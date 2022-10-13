|
|
|NE
|CLE
Patriots-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Jacoby Brissett looks back fondly on his rookie season with New England, where he was thrust into a starting job, was schooled in the Patriot Way as one of Tom Brady's understudies and won a Super Bowl.
Bill Belichick traded him the following year.
''My welcome to the NFL moment,'' he said this week with a laugh.
At least it wasn't his last one.
Brissett may experience some flashbacks Sunday against a New England team with a current QB situation similar to the one it had in 2016 as Belichick brings the Patriots (2-3) in to face the Browns (2-3), whose season seems at a crossroads in Week 6.
After being drafted in the third round by New England, Brissett rocketed up the depth chart and started the season's first two games for Belichick when Brady was suspended by the NFL for the ''Deflategate'' scandal and Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt.
Although he was only there one season - he got traded to Indianapolis the following year - Brissett remains grateful for the early opportunity to play for arguably the best coach and with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
''A lot of good memories,'' he said. ''I got my first start there. Some of the guys there are still on the team, so I know those guys. Obviously, great coached. Good players, good vets, good guys who understand the system that they've been running for a while, so yeah, a really good team.''
While reflecting on his time with the Patriots, Brissett couldn't help but notice how his circumstance mirrored what's going on in New England now.
''It brought back a couple of memories, for sure,'' he said.
With starter Mac Jones (ankle) and backup Brian Hoyer (concussion) slowed by injuries, Belichick has turned to No. 3 quarterback Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky.
Zappe played well in his first start last week, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions.
Jones returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but didn't look very mobile and the Patriots will likely take a cautious approach rather than risk losing him for longer. So Zappe will probably get the call for a second week.
When Brissett was asked to be a pinch-QB for the Patriots six years ago, he came through. Veteran safety Devin McCourty's first recollection of Brissett back then was a raw rookie, but one eager to learn.
''I just think of a hard worker,'' said McCourty, in his 13th season with the Pats. ''He hung onto every word. Tough and I've kept up with him throughout his time (in the NFL). Just to see him have some success and get another opportunity to lead a football team has been cool.
''We know we'll have our work cut out for us.''
The Browns do, too.
It's been a while since Brissett was in New England, and although he's changed, the Patriots remain the same disciplined, no-nonsense team they've always been under Belichick, who began his coaching career in Cleveland.
He may have been a short-timer in New England, but maybe his brief stint gives Brissett a little edge.
''Hopefully it does,'' Brissett said. ''I have some understanding of the defense. Obviously, it's been a couple years since I've been there. Hopefully it pays off a little bit.''
BILL'S WAY
Belichick's modus operandi is to take away a team's strength. In Cleveland's case, that's the league's top-ranked running game.
Led by star back Nick Chubb, the Browns are averaging 192.4 yards per game and rolling off a 213-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
A man of few words, Belichick was downright verbose while praising Chubb, whose 593 yards through five games are the most for a Cleveland back since Hall of Famer Jim Brown's 787 in 1963.
''He's very hard to tackle,'' Belichick said. ''He's got tremendous contact balance and playing strength. He's got good vision and good patience. He really sets up his blocks well. He gets the most out of every block and then he's very hard to get on the ground.''
CHASING SHULA
Belichick has an opportunity to inch closer to another milestone.
Including the playoffs, he enters Sunday with 323 career victories, one shy of tying ''Papa Bear'' George Halas for second place all-time. Longtime Miami coach Don Shula is first with 347.
Belichick earned 36 wins as Cleveland's coach from 1991-1995.
Patriots center David Andrews said the reasons for Belichicks's win total are infinite, and that priorities are defined for everyone inside the Patriots' facility.
''The attention to detail. The standard,'' Andrews said, ''and I think he's done a great job of that being from the top down. It trickles throughout the coaches and then the players. I think there's something to be said that nothing can ever be good enough.''
SHAKY DEFENSE
The Browns have been playing something closer to two-hand touch than tackle lately.
Cleveland's rushing defense has been gouged for 440 yards rushing the past two weeks with Atlanta (202) and the Los Angeles Chargers taking turns flattening a unit that has been disappointing through five games.
Coordinator Joe Woods vowed to get his defense mended, and the Browns traded for linebacker Deion Jones following last week's loss to help.
''I promise everybody, we're trying to do everything we can,'' said Woods, who has become a target for disgruntled fans. ''Right now, it's not going well in terms of the consistency.''
Cornerback Greg Newsome II is confident Woods will figure things out.
''Coach Woods never changes,'' he said. ''The heat is temporary. When you find a way to fix some of the things we've been fixing, it all can turn around.''
---
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:05
|24:55
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|399
|328
|Total Plays
|65
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|70
|Rush Attempts
|29
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|301
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|21-45
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-92
|7-63
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|89
|113
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|5-106
|Int. - Returns
|2-15
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|301
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|399
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
23
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|24/34
|309
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
24
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|19
|76
|2
|31
|24
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
20
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|3
|16
|1
|19
|20
|
K. Harris 36 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Harris
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
23
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|3
|-4
|0
|-1
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 1 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Parker
|6
|4
|64
|0
|29
|10
|
J. Smith 81 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|61
|0
|53
|8
|
H. Henry 85 TE
16
FPTS
|H. Henry
|7
|4
|61
|1
|31
|16
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|4
|4
|60
|0
|27
|10
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
20
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|5
|4
|37
|1
|21
|20
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
24
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|4
|15
|0
|7
|24
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
23
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|23
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Wade 26 CB
|S. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Roberts 96 DT
|S. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
8
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/2
|19
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|41.0
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|11.7
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|21/45
|266
|1
|2
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|12
|56
|0
|18
|7
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|12
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|4
|74
|0
|37
|11
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|6
|3
|58
|0
|33
|8
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|12
|4
|44
|1
|15
|14
|
P. Brown 84 TE
4
FPTS
|P. Brown
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|4
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|4
|3
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
M. Woods II 12 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Woods II
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|7
|
D. Bell 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Bell
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 26 CB
|G. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
9
FPTS
|C. York
|3/3
|51
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|44.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 83 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rogers
|5
|21.2
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 83 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rogers
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 31 for 6 yards (K.Dugger - A.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CLE 31(14:28 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep right intended for P.Brown INTERCEPTED by K.Dugger at NE 36. K.Dugger to NE 36 for no gain (P.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(14:21 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to NE 39 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 39(13:44 - 1st) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - NE 39(13:41 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short left to K.Bourne to CLE 44 for 17 yards (J.Johnson; G.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(13:00 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to CLE 42 for 2 yards (A.Wright).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NE 42(12:20 - 1st) R.Stevenson right guard to CLE 38 for 4 yards (I.Rochell).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NE 38(11:42 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-T.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 38 - No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - NE 43(11:21 - 1st) B.Zappe pass deep left to D.Parker to CLE 14 for 29 yards (M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(10:37 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to CLE 13 for 1 yard (G.Newsome - S.Takitaki).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NE 13(9:57 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to CLE 6 for 7 yards (J.Phillips).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NE 6(9:16 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 6 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NE 11(8:56 - 1st) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers. PENALTY on CLE-G.Newsome - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 1(8:51 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to CLE 1 for no gain (J.Johnson; J.Kunaszyk).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 1(8:17 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to CLE 1 for no gain (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NE 1(7:40 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to H.Henry [T.Togiai]. PENALTY on NE-H.Henry - Illegal Touch Pass - 0 yards - enforced at CLE 1.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NE 1(7:34 - 1st) N.Folk 19 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 67 yards from NE 35 to CLE -2. C.Rogers pushed ob at CLE 25 for 27 yards (R.McMillan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:27 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 33 for 8 yards (D.McCourty - K.Dugger).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 33(6:48 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 40 for 7 yards (J.Tavai; K.Dugger).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 40(6:06 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 40(6:02 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 40 for no gain (Ca.Davis).
|+33 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 40(5:22 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep left to D.Njoku ran ob at NE 27 for 33 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 27(5:03 - 1st) D.Peoples-Jones right end to NE 25 for 2 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 25(4:25 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to NE 21 for 4 yards (K.Dugger).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLE 21(3:47 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to NE 21 for no gain (K.Dugger - J.Mills).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CLE 21(3:04 - 1st) C.York 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 63 yards from CLE 35 to NE 2. Ma.Jones to NE 22 for 20 yards (A.Green).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(2:55 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Parker to NE 36 for 14 yards (M.Emerson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 36(2:19 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 36 for no gain (G.Delpit). PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NE 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - NE 26(1:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 26 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 25 - NE 21(1:25 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 32 for 11 yards (M.Emerson).
|Fumble
2 & 14 - NE 32(0:54 - 1st) B.Zappe sacked at NE 24 for -8 yards (M.Garrett). FUMBLES (M.Garrett) - RECOVERED by CLE-J.Johnson at NE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(0:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to P.Brown to NE 27 for 11 yards (K.Dugger - J.Tavai).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 27(0:15 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to NE 24 for 3 yards (C.Barmore).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 24(15:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to NE 23 for 1 yard (C.Barmore).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 23(14:22 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to NE 18 for 5 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CLE 18(14:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett right guard to NE 18 for no gain (M.Judon).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 18(13:56 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 21 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NE 21(13:21 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 26 for 5 yards (A.Wright).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NE 26(12:38 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers. PENALTY on CLE-G.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at NE 26 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(12:32 - 2nd) T.Thornton left tackle to NE 42 for -2 yards (M.Garrett - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 42(11:50 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 42(11:45 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NE 42(11:41 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to CLE 13 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 13(11:35 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 15 for 2 yards (D.Wise).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 15(10:58 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 27 for 12 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 27(10:19 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 33 for 6 yards (A.Jennings).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CLE 33(9:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-Ca.Davis - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 33 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(9:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to P.Brown to CLE 48 for 10 yards (J.Bentley; J.Tavai).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(8:39 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to NE 49 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CLE 49(8:09 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLE 49(8:03 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper. NE-C.Barmore was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLE 49(7:58 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 44 yards to NE 5 - Center-C.Hughlett. Ma.Jones to NE 13 for 8 yards (J.Johnson; J.Kunaszyk).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(7:48 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to NE 25 for 12 yards (J.Phillips; G.Delpit).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(7:11 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass deep left to J.Meyers to NE 45 for 20 yards (M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(6:31 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 47 for 2 yards (G.Newsome).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NE 47(5:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 47 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - NE 42(5:35 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to D.Parker to CLE 44 for 14 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(4:59 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to CLE 43 for 1 yard (G.Newsome; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - NE 43(4:23 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to T.Thornton to CLE 31 for 12 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 31(3:40 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NE 31(3:34 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (M.Emerson).
|+31 YD
3 & 10 - NE 31(3:30 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to CLE 2. C.Rogers ran ob at CLE 29 for 27 yards (R.McMillan). NE-Co.Davis was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 29(3:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 32 for 3 yards (J.Mills).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 32(2:46 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 34 for 2 yards (D.Wise).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 34(2:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to CLE 41 for 7 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 41(1:30 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right [M.Judon].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 41(1:22 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku (K.Dugger).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 41(1:19 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper [M.Wilson]. PENALTY on NE-J.Mills - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(1:13 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to NE 29 for 9 yards (M.Judon - D.McCourty).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CLE 29(0:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLE 29(0:36 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper [D.Wise].
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - CLE 29(0:30 - 2nd) C.York 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 26 for 1 yard (G.Delpit).
|+53 YD
2 & 9 - NE 26(14:21 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Smith to CLE 21 for 53 yards (M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(13:33 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left guard to CLE 15 for 6 yards (M.Garrett; J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - NE 15(12:49 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to CLE 2 for 13 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 2(12:09 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to CLE 2 for no gain (G.Delpit; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 2(11:29 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to T.Thornton (M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NE 2(11:25 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Thornton for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:22 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 23 for -2 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CLE 23(10:47 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - CLE 23(10:39 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at CLE 36 for 13 yards (J.Mills).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(10:13 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 37 for 1 yard (M.Judon - M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 37(9:31 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 37(9:25 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Schwartz (Ma.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & 9 - CLE 37(9:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 37 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CLE 32(9:18 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 45 yards to NE 23 - Center-C.Hughlett. Ma.Jones to NE 39 for 16 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 39(9:08 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 36 for -3 yards (M.Emerson). PENALTY on NE-T.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 39 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - NE 29(8:49 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to T.Thornton to NE 31 for 2 yards (G.Delpit).
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - NE 31(8:05 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 37 for 6 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 37(7:26 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to H.Henry (G.Delpit).
|Punt
4 & 12 - NE 37(7:20 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 35 yards to CLE 28 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(7:02 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle pushed ob at CLE 39 for 1 yard (J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NE 39(6:24 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Smith to CLE 31 for 8 yards (J.Phillips).
|+31 YD
3 & 1 - NE 31(5:39 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe pass short left to H.Henry for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 61 yards from NE 35 to CLE 4. C.Rogers to CLE 26 for 22 yards (D.Mitchell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 26(5:28 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 26(5:24 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb (D.Wise).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 26(5:21 - 3rd) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 24 for -2 yards (sack split by A.Jennings and M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 12 - CLE 24(4:42 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 44 yards to NE 32 - Center-C.Hughlett. Ma.Jones to NE 43 for 11 yards (H.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(4:32 - 3rd) K.Harris left tackle to NE 44 for 1 yard (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NE 44(3:57 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to D.Parker to CLE 49 for 7 yards (M.Emerson).
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - NE 49(3:20 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to 50 for -1 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NE 50(2:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NE 45(2:23 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 43 yards to CLE 12 - Center-J.Cardona. C.Rogers to CLE 19 for 7 yards (B.Schooler).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 19(2:14 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 24 for 5 yards (D.Ekuale - M.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLE 24(1:47 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 24(1:43 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 45 for 21 yards (A.Phillips).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(1:12 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle pushed ob at NE 37 for 18 yards (M.Bryant).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(0:44 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb to NE 23 for 14 yards (D.Ekuale).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 23(0:09 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep middle to D.Njoku.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 23(0:04 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt [A.Jennings].
|Fumble
3 & 10 - CLE 23(15:00 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at NE 33 for -10 yards (D.Wise). FUMBLES (D.Wise) - ball out of bounds at NE 30. PENALTY on CLE-D.Peoples-Jones - Illegal Bat - 10 yards - enforced at NE 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - CLE 33(14:39 - 4th) C.York 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 4th) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to NE 4. Ma.Jones to NE 23 for 19 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23(14:30 - 4th) B.Zappe pass deep right to J.Meyers pushed ob at 50 for 27 yards (G.Newsome).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 50(13:56 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to 50 for no gain (M.Garrett; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 50(13:20 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to CLE 45 for 5 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; J.Phillips).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NE 45(12:38 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to CLE 39 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 39(11:54 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-H.Henry - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 39 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 15 - NE 44(11:54 - 4th) B.Zappe pass deep left to T.Thornton to CLE 23 for 21 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23(11:15 - 4th) P.Strong left guard to CLE 18 for 5 yards (I.Rochell).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NE 18(10:40 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. K.Harris left guard to CLE 17 for 1 yard (J.Elliott; P.Winfrey).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NE 17(9:59 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to H.Henry. PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 17 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 12(9:55 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right tackle to CLE 11 for 1 yard (P.Winfrey; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NE 11(9:18 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to R.Stevenson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NE 11(9:14 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NE-B.Zappe - Intentional Grounding - 16 yards - enforced at CLE 11.
|No Good
4 & 25 - NE 27(9:06 - 4th) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 35(9:01 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 42 for 7 yards (R.McMillan). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - CLE 25(8:35 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 34 for 9 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 34(8:16 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 30 for -4 yards (D.Godchaux).
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - CLE 30(7:45 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CLE 43 for 13 yards (A.Phillips).
|+37 YD
4 & 2 - CLE 43(7:22 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at NE 20 for 37 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(6:50 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to NE 15 for 5 yards (S.Roberts). NE-D.Wise was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLE 15(6:30 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLE 15(6:25 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper (M.Bryant).
|+15 YD
4 & 5 - CLE 15(6:22 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Brissett pass to H.Bryant is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 4th) C.York kicks onside 17 yards from CLE 35 to NE 48. RECOVERED by CLE-R.Harrison. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling - and the play was REVERSED. C.York kicks onside 17 yards from CLE 35 to NE 48 - out of bounds. PENALTY on CLE-A.Green - Illegal Touch Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NE 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:16 - 4th) R.Stevenson right tackle to CLE 44 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 44(5:35 - 4th) B.Zappe sacked at NE 48 for -8 yards (M.Garrett). CLE-M.Garrett was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-6 YD
3 & 15 - NE 48(5:14 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short middle to B.Zappe to NE 42 for -6 yards (I.Rochell).
|Fumble
4 & 21 - NE 42(4:41 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 41 yards to CLE 17 - Center-J.Cardona. C.Rogers MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by NE-B.Schooler at CLE 17. B.Schooler to CLE 19 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to CLE 0. C.Rogers to CLE 17 for 17 yards (P.Strong).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 17(4:23 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to CLE 24 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|Fumble
2 & 3 - CLE 24(4:06 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 18 for -6 yards. FUMBLES - touched at CLE 22 - RECOVERED by NE-Ca.Davis at CLE 25. Ca.Davis to CLE 8 for 17 yards (J.Conklin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NE 8(3:56 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. K.Harris right guard to CLE 5 for 3 yards (J.Phillips; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - NE 5(3:50 - 4th) T.Thornton right end pushed ob at CLE 6 for -1 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NE 6(3:45 - 4th) R.Stevenson right guard for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 61 yards from NE 35 to CLE 4. C.Rogers to CLE 17 for 13 yards (B.Schooler - M.Wilson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 17(3:35 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to M.Woods to CLE 32 for 15 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 32(3:15 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to Dav.Bell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 32(3:11 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Johnson to CLE 34 for 2 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 34(2:45 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant. CLE-H.Bryant was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+22 YD
4 & 8 - CLE 34(2:41 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones to NE 44 for 22 yards (S.Wade) [A.Jennings].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(2:20 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Johnson to NE 37 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLE 37(2:03 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to M.Woods.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLE 37(1:57 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CLE 37(1:53 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Schwartz.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(1:50 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe kneels to NE 35 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - NE 35(1:09 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe kneels to NE 34 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - NE 34(0:29 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe kneels to NE 33 for -1 yards.
