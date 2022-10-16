|
|
|ARI
|SEA
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start.
The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. And they did it with an unproven feature back in Walker, who took over after Penny broke his left leg last week.
''I wanted to play for Shaad, because that's a guy who always supported me behind closed doors. He was like my biggest fan and he always wanted to see me do good. Nowadays you don't get that a lot of the time,'' said Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State who had a season-high 21 carries.
There weren't enough superlatives for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to describe the rookie.
''I thought Ken Walker was showing how legit he is,'' Carroll said. ''He's really a special runner, and he's going to have marvelous, miraculous runs. It's going to shock you with the things he does.''
Geno Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards for Seattle. He also ran for 48 yards on six carries. Jason Myers kicked four field goals for the Seahawks.
Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals (2-4), who couldn't score even when they moved the ball effectively.
''We can't finish. That's the moral of the story right now,'' Murray said. ''We're not finishing drives. Not putting the ball in the end zone. Can't win like that.''
Matt Ammendola made a 23-yard field goal to cap Arizona's first drive, the first time all season the Cardinals scored in the first quarter. But Arizona didn't score again in the first half, and Chris Banjo's fumble recovery in the end zone led to its lone touchdown in the third quarter.
The Cardinals were also hurting at running back. James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were ruled out. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) was put on injured reserve this week.
The Seahawks, who had the league's worst run defense heading into the game, held Arizona to 144 yards on the ground. Seattle sacked Murray six times.
''Routine plays that we make in practice and how we do it in practice has to carry over to the games and right now it's not,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
Rookie Cameron Thomas' third-down sack of Smith stalled the Seahawks' opening drive, leading to Myers' 39-yard field goal. Myers added a 27-yarder to give the Seahawks a 6-3 lead, then made a 34-yarder just before halftime.
Although helped by a pair of Arizona penalties, including a flag for roughing the passer, the Seahawks settled for Myers' 32-yarder to extend the lead to 12-3 in the third quarter.
On Arizona's next drive, rookie Tariq Woolen recovered Murray's fumble on the Seattle 19. But the Seahawks couldn't capitalize, and Arizona forced punter Michael Dickson to fumble in the end zone. Banjo recovered for a touchdown that made it 12-9, but Ammendola missed the extra point.
Woolen also intercepted Murray in the fourth quarter. It was his fourth consecutive game with a pick, tying a team record.
HISTORY
Arizona had won five of its last seven trips to Seattle, including last year's 23-13 win.
INJURIES
Arizona LG Justin Pugh had to be helped off the field with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter. He did not return and wore a brace after the game. ... OLB Dennis Gardeck left early in the second half with an ankle injury. ... WR Marquise Brown hurt his left ankle late in the game and had to be helped to the locker room. The Cardinals' leading receiver had five catches for 68 yards. Brown said afterward that X-rays were negative.
RING OF HONOR
Seattle inducted Shaun Alexander into its Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony, the 15th member of the organization to be honored. Alexander, a first-round draft pick in 2000 out of Alabama, spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle. He was the league MVP in 2005 when he rushed for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns, helping lead the Seahawks to their first NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance. Alexander finished his career in Seattle with 9,453 yards rushing and 100 touchdowns.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
The game was played as scheduled after the Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros in 18 innings on Saturday, ending their season. Had the Mariners won and forced a Game 4 in the American League Division Series, the start of the NFL game was set to be moved back by 90 minutes to avoid crowd issues at the adjacent downtown stadiums.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: Host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
Seahawks: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:44
|29:16
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|315
|296
|Total Plays
|71
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|136
|Rush Attempts
|28
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|6-44
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|6-48.8
|Return Yards
|59
|8
|Punts - Returns
|3-15
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-5 -20%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
14
FPTS
|K. Murray
|23/37
|222
|0
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
14
FPTS
|K. Murray
|10
|100
|0
|42
|14
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|15
|37
|0
|6
|8
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|3
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
14
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|10
|7
|70
|0
|32
|14
|
M. Brown 2 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Brown
|9
|5
|68
|0
|26
|11
|
R. Moore 4 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Moore
|10
|6
|49
|0
|26
|10
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|3
|3
|28
|0
|12
|8
|
A. Green 18 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Green
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|5-4
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 NT
|R. Lawrence
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 2 WR
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 DB
|C. Banjo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 15 K
3
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|1/1
|23
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|4
|40.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|2
|22.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|3
|5.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
11
FPTS
|G. Smith
|20/31
|197
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
18
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|21
|97
|1
|34
|18
|
G. Smith 7 QB
11
FPTS
|G. Smith
|6
|48
|0
|24
|11
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Dickson 4 P
0
FPTS
|M. Dickson
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
10
FPTS
|N. Fant
|7
|6
|45
|0
|15
|10
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|3
|3
|39
|0
|16
|6
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|7
|2
|34
|0
|17
|5
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|2
|2
|26
|0
|22
|4
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|5
|2
|17
|0
|10
|3
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
18
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|18
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillaspia 36 RB
|C. Gillaspia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Dunn 24 CB
|I. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 48 OLB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 95 DT
|M. Adams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
13
FPTS
|J. Myers
|4/4
|39
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|6
|48.8
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 0. G.Dortch to ARI 19 for 19 yards (J.Blount).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 19(14:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore pushed ob at ARI 22 for 3 yards (T.Woolen).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 22(14:21 - 1st) K.Murray right end to ARI 25 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+42 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 25(13:45 - 1st) K.Murray right guard ran ob at SEA 33 for 42 yards (R.Neal).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(13:03 - 1st) E.Benjamin left guard to SEA 29 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 29(12:30 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 29(12:26 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to SEA 3 for 26 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 3(11:38 - 1st) E.Benjamin right guard to SEA 1 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; M.Adams).
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 1(11:03 - 1st) K.Murray right end ran ob at SEA 5 for -4 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 5(10:27 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to A.Green.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARI 5(10:24 - 1st) M.Ammendola 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:20 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SEA 20(10:20 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (B.Murphy).
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - SEA 20(10:15 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to SEA 30 for 10 yards (B.Murphy - T.Vallejo).
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 30(9:31 - 1st) Direct snap to K.Walker. K.Walker right guard to SEA 47 for 17 yards (C.Thomas; M.Wilson).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(8:57 - 1st) K.Walker right guard ran ob at ARI 19 for 34 yards (J.Thompson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(8:16 - 1st) G.Smith FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 21 - and recovers at ARI 21. G.Smith to ARI 15 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 15(7:31 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SEA 15(7:26 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at ARI 21 for -6 yards (C.Thomas).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - SEA 21(6:46 - 1st) J.Myers 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:41 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 27 for 2 yards (B.Mone - C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 27(6:10 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to M.Brown to ARI 29 for 2 yards (C.Bryant).
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 29(5:29 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin to ARI 41 for 12 yards (M.Jackson - J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41(4:50 - 1st) E.Benjamin right guard to ARI 45 for 4 yards (M.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 45(4:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to SEA 48 for 7 yards (C.Bryant).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(3:48 - 1st) E.Benjamin right end to SEA 45 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; C.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 45(3:07 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - ARI 45(3:01 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 37 for 8 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(2:18 - 1st) E.Benjamin left guard to SEA 31 for 6 yards (Q.Jefferson; J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(1:59 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to SEA 26 for 5 yards (C.Barton; Q.Jefferson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(1:25 - 1st) K.Ingram left guard to SEA 19 for 7 yards (C.Bryant - C.Jones).
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 19(0:48 - 1st) K.Ingram right tackle to SEA 22 for -3 yards (P.Ford).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 22(0:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to A.Green to SEA 20 for 2 yards (J.Brooks). ARI-J.Pugh was injured during the play. He is Out.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARI 20(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to R.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(14:55 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to SEA 23 for 3 yards (B.Murphy).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 23(14:24 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to SEA 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker - M.Golden).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 29(13:43 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 27 for -2 yards (J.Watt - T.Vallejo).
|Punt
4 & 3 - SEA 27(12:57 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to ARI 24 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by G.Dortch.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 24(12:49 - 2nd) E.Benjamin right guard to ARI 27 for 3 yards (B.Mafe).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 27(12:13 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 24 for -3 yards (B.Mone).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 24(11:42 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 18 for -6 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARI 18(10:57 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to SEA 40 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(10:49 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 43 for 3 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 43(10:19 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to ARI 45 for 12 yards (Z.Collins).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 45(9:54 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end to ARI 37 for 8 yards (Z.Collins).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 37(9:24 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Eskridge to ARI 26 for 11 yards (Z.Collins; M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 26(9:05 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to C.Parkinson to ARI 19 for 7 yards (J.Thompson).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 19(8:30 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to ARI 15 for 4 yards (M.Golden).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 15(7:52 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 13 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 13(7:22 - 2nd) G.Smith left tackle to ARI 7 for 6 yards (R.Lawrence).
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 7(6:53 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 9 for -2 yards (R.Lawrence).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SEA 9(6:09 - 2nd) J.Myers 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 0. G.Dortch to ARI 25 for 25 yards (M.Jackson).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:59 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Brown to ARI 49 for 24 yards (R.Neal). FUMBLES (R.Neal) - ball out of bounds at ARI 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 49(5:13 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to ARI 49 for no gain (S.Harris).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 49(4:42 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore ran ob at SEA 49 for 2 yards (B.Mafe).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARI 49(4:02 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 45 for -6 yards (R.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARI 45(3:21 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 37 yards to SEA 18 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 18(3:12 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 25 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 25(2:41 - 2nd) G.Smith up the middle to SEA 27 for 2 yards (Z.Allen).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 27(2:04 - 2nd) D.Dallas right tackle to SEA 29 for 2 yards (B.Baker - B.Murphy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 29(1:59 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to N.Fant (I.Simmons). The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 29(1:52 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 40 for 11 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 29 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - SEA 19(1:41 - 2nd) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 18 for -1 yards (M.Golden).
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - SEA 18(1:36 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 23 for 5 yards (D.Gardeck; I.Simmons).
|Punt
4 & 16 - SEA 23(1:29 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 46 yards to ARI 31 - Center-C.Tinker. G.Dortch to ARI 36 for 5 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(1:17 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - ARI 36(1:12 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 27 for -9 yards (D.Taylor). FUMBLES (D.Taylor) - touched at ARI 26 - recovered by ARI-K.Beachum at ARI 24. Penalty on ARI - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - ARI 24(1:06 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to R.Moore to ARI 33 for 9 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARI 33(1:01 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 35 yards to SEA 32 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 32(0:55 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin to ARI 46 for 22 yards (J.Thompson; C.Matthew).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(0:31 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles up the middle ran ob at ARI 22 for 24 yards (J.Thompson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(0:23 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to ARI 15 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 15(0:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin ran ob at ARI 11 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 11(0:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at ARI 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - SEA 15(0:14 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SEA 15(0:09 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
3 & 14 - SEA 15(0:04 - 2nd) J.Myers 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to SEA 32 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SEA 32(14:24 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle [I.Simmons]. PENALTY on SEA-G.Smith - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 22(14:18 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 14 for -8 yards (Z.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 21 - SEA 14(13:39 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to ARI 33 - Center-C.Tinker. G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 40 for 7 yards (I.Dunn).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 40(13:26 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 44 for 4 yards (S.Harris - P.Ford).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 44(13:04 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right tackle to SEA 45 for 11 yards (C.Barton - Q.Diggs). PENALTY on ARI-D.Humphries - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - ARI 35(12:53 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to R.Moore to SEA 49 for 16 yards (U.Nwosu).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(12:31 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right tackle to 50 for -1 yards (P.Ford - B.Mafe).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 50(12:02 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end to SEA 35 for 15 yards (R.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(11:20 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to SEA 34 for 1 yard (Q.Jefferson - M.Adams).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 34(10:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to SEA 28 for 6 yards (T.Woolen) [B.Mone].
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 28(9:56 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to SEA 27 for 1 yard (C.Jones).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ARI 27(9:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 28(9:11 - 3rd) Drive begins at SEA 28. (Shotgun) G.Smith pass short left to C.Parkinson to SEA 32 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SEA 32(8:38 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (Z.Allen). PENALTY on ARI-J.Luketa - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 32 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(8:33 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Eskridge to ARI 41 for 12 yards (B.Murphy).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 41(8:10 - 3rd) G.Smith up the middle to ARI 37 for 4 yards (R.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 37(7:24 - 3rd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 37 for no gain (Z.Collins; M.Golden).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - SEA 37(6:39 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (A.Hamilton) [B.Baker]. PENALTY on ARI-C.Thomas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 37 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 32(6:35 - 3rd) K.Walker right end to ARI 11 for 21 yards (J.Thompson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 11(5:47 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard to ARI 10 for 1 yard (V.Dimukeje).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 10(5:11 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant ran ob at ARI 8 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 8(4:36 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at ARI 14 for -6 yards (M.Golden).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - SEA 14(4:15 - 3rd) J.Myers 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:11 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep middle to Z.Ertz to SEA 43 for 32 yards (R.Neal).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:47 - 3rd) K.Ingram right tackle to SEA 40 for 3 yards (P.Ford - J.Brooks).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARI 40(3:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-D.Humphries - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 45(3:06 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin pushed ob at SEA 39 for 6 yards (R.Neal).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 39(2:32 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left end to SEA 30 for 9 yards (C.Bryant). FUMBLES (C.Bryant) - RECOVERED by SEA-T.Woolen at SEA 19.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(2:20 - 3rd) K.Walker left end to SEA 17 for -2 yards (Z.Allen; Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 17(1:45 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 17(1:40 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 10 for -7 yards (M.Sanders).
|-10 YD
4 & 19 - SEA 10(0:59 - 3rd) M.Dickson up the middle to SEA -4 for -14 yards (E.Turner). FUMBLES (E.Turner) - RECOVERED by ARI-C.Banjo at SEA -4. TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:54 - 3rd) M.Ammendola extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback. ARI-C.Clement was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(0:54 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at SEA 40 for 15 yards (Z.Collins).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:20 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Eskridge to ARI 44 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to ARI 27 for 17 yards (C.Banjo - Z.Collins) [B.Baker].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 27(14:30 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (T.Vallejo).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 27(14:25 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to ARI 21 for 6 yards (R.Lawrence). ARI-R.Lawrence was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 21(13:55 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at ARI 11 for 10 yards (M.Wilson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 11(13:31 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(13:24 - 4th) K.Murray left end ran ob at ARI 31 for 6 yards (T.Woolen).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(12:53 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 38 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(12:34 - 4th) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 43 for 5 yards (B.Mone; S.Harris).
|+26 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 43(11:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown to SEA 31 for 26 yards (Q.Diggs; R.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 31(11:35 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to Z.Ertz.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 31(11:29 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at SEA 22 for 9 yards (M.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARI 22(10:55 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-T.McBride - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 27(10:50 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to SEA 23 for 4 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ARI 23(10:12 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at SEA 35 for -12 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(10:06 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 32 for -3 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SEA 32(9:26 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to K.Walker.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 32(9:21 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 22 for -10 yards (Z.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 23 - SEA 22(8:37 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 64 yards to ARI 14 - Center-C.Tinker. G.Dortch to ARI 17 for 3 yards (C.Gillaspia).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 17(8:24 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 8 for -9 yards (P.Ford). Penalty on ARI-S.Harlow - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - ARI 8(8:03 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz (P.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ARI 8(7:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Moore [D.Taylor].
|Punt
4 & 19 - ARI 8(7:53 - 4th) A.Lee punts 48 yards to SEA 44 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Dallas to ARI 48 for 8 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(7:41 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 46 for 2 yards (T.Vallejo - M.Golden).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 46(7:04 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 46(6:59 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett (M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 8 - SEA 46(6:52 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-C.Tinker - Touchback. PENALTY on ARI-B.Murphy - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 13 yards - enforced at ARI 20.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 7(6:40 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 14 for 7 yards (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARI 14(6:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to Z.Ertz (R.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARI 14(6:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Moore.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - ARI 14(6:10 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 20 for 6 yards (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20(5:50 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to R.Moore (C.Bryant).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20(5:44 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to ARI 30 for 10 yards (J.Brooks - C.Bryant).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(5:21 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 45 for 15 yards (Q.Diggs).
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(4:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 38 for -7 yards (D.Taylor - M.Adams). SEA-D.Taylor was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - ARI 38(4:30 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left guard to ARI 44 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARI 44(4:04 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - ARI 44(3:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep left intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen at SEA 25. T.Woolen to SEA 25 for no gain (M.Brown). ARI-M.Brown was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:52 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 26 for 1 yard (B.Baker; Z.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 26(3:08 - 4th) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 29 for 3 yards (R.Lawrence; Z.Allen).
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - SEA 29(3:01 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 46 for 17 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 46(2:22 - 4th) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 46 for no gain (V.Dimukeje - J.Thompson). Penalty on SEA-D.Eskridge - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 46(2:12 - 4th) K.Walker left tackle to ARI 42 for 12 yards (M.Dogbe). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - SEA 37(2:05 - 4th) K.Walker left end to SEA 37 for no gain (B.Baker - L.Fotu).
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - SEA 37(2:00 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 40 for 3 yards (J.Thompson - M.Golden).
|Penalty
4 & 16 - SEA 40(1:14 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - SEA 35(1:14 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 35 yards to ARI 30 - Center-C.Tinker - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 30(1:08 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 22 for -8 yards (S.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - ARI 22(0:36 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 27 for 5 yards (M.Jackson). SEA-S.Harris was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - ARI 27(0:24 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 35 for 8 yards (C.Bryant).
