Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA (AP) Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL's top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the Falcons (3-3), finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards through the air in Atlanta's conservative passing game, also rushing for 50 yards on six carries.
The Niners (3-3) couldn't overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Falcons.
Kyle Pitts caught his first TD pass of the season and just the second of his 22-game career, hauling in a 7-yard throw from Mariota that prompted the young tight end to break out the vintage ''Dirty Bird'' dance.
Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, collected the other scoring pass from Mariota, a 2-yarder to cap an 11-play, 74-yard drive on Atlanta's opening possession.
Mariota bootlegged it in from the 3 in the final minute of the first half to the put the Falcons ahead to stay, 21-14.
Atlanta's defense outshined the Niners' touted unit, making things tough on Garoppolo, limiting San Francisco to 50 yards rushing and even scoring a touchdown of its own.
On a third-and-1 plunge into the line, Jeff Wilson had the ball knocked away by Rashaan Evans. A.J. Terrell scooped it up at the San Francisco 21 and took off for the end zone. He fumbled, too, trying to stretch for a TD, but teammate Jaylin Hawkins gobbled up the loose ball to put the Falcons ahead 14-0.
San Francisco tied it with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, both of them on TD throws to Brandon Aiyuk.
Garoppolo connected with Aiyuk on a 12-yard score, the Falcons went three-and-out, Ray-Ray McCloud broke off a 35-yard punt return, and Garoppolo returned to Aiyuk for a 14-yard TD toss.
But that was about all the offense the Niners could muster. The Falcons controlled the clock by outrushing San Francisco 168-50 on a season-high 40 carries.
INJURIES
49ers: Already without DE Nick Bosa because of a groin injury, San Francisco lost two more starters during the game. CB Charvarius Ward (groin) and OT Mike McGlinchey (left calf) both hobbled off the field in the first half and didn't return. WR Ray-Ray McCloud III and S Talanoa Hufunga also missed time being evaluated for possible concussions. Both were cleared to return to the game.
Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell (thigh) was injured in the second half and didn't return. Atlanta's other starting corner, Casey Hayward, also hobbled off late in the game with a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
49ers: Return home from two weeks on the East Coast to host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.
Falcons: Wrap up a tough stretch of games to begin the season by traveling to Cincinnati to face the defending AFC champion Bengals on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:35
|33:25
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|346
|289
|Total Plays
|57
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|168
|Rush Attempts
|16
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|13-14
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.7
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|109
|117
|Punts - Returns
|1-35
|2-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-74
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-41
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|289
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|29/41
|296
|2
|2
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|7
|25
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|3
|11
|0
|6
|20
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|11
|0
|7
|15
|
T. Coleman 28 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|4
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
28
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|11
|8
|83
|2
|14
|28
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
16
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|10
|8
|83
|0
|19
|16
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|10
|7
|79
|0
|27
|15
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
7
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|4
|4
|33
|0
|10
|7
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|3
|2
|18
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Woerner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 DB
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
|G. Kittle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Brunskill 60 OT
|D. Brunskill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 53 DE
|K. Turay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coleman 28 RB
|T. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 ILB
|O. Burks
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
2
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|3
|52.7
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|24.7
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|13/14
|129
|2
|0
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|16
|59
|0
|16
|5
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|15
|51
|0
|8
|5
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6
|50
|1
|20
|28
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Smith 40 FB
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
9
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|4
|58
|0
|37
|9
|
D. London 5 WR
7
FPTS
|D. London
|4
|3
|40
|0
|20
|7
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
10
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|3
|3
|19
|1
|7
|10
|
K. Smith 40 FB
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 53 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bell 56 LB
|Q. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
|K. Hodge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
4
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|5
|43.0
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|24.0
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to ATL -2. A.Williams to ATL 26 for 28 yards (G.Odum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(14:53 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams to ATL 28 for 2 yards (F.Warner - D.Greenlaw).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 28(14:10 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 34 for 6 yards (K.Givens).
|+37 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 34(13:41 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to SF 29 for 37 yards (T.Gipson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(12:56 - 1st) T.Allgeier right guard to SF 26 for 3 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 26(12:17 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to SF 20 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 20(11:47 - 1st) M.Mariota right tackle to SF 15 for 5 yards (K.Hyder).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15(11:10 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to SF 12 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 12(10:32 - 1st) C.Huntley right guard to SF 7 for 5 yards (T.Moore - O.Burks).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 7(9:52 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to SF 5 for 2 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 5(9:12 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to SF 2 for 3 yards (C.Ward - S.Ebukam). SF-S.Ebukam was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 2(8:51 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to M.Pruitt for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to SF 0. R.McCloud to SF 28 for 28 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 28(8:39 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 31 for 3 yards (T.Andersen; G.Jarrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SF 31(8:02 - 1st) J.Wilson right end to SF 34 for 3 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SF 34(7:19 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Jennings [N.Landman].
|Punt
4 & 4 - SF 34(7:12 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 53 yards to ATL 13 - Center-T.Pepper. A.Williams to ATL 32 for 19 yards (S.Womack).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(6:58 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 33 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam; O.Burks).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 33(6:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to ATL 48 for 15 yards (T.Gipson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(5:41 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to ATL 49 for 1 yard (F.Warner - O.Burks).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ATL 49(5:03 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-K.Pitts - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 49 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - ATL 44(4:42 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams to SF 47 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw; D.Johnson) [C.Omenihu]. PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 44 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 24 - ATL 34(4:17 - 1st) A.Williams right guard to ATL 37 for 3 yards (C.Omenihu; A.Spence).
|+9 YD
3 & 21 - ATL 37(3:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 46 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 12 - ATL 46(3:08 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to SF 11 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 11(2:59 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 18 for 7 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SF 18(2:21 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 20 for 2 yards (I.Oliver - G.Jarrett).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SF 20(1:36 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 21 for 1 yard (R.Evans). FUMBLES (R.Evans) - touched at SF 21 - RECOVERED by ATL-A.Terrell at SF 22. A.Terrell to SF 1 for 21 yards (G.Kittle). FUMBLES (G.Kittle) - recovered by ATL-J.Hawkins at SF -4. TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 63 yards from ATL 35 to SF 2. R.McCloud to SF 21 for 19 yards (I.Oliver).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21(1:21 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 27 for 6 yards (R.Evans; T.Andersen).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SF 27(0:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 41 for 14 yards (A.Ebiketie - A.Terrell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to 50 for 9 yards (A.Terrell).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - SF 50(14:23 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to ATL 41 for 9 yards (A.Terrell; T.Andersen).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(13:40 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to ATL 29 for 12 yards (C.Hayward).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(12:59 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to ATL 17 for 12 yards (T.Andersen).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17(12:21 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to ATL 12 for 5 yards (G.Jarrett; T.Graham).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - SF 12(11:39 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:34 - 2nd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 26 for 1 yard (K.Hyder).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 26(10:56 - 2nd) C.Huntley right tackle to ATL 28 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 28(10:08 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 28 for 0 yards (D.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 28(9:31 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to SF 33 - Center-L.McCullough. R.McCloud to ATL 32 for 35 yards (T.Andersen).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(9:16 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to ATL 25 for 7 yards (R.Grant).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - SF 25(8:33 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to ATL 15 for 10 yards (J.Hawkins; M.Dickerson). SF-M.McGlinchey was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(8:00 - 2nd) T.Coleman right tackle to ATL 14 for 1 yard (A.Anderson; A.Ebiketie).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - SF 14(7:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN [A.Ebiketie].
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:07 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts. PENALTY on SF-F.Warner - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(7:02 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end ran ob at ATL 38 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 38(6:27 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 39 for 1 yard (F.Warner - O.Burks). SF-S.Ebukam was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 39(5:45 - 2nd) K.Smith right guard to ATL 41 for 2 yards (K.Turay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 41(5:01 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 33 for -8 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - ATL 33(4:16 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to ATL 39 for 6 yards (F.Warner).
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - ATL 39(3:34 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to SF 46 for 15 yards (T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 46(2:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-H.Ridgeway - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at SF 46 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 41(2:28 - 2nd) C.Huntley left tackle to SF 38 for 3 yards (O.Burks; H.Ridgeway).
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 38(2:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to D.London to SF 18 for 20 yards (D.Lenoir).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(1:54 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to SF 19 for -1 yards (S.Ebukam - T.Gipson).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 19(1:10 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to SF 3 for 16 yards (T.Gipson - T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 3(1:02 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(0:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Jennings to SF 34 for 9 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 34(0:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle (G.Jarrett).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SF 34(0:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(0:22 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 47 for 10 yards (A.Terrell - T.Andersen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 47(0:16 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 37 for -10 yards (A.Ebiketie). FUMBLES (A.Ebiketie) [G.Jarrett] - touched at SF 38 - recovered by SF-J.Brendel at SF 37. PENALTY on ATL-L.Carter - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SF 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 48(0:09 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep right intended for D.Samuel INTERCEPTED by I.Oliver at ATL 10. I.Oliver to ATL 37 for 27 yards (D.Brunskill). PENALTY on ATL-R.Evans - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 77 yards from ATL 20 to SF 3. R.McCloud to SF 30 for 27 yards (D.Marlowe; K.Hodge).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 30(14:53 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 30(14:49 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to R.McCloud [T.Graham]. ATL-A.Terrell was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SF 30(14:43 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SF 35 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 35(14:06 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 59 yards to ATL 6 - Center-T.Pepper. A.Williams to ATL 35 for 29 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(13:52 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus pushed ob at ATL 45 for 10 yards (S.Womack).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(13:19 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (S.Ebukam - D.Greenlaw).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 50(12:37 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 46(12:14 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to SF 38 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(11:36 - 3rd) C.Huntley right guard to SF 34 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw - S.Ebukam).
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 34(10:53 - 3rd) M.Mariota left end to SF 14 for 20 yards (T.Gipson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(10:04 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to SF 10 for 4 yards (S.Womack; O.Burks).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 10(9:22 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to SF 7 for 3 yards (T.Hufanga - A.Spence).
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 7(8:44 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(8:40 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end to SF 32 for 7 yards (R.Grant). ATL-T.Graham was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - SF 32(8:21 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SF 40 for 8 yards (T.Andersen; R.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(7:40 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end to SF 44 for 4 yards (D.Hall; R.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 44(6:59 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to C.Woerner (R.Grant).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SF 44(6:54 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SF 44(6:49 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to ATL 10 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-T.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(6:39 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to ATL 13 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 13(5:59 - 3rd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 19 for 6 yards (T.Gipson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 19(5:29 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 20 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(4:47 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Smith to ATL 28 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 28(4:09 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 29 for 1 yard (S.Womack; F.Warner).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 29(3:24 - 3rd) M.Mariota right tackle to ATL 28 for -1 yards (S.Ebukam).
|Punt
4 & 2 - ATL 28(2:49 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to SF 20 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(2:40 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 26 for 6 yards (M.Dickerson).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - SF 26(1:57 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 34 for 8 yards (T.Andersen; I.Oliver).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(1:15 - 3rd) T.Coleman left guard to SF 39 for 5 yards (A.Anderson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 39(0:37 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 42 for 3 yards (D.Hall).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - SF 42(0:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-G.Jarrett - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 47(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to B.Aiyuk (D.Hall).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 47(14:54 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass deep left intended for D.Samuel INTERCEPTED by J.Hawkins (D.Hall) at ATL 31. J.Hawkins pushed ob at ATL 45 for 14 yards (T.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(14:45 - 4th) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 48 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 48(14:05 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to SF 47 for 5 yards (T.Gipson - D.Lenoir).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 47(13:15 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus to SF 45 for 2 yards (T.Gipson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(12:26 - 4th) C.Huntley left end to SF 43 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 43(11:46 - 4th) A.Williams right tackle to SF 40 for 3 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 40(10:54 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ATL 40(10:52 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to SF 1 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-K.Hodge.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 1(10:42 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 10 for 9 yards (R.Evans).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SF 10(10:19 - 4th) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 12 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 12(9:42 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 13 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie). PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at SF 12 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - SF 7(9:15 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 18 for 11 yards (T.Andersen). SF-B.Aiyuk was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SF 18(8:55 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 21 for 3 yards (T.Andersen).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SF 21(8:07 - 4th) J.Garoppolo left guard to SF 23 for 2 yards (T.Graham - R.Evans).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 23(7:27 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at ATL 38 for 39 yards. PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 23 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - SF 13(6:58 - 4th) J.Garoppolo scrambles left tackle to SF 19 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|+27 YD
2 & 14 - SF 19(6:17 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 46 for 27 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 46(5:48 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (R.Evans).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 46(5:44 - 4th) T.Coleman left guard to SF 44 for -2 yards (Q.Bell).
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - SF 44(5:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to ATL 42 for 14 yards (C.Hayward).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 42(4:37 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SF 47(4:37 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to ATL 46 for 1 yard (M.Dickerson). ATL-C.Hayward was injured during the play.
|+19 YD
2 & 14 - SF 46(4:13 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to ATL 27 for 19 yards (R.Grant - J.Hawkins). ATL-I.Oliver was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(3:44 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings to ATL 18 for 9 yards (T.Andersen).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 18(3:24 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to G.Kittle.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - SF 18(3:16 - 4th) T.Coleman right end to ATL 19 for -1 yards (M.Ford - R.Grant).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SF 19(2:38 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(2:34 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 27 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga). SF-D.Flannigan-Fowles was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 27(2:28 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 32 for 5 yards (H.Ridgeway - F.Warner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(2:19 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 34 for 2 yards (S.Ebukam - H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 34(2:11 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 34 for no gain (D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 34(2:00 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 39 for 5 yards (C.Omenihu; T.Gipson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 39(1:12 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 42 yards to SF 19 - Center-L.McCullough - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(1:04 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 24 for 5 yards (T.Andersen - J.Hawkins).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - SF 24(0:43 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 34 for 10 yards (M.Ford; R.Evans) [A.Ebiketie].
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(0:27 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to ATL 45 for 21 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(0:07 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to ATL 30 for 15 yards (T.Andersen).
