).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 33(7:25 - 1st) B.McManus 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 2. D.Carter to LARC 29 for 27 yards (E.Bassey).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 29(7:14 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 34 for 5 yards (M.Henningsen). PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 19(6:53 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 28 for 9 yards (A.Singleton - M.Purcell).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 28(6:29 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Palmer [J.Cooper].
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 28(6:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 34 for 6 yards (B.Browning).
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 34(5:42 - 1st) J.Scott punts 52 yards to DEN 14 - Center-J.Harris. M.Washington MUFFS catch - touched at DEN 15 - and recovers at DEN 16.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16(5:30 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 14 for -2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 14(4:59 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 22 for 8 yards (D.James).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 22(4:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich pushed ob at DEN 27 for 5 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(4:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Washington to DEN 27 for no gain (K.Mack).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 27(3:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 24 for -3 yards (B.Callahan).
|+37 YD
3 & 13 - DEN 24(2:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to J.Jeudy to LARC 39 for 37 yards (A.Gilman).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(1:57 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to G.Dulcich for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 0. D.Carter to LARC 18 for 18 yards (E.Bassey - P.Locke).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18(1:45 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Michel to LARC 21 for 3 yards (A.Singleton - J.Griffith).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 21(1:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 29 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 29(0:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham to DEN 47 for 24 yards (K.Jackson) [D.Jones].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(15:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to DEN 45 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 45(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 41 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 41(13:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer to DEN 35 for 6 yards (A.Singleton) [M.Purcell].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 35(13:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams (P.Surtain).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 35(13:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to DEN 30 for 5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 30(12:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to DEN 24 for 6 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 24(11:50 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to DEN 24 for no gain (B.Chubb).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 24(11:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to DEN 19 for 5 yards (J.Griffith).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 19(10:37 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to DEN 14 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 14(10:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to DEN 14 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 14(9:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to DEN 6 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 6(9:16 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 62 yards from LARC 35 to DEN 3. M.Washington to DEN 29 for 26 yards (A.Gilman - T.Reeder).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 29(9:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to DEN 30 for 1 yard (K.Murray).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 30(8:26 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 34 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill - K.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 34(7:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to M.Boone (K.Mack).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 34(7:37 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 54 yards to LARC 12 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 12(7:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 15 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 15(7:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to LARC 21 for 6 yards (K.Williams - D.Mathis).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 21(6:24 - 2nd) S.Michel right end to LARC 25 for 4 yards (A.Singleton - B.Chubb).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:46 - 2nd) S.Michel right tackle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (J.Cooper).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 29(5:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 22 for -7 yards (M.Henningsen).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - LAC 22(4:22 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Palmer (D.Mathis). PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Defensive Pass Interference - 36 yards - enforced at LARC 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 42(4:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to DEN 29 for 13 yards (J.Griffith). PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 42 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 48(3:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham pushed ob at DEN 35 for 17 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 35(3:24 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to DEN 34 for 1 yard (D.Mathis).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - LAC 34(2:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to D.Carter (D.Mathis). PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 23(2:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to DEN 18 for 5 yards (A.Singleton; K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 18(2:00 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to DEN 16 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 16(1:51 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to DEN 12 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; K.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 12(1:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to DEN 12 for no gain (D.Mathis - K.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 12(1:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at DEN 19 for -7 yards (B.Browning).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - LAC 19(1:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler (B.Browning).
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - LAC 19(0:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:53 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|+47 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(0:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to K.Hamler to LARC 28 for 47 yards (D.James).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(0:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy pushed ob at LARC 18 for 10 yards (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 18(0:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy. PENALTY on LARC-M.Fox - Roughing the Passer - 9 yards - enforced at LARC 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 9(0:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to M.Boone.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DEN 9(0:12 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 9(0:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Dulcich.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - DEN 9(0:05 - 2nd) B.McManus 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 33 for 8 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DEN 33(14:22 - 3rd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 33 for no gain (K.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DEN 33(13:46 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 33(13:39 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to LARC 9 - Center-M.Fraboni. D.Carter to LARC 28 for 19 yards (M.Fraboni).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(13:27 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 39 for 11 yards (D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:49 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LARC 44 for 5 yards (J.Griffith).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LAC 44(12:12 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to 50 for 6 yards (J.Cooper). PENALTY on LARC-T.McKitty - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 44 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 34(11:55 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to LARC 48 for 14 yards (K.Williams; K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 48(11:30 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to 50 for 2 yards (J.Simmons - D.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 50(10:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(10:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer ran ob at DEN 21 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(10:06 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to DEN 15 for 6 yards (J.Griffith).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 15(9:33 - 3rd) S.Michel up the middle to DEN 12 for 3 yards (N.Bonitto; M.Purcell).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 12(9:15 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer (D.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LAC 12(9:12 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:08 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jeudy.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(9:03 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 30 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill; K.Mack).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 30(8:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 35 for 5 yards (M.Davis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(7:50 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to DEN 41 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 41(7:19 - 3rd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 46 for 5 yards (C.Rumph; D.Tranquill).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46(6:50 - 3rd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 47 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 47(6:10 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left [D.Tranquill].
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 47(6:02 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 36 for -11 yards (D.James).
|Punt
4 & 20 - DEN 36(5:22 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 43 yards to LARC 21 - Center-M.Fraboni. D.Carter to LARC 30 for 9 yards (T.Cleveland).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 30(5:13 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 30(5:10 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to S.Michel to LARC 35 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAC 35(4:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-B.Browning - Neutral Zone Infraction - 4 yards - enforced at LARC 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 39(4:19 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to LARC 41 for 2 yards (M.Purcell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 41(3:37 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Parham to DEN 47 for 12 yards (K.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(2:54 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to DEN 44 for 3 yards (J.Cooper - J.Griffith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 44(2:19 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler (J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 44(2:13 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to D.Carter to DEN 37 for 7 yards (K.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(1:28 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to DEN 35 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAC 35(0:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to A.Ekeler.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - LAC 35(0:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to S.Michel to DEN 29 for 6 yards (J.Simmons; J.Griffith).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LAC 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Carter (D.Mathis).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 29(14:55 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 33 for 4 yards (D.James).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 33(14:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 40 for 7 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 40(13:43 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton (M.Davis).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 40(13:40 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles left end to DEN 49 for 9 yards (B.Callahan).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 49(12:56 - 4th) R.Wilson left end to LARC 41 for 10 yards (D.James).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(12:16 - 4th) L.Murray left tackle to LARC 42 for -1 yards (A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 42(11:36 - 4th) R.Wilson left end to LARC 39 for 3 yards (D.Tuszka).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DEN 39(10:58 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to M.Boone [C.Rumph].
|Punt
4 & 8 - DEN 39(10:49 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 22 yards to LARC 17 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 17(10:41 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle intended for G.Everett INTERCEPTED by B.Browning at LARC 24. B.Browning to LARC 24 for no gain (J.Palmer). FUMBLES (J.Palmer) - touched at LARC 29 - and recovers at LARC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 30(10:28 - 4th) M.Boone up the middle to LARC 29 for 1 yard (A.Johnson; S.Joseph).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 29(9:45 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at LARC 26 for 3 yards (K.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 26(9:04 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at LARC 30 for -4 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - DEN 30(8:26 - 4th) B.McManus 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(8:21 - 4th) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 27 for 2 yards (D.Jones - Dj.Jones). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(8:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to DEN 49 for 9 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAC 49(7:27 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to DEN 49 for no gain (D.Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 49(6:42 - 4th) S.Michel left end to DEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Singleton). LARC-W.Clapp was injured during the play. PENALTY on DEN-M.Purcell - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(6:24 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to DEN 30 for -3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 30(5:46 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles right end to DEN 25 for 5 yards (J.Griffith).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAC 25(5:04 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 15(4:59 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to DEN 12 for 3 yards (D.Williams - B.Browning). PENALTY on LARC-B.Jaimes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 15 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 25(4:54 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to DEN 17 for 8 yards (A.Singleton - K.Jackson) [J.Griffith].
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 17(4:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 17(4:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LAC 17(4:02 - 4th) D.Hopkins 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 4th) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(3:58 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to DEN 39 for 14 yards (M.Davis; D.James).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(3:24 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 43 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill - J.Tillery).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 43(2:39 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 43(2:31 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 34 for -9 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 34(2:00 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to LARC 25 - Center-M.Fraboni - downed by DEN-M.Fraboni.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:51 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 25 for no gain (J.Griffith) [A.Singleton].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25(1:27 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 30 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 30(1:03 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 35 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(0:43 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at LARC 40 for 5 yards (D.Mathis). DEN-D.Williams was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 40(0:38 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett pushed ob at LARC 44 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 44(0:33 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to Z.Horvath to LARC 44 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LAC 44(0:01 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right (D.Mathis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:00 - 5) L.Murray left guard to DEN 30 for 5 yards (A.Johnson - D.James).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 30(9:23 - 5) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 34 for 4 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 34(8:39 - 5) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Hamler.
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 34(8:32 - 5) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to LARC 8 - Center-M.Fraboni. D.Carter ran ob at LARC 19 for 11 yards (A.Patrick).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 19(8:22 - 5) A.Ekeler left guard to LARC 22 for 3 yards (A.Singleton). PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at LARC 19 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 19 - LAC 10(8:09 - 5) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to LARC 15 for 5 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LAC 15(7:31 - 5) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - LAC 15(7:24 - 5) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 14 - LAC 15(7:19 - 5) J.Scott punts 54 yards to DEN 31 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31(7:10 - 5) L.Murray right guard to DEN 33 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 33(6:31 - 5) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 34 for 1 yard (K.Mack).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DEN 34(5:50 - 5) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (A.Samuel).
|Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 34(5:44 - 5) C.Waitman punts 47 yards to LARC 19 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 19(5:36 - 5) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 19(5:32 - 5) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LAC 19(5:28 - 5) PENALTY on LARC-J.Salyer - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 19 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - LAC 14(5:28 - 5) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 20 for 6 yards (J.Griffith).
|Fumble
4 & 9 - LAC 20(4:58 - 5) J.Scott punts 48 yards to DEN 32 - Center-J.Harris. M.Washington MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by LARC-D.Leonard at DEN 28.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(4:46 - 5) A.Ekeler left end to DEN 29 for -1 yards (A.Singleton).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 29(4:05 - 5) A.Ekeler left end to DEN 30 for -1 yards (K.Jackson - A.Singleton).
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - LAC 30(3:23 - 5) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to DEN 21 for 9 yards (J.Simmons).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAC 21(2:43 - 5) D.Hopkins 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
