|BUF
|KC
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year's playoffs.
Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.
Along with last year's divisional loss, the Bills had their season end against Kansas City in the previous AFC title game.
Patrick Mahomes had one last chance to rally the Chiefs (4-2) in the final minute. But after an incomplete pass, Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson jumped Mahomes' pass to Skyy Moore, picking him off with 51 seconds left to effectively end the game.
Mahomes finished with 338 yards passing to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in the end zone early in the game. JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
The down-to-the-wire nail-biter was a fitting follow-up to their playoff game, when the teams combined to score 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, and the Chiefs won the game on the first possession of overtime.
The teams combined to score on their final six possessions that January night, and they picked up Sunday right where they left off - with a caveat. The Bills and Chiefs both marched the length of the field in the first quarter, chewing up defenses that looked downright lost, only to turn the ball over when they reached the red zone.
Then the similarities to their incredible divisional playoff game really began.
Mahomes, improvising once again, stayed alive long enough in a collapsing pocket to find Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard TD reception. And after the Bills blew another red-zone opportunity, when Allen threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal at the Kansas City 3, Buffalo answered with a frantic touchdown drive in the final minute of the half.
Backed up to its own 1-yard line, Allen threw a dart to Davis for a first down. He hit Dawson Knox, Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir on his next three throws, then had Davis beat rookie cornerback Joshua Williams for a 34-yard TD catch.
The drive took 73 seconds, covered 96 yards and gave the Bills a 10-7 lead.
And just like January, the Chiefs answered in seconds. Only instead of using 13 to drive within range of Harrison Butker's 49-yard field goal to force overtime, they had 16 seconds to move 27 yards and set up his 62-yarder to knot the game.
The back-and-forth continued in the second half: Buffalo took the lead after Butker's 51-yard miss when Diggs hauled in a long TD catch, then Kansas City drove 83 yards and Mecole Hardman tied the game with his short touchdown reception.
When the Bills failed on another fourth-down attempt, Butker added a 44-yarder to give Kansas City a 20-17 lead.
But unlike January, the Bills made the plays down the stretch. Allen's scrambling, hurdling run on their go-ahead drive got them in position, and his throw to Knox along the sideline gave them the lead. And when Johnson came up with his pick a few minutes later, the Bills had their long-awaited win in Kansas City.
STATS AND STREAKS
Allen had a career-best 13 straight completions before missing on his first throw of the fourth quarter. ... The Bills' Von Miller had two sacks, giving him 16 in 19 games against Kansas City. ... Chiefs DT Chris Jones, who had a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty last week, tripped Allen for a sack in the fourth quarter. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had eight grabs for 108 yards. He had four TD catches last week against Las Vegas.
INJURY REPORT
Bills: RT Spencer Brown (ankle) was carted off the field midway through the second quarter. CB Dane Jackson left with a stinger in the third. Linebacker Christian Benford left early in the fourth.
Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was inactive. CB Jaylen Watson left briefly in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Bills: Off next week before facing the Packers on Oct. 30 in Buffalo.
Chiefs: Visit the 49ers next Sunday in their final game before their bye.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:28
|28:32
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|18
|16
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|443
|387
|Total Plays
|72
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|68
|Rush Attempts
|31
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|318
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|25-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-35
|5-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.0
|3-57.7
|Return Yards
|34
|68
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|4-52
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|318
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
32
FPTS
|J. Allen
|27/40
|329
|3
|0
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|17
|85
|0
|14
|14
|
J. Allen 17 QB
32
FPTS
|J. Allen
|12
|32
|0
|16
|32
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
30
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|13
|10
|148
|1
|31
|30
|
G. Davis 13 WR
16
FPTS
|G. Davis
|6
|3
|74
|1
|34
|16
|
D. Knox 88 TE
12
FPTS
|D. Knox
|3
|3
|37
|1
|20
|12
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|4
|22
|0
|11
|14
|
R. Gilliam 41 FB
4
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
|4
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|5
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Sweeney
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Neal 33 DB
|S. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
|Q. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|54.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|25/40
|338
|2
|2
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|9
|33
|0
|11
|3
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|21
|0
|10
|23
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
18
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|1
|4
|0
|4
|18
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
5
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
22
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|5
|5
|113
|1
|42
|22
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
18
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|10
|8
|108
|0
|25
|18
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|3
|42
|1
|26
|13
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
5
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|3
|29
|0
|19
|5
|
S. Moore 24 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Moore
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
N. Gray 83 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Gray
|3
|3
|13
|0
|7
|4
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|2
|9
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 48 LB
|C. Christiansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
|J. Smith-Schuster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
8
FPTS
|H. Butker
|2/3
|62
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|57.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|3
|14.3
|18
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam to BUF 24 for -1 yards (L.Sneed).
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 24(14:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 46 for 22 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(13:43 - 1st) D.Singletary right end pushed ob at KC 45 for 9 yards (J.Reid).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 45(12:59 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to KC 43 for 2 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(12:18 - 1st) D.Singletary right end to KC 33 for 10 yards (L.Sneed; J.Williams). KC-J.Reid was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(11:55 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to KC 25 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 25(11:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to KC 17 for 8 yards (L.Chenal; N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(10:33 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to KC 13 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BUF 13(9:51 - 1st) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 17 - touched at KC 15 - RECOVERED by KC-D.Harris at KC 11.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 11(9:47 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 16 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - KC 16(9:15 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at KC 27 for 11 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 27(8:45 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to S.Moore.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - KC 27(8:42 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman pushed ob at BUF 47 for 26 yards (T.Johnson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(8:04 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman ran ob at BUF 34 for 13 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(7:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Gray to BUF 31 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - KC 31(6:55 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at BUF 23 for 8 yards (K.Elam).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 23(6:22 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to BUF 15 for 8 yards (D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - KC 15(5:48 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to BUF 1 for 14 yards (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on KC-C.Humphrey - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 20(5:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Kelce (D.Jackson) [D.Jones].
|Penalty
3 & 7 - KC 20(5:33 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-V.Miller - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KC 15(5:33 - 1st) J.McKinnon up the middle to BUF 15 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - KC 15(4:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to BUF 9 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 9(4:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 9(4:10 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to BUF 9 for no gain (V.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 9(3:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for M.Valdes-Scantling INTERCEPTED by K.Elam [C.Basham] at BUF -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(3:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs pushed ob at KC 49 for 31 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 49(2:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to K.Shakir.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 49(2:35 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end pushed ob at KC 40 for 9 yards (J.Reid).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 40(1:50 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen left end pushed ob at KC 36 for 4 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(1:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to KC 31 for 5 yards (J.Williams).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 31(0:28 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to KC 22 for 9 yards (N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end to KC 10 for 12 yards (F.Clark; N.Bolton). PENALTY on BUF-G.Davis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 15.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - BUF 25(14:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BUF 25(14:25 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to KC 21 for 4 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 21(13:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie (J.Reid).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 21(13:36 - 2nd) T.Bass 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to KC 3. I.Pacheco to KC 21 for 18 yards (T.Bernard; C.Lewis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(13:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at KC 30 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KC 30(12:55 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 33 for 3 yards (E.Oliver).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(12:17 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce pushed ob at BUF 42 for 25 yards (D.Hamlin). Penalty on BUF-T.Edmunds - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 42(12:01 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 42(11:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+42 YD
3 & 10 - KC 42(11:44 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster for 42 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(11:31 - 2nd) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 32 for 7 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 32(10:59 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for 2 yards (N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 34(10:23 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 37 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(9:47 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 43 for 6 yards (N.Bolton).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 43(9:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to KC 47 for 10 yards (K.Saunders; N.Bolton) [F.Clark].
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(8:23 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to KC 33 for 14 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 33(7:38 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUF 33(7:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to S.Diggs [C.Jones]. PENALTY on KC-J.Thornhill - Defensive Pass Interference - 23 yards - enforced at KC 33 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 10(7:27 - 2nd) D.Singletary right end to KC 3 for 7 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 3(6:45 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis (D.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 3(6:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary (C.Jones) [J.Thornhill].
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BUF 3(6:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to I.McKenzie. BUF-S.Brown was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 3(6:33 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 8 for 5 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KC 8(5:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 3 for -5 yards (S.Lawson).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - KC 3(5:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to KC 12 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds) [E.Oliver].
|Punt
4 & 1 - KC 12(4:36 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 57 yards to BUF 31 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 31(4:27 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 31(4:23 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for 3 yards (C.Jones; D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 34(3:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis. Penalty on BUF-R.Bates - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 34(3:35 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 45 yards to KC 21 - Center-R.Ferguson. S.Moore to KC 27 for 6 yards (S.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(3:23 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 31 for 4 yards (D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - KC 31(2:46 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on BUF-K.Elam - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at KC 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 36(2:39 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (E.Oliver).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KC 36(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC-O.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - KC 31(2:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Hardman (G.Rousseau).
|Penalty
3 & 15 - KC 31(2:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman. PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at KC 31 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(2:27 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 49 for 13 yards (K.Elam). PENALTY on KC-J.Smith-Schuster - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(2:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to KC 46 for 12 yards (D.Hamlin - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 46(1:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 46(1:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 37 for -9 yards (V.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & 19 - KC 37(1:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [M.Milano].
|Punt
4 & 19 - KC 37(1:42 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 56 yards to BUF 7 - Center-J.Winchester. K.Shakir to BUF 7 for no gain (C.Christiansen). PENALTY on BUF-T.Matakevich - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 3 yards - enforced at BUF 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 4(1:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-R.Saffold - False Start - 2 yards - enforced at BUF 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - BUF 2(1:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to I.McKenzie.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 2(1:24 - 2nd) J.Allen left guard to BUF 1 for -1 yards (N.Bolton).
|+18 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 1(1:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis to BUF 19 for 18 yards (J.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19(0:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 22 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 22(0:35 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs ran ob at KC 48 for 30 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(0:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to K.Shakir to KC 34 for 14 yards (J.Reid; J.Thornhill).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(0:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 46 yards from BUF 35 to KC 19. M.Burton to KC 28 for 9 yards (C.Lewis; T.Bernard).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KC 28(0:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon ran ob at KC 47 for 19 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(0:05 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to BUF 44 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Field Goal
2 & 1 - KC 44(0:01 - 2nd) H.Butker 62 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to KC 1. I.Pacheco to KC 16 for 15 yards (T.Bernard).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 16(14:55 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard pushed ob at KC 27 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(14:23 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 28 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 28(13:50 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - KC 28(13:46 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore pushed ob at BUF 48 for 24 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 48(13:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 48(13:00 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to BUF 45 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - KC 45(12:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to BUF 37 for 8 yards (S.Neal).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 37(11:41 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to BUF 34 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 34(11:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [M.Milano].
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - KC 34(11:01 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to BUF 33 for 1 yard (K.Elam; T.Johnson).
|No Good
4 & 6 - KC 33(10:20 - 3rd) H.Butker 51 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(10:15 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to BUF 40 for -1 yards (N.Bolton).
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 40(9:34 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to D.Knox to KC 40 for 20 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(9:07 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to KC 35 for 5 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 35(8:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to KC 22 for 13 yards (J.Williams; G.Karlaftis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22(7:48 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to KC 17 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 17(7:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to KC 7. I.Pacheco to KC 17 for 10 yards (T.Bernard).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KC 17(6:56 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 40 for 23 yards (T.Edmunds; J.Poyer).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(6:17 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BUF 19 for 41 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 19(5:32 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to BUF 19 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 19(4:52 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at BUF 9 for 10 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KC 9(4:17 - 3rd) Direct snap to T.Kelce. T.Kelce up the middle to BUF 5 for 4 yards (S.Lawson).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KC 5(3:37 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to BUF 3 for 2 yards (K.Elam; T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - KC 3(2:50 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN [E.Oliver].
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(2:44 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 29 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 29(2:05 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Sweeney to BUF 36 for 7 yards (J.Williams).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(1:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam to BUF 47 for 11 yards (N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(0:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at KC 48 for 5 yards (J.Williams; L.Sneed).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 48(0:07 - 3rd) J.Cook right guard to KC 44 for 4 yards (J.Reid; D.Harris).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 44(15:00 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to KC 46 for -2 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BUF 46(14:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs [K.Saunders].
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(14:12 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 48 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - KC 48(13:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to BUF 42 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 42(12:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce pushed ob at BUF 11 for 31 yards (K.Elam). PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - KC 48(12:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to BUF 45 for 7 yards (C.Benford). BUF-C.Benford was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - KC 45(12:14 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce to BUF 26 for 19 yards (C.Lewis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 26(11:30 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Burton.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 26(11:26 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to BUF 29 for -3 yards (M.Milano).
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - KC 29(10:41 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to BUF 26 for 3 yards (V.Miller).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KC 26(9:53 - 4th) H.Butker 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to BUF -2. I.McKenzie to BUF 24 for 26 yards (D.Bush; J.Cochrane).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(9:44 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 35 for 11 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 35(9:13 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 35 for no gain (F.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 35(8:34 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs (J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 35(8:30 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 24 for -11 yards (C.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 21 - BUF 24(7:51 - 4th) S.Martin punts 60 yards to KC 16 - Center-R.Ferguson. M.Hardman MUFFS catch - and recovers at KC 13. M.Hardman to KC 23 for 10 yards (Q.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 23(7:36 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 26 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - KC 26(7:02 - 4th) J.McKinnon left end to KC 27 for 1 yard (G.Rousseau - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KC 27(6:19 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 22 for -5 yards (V.Miller).
|Punt
4 & 11 - KC 22(5:43 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 60 yards to BUF 18 - Center-J.Winchester. K.Shakir to BUF 24 for 6 yards (J.Cochrane).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(5:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam to BUF 32 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 32(4:51 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to BUF 33 for 1 yard (J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 33(4:07 - 4th) D.Singletary right end to BUF 33 for no gain (N.Bolton; L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 33(3:44 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 35 for 2 yards (F.Clark - D.Harris).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(3:07 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 40 for 5 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 40(3:02 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles left end to BUF 43 for 3 yards (J.Reid).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 43(2:19 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at KC 46 for 11 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(2:14 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs (C.Dunlap).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 46(2:11 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to KC 28 for 18 yards (Ja.Watson; J.Thornhill). KC-Ja.Watson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(2:00 - 4th) J.Allen right end pushed ob at KC 12 for 16 yards (N.Bolton).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 12(1:53 - 4th) J.Allen left end to KC 14 for -2 yards (F.Clark - L.Sneed).
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 14(1:09 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 25(1:04 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman. PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at KC 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 30(0:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for S.Moore INTERCEPTED by T.Johnson at KC 32. T.Johnson to KC 30 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Schuster). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(0:51 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to KC 24 for 6 yards (K.Saunders; L.Chenal).
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 24(0:46 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to KC 28 for -4 yards.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - BUF 28(0:43 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to KC 32 for -4 yards.
