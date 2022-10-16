|
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old - who at one point excoriated the line for underperforming against a team that had just three sacks in the last four games coming in - completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 remaining to cut Pittsburgh's lead to two.
Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the two-point conversion attempt and Pittsburgh ran out the clock behind Trubisky to avoid its first 1-5 start since 1988.
Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of an Oct. 2 loss to the New York Jets, passed for 144 yards and the touchdown to Chase Claypool, the first scoring grab a Pittsburgh wide receiver this season. Trubisky connected with Claypool again for a 26-yard gain on the Steelers' final drive and then ran for a 9-yard gain that finished off Tampa Bay.
The victory came with a potentially high cost. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, entered the NFL's concussion protocol after being pushed legally to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White shortly after throwing a pass.
Pickett lay still on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up. Officials waved the Steelers' training staff onto the field and Pickett sat down briefly before making his way to the medical tent and eventually the locker room.
Enter Trubisky, who lost the starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2 but remained one of the team's captains, a testament to how he's handled the demotion.
Pickett's status going forward is uncertain. Trubisky's steady play - which was largely absent during his 3 1/2-game stint as the starter - was good enough for the Steelers to beat Brady for just the fourth time in 16 tries.
INJURIES
Tampa Bay: Tight end Cameron Brate left on a stretcher late in the third quarter after getting tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Myles Jack following a 6-yard catch. Brate was able to move all of his extremities, giving a thumbs up to his teammates as he was carted to the locker room.
Pittsburgh: Jack left in the fourth quarter with a left leg issue after tackling WR Chris Godwin following a short gain. ... CB James Pierre left in the fourth quarter after slamming into Godwin while attempting to break up a pass.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Travel to NFC South rival Carolina next week. Tampa Bay is 4-0 against the Panthers since Brady arrived in 2020.
Steelers: Visit Miami for the first time since 2016 next Sunday night.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:01
|29:59
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|304
|270
|Total Plays
|68
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|77
|Rush Attempts
|26
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|7-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|68
|135
|Punts - Returns
|3-14
|3-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|3-112
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Brady
|25/40
|243
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
21
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|21
|63
|0
|13
|21
|
R. White 29 RB
5
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|12
|0
|8
|5
|
T. Brady 12 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|12
|6
|95
|0
|28
|15
|
M. Evans 13 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|4
|42
|0
|20
|8
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
21
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|6
|6
|38
|1
|11
|21
|
C. Otton 88 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Otton
|3
|2
|23
|0
|17
|4
|
R. Gage 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Gage
|4
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
C. Brate 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Brate
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
R. White 29 RB
5
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|3
|11
|0
|6
|5
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
12
FPTS
|R. Succop
|4/4
|54
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|5
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
5
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|3
|4.7
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|9/12
|144
|1
|0
|11
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|11/18
|67
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Harris
|14
|42
|0
|14
|12
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|2
|16
|0
|10
|9
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|8
|0
|8
|22
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|7
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|6
|5
|0
|9
|11
|
J. Warren 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|7
|7
|96
|1
|26
|22
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|3
|2
|49
|0
|45
|6
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|5
|28
|0
|9
|7
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|6
|3
|27
|0
|14
|5
|
N. Harris 22 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Harris
|3
|2
|7
|1
|6
|12
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 16 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 92 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Riley 37 DB
|E. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
8
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|55
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|5
|44.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|37.3
|89
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|7.7
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to TB 26 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TB 26(14:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 26(14:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin [L.Ogunjobi].
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 26(14:09 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 40 yards to PIT 34 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(14:02 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 42 for 8 yards (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 42(13:28 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 47 for 5 yards (D.White).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 47(12:53 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to TB 39 for 14 yards (J.Dean).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(12:31 - 1st) N.Harris right end to TB 43 for -4 yards (A.Winfield).
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - PIT 43(11:51 - 1st) C.Claypool right end to TB 35 for 8 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PIT 35(11:14 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens. PENALTY on TB-D.White - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:10 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to TB 19 for 1 yard (W.Gholston; J.Tryon).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 19(10:30 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to TB 16 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PIT 16(9:53 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 16 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 21(9:35 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles left guard to TB 11 for 10 yards (A.Nelson).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - PIT 11(9:11 - 1st) J.Warren up the middle to TB 10 for 1 yard (D.White; L.David).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 10(8:29 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to TB 6 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 6(7:44 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to TB 1. R.White to TB 28 for 27 yards (J.Warren).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(7:32 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 41 for 13 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 41(6:59 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle. Pressure 35-Maulet.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TB 41(6:55 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to PIT 39 for 20 yards (J.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(6:17 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to PIT 32 for 7 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TB 32(5:42 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to PIT 31 for 1 yard (I.Loudermilk).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TB 31(4:59 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to PIT 28 for 3 yards (J.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(4:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to PIT 23 for 5 yards (D.Bush).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TB 23(3:44 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to PIT 17 for 6 yards (M.Adams; C.Wormley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 17(3:04 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Brate (M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 17(3:01 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 17(2:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin. Coverage 21-Norwood.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TB 17(2:54 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-T.Norwood - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TB 12(2:54 - 1st) R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 63 yards from TB 35 to PIT 2. S.Sims to PIT 13 for 11 yards (A.Chesley; K.Kieft).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 13(2:47 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 16 for 3 yards (K.Neal - L.David).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 16(2:05 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 16(2:01 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 4 for -12 yards (A.Winfield).
|Punt
4 & 19 - PIT 4(1:35 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 52 yards to TB 44 - Center-C.Kuntz. J.Darden to TB 46 for 2 yards (M.Boykin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 46(1:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin. Coverage 42-Pierre.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 46(1:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 46 - No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - TB 41(1:19 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to PIT 37 for 22 yards (T.Norwood).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37(0:44 - 1st) R.White right guard to PIT 29 for 8 yards (T.Norwood).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TB 29(0:14 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to PIT 25 for 4 yards (R.Spillane; I.Loudermilk).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to PIT 15 for 10 yards (R.Spillane; T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 15(14:24 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to PIT 14 for 1 yard (D.Bush).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TB 14(13:45 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to PIT 3 for 11 yards (J.Pierre).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TB 3(13:04 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to PIT 1 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - TB 1(12:28 - 2nd) F.Johnson reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to PIT 4 for -3 yards (L.Ogunjobi - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 4(11:48 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at PIT 9 for -5 yards (C.Heyward).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TB 9(11:04 - 2nd) R.Succop 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 58 yards from TB 35 to PIT 7. S.Sims to PIT 19 for 12 yards (K.Kieft).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 19(10:58 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles right guard to PIT 25 for 6 yards (A.Winfield).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 25(10:19 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 39 for 14 yards (D.White; K.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(9:55 - 2nd) G.Pickens left end pushed ob at PIT 40 for 1 yard (D.Delaney).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 40(9:18 - 2nd) D.Johnson left end to PIT 45 for 5 yards (J.Tryon; D.White). PIT-M.Cole was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 45(8:42 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to TB 49 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49(8:05 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to TB 46 for 3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches - A.Nelson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 46(7:20 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to TB 45 for 1 yard (L.David; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 45(6:39 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at TB 36 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 36(6:03 - 2nd) J.Warren left tackle to TB 36 for no gain (K.Neal). PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - PIT 46(5:37 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - PIT 46(5:34 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to TB 41 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - PIT 41(4:56 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to TB 37 for 4 yards (L.David).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PIT 37(4:12 - 2nd) C.Boswell 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:07 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 25 for no gain (L.Ogunjobi; T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(3:37 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 33 for 8 yards (J.Pierre).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 33(2:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin [C.Heyward].
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 33(2:52 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 47 yards to PIT 20 - Center-Z.Triner. S.Sims to PIT 26 for 6 yards (S.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 26(2:42 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 28 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 28(2:24 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 28(2:17 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens. Coverage 24-Davis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 28(2:12 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 53 yards to TB 19 - Center-C.Kuntz. J.Darden to TB 25 for 6 yards (M.Allen; M.Killebrew).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:02 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to TB 33 for 8 yards (M.Jack).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TB 33(1:58 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 35 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - TB 35(1:44 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 26 for -9 yards (A.Highsmith). FUMBLES (A.Highsmith) [A.Highsmith] - recovered by TB-C.Godwin at TB 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - TB 26(1:21 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 34 for 8 yards (M.Jack; A.Maulet).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TB 34(0:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to B.Perriman.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TB 34(0:54 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 52 yards to PIT 14 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 14(0:46 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left. Pressure 50-Vea
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 14(0:40 - 2nd) N.Harris right end to PIT 14 for no gain (D.White; L.David).
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 14(0:36 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 15 for 1 yard (K.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 9 - PIT 15(0:32 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 42 yards to TB 43 - Center-C.Kuntz. J.Darden to TB 49 for 6 yards (G.Olszewski).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(0:23 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to PIT 36 for 15 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 36(0:11 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 36(0:10 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - TB 36(0:04 - 2nd) R.Succop 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to PIT -1. S.Sims to TB 12 for 89 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 12(14:48 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at TB 7 for 5 yards (D.Delaney).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PIT 7(14:07 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PIT 7(14:03 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 7(13:58 - 3rd) C.Boswell 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(13:55 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 25 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(13:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 34 for 9 yards (R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TB 34(12:45 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 39 for 5 yards (M.Reed).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(12:12 - 3rd) L.Fournette right end to TB 42 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - TB 42(11:33 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to PIT 30 for 28 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(10:59 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to PIT 28 for 2 yards (M.Jack). PENALTY on PIT-T.Alualu - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(10:44 - 3rd) L.Fournette left tackle to PIT 15 for 8 yards (R.Spillane - M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TB 15(10:04 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Otton (R.Spillane).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TB 15(10:00 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to PIT 13 for 2 yards (M.Reed - L.Ogunjobi). PIT-L.Ogunjobi was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 13(9:36 - 3rd) B.Walton reported in as eligible. PENALTY on TB-B.Walton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 13 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - TB 18(9:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to PIT 9 for 9 yards (J.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TB 9(8:29 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans. PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 9 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TB 4(8:24 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right. Pressure by 50-Reed. PENALTY on TB-T.Wirfs - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 4 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TB 9(8:17 - 3rd) L.Fournette left tackle to PIT 11 for -2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TB 11(7:37 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage [L.Ogunjobi].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TB 11(7:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - TB 11(7:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 11 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TB 6(7:26 - 3rd) R.Succop 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:24 - 3rd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. K.Pickett pass deep right to D.Johnson to TB 48 for 27 yards (C.Davis) [D.White]. PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - PIT 15(7:02 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to N.Harris (D.White).
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - PIT 15(6:55 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 20 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - PIT 20(6:16 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 36 for 16 yards (L.David).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(5:35 - 3rd) J.Warren up the middle to PIT 37 for 1 yard (D.Delaney).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 37(4:54 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to Co.Heyward to PIT 41 for 4 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 41(4:29 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (C.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 5 - PIT 41(4:25 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 44 yards to TB 15 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 15(4:14 - 3rd) R.White left tackle to TB 18 for 3 yards (J.Jackson; A.Maulet). PENALTY on TB-K.Kieft - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at TB 15 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 17 - TB 8(3:59 - 3rd) R.White right guard to TB 12 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - TB 12(3:22 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 18 for 6 yards (M.Jack). TB-C.Brate was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TB 18(2:58 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 24 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|Punt
4 & 1 - TB 24(2:19 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 52 yards to PIT 24 - Center-Z.Triner. S.Sims to PIT 48 for 24 yards (G.Avery - R.White).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 48(2:07 - 3rd) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 42 for -6 yards (C.Nassib).
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 42(1:24 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Claypool to TB 47 for 11 yards (D.White; L.David).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 47(0:42 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to Co.Heyward (C.Nassib).
|Punt
4 & 5 - PIT 47(0:38 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 30 yards to TB 17 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 17(0:30 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to TB 20 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TB 20(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 26 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 26(14:27 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 25 for -1 yards (C.Wormley - T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 25(13:50 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 39 yards to PIT 36 - Center-Z.Triner. S.Sims to PIT 29 for -7 yards (C.Otton; Z.McCollum).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 29(13:38 - 4th) N.Harris right end to PIT 31 for 2 yards (L.David - D.Delaney).
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 31(12:57 - 4th) S.Sims left end to PIT 26 for -5 yards (J.Tryon).
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - PIT 26(12:14 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to G.Pickens to PIT 40 for 14 yards (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(11:41 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 45 for 5 yards (V.Vea).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 45(11:19 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 44 for -1 yards (L.David - W.Gholston).
|+45 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 44(10:58 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to Co.Heyward to TB 11 for 45 yards (L.David). Penalty on TB-V.Vea - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined. Penalty on TB-V.Vea - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11(10:43 - 4th) Direct snap to N.Harris. N.Harris left guard to TB 6 for 5 yards (D.White - L.David).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 6(9:59 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 27 for 27 yards (D.Watt).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(9:48 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 28 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds - M.Reed).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TB 28(9:23 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 39 for 11 yards (R.Spillane). PIT-M.Jack was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(8:53 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to TB 41 for 2 yards (C.Wormley - C.Heyward).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TB 41(8:35 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 45 for 4 yards (J.Jackson).
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - TB 45(8:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Otton to PIT 38 for 17 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(7:52 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to PIT 29 for 9 yards (D.Bush). Penalty on PIT-M.Reed - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined. Penalty on PIT-M.Reed - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 29(7:38 - 4th) R.White up the middle to PIT 29 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 29(7:07 - 4th) T.Brady up the middle to PIT 29 for no gain (T.Alualu - D.Bush).
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - TB 29(6:25 - 4th) L.Fournette right end to PIT 22 for 7 yards (T.Norwood).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 22(5:59 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-C.Otton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TB 27(5:59 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to PIT 23 for 4 yards (M.Reed; J.Pierre).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TB 23(5:40 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin (M.Reed). PIT-J.Pierre was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - TB 23(5:34 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to PIT 13 for 10 yards (T.Norwood).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TB 13(5:10 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to PIT 11 for 2 yards (E.Riley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(4:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:38 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to C.Godwin is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:38 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 33 for 8 yards (C.Davis; S.Barrett).
|Fumble
2 & 2 - PIT 33(3:51 - 4th) M.Trubisky Aborted. M.Cole FUMBLES at PIT 28 - recovered by PIT-M.Trubisky at PIT 20.
|+17 YD
3 & 15 - PIT 20(3:07 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 37 for 17 yards (A.Winfield).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(2:26 - 4th) N.Harris right end to PIT 40 for 3 yards (S.Barrett - D.Senat).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 40(2:20 - 4th) M.Trubisky left guard to PIT 36 for -4 yards (D.Delaney).
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 36(2:15 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass deep left to C.Claypool ran ob at TB 38 for 26 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(2:07 - 4th) M.Trubisky right end to TB 29 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 29(2:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky up the middle to TB 26 for 3 yards (D.White).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 26(1:19 - 4th) M.Trubisky kneels to TB 27 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 27(0:37 - 4th) M.Trubisky kneels to TB 29 for -2 yards.
