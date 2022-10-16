|
|
|BAL
|NYG
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Batimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday.
New York's defense, led by Baltimore's former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley's go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble as the Ravens (3-3) had their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants (5-1) another surprising victory.
Led by new coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have already exceeded their 2021 win total.
Daniel Jones threw touchdown passes to two rookies: 5 yards to Wan'Dale Robinson and 8 yards to Daniel Bellinger. The second got New York within 20-17 with 6:53 to go.
Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards, including a 30-yard TD, and Jackson hit Mark Andrews on a 12-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter for a 20-10 lead.
Baltimore collapsed against Miami in Week 2, allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 42-38 loss. The Ravens also blew an early 17-point lead against Buffalo in Week 4, when a late interception by Jackson gave the Bills an opportunity to drive for the game-winning field goal.
The Ravens seemed to have a stranglehold on the game when Jackson had a third-down sneak to the Baltimore 46 for an apparent first down. An illegal formation nullified the play and the shotgun snap on third-and-5 went past Jackson. He picked up the ball deep behind the line of scrimmage, and his desperation pass was intercepted by Love and returned to the 13.
On a third-and 3 from the Baltimore 3, cornerback Marcus Peters was called for pass interference in the end zone, nullifying his interception. Barkley dived over the goal line on the next play.
Jackson appeared to be getting the better of Martindale's defense before the Giants stepped up late, sparked by their first interception of the season.
Justin Tucker kicked two short field goals for Baltimore and Graham Gano added one for New York
Despite outgaining Giants 256 yards to 90 in the opening half, Baltimore led 10-7.
INJURIES
Ravens: RT Morgan Moses left late in the first half with a heel injury and was carted off.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host AFC North rival Cleveland next Sunday.
Giants: At Jacksonville next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:08
|31:52
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|406
|238
|Total Plays
|58
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|211
|83
|Rush Attempts
|24
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|195
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-74
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|12
|82
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|211
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|406
|TOTAL YDS
|238
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
17
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/32
|210
|1
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 17 RB
18
FPTS
|K. Drake
|10
|119
|1
|30
|18
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
17
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|7
|77
|0
|25
|17
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|7
|15
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
23
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|11
|7
|106
|1
|18
|23
|
I. Likely 80 TE
5
FPTS
|I. Likely
|4
|2
|30
|0
|19
|5
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|5
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|3
|2
|21
|0
|12
|4
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
K. Drake 17 RB
18
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|18
|
T. Wallace 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Wallace
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 50 LB
|J. Attaochu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Zeitler 70 OG
|K. Zeitler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/3
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|47.5
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Jones
|19/27
|173
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
18
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|22
|83
|1
|8
|18
|
D. Jones 8 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Jones
|6
|6
|0
|4
|16
|
M. Breida 31 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Breida
|3
|-6
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
14
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|5
|5
|38
|1
|10
|14
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
12
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|4
|3
|37
|1
|17
|12
|
M. Johnson 87 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|4
|2
|25
|0
|18
|4
|
R. James 80 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|3
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
18
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|3
|3
|12
|0
|5
|18
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Neal 73 OT
|E. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
6
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|4
|46.3
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|47.0
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 31 for 6 yards (X.McKinney).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 31(14:21 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 29 for -2 yards (J.Ward).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BAL 29(13:52 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 40 for 11 yards (J.Love; X.McKinney).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 40(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 40 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 35(12:54 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left tackle to BAL 48 for 13 yards (F.Moreau).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - BAL 48(12:03 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-P.Ricard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 48 - No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 43(11:44 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to NYG 38 for 19 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(10:58 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson to NYG 36 for 2 yards (F.Moreau).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 36(10:23 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to I.Likely.
|-6 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 36(10:19 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to NYG 42 for -6 yards (J.Ward).
|Punt
4 & 14 - BAL 42(9:42 - 1st) J.Stout punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 20(9:33 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 14 for -6 yards (T.Jones).
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - NYG 14(9:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 24 for 10 yards (Da.Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 24(8:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to M.Johnson to NYG 31 for 7 yards (Da.Williams). Ball tipped at the line by #26-G.Stone
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 31(7:31 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-R.James - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 31 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - NYG 26(7:07 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 31 for 5 yards (M.Harrison) [T.Jones].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 31(6:30 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 34 for 3 yards (B.Urban; J.Bynes).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 34(5:49 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to M.Johnson [C.Campbell].
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYG 34(5:42 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to BAL 16 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(5:34 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 17 for 1 yard (T.Crowder).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 17(4:54 - 1st) K.Drake left end to BAL 21 for 4 yards (D.Belton).
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 21(4:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 36 for 15 yards (F.Moreau - X.McKinney).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(3:33 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 41 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 41(2:46 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Duvernay (A.Jackson) [D.Lawrence].
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 41(2:39 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to NYG 44 for 15 yards (J.Love).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:56 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Oliver to NYG 32 for 12 yards (D.Belton). New York Giants challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 32(1:22 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Robinson (J.Love).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 32(1:13 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-P.Ricard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 37(1:13 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to NYG 38 for -1 yards (O.Ximines).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAL 38(0:35 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to K.Drake.
|No Good
4 & 16 - BAL 38(0:31 - 1st) J.Tucker 56 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 46(0:26 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to NYG 49 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 49(15:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley up the middle to BAL 49 for 2 yards (T.Jones).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 49(14:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Barkley to BAL 46 for 3 yards (G.Stone).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYG 46(13:42 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 35 yards to BAL 11 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(13:34 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle ran ob at BAL 25 for 14 yards (D.Belton).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(12:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 39 for 14 yards (A.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(12:14 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 43 for 4 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 43(11:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews to NYG 40 for 17 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(10:55 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Andrews.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 40(10:49 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to NYG 38 for 2 yards (J.Love; J.Ellis).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 38(10:03 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake pushed ob at NYG 30 for 8 yards (X.McKinney).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(9:33 - 2nd) K.Drake right tackle for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell to NYG 47 for 47 yards (J.Oliver).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(9:15 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to M.Breida pushed ob at NYG 49 for 2 yards (B.Stephens).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 49(8:40 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 47 for 4 yards (O.Oweh).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYG 47(7:59 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to BAL 44 for 3 yards (K.Hamilton). PENALTY on NYG-D.Slayton - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - NYG 43(7:29 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Slayton to BAL 39 for 18 yards (P.Queen).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(6:53 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida to BAL 24 for 15 yards (M.Peters).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(6:12 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to BAL 21 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 21(5:39 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. M.Breida left tackle to BAL 26 for -5 yards (M.Harrison). Penalty on NYG - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - NYG 26(5:20 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to BAL 11 for 15 yards (G.Stone).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 11(4:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 11 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 6(4:25 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley up the middle to BAL 5 for 1 yard (T.Jones - C.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYG 5(3:43 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to M.Johnson (M.Peters).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NYG 5(3:36 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(3:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Duvernay (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 25(3:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 20(3:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 36 for 16 yards (X.McKinney).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(2:54 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle pushed ob at NYG 34 for 30 yards (F.Moreau).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(2:16 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NYG 16 for 18 yards (F.Moreau - X.McKinney). BAL-M.Moses was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 16(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver to NYG 12 for 4 yards (J.Love). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to J.Oliver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 16(1:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 16(1:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAL 16(1:48 - 2nd) J.Tucker 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(1:45 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 28 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(1:25 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 30 for 2 yards (C.Campbell; J.Bynes).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 30(1:21 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Sills.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 30(1:18 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 60 yards to BAL 10 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 22 for 12 yards (C.Brown). PENALTY on BAL-T.Wallace - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 12(1:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 5 for -7 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - BAL 5(0:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 15 for 10 yards (F.Moreau).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 15(0:20 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 21 for 6 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|Punt
4 & 1 - BAL 21(0:18 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 53 yards to NYG 26 - Center-N.Moore. R.James ran ob at NYG 34 for 8 yards (A.Klein). PENALTY on BAL-A.Klein - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(0:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - NYG 49(0:02 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 48 for -1 yards (P.Queen). FUMBLES (P.Queen) - touched at NYG 49 - RECOVERED by BAL-C.Clark at BAL 49. C.Clark to BAL 43 for -6 yards (E.Neal). Officially - a sack for 0 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (J.Madubuike; B.Stephens).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 30(14:21 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYG 40 for 10 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 40(13:55 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 39 for -1 yards (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYG 39(13:19 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NYG 39(13:14 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to W.Robinson.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - NYG 39(13:09 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 45 yards to BAL 16 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Duvernay. PENALTY on NYG-C.Kreiter - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - NYG 29(13:01 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to BAL 31 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(12:53 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to NYG 48 for 21 yards (X.McKinney; T.Crowder).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(12:12 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to NYG 34 for 14 yards (J.Love).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(11:21 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to NYG 16 for 18 yards (X.McKinney - D.Belton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(10:40 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at NYG 5 for 11 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAL 5(10:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAL 5(9:56 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (D.Belton).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 5(9:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAL 5(9:44 - 3rd) J.Tucker 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:41 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 31 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 31(9:04 - 3rd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 38 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton; B.Washington).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(8:17 - 3rd) M.Breida left end to NYG 36 for -2 yards (J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 36(7:39 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 44 for 8 yards (C.Clark).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 44(7:00 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger to BAL 49 for 7 yards (O.Oweh).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(6:16 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to BAL 47 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 47(5:47 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to BAL 44 for 3 yards (M.Harrison; B.Washington).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 44(5:03 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to BAL 40 for 4 yards (P.Queen). PENALTY on BAL-O.Oweh - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(4:37 - 3rd) S.Barkley left end to BAL 17 for 8 yards (P.Queen; K.Hamilton). NYG-J.Feliciano was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 17(4:08 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end ran ob at BAL 10 for 7 yards (C.Clark).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 10(3:27 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to BAL 5 for 5 yards (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYG 5(2:48 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYG 5(2:42 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at BAL 16 for -11 yards (C.Campbell).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - NYG 16(2:03 - 3rd) G.Gano 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(1:56 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to 50 for 25 yards (A.Jackson; T.Fox).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 50(1:11 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to NYG 47 for 3 yards (F.Moreau).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 47(0:36 - 3rd) K.Drake left guard to NYG 40 for 7 yards (D.Belton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to I.Likely to NYG 29 for 11 yards (D.Belton).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(14:21 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle pushed ob at NYG 14 for 15 yards (X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 14(13:44 - 4th) K.Drake right end pushed ob at NYG 12 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 12(13:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:54 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:54 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 25 for no gain (C.Clark - P.Queen).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(12:32 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYG 31 for 6 yards (J.Bynes).
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 31(11:52 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to M.Johnson to NYG 49 for 18 yards (Da.Williams).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(11:22 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 47 for -2 yards (J.Attaochu - J.Madubuike).
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 47(10:50 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to BAL 36 for 17 yards (G.Stone).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(10:10 - 4th) S.Barkley left end to BAL 31 for 5 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 31(9:28 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills to BAL 23 for 8 yards (C.Clark).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(8:48 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to BAL 15 for 8 yards (M.Harrison).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 15(8:05 - 4th) M.Breida right tackle to BAL 14 for 1 yard (C.Clark - J.Bynes).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 14(7:24 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to BAL 11 for 3 yards (T.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11(6:43 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to BAL 8 for 3 yards (M.Harrison).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 8(6:06 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(6:01 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver to BAL 34 for 9 yards (F.Moreau).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 34(5:22 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 35 for 1 yard (J.Smith; L.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(4:39 - 4th) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 40 for 5 yards (L.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 40(3:54 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to T.Wallace to BAL 44 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - BAL 44(3:09 - 4th) L.Jackson left guard to BAL 46 for 2 yards (N.Williams; J.Love). PENALTY on BAL - Illegal Formation - 4 yards - enforced at BAL 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 40(3:04 - 4th) L.Jackson to BAL 35 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at BAL 27. L.Jackson pass intended for P.Ricard INTERCEPTED by J.Love at BAL 40. J.Love to BAL 13 for 27 yards (K.Zeitler). NYG-O.Ximines was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 13(2:50 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton (M.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 13(2:45 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to BAL 6 for 7 yards (C.Clark - M.Humphrey).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NYG 6(2:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle intended for D.Slayton INTERCEPTED by M.Peters [G.Stone] at BAL -4. M.Peters ran ob at BAL 43 for 47 yards (A.Thomas). PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 1(1:46 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:43 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - BAL 25(1:40 - 4th) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 17 for -8 yards (K.Thibodeaux). FUMBLES (K.Thibodeaux) - touched at BAL 17 - RECOVERED by NYG-L.Williams at BAL 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13(1:30 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to BAL 8 for 5 yards (G.Stone).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 8(1:24 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to BAL 2 for 6 yards (G.Stone).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 2(1:17 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to BAL 3 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 3(1:13 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to BAL 5 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - NYG 5(0:36 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to BAL 6 for -1 yards.
-
ARI
SEA
3
3
2nd 12:49 FOX
-
CAR
LAR
3
0
2nd 12:20 FOX
-
BUF
KC
0
0
1st 5:33 CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DEN
LAC
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
WAS
CHI
12
7
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NYG
20
24
Final CBS
-
CIN
NO
30
26
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
27
34
Final CBS
-
MIN
MIA
24
16
Final FOX
-
NE
CLE
38
15
Final CBS
-
NYJ
GB
27
10
Final FOX
-
SF
ATL
14
28
Final FOX
-
TB
PIT
18
20
Final FOX