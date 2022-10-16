|
|
CIN
NO
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday.
Two of Burrow's touchdown tosses went to Ja'Marr Chase - just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.
The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left - a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.
It was a fitting end to a day that began with Burrow walking into the Superdome wearing Chase's No. 1 LSU jersey, paying homage to the memorable connection he and Chase had the previous time they played in New Orleans. The gesture also foreshadowed what they were about to do in their return.
Chase's go-ahead score capped a rally in the final four minutes for Cincinnati (3-3), starting with Evan McPherson's 52-yard field goal that trimmed New Orleans' lead to 26-24.
The Saints (2-4) failed to get a first down on their next series, and Blake Gillikin's shanked punt fluttered out of bounds at the Cincinnati 40.
One play later, Chase was racing away from the Saints' secondary.
It was the Bengals' first lead, and they made it stand up by stalling New Orleans at midfield on a long, incomplete pass on fourth down. Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple was in coverage on that play, falling down in front of receiver Marquez Callaway as the ball came down near the sideline.
The Saints, and their fans, protested for a pass interference penalty, but no flag was forthcoming.
New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team, but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals.
Burrow's other touchdown passes went for 9 yards to Joe Mixon and 15 yards to Chase.
A fumble by Bengals punt returner Trent Taylor set up the game's opening score. Andrew Dowell stripped the ball free and Adam Trautman recovered for New Orleans at the Cincinnati 32.
Shortly after, Andy Dalton connected with Tre'Quan Smith over the middle for an 18-yard score.
After Mixon's TD tied it, the Saints regained the lead when undrafted rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed, making his NFL regular-season debut, took an end-around to the right side 44 yards for a touchdown.
Burrow trimmed the Saints' lead to 17-14 in the second quarter when he ducked out of a near sack and scrambled 19 yards for a score.
Lutz's second field goal made it 20-14 at halftime.
INJURIES
Bengals: Reserve defensive end and special teams contributor Jeff Gunter went down during warmups and was carted off with an apparent leg injury.
Saints: Trautman, a starting tight end, was treated for an ankle injury in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Host Atlanta on Oct. 23.
Saints: Visit Arizona on Thursday night.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:46
|32:14
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|399
|Total Plays
|54
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|228
|Rush Attempts
|14
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|273
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|3-49.7
|Return Yards
|95
|26
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-5 -20%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|228
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
38
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|28/37
|300
|3
|0
|38
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Chase 1 WR
32
FPTS
|J. Chase
|10
|7
|132
|2
|60
|32
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|6
|6
|66
|0
|21
|12
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|10
|6
|47
|0
|13
|10
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|5
|4
|23
|1
|9
|16
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
5
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|5
|
S. Perine 34 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|5-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
6
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|52
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|43.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|19
|99
|0
|24
|17
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|9
|46
|0
|14
|6
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|44
|1
|44
|10
|
T. Hill 7 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Hill
|5
|39
|0
|31
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Smith 10 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Smith
|3
|3
|43
|1
|18
|13
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|6
|4
|41
|0
|20
|8
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|7
|3
|36
|0
|20
|6
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|9
|6
|25
|0
|9
|17
|
K. Kirkwood 19 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Kirkwood
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|6
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|
K. White 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dowell 50 LB
|A. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hansen 40 LB
|C. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 25 DB
|D. Sorensen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Thompson 31 CB
|B. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 DB
|J. Evans
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
14
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|4/4
|37
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|49.7
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Burrow scrambles left end ran ob at CIN 30 for 5 yards (B.Roby).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30(14:29 - 1st) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 34 for 4 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CIN 34(13:43 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 24 for -10 yards (D.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 11 - CIN 24(13:05 - 1st) K.Huber punts 50 yards to NO 26 - Center-C.Adomitis. R.Shaheed to NO 32 for 6 yards (M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(12:54 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 33 for 1 yard (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 33(12:22 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 33(12:16 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson [J.Ossai].
|Fumble
4 & 9 - NO 33(12:12 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 59 yards to CIN 8 - Center-Z.Wood. T.Taylor to CIN 23 for 15 yards (A.Dowell). FUMBLES (A.Dowell) - RECOVERED by NO-A.Trautman at CIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(11:58 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to CIN 25 for 7 yards (B.Hill; V.Bell).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NO 25(11:19 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short right to M.Callaway to CIN 18 for 7 yards (C.Awuzie; G.Pratt). Pass 4 - YAC 3
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(10:39 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Smith for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 15 - YAC 3
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 66 yards from NO 35 to CIN -1. C.Evans to CIN 22 for 23 yards (Z.Baun).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22(10:28 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 31 for 9 yards (P.Werner). Pass 5 - YAC 4
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 31(9:54 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 34 for 3 yards (M.Maye).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34(9:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 42 for 8 yards (M.Maye - D.Davis). Pass 6 - YAC 2
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CIN 42(8:40 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase [M.Davenport].
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CIN 42(8:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 42(8:28 - 1st) K.Huber punts 40 yards to NO 18 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(8:20 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quaterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara right end to NO 30 for 12 yards (Z.Carter - G.Pratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 30(7:40 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Ingram [T.Hendrickson].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NO 30(7:34 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 32 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; J.Tupou).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NO 32(6:54 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NO 32(6:51 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 61 yards to CIN 7 - Center-Z.Wood. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 25 for 18 yards (C.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:40 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 31 for 6 yards (C.Harris). Pass 4 - YAC 2
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 31(6:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 37 for 6 yards (P.Werner). Pass -5 - YAC 11
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(5:32 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 49 for 12 yards (C.Harris). Pass 7 - YAC 5
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(4:58 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at NO 43 for 8 yards (M.Maye). Pass 2 - YAC 8
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 43(4:24 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to NO 38 for 5 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 38(3:53 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to NO 38 for no gain (P.Werner). Pass -3 - YAC 3
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 38(3:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NO-D.Davis - Roughing the Passer - 14 yards - enforced at NO 38 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24(3:01 - 1st) S.Perine left guard to NO 19 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 19(2:24 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to NO 17 for 2 yards (C.Harris). Pass -5 - YAC 7 INJURY UPDATE: Cin 93-J.Gunter - knee - OUT.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 17(1:43 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to NO 9 for 8 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 6 - YAC 2
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 9(1:01 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 9(0:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Mixon.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 9(0:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 - YAC 5
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:45 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 33 for 8 yards (S.Hubbard). Pass 3 - YAC 8
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NO 33(0:12 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to NO 40 for 7 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to CIN 46 for 14 yards (G.Pratt; J.Bates).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(14:24 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right tackle to CIN 44 for 2 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+44 YD
2 & 8 - NO 44(13:49 - 2nd) R.Shaheed right end for 44 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(13:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 25(13:35 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (P.Adebo).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 25(13:31 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at CIN 34 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu; J.Evans). Pass 10 - YAC -1
|Punt
4 & 1 - CIN 34(12:47 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 41 yards to NO 25 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:39 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end pushed ob at NO 49 for 24 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:04 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard pushed ob at CIN 20 for 31 yards (V.Bell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(11:23 - 2nd) Prior to the play - an official timeout for injury was taken as 82-A.Trautman fell down when he was in motion. He was assisted off the field - and his return is QUESTIONABLE. (Shotgun) A.Kamara left tackle to CIN 16 for 4 yards (G.Pratt - T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NO 16(10:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to A.Kamara.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 16(10:41 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NO 16(10:32 - 2nd) W.Lutz 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(10:28 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 31 for 6 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 6 - YAC 0
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 31(9:47 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 38 for 7 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(9:14 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 42 for 4 yards (D.Davis) [T.Kpassagnon]. Pass 3 - YAC 1
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 42(8:33 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to NO 37 for 21 yards (C.Harris). Pass 7 - YAC 14
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(7:55 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon pushed ob at NO 29 for 8 yards (P.Werner). Pass -4 - YAC 12
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CIN 29(7:22 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 29(7:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to NO 21 for 8 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 7 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(6:37 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to NO 19 for 2 yards (D.Davis). Pass 2 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 19(5:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 19(5:53 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles left guard for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(5:44 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 30 for 5 yards (C.Sample).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 30(5:09 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 31 for 1 yard (B.Hill).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NO 31(4:27 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to NO 38 for 7 yards (E.Apple; A.Davis-Gaither). Pass 5 - YAC 2
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(3:53 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 38 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 38(3:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - NO 38(3:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to CIN 42 for 20 yards (E.Apple). Pass 11 - YAC 9
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 42(2:33 - 2nd) L.Young reported in as eligible. M.Ingram left end to CIN 30 for 12 yards (G.Pratt; C.Awuzie).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(2:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara right guard to CIN 31 for -1 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 31(1:56 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Callaway (C.Awuzie).
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - NO 31(1:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at CIN 16 for 15 yards (E.Apple) [T.Hendrickson]. Pass 13 - YAC 2
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 16(1:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to CIN 18 for -2 yards (S.Hubbard). Pass -6 - YAC 4
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - NO 18(1:41 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end to CIN 19 for -1 yards (E.Apple).
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - NO 19(0:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara to CIN 12 for 7 yards (L.Wilson). Pass 0 - YAC 7
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NO 12(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback. INJURY UPDATE: NO 82-A.Trautman - ankle - WILL return after having ankle taped.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25(14:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 27 for 2 yards (J.Tufele).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 27(14:16 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram to NO 38 for 11 yards (T.Flowers). Pass 1 - YAC 10
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(13:35 - 3rd) M.Ingram right tackle to NO 43 for 5 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 43(12:59 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill up the middle to NO 43 for no gain (M.Hilton - S.Hubbard).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CIN 43(12:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-J.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CIN 38(11:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 38 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - CIN 33(11:31 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to 50 for 17 yards (T.Flowers). PENALTY on NO-A.Peat - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 25 - CIN 23(11:04 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 32 for 9 yards (A.Davis-Gaither). PENALTY on CIN-T.Hendrickson - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NO 32. Pass 9 - YAC 0
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(10:37 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to CIN 46 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CIN 46(10:00 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete deep middle to K.White (C.Awuzie).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 46(9:53 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to K.Kirkwood to CIN 32 for 14 yards (M.Hilton). Pass 12 - YAC 2
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 32(9:12 - 3rd) L.Young reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left end to CIN 20 for 12 yards (C.Awuzie; J.Bates).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20(8:32 - 3rd) M.Ingram right guard to CIN 21 for -1 yards (B.Hill).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 21(8:00 - 3rd) Direct snap to A.Kamara. A.Kamara right end to CIN 19 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard; G.Pratt). INJURY UPDATE - CIN 68-J.Tupou - calf - OUT for the game.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CIN 19(7:21 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CIN 19(7:16 - 3rd) W.Lutz 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 64 yards from NO 35 to CIN 1. C.Evans to CIN 26 for 25 yards (B.Thompson; D.Sorensen).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26(7:06 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 36 for 10 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(6:28 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins ran ob at CIN 44 for 8 yards. Pass 9 - YAC -1
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NO 44(5:58 - 3rd) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 48 for 4 yards (C.Harris).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(5:16 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at NO 26 for 26 yards (M.Maye). Pass 6 - YAC 20
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26(4:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd ran ob at NO 17 for 9 yards (C.Harris) [T.Kpassagnon]. Pass 7 - YAC 2
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NO 17(4:10 - 3rd) J.Burrow up the middle to NO 15 for 2 yards (P.Werner).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 15(3:36 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to NO 1. R.Shaheed to NO 21 for 20 yards (M.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(3:24 - 3rd) M.Ingram right guard to NO 25 for 4 yards (J.Tufele; E.Apple).
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 25(2:46 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to J.Johnson to NO 45 for 20 yards (M.Hilton). Pass 18 - YAC 2
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(2:04 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to CIN 46 for 9 yards (E.Apple; J.Bates).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CIN 46(1:40 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to CIN 46 for no gain (V.Bell). Pass -1 - YAC 1
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 46(0:58 - 3rd) M.Ingram right guard to CIN 42 for 4 yards (J.Tufele; G.Pratt). INJURY UPDATE: NO 82-A.Trautman - ankle - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(0:17 - 3rd) M.Ingram right tackle to CIN 39 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; B.Hill).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 39(15:00 - 4th) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short left to M.Callaway to CIN 30 for 9 yards (G.Pratt). Pass 5 - YAC 4
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(14:18 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CIN 24 for 6 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 24(13:42 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to CIN 24 for no gain (J.Tufele).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 24(13:02 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Smith to CIN 14 for 10 yards (J.Bates). Pass 7 - YAC 3
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 14(12:23 - 4th) L.Young reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete short right.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 14(12:18 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to CIN 16 for -2 yards (J.Tufele).
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 16(11:37 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to CIN 13 for 3 yards (L.Wilson). CIN-L.Wilson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Pass 1 - YAC 2
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CIN 13(11:11 - 4th) W.Lutz 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(11:07 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (S.Tuttle).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NO 25(11:02 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 31 for 6 yards (C.Jordan).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NO 31(10:24 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 41 for 10 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 7 - YAC 3
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(9:35 - 4th) J.Mixon left end to CIN 47 for 6 yards (C.Harris - D.Davis).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NO 47(8:54 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to NO 47 for 6 yards (C.Harris). Penalty on NO-T.Kpassagnon - Defensive Offside - declined. Pass 5 - YAC 1
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 47(8:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd. PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NO 43(8:29 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to CIN 43 for no gain (M.Roach).
|+13 YD
2 & 20 - NO 43(7:47 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to NO 44 for 13 yards (D.Davis). Pass 7 - YAC 6
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NO 44(7:12 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to NO 36 for 8 yards (B.Roby; J.Evans). Pass 4 - YAC 4
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(6:32 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to NO 24 for 12 yards (C.Jordan). Pass 6 - YAC 6
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 24(5:55 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at NO 31 for -7 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NO 31(5:12 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at NO 41 for -10 yards (K.Elliss).
|+7 YD
3 & 27 - NO 41(4:32 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to NO 34 for 7 yards (D.Davis). Pass 7 - YAC 0
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - NO 34(3:47 - 4th) E.McPherson 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:42 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to NO 28 for 3 yards (Z.Carter; J.Tufele).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 28(3:02 - 4th) M.Ingram right guard to NO 31 for 3 yards (B.Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 31(2:19 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to J.Johnson (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 31(2:16 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 29 yards to CIN 40 - Center-Z.Wood - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on CIN-D.Hill - Offensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NO 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(1:57 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to NO 37 for 7 yards (G.Pratt - M.Hilton).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CIN 37(1:39 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 37(1:34 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 42 for 5 yards (T.Flowers).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(1:11 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to 50 for 8 yards (T.Flowers; G.Pratt). Pass 1 - YAC 7
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 50(1:02 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to CIN 41 for 9 yards (T.Flowers). Pass 1 - YAC 8
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 41(0:48 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Kamara (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 41(0:44 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Callaway.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 41(0:39 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at CIN 48 for -7 yards (sack split by B.Hill and S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
4 & 17 - CIN 48(0:34 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway.
