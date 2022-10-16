|
|NYJ
|GB
Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.
Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur's arrival in 2019. The Packers blew an early 14-point lead in a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London last week.
The Jets, whose offensive coordinator is LaFleur's younger brother Mike, outrushed Green Bay 179-60 in a game during which Zach Wilson was just 10 of 18 for 110 yards. New York broke a 3-all tie and pulled ahead for good by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter.
Braxton Berrios gave the Jets the lead by scoring on a 20-yard end-around. After New York stopped Green Bay on its next possession, Michael Clemons blocked a punt and Will Parks got the ball and raced 20 yards into the end zone.
The Packers got back in the game as Rodgers withstood a big hit from Nathan Shepherd and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard later in the third. The Packers capitalized on an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jordan Whitehead that nullified a third-and-2 incompletion and gave Green Bay a first down.
New York quickly resumed control.
Hall scored on his 34-yard burst to open the fourth quarter to make it 24-10, the longest run from scrimmage in the young career of the rookie second-round pick from Iowa State. He celebrated the touchdown by doing his own version of the Lambeau leap and jumping into a collection of Jets fans in the stands.
The Packers entered Sunday having won 20 of the last 21 home games Rodgers had started against AFC teams, including 11 straight victories.
But the reigning MVP had a frustrating afternoon against the Jets' promising young defense.
Rodgers had injured his right thumb while getting sacked as he prepared to throw a Hail Mary pass on the final play against the Giants. The thumb prevented Rodgers from practicing Wednesday, though he participated full in the Packers' Thursday and Friday sessions.
Whether bothered by the thumb or not, Rodgers hardly resembled himself for much of the game. He went 26 of 41 for 241 yards and nearly committed turnovers on each of Green Bay's first two possessions.
On the game's opening series, Rodgers threw a third-and-9 pass that bounced off a diving Robert Tonyan before New York's Ahmad ''Sauce'' Gardner picked it out of the air and returned it 35 yards for an apparent touchdown. The touchdown was overturned when replays showed the ball hit the ground before getting to Tonyan.
Quinnen Williams sacked Rodgers on Green Bay's next series to force a fumble that running back Aaron Jones recovered at the Packers 8.
INJURIES
Packers OG Jake Hanson left with a biceps injury. ... Packers WR Randall Cobb headed to the locker room on a cart after injuring an ankle in the third quarter. ... Gardner was evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Jets: At Denver next Sunday.
Packers: At Washington next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:49
|31:11
|1st Downs
|14
|15
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|278
|278
|Total Plays
|53
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|60
|Rush Attempts
|33
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|99
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|28-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-79
|7-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|6-40.7
|Return Yards
|63
|54
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|5-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
4
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|10/18
|110
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
19
FPTS
|B. Hall
|20
|116
|1
|34
|19
|
M. Carter 32 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Carter
|6
|41
|0
|25
|5
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|20
|1
|20
|9
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
4
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Davis
|4
|2
|52
|0
|41
|7
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|5
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Carter 32 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|9
|
B. Hall 20 RB
19
FPTS
|B. Hall
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 21 SAF
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 LB
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
9
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|2/3
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|6
|44.7
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|11.3
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|26/41
|246
|1
|0
|13
|
J. Love 10 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Love
|2/4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|10
|41
|0
|19
|9
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|9
|19
|0
|7
|6
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
19
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|12
|10
|90
|0
|16
|19
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
17
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|9
|4
|76
|1
|35
|17
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|3
|25
|0
|14
|6
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|9
|4
|21
|0
|8
|6
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|6
|4
|11
|0
|7
|9
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Winfree 88 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Winfree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 6 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coco 56 LS
|J. Coco
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
4
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/2
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|5
|48.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|5
|4.4
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to GB 26 for 1 yard (J.Whitehead; Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 26(14:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 26(14:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for R.Tonyan INTERCEPTED by A.Gardner at GB 35. A.Gardner for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Tonyan.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GB 26(14:15 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 60 yards to NYJ 14 - Center-J.Coco. B.Berrios to NYJ 33 for 19 yards (D.Leavitt - J.Coco). PENALTY on NYJ-A.Davis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(14:03 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 26 for 3 yards (D.Lowry - Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 26(13:22 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 32 for 6 yards (E.Stokes).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 32(12:41 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 32(12:37 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to GB 18 - Center-T.Hennessy. Am.Rodgers to GB 21 for 3 yards (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(12:28 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 16 for -5 yards (Q.Williams).
|Fumble
2 & 15 - GB 16(11:49 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 8 for -8 yards (Q.Williams). FUMBLES (Q.Williams) [Q.Williams] - recovered by GB-A.Jones at GB 8.
|+10 YD
3 & 23 - GB 8(10:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 18 for 10 yards (M.Carter).
|Punt
4 & 13 - GB 18(10:23 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 62 yards to NYJ 20 - Center-J.Coco. B.Berrios to NYJ 24 for 4 yards (K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(10:12 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to NYJ 33 for 9 yards (D.Savage - Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 33(9:30 - 1st) Br.Hall right guard to NYJ 35 for 2 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(8:53 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis (D.Lowry).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 35(8:49 - 1st) Mi.Carter right tackle to NYJ 39 for 4 yards (D.Campbell - K.Clark).
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 39(8:11 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end to NYJ 43 for 4 yards (R.Ford). Penalty on NYJ-A.Vera-Tucker - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 43(7:59 - 1st) B.Mann punts 43 yards to GB 14 - Center-T.Hennessy. Am.Rodgers to GB 21 for 7 yards (A.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(7:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 27 for 6 yards (C.Mosley) [J.Martin].
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - GB 27(7:17 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 25 for -2 yards (V.Curry).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - GB 25(6:34 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Jones. PENALTY on NYJ - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at GB 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(6:28 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Doubs to GB 47 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - GB 47(5:50 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 42(5:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Dillon.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - GB 42(5:27 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to GB 45 for 3 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 5 - GB 45(4:47 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to NYJ 15 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(4:40 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Uzomah to NYJ 18 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 18(3:58 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to NYJ 19 for 1 yard (J.Reed; J.Garvin).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 19(3:17 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 12 for -7 yards (R.Gary).
|Punt
4 & 13 - NYJ 12(2:32 - 1st) B.Mann punts 61 yards to GB 27 - Center-T.Hennessy. Am.Rodgers pushed ob at GB 27 for no gain (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 27(2:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Doubs (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 27(2:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 30 for 3 yards (C.Mosley).
|+35 YD
3 & 7 - GB 30(1:42 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep left to A.Lazard pushed ob at NYJ 35 for 35 yards (L.Joyner).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(1:10 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GB 30(0:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to J.Winfree.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - GB 30(0:30 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to NYJ 29 for 1 yard (Q.Williams - Qu.Williams).
|No Good
4 & 4 - GB 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (Q.Williams) - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(14:54 - 2nd) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 33 for -4 yards (K.Enagbare).
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NYJ 33(14:12 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore. PENALTY on NYJ-D.Brown - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 33 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 29 - NYJ 18(14:06 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Br.Hall pushed ob at NYJ 21 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
3 & 26 - NYJ 21(13:26 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYJ 30 for 9 yards (R.Ford).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYJ 30(12:50 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 6 yards to NYJ 36 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-M.Clemons.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(12:41 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to NYJ 14 for 22 yards (L.Joyner). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 32.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - GB 42(12:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - GB 42(12:13 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to NYJ 35 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead). NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 35(11:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at NYJ 44 for -9 yards (S.Rankins). NYJ-Q.Williams was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - GB 44(11:06 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 36 yards to NYJ 8 - Center-J.Coco - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 8(10:59 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 8(10:55 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 8(10:50 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 16 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 16(10:09 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 58 yards to GB 26 - Center-T.Hennessy. Am.Rodgers to GB 34 for 8 yards (B.Echols). PENALTY on GB-E.Wilson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at GB 34.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(10:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 30 for 6 yards (V.Curry; N.Shepherd).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GB 30(9:24 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 33 for 3 yards (Qu.Williams - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GB 33(8:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at GB 30 - RECOVERED by NYJ-L.Joyner at GB 34.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(8:44 - 2nd) Br.Hall right tackle to GB 25 for 9 yards (J.Alexander - D.Campbell).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 25(8:08 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to GB 18 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(7:23 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end ran ob at GB 17 for 1 yard (J.Reed).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 17(6:45 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end to GB 14 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 14(5:59 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis (D.Savage).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NYJ 14(5:50 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Doubs.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(5:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 31 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - GB 31(5:06 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 47 for 16 yards (J.Whitehead) [Q.Williams].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(4:28 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 48 for 1 yard (C.Mosley - M.Clemons).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GB 48(3:47 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to NYJ 47 for 5 yards (V.Curry).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - GB 47(3:07 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to NYJ 46 for 1 yard (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GB 46(2:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:20 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at GB 43 for 11 yards (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Br.Hall to GB 41 for 2 yards (P.Smith - Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 41(1:23 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to B.Berrios to GB 35 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 35(0:41 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson (J.Alexander).
|No Good
4 & 2 - NYJ 35(0:36 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(0:31 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at NYJ 47 for 10 yards (A.Gardner) [B.Huff].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(0:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb pushed ob at NYJ 39 for 8 yards (M.Carter).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - GB 39(0:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan pushed ob at NYJ 27 for 12 yards (D.Reed).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(0:14 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to NYJ 19 for 8 yards (A.Gardner).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - GB 19(0:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to NYJ 11 for 8 yards (C.Mosley).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - GB 11(0:03 - 2nd) M.Crosby 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) Br.Hall right end to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (K.Clark; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:19 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:11 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson (J.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:05 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 50 yards to GB 24 - Center-T.Hennessy. Am.Rodgers to GB 28 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood; M.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 28(13:55 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 28 for no gain (Qu.Williams).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GB 28(13:27 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Deguara to GB 37 for 9 yards (M.Carter).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GB 37(12:40 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 39 for 2 yards (C.Lawson; Qu.Williams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(12:02 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at GB 46 for 7 yards (D.Reed - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GB 46(11:19 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 46(11:16 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 39 for -7 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|Punt
4 & 10 - GB 39(10:31 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to NYJ 15 - Center-J.Coco. B.Berrios to NYJ 26 for 11 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(10:21 - 3rd) Br.Hall left guard to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 28(9:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 39 for 11 yards (J.Alexander - A.Amos).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(9:02 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass deep right to C.Davis to GB 20 for 41 yards (E.Stokes).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(8:19 - 3rd) B.Berrios left end for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to GB -2. K.Nixon to GB 30 for 32 yards (J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 30(8:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - GB 30(7:58 - 3rd) A.Dillon left end to GB 49 for 19 yards (Qu.Williams - L.Joyner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(7:15 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (C.Lawson; Q.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 49(6:35 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 49(6:29 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 39 for -12 yards (Q.Williams).
|Blocked Punt
4 & 20 - GB 39(5:52 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punt is BLOCKED by M.Clemons - Center-J.Coco - RECOVERED by NYJ-W.Parks at GB 20. W.Parks for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:43 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 28 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd; Qu.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28(5:16 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 33 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - GB 33(4:35 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard (A.Gardner). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Whitehead - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at GB 33 - No Play. Penalty on NYJ-A.Gardner - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(4:31 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 49 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - GB 49(4:03 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to NYJ 44 for 7 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - GB 44(3:17 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Dillon [S.Rankins]. PENALTY on NYJ-C.Mosley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 44 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(3:13 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to NYJ 25 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(2:40 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NYJ-N.Shepherd - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 45 yards from 50 to NYJ 5. B.Berrios to NYJ 34 for 29 yards (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(2:31 - 3rd) Br.Hall right guard to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (R.Douglas).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 35(1:50 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Uzomah to NYJ 49 for 14 yards (D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(1:04 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to 50 for 1 yard (J.Reed).
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 50(0:23 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to GB 34 for 16 yards (R.Douglas).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(15:00 - 4th) Br.Hall up the middle for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(14:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 30 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead - Qu.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GB 30(14:16 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 34 for 4 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GB 34(13:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - GB 34(13:31 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 37 for 3 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 37(13:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GB 37(13:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 45 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - GB 45(12:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at NYJ 47 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(11:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to Am.Rodgers to NYJ 33 for 14 yards (A.Gardner). NYJ-A.Gardner was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(11:15 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to NYJ 30 for 3 yards (M.Carter - C.Mosley).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GB 30(10:39 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Winfree pushed ob at NYJ 27 for 3 yards (B.Echols). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - GB 40(10:06 - 4th) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - GB 45(10:06 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard (B.Echols) [B.Huff].
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - GB 45(9:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to NYJ 37 for 8 yards (M.Carter - K.Alexander).
|No Gain
4 & 14 - GB 37(9:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Tonyan (K.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(9:12 - 4th) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 38 for 1 yard (R.Gary).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 38(8:32 - 4th) Br.Hall right tackle to 50 for 12 yards (D.Savage).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(7:51 - 4th) Br.Hall right tackle to GB 38 for 12 yards (Q.Walker).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(7:06 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to GB 13 for 25 yards (A.Amos).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 13(6:16 - 4th) Mi.Carter right tackle to GB 5 for 8 yards (D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 5(5:31 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to GB 4 for 1 yard (P.Smith).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 4(4:49 - 4th) Direct snap to T.Conklin. T.Conklin up the middle to GB 3 for 1 yard (D.Lowry).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 3(4:01 - 4th) Mi.Carter right guard to GB 1 for 2 yards (K.Clark; D.Campbell).
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 1(3:55 - 4th) Br.Hall up the middle to GB 4 for -3 yards (A.Amos - D.Campbell). PENALTY on GB-T.Slaton - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at GB 4.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 2(3:50 - 4th) Br.Hall right tackle to GB 5 for -3 yards (R.Gary - D.Campbell).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 5(3:45 - 4th) Direct snap to Br.Hall. Br.Hall right end to GB 1 for 4 yards (E.Stokes - A.Amos).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NYJ 1(3:36 - 4th) Z.Wilson left end to GB 2 for -1 yards (D.Campbell). PENALTY on GB-R.Gary - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at GB 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYJ 1(3:28 - 4th) Z.Wilson up the middle to GB 1 for no gain (R.Gary - T.Slaton).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - NYJ 1(2:37 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ - Delay of Game - 4 yards - enforced at GB 1 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYJ 5(2:37 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(2:34 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 33 for 8 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GB 33(2:15 - 4th) J.Love pass incomplete short left to R.Doubs.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GB 33(2:11 - 4th) J.Love pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 33 for no gain (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - GB 33(2:00 - 4th) J.Love pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(1:57 - 4th) Yard Marker Changed due to change of Possession. Z.Wilson kneels to GB 33 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 33(1:15 - 4th) Z.Wilson kneels to GB 34 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - NYJ 34(0:35 - 4th) Z.Wilson kneels to GB 35 for -1 yards.
