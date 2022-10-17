|
|
|DAL
|PHI
Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome - their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week - with a recognizable tune: ''Dancing On My Own.'' Yes, the Eagles borrowed the signature anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies that they've blasted in the clubhouse on their way toward a spot in the National League Championship Series.
It's a great time for Philly sports fans.
Even better for the athletes who only know how to win around here of late.
''We up! Philly's up right now,'' cornerback Darius Slay said. ''We're going up. Up, up, up. We're going up to that room.''
Maybe the Eagles will find a Lombardi Trophy once they get to Slay's room.
Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia's three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004 - when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.
''We know we've got to play a complete game,'' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. ''What's exciting about being 6-0 and not having played a complete game is we know it's coming.''
Philly put the game away with an efficient drive that took up more than half the fourth quarter. The Eagles converted three third downs and Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 7-yard touchdown. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs ripped off his helmet and slammed it in anger after the score, one final blown opportunity to make a stop and wrest the NFC East lead away from the Eagles.
The Eagles failed on the 2-point conversion and led 26-17.
Hurts converted two of the third downs on rushing attempts and Philly needed the clutch runs after the Cowboys (4-2) powered their way back into the game. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 14-yard run in the third that made it 20-10 and Rush, who mostly struggled, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the fourth for a 20-17 game.
Gardner-Johnson made a diving catch for his second interception to cut off one late drive, and Brett Maher missed a 59-yard field-goal attempt in a last-gasp effort to stay within striking distance.
''Read your keys and go get the ball,'' Gardner-Johnson said. ''It feels good to come out in into the field like a hawk and go get the ball.''
Rush had led Dallas to four straight victories in place of the injured Dak Prescott but was overmatched under the lights in front of a rowdy crowd - and an Eagles defense that ranks second in the NFL in points off turnovers. Rush threw two interceptions in the first half that led to 10 points for the Eagles and the ineffective QB finished the half with a 1.0 rating.
No wonder the Eagles stand as the NFL's lone unbeaten team.
Prescott, out since he suffered a broken right thumb in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, said his was plan was to play next week.
The Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter and have now outscored opponents 112-27 in that quarter this season.
The Eagles had converted 8 of 12 fourth-down attempts coming into the game and kept the gambles rolling on their first scoring drive. Hurts connected with A.J. Brown on fourth-and-3 for 11 yards. Then on fourth-and-4 from the 10, the Eagles snared Dallas in a neutral zone infraction for an automatic first down. Miles Sanders scored on a 5-yard TD run and a 7-0 lead.
Rush, solid but hardly lighting up the scoreboard as a starter, had a pass deflected and intercepted by Gardner-Johnson, who flapped his arms after the pick and had Eagles fans going wild. Philly sports fans haven't had much chance to settle down this fall. The Eagles are perfect, the Phillies are in the NL Championship Series, the Union host a playoff game this week, and the 76ers open the season this week and play the home opener Thursday.
Hurts capitalized off the pick and hit Brown for a 15-yard TD and a 14-0 lead.
Jake Elliott, who missed last week's game with a bad ankle, added field goals of 51 and 34 yards to make it 20-0. Elliott's second field goal came after Slay intercepted Rush.
''We took some shots from them,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.
It's what the Eagles do. It's why they're in first place.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Eagles T Lane Johnson left with a concussion.
FIRST LADY IN THE HOUSE
First lady Jill Biden attended the game as part of cancer awareness night. Biden met with cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families. She also chatted with 76ers center Joel Embiid and was at midfield for the coin toss.
SIX IN THE CITY
The Eagles started 7-0 in 2004 when they finished 13-3 in the regular season before falling in the Super Bowl to the Patriots, and began 6-0 in 1981 but dropped their first playoff game.
STAR REPORT
Embiid and several other Sixers were at the game. So was New Jersey native, Anaheim Angels slugger and Eagles fan Mike Trout. Slay gave the ball from an interception earlier this season to Sixers star James Harden. After his pick against Rush, Slay gave the ball to rapper Meek Mill. Questlove and Bradley Cooper, wearing an Allen Iverson T-shirt, were also at the game. Gardner-Johnson, who played with a left hand injury, has a tattoo in honor of Meek Mill on his right arm.
UP NEXT
The Cowboys return home next Sunday and play Detroit.
The Eagles are off next week and host the Steelers on Oct. 30.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:30
|34:30
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|315
|268
|Total Plays
|64
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|136
|Rush Attempts
|26
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|181
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|18-38
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-72
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-59.5
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|132
|27
|Punts - Returns
|3-36
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-96
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|268
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
7
FPTS
|C. Rush
|18/38
|181
|1
|3
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
15
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|13
|81
|1
|14
|15
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|11
|44
|0
|15
|6
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|9
|0
|8
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|10
|5
|68
|0
|24
|11
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
14
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|6
|4
|40
|1
|22
|14
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
4
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|5
|2
|22
|0
|11
|4
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|7
|2
|18
|0
|9
|3
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
2
FPTS
|S. McKeon
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
N. Brown 85 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Brown
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|2
|8
|0
|8
|6
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
15
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|15
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
|C. Lamb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Brown 85 WR
|N. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
|M. Gallup
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
5
FPTS
|B. Maher
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|2
|59.5
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|3
|32.0
|63
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|3
|12.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|15/25
|155
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
14
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|18
|71
|1
|13
|14
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9
|27
|0
|12
|20
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|5
|25
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|6
|16
|0
|8
|1
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
17
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8
|5
|67
|1
|22
|17
|
D. Smith 6 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Smith
|5
|5
|44
|1
|13
|15
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|5
|2
|22
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
14
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|6-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
|J. Stoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
|Z. Pascal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
8
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|2/2
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|4
|46.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 16 for 16 yards (K.Johnson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(14:55 - 1st) C.Lamb right end pushed ob at DAL 24 for 8 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DAL 24(14:17 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (K.White).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 24(14:13 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 25 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DAL 25(13:24 - 1st) B.Anger punts 60 yards to PHI 15 - Center-M.Overton. B.Covey to PHI 29 for 14 yards (J.Ferguson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 29(13:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 29(13:08 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to PHI 42 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 42(12:30 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 33 for -9 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+11 YD
2 & 19 - PHI 33(11:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 44 for 11 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 44(11:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 44(10:56 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to DAL 12 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Turpin to DAL 24 for 12 yards (J.Stoll).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(10:46 - 1st) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. T.Pollard left end to DAL 27 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 27(10:08 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 35 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(9:03 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 37 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 37(8:25 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 41 for 4 yards (F.Cox - T.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 41(7:44 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Epps).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 41(7:40 - 1st) B.Anger punts 59 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(7:31 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 22 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 22(6:46 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to PHI 43 for 21 yards (J.Kearse; M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(6:03 - 1st) M.Sanders left end to PHI 47 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 47(5:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to DAL 45 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 45(4:57 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert (M.Parsons).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 45(4:53 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to DAL 40 for 5 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 40(4:09 - 1st) K.Gainwell left tackle to DAL 38 for 2 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+11 YD
4 & 3 - PHI 38(3:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at DAL 27 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(2:58 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to DAL 18 for 9 yards (J.Kearse; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 18(2:35 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at DAL 18 for no gain (L.Vander Esch; J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 18(2:16 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to DAL 16 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 16(1:33 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at DAL 18 for -2 yards (C.Golston).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 18(0:53 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 18(0:46 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to DAL 10 for 8 yards (J.Kearse - A.Barr).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - PHI 10(0:08 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 5(15:00 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(14:55 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. C.Rush pass deep middle intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson (J.Bradberry) at DAL 44. C.Gardner-Johnson to DAL 44 for no gain (M.Gallup).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(14:47 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to DAL 35 for 9 yards (M.Hooker - J.Kearse). DAL-Q.Bohanna was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 35(14:06 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to DAL 32 for 3 yards (M.Hooker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(13:34 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to DAL 24 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 24(12:51 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to DAL 22 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(12:13 - 2nd) B.Scott right end to DAL 14 for 8 yards (M.Hooker).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 14(11:31 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to DAL 15 for -1 yards (M.Parsons - M.Hooker).
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 15(10:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(10:40 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 26 for 1 yard (P.Johnson - T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 26(10:02 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep middle to J.Ferguson.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 26(9:58 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - T.Edwards).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DAL 34(9:30 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (J.Bradberry).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(9:16 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at DAL 30 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 30(8:36 - 2nd) Q.Watkins left end pushed ob at DAL 33 for -3 yards (T.Diggs; M.Hooker).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PHI 33(7:58 - 2nd) J.Elliott 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 64 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 1. K.Turpin to DAL 18 for 17 yards (N.Dean). PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Unnecessary Roughness - 9 yards - enforced at DAL 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 9(7:48 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. T.Pollard right end to DAL 10 for 1 yard (K.White; M.Williams).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 10(7:14 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 25 for 15 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(6:37 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to T.Pollard to DAL 25 for no gain (D.Slay).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(6:02 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 26 for 1 yard (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DAL 26(5:24 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep middle intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by D.Slay at DAL 44. D.Slay to DAL 46 for -2 yards (C.Lamb).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(5:14 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to DAL 35 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(4:49 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to DAL 27 for 8 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PHI 27(4:11 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to DAL 27 for no gain (C.Golston - L.Vander Esch).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 27(3:27 - 2nd) M.Sanders right guard to DAL 20 for 7 yards (M.Parsons; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 20(3:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 20(3:02 - 2nd) B.Scott left end to DAL 23 for -3 yards (L.Vander Esch - M.Parsons).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - PHI 23(2:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 18 - PHI 28(2:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to DAL 16 for 12 yards (M.Hooker).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - PHI 16(1:51 - 2nd) J.Elliott 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 69 yards from PHI 35 to DAL -4. K.Turpin to PHI 41 for 63 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 41(1:38 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 41(1:35 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to P.Hendershot to PHI 30 for 11 yards (M.Epps).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(1:12 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to M.Gallup to PHI 21 for 9 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DAL 21(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 21(0:49 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 12 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 12(0:44 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to N.Brown for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to N.Brown (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 12(0:41 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 12(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (J.Bradberry) [H.Reddick].
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - DAL 12(0:33 - 2nd) B.Maher 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 14 yards (M.Hooker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(14:17 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 40 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PHI 40(13:33 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PHI 40(13:26 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 40 for 0 yards (D.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - PHI 40(12:59 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 54 yards to DAL 6 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Turpin pushed ob at DAL 21 for 15 yards (Z.Pascal).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 21(12:47 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 23 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave - T.Edwards).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 23(12:22 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to DAL 32 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(11:55 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 40 for 8 yards (F.Cox; T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 40(11:20 - 3rd) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 43 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; J.Sweat). PHI-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(10:56 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to S.McKeon pushed ob at PHI 47 for 10 yards (K.Wallace).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(10:28 - 3rd) C.Rush pass deep left to J.Ferguson to PHI 25 for 22 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:46 - 3rd) T.Pollard left end to PHI 20 for 5 yards (T.Edwards - K.White).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 20(9:04 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 14 for 6 yards (F.Cox; K.Wallace).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(8:26 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 30(8:19 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (A.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 30(8:15 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert (M.Parsons). PENALTY on DAL-M.Parsons - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at PHI 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(8:10 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 48 for 3 yards (N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 48(7:30 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PHI 48(7:26 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 36 for -12 yards (D.Fowler).
|Penalty
4 & 19 - PHI 36(6:59 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 59 yards to DAL 5 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Turpin to DAL 39 for 34 yards (A.Siposs). PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at DAL 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 7(6:46 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 7(6:43 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 15 for 8 yards (K.White; F.Cox).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 15(6:14 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 21 for 6 yards (K.White).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 21(5:39 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 30 for 9 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DAL 30(5:04 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to J.Ferguson.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 30(5:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end pushed ob at DAL 36 for 6 yards (K.Wallace).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(4:30 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 37 for 1 yard (T.Edwards; M.Williams).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 37(3:55 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to 50 for 13 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(3:10 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to PHI 47 for 3 yards (M.Tuipulotu - K.Wallace).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 47(2:46 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to PHI 37 for 10 yards (T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(2:09 - 3rd) C.Lamb right end to PHI 36 for 1 yard (B.Graham; T.Edwards).
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 36(1:29 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at PHI 20 for 16 yards (T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(1:01 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 19 for 1 yard (K.White; T.Edwards).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DAL 19(0:20 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to P.Hendershot. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Illegal Motion - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - DAL 24(0:15 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 12 for 12 yards (H.Reddick).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - DAL 12(15:00 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to J.Ferguson pushed ob at PHI 8 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 12 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 7(14:45 - 4th) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. C.Rush pass short right to J.Ferguson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:39 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:39 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:39 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 38 for 13 yards (J.Lewis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(14:05 - 4th) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 43 for 5 yards (C.Golston).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 43(13:18 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 44 for 1 yard (T.Hill; T.Diggs).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 44(12:33 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 49 for 5 yards (D.Wilson; A.Barr).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(11:50 - 4th) B.Scott left end to DAL 46 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 46(11:04 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders ran ob at DAL 45 for 1 yard (A.Brown).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 45(10:30 - 4th) K.Gainwell left guard to DAL 40 for 5 yards (D.Fowler).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(9:55 - 4th) K.Gainwell left guard to DAL 34 for 6 yards (M.Hooker - M.Parsons).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 34(9:18 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to DAL 31 for 3 yards (Q.Bohanna).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 31(8:54 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to DAL 29 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 29(8:16 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to DAL 29 for no gain (D.Lawrence).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 29(7:41 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to DAL 7 for 22 yards (M.Parsons).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 7(7:06 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 1 yard - enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
|(7:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Sanders rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:02 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to DAL 27 for 2 yards (K.White).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(6:27 - 4th) E.Elliott left end to DAL 38 for 11 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(5:52 - 4th) E.Elliott right end pushed ob at DAL 40 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 40(5:16 - 4th) C.Rush pass deep left intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson [B.Graham] at PHI 32. C.Gardner-Johnson to PHI 47 for 15 yards (N.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(5:03 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to DAL 44 for 9 yards (M.Hooker).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - PHI 44(4:24 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to DAL 43 for 1 yard (O.Odighizuwa). PENALTY on DAL-O.Odighizuwa - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 44 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(4:20 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to DAL 34 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 34(3:35 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to DAL 36 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Fumble
3 & 7 - PHI 36(2:54 - 4th) J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at DAL 41 - and recovers at DAL 42.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PHI 42(2:46 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 30 yards to DAL 12 - Center-R.Lovato - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 12(2:39 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to P.Hendershot (T.Edwards).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 12(2:35 - 4th) C.Rush pass short middle to P.Hendershot to DAL 23 for 11 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 23(2:11 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to N.Brown [J.Hargrave].
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 23(2:05 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 30 for 7 yards (A.Maddox; D.Slay).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 30(2:00 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to E.Elliott ran ob at DAL 35 for 5 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 35(1:56 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 35(1:49 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to PHI 41 for 24 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 41(1:27 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to T.Pollard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 41(1:22 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (D.Slay).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 41(1:17 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to K.Turpin [H.Reddick].
|No Good
4 & 10 - DAL 41(1:13 - 4th) B.Maher 59 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(1:08 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to DAL 49 for 2 yards (M.Hooker).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PHI 49(1:04 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to DAL 46 for 3 yards (J.Kearse). PENALTY on DAL-J.Kearse - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 44(0:58 - 4th) B.Scott right guard to DAL 42 for 2 yards (D.Wilson; D.Lawrence). PENALTY on DAL-O.Odighizuwa - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(0:54 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to DAL 28 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 28(0:27 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to DAL 29 for -1 yards.
-
DEN
LAC
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
WAS
CHI
12
7
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NYG
20
24
Final CBS
-
CIN
NO
30
26
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
27
34
Final CBS
-
MIN
MIA
24
16
Final FOX
-
NE
CLE
38
15
Final CBS
-
NYJ
GB
27
10
Final FOX
-
SF
ATL
14
28
Final FOX
-
TB
PIT
18
20
Final FOX
-
ARI
SEA
9
19
Final FOX
-
CAR
LAR
10
24
Final FOX
-
BUF
KC
24
20
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
17
26
Final NBC