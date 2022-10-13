|
|
|JAC
|IND
Jaguars-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize - its first AFC South title since 2014.
And Reich, a boxing analogy fan, fully expects his team to fight.
''It's a big deal. It's a division game, they beat us up pretty bad last time, I think we all understand,'' he said. ''This is about us taking a step and proving we are making the progress we want to make.''
It's not been the kind of start Reich or anyone else around Indianapolis envisioned.
The Colts (2-2-1) have allowed a league-high 21 sacks and are averaging a league-low 13.8 points. New quarterback Matt Ryan has 11 fumbles, one short of his single-season career high, and last year's NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor hasn't rushed for more than 71 yards since Week 1.
Worse yet, Indy is 0-2-1 in division play as it begins the second half of its six-game rotation this weekend. Yet somehow, Indy finds itself one-half game behind division-leading Tennessee, with a rematch against the Titans looming in Week 7.
Yes, the Colts know something needs to change.
Recently, the Jaguars (2-3) have delivered the knockout blows. They've won four of six in this series, eliminating the Colts from the playoffs in last season's stunning finale and logging the NFL's first shutout this season with a a 24-0 victory in Week 2.
The Colts haven't forgotten.
''Obviously, Jacksonville has had our number and did a great job executing against us in Week 2,'' Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. ''But we have a great opportunity to come back this week.''
Jacksonville has had the same problem on offense the past two weeks. Those losses sent the Jags falling from first to third in the division, and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence received much of the blame after throwing three interceptions and fumbling four times.
What first-year coach Doug Pederson really wants, though, is for Lawrence to counterpunch with a cleaner performance - like Week 2 when his team picked apart the Colts with short, quick throws, a solid ground game and a strong defense.
It could be Jacksonville's winning combination - again.
''There's a balancing act of you don't want to chase ghosts,'' Lawrence said. ''But you've also got to be ready for whatever could come at you because you don't really know.''
TRACKING TURNOVERS
The Jaguars have a small margin for error. With Lawrence playing in a new offense as the centerpiece of one of the youngest teams in the league, Jacksonville is not built to play from behind or overcome a lot of mistakes. So it's no surprise the Jags are 0-3 when losing the turnover battle and 2-0 when winning it.
Their best game came against Indy when they were plus-three. They can't count on that happening again.
''There's going to be some wrinkles,'' Lawrence said. ''There may not be as many as you think, but you've got to prepare yourself and you've got to do all your homework.''
RESTED, READY
The Colts insist a few extra days of rest following last Thursday's overtime victory helped them recharge. Perhaps nobody needed the break more than rookie Bernhard Raimann.
In his starting debut at left tackle, Raimann drew four penalties in the first half - three for holding. Reich said Wednesday the long-term plan is to keep Raimann in the lineup and that Raimann expects to play better.
''We got the win, but it wasn't good enough on my end,'' the Austrian said. ''Lots to learn from, lots of mistakes from last week to clean up.''
TARGETING KIRK
Lawrence and Pederson insist high-priced receiver Christian Kirk will be targeted more this week than last. Kirk, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency and had 18 receptions in the first three games, was targeted a season-low three times last week and finished with one catch.
''We've got to get him the ball,'' Lawrence said. ''That's an every-week thing. He's no secret. People have seen what he can do. It's not going to sneak up on anybody, but for us, it's just put him in situations to succeed and be open to get touches.''
MOVING ON UP
Even while struggling this season, Ryan continues to climb the NFL's career passing charts, and he's in position to make another move this week.
If he throws for 251 yards, he will pass Hall of Famer Dan Marino for seventh on the league's list. Marino retired as the NFL's all-time passing leader with 61,361 yards.
But Ryan and the Colts have other concerns.
''You've got to be able to throw jabs, throw jabs and then throw a combination and find that rhythm, which is the one thing we've had a hard time doing,'' Reich said. ''We've talked a lot about finding our rhythm in a boxing match, sequencing plays, getting the execution we want. So, we'll continue to fight to find that rhythm.''
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:11
|28:49
|1st Downs
|25
|29
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|8
|22
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|377
|434
|Total Plays
|59
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|243
|45
|Rush Attempts
|33
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|134
|389
|Comp. - Att.
|20-22
|42-58
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|7-52
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.3
|3-36.7
|Return Yards
|86
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-78
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|389
|
|
|243
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|434
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|20/22
|163
|1
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|10
|86
|0
|48
|12
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|57
|1
|61
|11
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|12
|54
|0
|14
|6
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|6
|23
|2
|13
|26
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
9
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|5
|5
|42
|0
|18
|9
|
E. Engram 17 TE
9
FPTS
|E. Engram
|6
|5
|40
|0
|16
|9
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|5
|4
|24
|1
|12
|10
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|22
|0
|22
|12
|
T. Jones 15 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Farrell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
3
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|50.3
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|3
|18.3
|22
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
33
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|42/58
|389
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
27
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|12
|42
|1
|11
|27
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
5
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
33
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|33
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
26
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|16
|13
|134
|0
|20
|26
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
27
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|10
|10
|79
|0
|22
|27
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
18
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|11
|7
|57
|1
|15
|18
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
13
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|7
|3
|49
|1
|32
|13
|
K. Granson 83 TE
7
FPTS
|K. Granson
|4
|4
|38
|0
|17
|7
|
J. Woods 80 TE
10
FPTS
|J. Woods
|3
|2
|27
|1
|17
|10
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
5
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|3
|3
|5
|0
|5
|5
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Williams 95 DT
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
8
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|36.7
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|22.7
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
5
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 SS
0
FPTS
|N. Cross
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to IND 0. I.Rodgers to IND 14 for 14 yards (T.Summers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 14(14:53 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce (T.Campbell).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - IND 14(14:49 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 34 for 20 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(14:26 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 42 for 8 yards (S.Griffin; A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - IND 42(14:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 45 for 3 yards (T.Campbell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:28 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to P.Campbell. PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 45 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - IND 35(13:23 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 45 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 45(12:58 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 48 for 3 yards (T.Campbell).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - IND 48(12:30 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at JAC 48 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 48(12:19 - 1st) M.Haack punts 33 yards to JAC 15 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 15(12:11 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to JAC 24 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore; B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 24(11:48 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to JAC 25 for 1 yard (G.Stewart; D.Buckner).
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:10 - 1st) T.Etienne left tackle pushed ob at IND 27 for 48 yards (R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 27(10:36 - 1st) T.Etienne right guard to IND 26 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 26(9:59 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAC 26(9:53 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at IND 40 for -14 yards (D.Buckner).
|Punt
4 & 23 - JAC 40(9:11 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 30 yards to IND 10 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(9:04 - 1st) D.Jackson right end to IND 11 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton; R.Robertson-Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - IND 11(8:34 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 16 for 5 yards (A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - IND 16(8:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to D.Jackson to IND 19 for 3 yards (T.Walker).
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 19(7:27 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to JAC 36 - Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to JAC 44 for 8 yards (K.Granson).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(7:18 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to IND 42 for 14 yards (R.Thomas).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 42(6:38 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to IND 20 for 22 yards (B.Facyson; R.Thomas).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(5:58 - 1st) J.Agnew left end to IND 1 for 19 yards (B.Okereke).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 1(5:02 - 1st) Direct snap to T.Etienne. T.Etienne right tackle to IND 3 for -2 yards (Z.Franklin - B.Cowart).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 3(4:26 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to IND 1 for 2 yards (B.Okereke - R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - JAC 1(3:51 - 1st) T.Lawrence up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 23 for 20 yards (D.Thomas - T.Summers).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(3:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 32 for 9 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IND 32(3:20 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 36 for 4 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; D.Hamilton).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(2:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods to JAC 47 for 17 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(2:20 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Lindsay to JAC 44 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun) [C.Peters].
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 44(1:40 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to A.Pierce (T.Campbell).
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - IND 44(1:35 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at JAC 29 for 15 yards (S.Griffin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(1:09 - 1st) D.Jackson right guard to JAC 22 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins - F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - IND 22(0:39 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to JAC 21 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - IND 21(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce to JAC 10 for 11 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 10(14:19 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 10(14:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Strachan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 10(14:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Strachan.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IND 10(14:00 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(13:56 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 25 for 0 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - JAC 25(13:16 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked ob at JAC 25 for 0 yards (G.Stewart). PENALTY on IND-R.McLeod - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30(12:50 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew to JAC 35 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin - B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 35(12:19 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 39 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+61 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 39(11:36 - 2nd) W.Little reported in as eligible. J.Hasty right tackle for 61 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:27 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 42 for 17 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(10:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (S.Griffin).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(10:39 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to JAC 38 for 20 yards (A.Cisco) [F.Oluokun].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(10:09 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard to JAC 35 for 3 yards (A.Key - D.Hamilton).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IND 35(9:39 - 2nd) D.Jackson left tackle to JAC 34 for 1 yard (T.Walker; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 34(8:52 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-M.Ryan - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 34.
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 44(8:49 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 32 yards to JAC 12 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 12(8:43 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 18 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 18(8:05 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 20 for 2 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - JAC 20(7:27 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 12 for -8 yards (T.Lewis).
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 12(6:50 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 49 yards to IND 39 - Center-R.Matiscik. N.Cross MUFFS catch - recovered by IND-I.Rodgers at IND 28. I.Rodgers pushed ob at IND 46 for 18 yards (S.Quarterman).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(6:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at JAC 32 for 22 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 32(6:10 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (R.Jenkins).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IND 32(6:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson ran ob at JAC 19 for 13 yards (D.Lloyd).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(5:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to JAC 22 for -3 yards (T.Campbell). FUMBLES (T.Campbell) - recovered by IND-R.Kelly at JAC 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - IND 25(4:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to JAC 17 for 8 yards (J.Allen - F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 17(3:52 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce. PENALTY on JAC-S.Griffin - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at JAC 17 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 8(3:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to D.Jackson (A.Gotsis) [R.Robertson-Harris]. PENALTY on IND-D.Kelly - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 8 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 18 - IND 18(3:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to JAC 12 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd - A.Cisco).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - IND 12(2:57 - 2nd) D.Jackson right end to JAC 4 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - IND 4(2:11 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to JAC 0. J.Agnew to JAC 23 for 23 yards (G.Stuard - E.Speed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 23(2:01 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 16 for -7 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - JAC 16(1:57 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 21 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - JAC 21(1:49 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 19 for -2 yards (R.McLeod).
|Punt
4 & 14 - JAC 19(1:44 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to IND 20 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Coutee to IND 39 for 19 yards (R.Matiscik; C.Johnson). IND-K.Coutee was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(1:31 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 44 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - IND 44(1:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to JAC 44 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(0:54 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to P.Campbell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 44(0:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - IND 44(0:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson pushed ob at JAC 29 for 15 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(0:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell pushed ob at JAC 23 for 6 yards (T.Campbell).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - IND 23(0:36 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at JAC 24 for -1 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 24(0:31 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to P.Campbell (T.Campbell) [T.Walker].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - IND 24(0:25 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Etienne right guard to IND 48 for 27 yards (R.Thomas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(14:17 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 43 for 5 yards (G.Stewart).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 43(13:37 - 3rd) C.Kirk right end to IND 39 for 4 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - JAC 39(12:58 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Manhertz [R.McLeod]. PENALTY on IND-B.Facyson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 34(12:52 - 3rd) T.Etienne left guard to IND 28 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin - E.Speed).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 28(12:30 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to L.Farrell to IND 17 for 11 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 17(11:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-E.Engram - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 17 - No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 22(11:36 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to T.Jones to IND 2 for 20 yards (Z.Franklin; R.Thomas).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 2(10:58 - 3rd) T.Lawrence left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 3rd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:55 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (R.Robertson-Harris) [R.Robertson-Harris].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(10:51 - 3rd) D.Jackson right tackle to IND 28 for 3 yards (D.Hamilton; F.Oluokun).
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - IND 28(10:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to IND 45 for 17 yards (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(9:24 - 3rd) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 46 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins; A.Gotsis).
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - IND 46(8:48 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Lindsay to IND 43 for -3 yards (S.Griffin).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - IND 43(8:00 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Woods. PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at IND 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(7:55 - 3rd) D.Jackson left guard to JAC 42 for no gain (D.Hamilton).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(7:27 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to JAC 24 for 18 yards (T.Campbell). JAC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(6:55 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to JAC 14 for 10 yards (A.Cisco).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(6:19 - 3rd) D.Jackson right guard to JAC 3 for 11 yards (A.Cisco - S.Griffin).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IND 3(5:47 - 3rd) D.Jackson left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:44 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to M.Pittman is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to M.Pittman is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to JAC 0. C.Claybrooks to JAC 19 for 19 yards (J.Domann).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 19(5:39 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 30 for 11 yards (B.Okereke).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30(4:59 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones ran ob at JAC 43 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 43(4:30 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 43 for no gain (R.McLeod).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 43(3:53 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 44 for 1 yard (B.Okereke).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 44(3:09 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to IND 41 for 15 yards (B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 41(2:34 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at IND 33 for 8 yards (I.Rodgers; Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 33(2:03 - 3rd) J.Hasty up the middle to IND 32 for 1 yard (C.Williams - B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 32(1:19 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 32(1:14 - 3rd) W.Little reported in as eligible. T.Etienne right end pushed ob at IND 34 for -2 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(1:09 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to IND 36 for 2 yards (T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IND 36(0:41 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to IND 37 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins). IND-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - IND 37(0:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to JAC 48 for 15 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(15:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to JAC 36 for 12 yards (T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(14:33 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to JAC 33 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 33(14:01 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to JAC 27 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 27(13:35 - 4th) D.Jackson up the middle to JAC 25 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:02 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce [F.Oluokun]. PENALTY on JAC-S.Griffin - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 10(12:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - IND 10(12:52 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 4th) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 63 yards from IND 35 to JAC 2. C.Claybrooks to JAC 16 for 14 yards (T.Brown; G.Stuard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(12:42 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 19 for 3 yards (D.Buckner - R.McLeod).
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 19(12:06 - 4th) J.Hasty left end to JAC 14 for -5 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - JAC 14(11:22 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to Z.Jones [E.Speed]. PENALTY on IND-S.Gilmore - Defensive Pass Interference - 7 yards - enforced at JAC 14 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(11:16 - 4th) T.Etienne right tackle to JAC 19 for -2 yards (G.Stewart).
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 19(10:35 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to JAC 18 for -1 yards (R.McLeod).
|+18 YD
3 & 13 - JAC 18(9:57 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep right to Z.Jones ran ob at JAC 36 for 18 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(9:33 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to JAC 42 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 42(8:54 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 43 for 1 yard (E.Speed).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 43(8:15 - 4th) T.Lawrence right end to JAC 49 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 49(7:34 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to IND 45 for 6 yards (I.Odenigbo - Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 45(7:01 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to IND 43 for 2 yards (B.Cowart).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 43(6:31 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 42 for 1 yard (Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 42(5:48 - 4th) T.Lawrence right guard to IND 40 for 2 yards (D.Buckner; T.Lewis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(5:09 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to IND 34 for 6 yards (D.Buckner - B.Okereke). IND-B.Cowart was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 34(4:39 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to IND 33 for 1 yard (Z.Franklin; K.Moore). PENALTY on IND-D.Buckner - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(4:19 - 4th) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at IND 15 for 13 yards (K.Moore).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 15(4:12 - 4th) T.Etienne right end to IND 7 for 8 yards (R.Thomas).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 7(3:30 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to IND 4 for 3 yards (S.Gilmore - E.Speed).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 4(2:48 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:44 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Lawrence pass to E.Engram is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to IND 0. I.Rodgers to IND 34 for 34 yards (C.Johnson; T.Herndon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(2:38 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to P.Campbell [J.Allen].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 34(2:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce to IND 40 for 6 yards (S.Griffin).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - IND 40(2:12 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 44 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Lindsay to IND 49 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - IND 49(1:28 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to JAC 44 for 7 yards (S.Griffin) [D.Hamilton].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(0:59 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 44(0:53 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Woods.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - IND 44(0:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to JAC 29 for 15 yards (A.Cisco; D.Williams).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(0:42 - 4th) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. M.Ryan up the middle to JAC 33 for -4 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - IND 33(0:29 - 4th) P.Lindsay right tackle to JAC 32 for 1 yard (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+32 YD
3 & 13 - IND 32(0:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Lindsay rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 62 yards from IND 35 to JAC 3. C.Claybrooks to JAC 25 for 22 yards (N.Cross - Z.Franklin).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:11 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 41 for 16 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 41(0:03 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to IND 47 for 12 yards. Lateral to Z.Jones to JAC 42 for -11 yards. Lateral to T.Lawrence to JAC 38 for -4 yards. Lateral to T.Etienne to 50 for 12 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by JAC-C.Kirk at JAC 44. C.Kirk to JAC 38 for -6 yards (T.Lewis). FUMBLES (T.Lewis) - touched at JAC 38 - RECOVERED by IND-N.Cross at JAC 39.
