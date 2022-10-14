|
|
|WAS
|CHI
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie's first as a pro came at a big moment.
Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night.
''It was a huge,'' quarterback Carson Wentz said. ''We've been on a skid lately, we've been in some tough games, had some tough go's with it. This one was huge.''
This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.
The Commanders (2-4) were aided by two turnovers after taking the ball away just once in the first five games and won for the first time since beating Jacksonville in the opener. Jonathan Allen intercepted Justin Fields' pass deep in Washington territory in the first half.
Robinson - playing his second game in five days, less than seven weeks since being shot twice in the right leg in an attempted robbery - scored his first career touchdown. Benjamin St-Juste stopped Darnell Mooney just shy of the end zone in the closing minute of the game, sending the Bears (2-4) to their third loss in a row.
''God is good, man,'' Allen said. ''The NFL is not for the faint of heart. Tough game, man. I'm glad we're able to pull it out at the end.''
Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 37. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms.
Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later, making it 12-7 with 7:21 remaining.
Wentz overthrew Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field goal wide left with 1:48 remaining.
Fields then broke off a 39-yard run to the 5. But after blowing two big scoring chances in the first half, the Bears let another slip away.
''We always get told that we're almost there, we're almost there,'' Fields said. ''Me personally, I'm tired of being almost there. I'm tired of being just this close. I feel like I've been hearing it for so long now.''
Dante Pettis was unable to hang onto a third-down pass in the end zone with Darrick Forrest all over him. A leaping Darnell Mooney got knocked out of bounds by Benjamin St-Juste inches shy of the goal line as he hauled in a pass.
Fields, whose left shoulder was bothering him, completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown after setting career highs in completion rate (71.4 %) and passer rating (118.8) against Minnesota on Sunday. He threw a 40-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis in the third. But was intercepted by Allen with the ball on the Washington 5 late in the first quarter when he threw a laser that hit defensive tackle Efe Obada's helmet and popped into the air. Allen came away with the interception
Fields also ran for 88 yards.
''I think he took a step forward, I really do,'' coach Matt Eberflus said. ''The toughness. For me, the ability to take the ball and drive it down at the very end, to give us a chance to win it - that's to me what was the improvement. Were there other moments that we need to clean up and the offense needs to clean up? Sure. But we had the drives down there, and if we punch those in, the game's a different game.''
Pettis had four catches for 84 yards.
The Bears, wearing orange jerseys and helmets, blew huge scoring chances on back-to-back possessions in the first half. After Fields' pass was picked off by Allen, the Bears had another big chance early in the second.
Khalil Herbert broke a tackle and crossed the field on a 64-yard run to the 6. But Fields overthrew a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone and Herbert got stopped on fourth down at the 1.
Joey Slye gave Washington a 3-0 lead when he kicked a field goal in the closing minute of the first half.
INJURIES:
Commanders: TE Josh Bates (hamstring) was hurt in the first half. ... Wentz said his shoulder felt fine, though his hand was sore after he hit it on a helmet.
Bears: G Lucas Patrick (concussion protocol) was hurt blocking on a run early in the third quarter, but quickly returned to the game. ... WR N'Keal Harry was a healthy scratch, potentially setting him up to make his Bears debut at New England on Oct. 24. Harry, a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, was acquired from New England in July and suffered an ankle injury in training camp that required surgery.
UP NEXT
Commanders: Host Green Bay on Oct. 23.
Bears: Visit New England on Oct. 24.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:48
|32:12
|1st Downs
|14
|20
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|214
|392
|Total Plays
|53
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|238
|Rush Attempts
|28
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|86
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-36
|4-42
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-51.2
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|63
|37
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-3 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|238
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|12/22
|99
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
12
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|17
|60
|1
|16
|12
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|5
|35
|0
|18
|7
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|20
|0
|16
|2
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|2
|11
|0
|6
|8
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|4
|3
|41
|0
|17
|8
|
C. Turner 85 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Turner
|2
|2
|23
|0
|18
|4
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|3
|18
|0
|8
|7
|
C. Sims 89 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|5
|2
|6
|0
|3
|2
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Brown 2 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 37 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|1
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
|A. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 51 OLB
|D. Mayo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
6
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/3
|38
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|51.2
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|3
|11.7
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Fields
|14/27
|190
|1
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Fields
|12
|88
|0
|39
|19
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|7
|75
|0
|64
|7
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|15
|67
|0
|13
|8
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
18
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|7
|4
|84
|1
|40
|18
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|12
|7
|68
|0
|26
|13
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|8
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
|K. Herbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 76 OG
|T. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Blasingame 35 RB
|K. Blasingame
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
1
FPTS
|C. Santos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|4
|46.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|3
|5.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at CHI 33 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 33(14:27 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 40 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(13:51 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 41 for 1 yard (J.Smith-Williams; M.Sweat).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 41(13:09 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 44 for 3 yards (C.Toohill; J.Davis). PENALTY on WAS-J.Allen - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 49(12:40 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at CHI 40 for -9 yards (E.Obada).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CHI 40(11:55 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - CHI 40(11:51 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at CHI 31 for -9 yards (D.Payne).
|Punt
4 & 28 - CHI 31(11:18 - 1st) T.Gill punts 53 yards to WAS 16 - Center-P.Scales. D.Milne to WAS 23 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones; D.Houston-Carson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(11:07 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 25 for 2 yards (R.Smith; J.Thomas).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 25(10:46 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 26 for 1 yard (R.Smith; N.Morrow).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAS 26(10:00 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 18 for -8 yards (J.Brisker).
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 18(9:27 - 1st) T.Way punts 58 yards to CHI 24 - Center-C.Cheeseman. V.Jones to CHI 34 for 10 yards (A.Rogers; J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(9:16 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 49 for 15 yards (D.Forrest) [E.Obada].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 49(8:34 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to WAS 39 for 12 yards (K.Curl; J.Ridgeway). PENALTY on CHI-L.Borom - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 44(8:12 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end pushed ob at WAS 49 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 49(7:39 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Pettis pushed ob at WAS 30 for 19 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(7:07 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles right end to WAS 25 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 25(6:29 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to WAS 23 for 2 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHI 23(5:47 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to WAS 21 for 2 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHI 21(5:12 - 1st) J.Fields up the middle to WAS 19 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19(4:31 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to WAS 14 for 5 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 14(3:49 - 1st) V.Jones left end to WAS 6 for 8 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 6(3:09 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to WAS 5 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 5(2:27 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle intended for C.Kmet INTERCEPTED by J.Allen (E.Obada) at WAS 5. J.Allen to WAS 6 for 1 yard (T.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 6(2:18 - 1st) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 12 for 6 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on WAS - Illegal Formation - 3 yards - enforced at WAS 6 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 13 - WAS 3(1:53 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 6 for 3 yards (J.Thomas; A.Watts).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 6(1:13 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Turner to WAS 24 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(0:35 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 29 for 5 yards (N.Morrow; A.Watts).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 29(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 29(14:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 24 for -5 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 24(14:13 - 2nd) T.Way punts 51 yards to CHI 25 - Center-C.Cheeseman. V.Jones to CHI 30 for 5 yards (K.Hudson; D.Mayo).
|Result
|Play
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(14:01 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at WAS 6 for 64 yards (C.Toohill; E.Obada).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CHI 6(13:10 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 5 for 1 yard (D.Forrest). PENALTY on WAS - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 3 yards - enforced at WAS 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHI 3(12:51 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to WAS 3 for no gain (B.McCain; M.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 3(12:11 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to R.Griffin.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 3(12:06 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to WAS 1 for 2 yards (B.McCain - D.Forrest).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CHI 1(11:25 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to WAS 1 for no gain (M.Sweat; C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 1(11:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 2 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 2(10:33 - 2nd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 6 for 4 yards (N.Morrow; J.Johnson).
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 6(9:50 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 23 for 17 yards (J.Brisker - E.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 23(9:10 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson (K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 23(9:06 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Turner to WAS 28 for 5 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 28(8:19 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to D.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 28(8:14 - 2nd) T.Way punts 49 yards to CHI 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23(8:03 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep right to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 49 for 26 yards (B.St-Juste) [M.Sweat].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(7:33 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to WAS 48 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 48(6:53 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to WAS 44 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHI 44(6:14 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHI 44(6:09 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 27 yards to WAS 17 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(6:01 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at WAS 31 for 14 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 31(5:26 - 2nd) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 34 for 3 yards (A.Watts; N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 34(4:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 37 for 3 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 37(3:57 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 37(3:54 - 2nd) T.Way punts 42 yards to CHI 21 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by V.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 21(3:47 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard pushed ob at CHI 22 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 22(3:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 27 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHI 27(2:40 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHI 27(2:34 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 54 yards to WAS 19 - Center-P.Scales. D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 33 for 14 yards (K.Blasingame). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(2:23 - 2nd) T.McLaurin right end to WAS 28 for 5 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 28(2:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Sims (K.Vildor).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WAS 28(1:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Samuel. PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at WAS 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 45(1:50 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAS 45(1:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on CHI-J.Johnson - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40(1:41 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to C.Samuel.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 40(1:36 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to CHI 24 for 16 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(1:08 - 2nd) J.McKissic left guard to CHI 20 for 4 yards (A.Blackson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 20(0:58 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 20(0:54 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (J.Johnson).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAS 20(0:50 - 2nd) J.Slye 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(0:46 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked ob at CHI 25 for 0 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 25(0:37 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to CHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 29(0:30 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 40 for 11 yards (B.St-Juste; C.Holcomb). WAS-J.Allen was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 40(0:18 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis [D.Payne].
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 40(0:14 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Pettis to WAS 45 for 15 yards (R.Wildgoose) [J.Davis]. CHI-J.Fields was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 45(0:05 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep middle (B.McCain).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to WAS -2. A.Gibson to WAS 25 for 27 yards (E.Hicks; J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:55 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 29 for 4 yards (A.Watts - R.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 29(14:19 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(13:35 - 3rd) T.McLaurin right end to WAS 40 for 4 yards (E.Jackson). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) - touched at WAS 41 - and recovers at WAS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 42(12:49 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 44 for 2 yards (R.Smith - J.Brisker).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WAS 44(12:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 44 for 0 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAS 44(11:26 - 3rd) T.Way punts 50 yards to CHI 6 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-C.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 6(11:13 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 8 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 8(10:33 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney [M.Sweat].
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 8(10:28 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to V.Jones to CHI 18 for 10 yards (J.Smith-Williams; C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(9:55 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 21 for 3 yards (E.Obada).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 21(9:20 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 25 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - CHI 25(8:47 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 38 for 13 yards (R.Wildgoose - E.Obada). CHI-L.Patrick was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(8:18 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at WAS 41 for 21 yards (D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(7:41 - 3rd) E.St. Brown left end to WAS 40 for 1 yard (K.Fuller).
|+40 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 40(7:23 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Pettis for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Sweat]. Penalty on WAS - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(7:16 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 35 for 10 yards (J.Johnson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(6:34 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end ran ob at CHI 47 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(6:00 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Milne to CHI 42 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 42(5:22 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to CHI 34 for 8 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(4:54 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to CHI 31 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 31(4:08 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to CHI 22 for 9 yards (K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(3:22 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to CHI 17 for 5 yards (K.Gordon; N.Morrow).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 17(2:50 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to CHI 13 for 4 yards (R.Smith - J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 13(2:02 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to CHI 10 for 3 yards (R.Quinn).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(1:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to CHI 7 for 3 yards (K.Gordon).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 7(0:40 - 3rd) C.Wentz left end to CHI 5 for 2 yards (K.Gordon).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WAS 5(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-C.Sims - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 10(15:00 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (Ju.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAS 10(14:55 - 4th) J.Slye 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to CHI 0. V.Jones to CHI 22 for 22 yards (C.Holmes; D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 22(14:45 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles left guard to CHI 23 for 1 yard (D.Payne; C.Toohill). WAS-D.Payne was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 23(14:05 - 4th) K.Herbert left end to CHI 24 for 1 yard (K.Fuller).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 24(13:22 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right guard to CHI 34 for 10 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(12:39 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 40 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 40(12:01 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 43 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb; D.Payne).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHI 43(11:21 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 30 for -13 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 14 - CHI 30(10:49 - 4th) T.Gill punts 51 yards to WAS 19 - Center-P.Scales. D.Milne to WAS 33 for 14 yards (K.Herbert).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(10:34 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 31 for -2 yards (M.Pennel).
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - WAS 31(9:55 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Sims to WAS 37 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 37(9:08 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 42 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WAS 42(8:18 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 37(8:18 - 4th) T.Way punts 54 yards to CHI 9 - Center-C.Cheeseman. V.Jones MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by WAS-C.Holmes at CHI 6.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 6(8:06 - 4th) B.Robinson right guard to CHI 1 for 5 yards (K.Gordon).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 1(7:25 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to C.Samuel is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(7:21 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at CHI 30 for 5 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHI 30(6:44 - 4th) J.Fields right end to CHI 30 for no gain (M.Sweat).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CHI 30(6:12 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 21 for -9 yards (J.Allen). PENALTY on WAS-B.St-Juste - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(5:49 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 41 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 41(5:15 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 47 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(4:34 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 49 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 49(4:00 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to WAS 42 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 42(3:20 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet [E.Obada].
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 42(3:16 - 4th) I.Smith-Marsette left end to WAS 43 for -1 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 43(2:38 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - CHI 43(2:34 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 16 - CHI 48(2:34 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith-Marsette.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(2:28 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle to CHI 36 for 16 yards (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(2:16 - 4th) B.Robinson right tackle to CHI 35 for 1 yard (J.Brisker; A.Watts).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 35(2:09 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to CHI 33 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad - N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 33(2:00 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to CHI 30 for 3 yards (A.Watts).
|No Good
4 & 4 - WAS 30(1:54 - 4th) J.Slye 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 38(1:49 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 33 for -5 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) [J.Allen] - recovered by CHI-D.Montgomery at CHI 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 33(1:30 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 43 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 43(1:26 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery to WAS 44 for 13 yards (D.Forrest - C.Holcomb).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(1:06 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 5 for 39 yards (R.Wildgoose). WAS-J.Allen was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 5(0:52 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at WAS 4 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 4(0:45 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney (J.Smith-Williams).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHI 4(0:42 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis (D.Forrest) [J.Smith-Williams]. WAS-D.Forrest was injured during the play. CHI-D.Pettis was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - CHI 4(0:35 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to WAS 1 for 3 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 1(0:30 - 4th) C.Wentz up the middle to WAS 1 for no gain (R.Smith).
-
BAL
NYG
0
045 O/U
+5.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CIN
NO
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
JAC
IND
0
042 O/U
-2
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
MIN
MIA
0
045.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
NE
CLE
0
043 O/U
-2.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYJ
GB
0
045 O/U
-7.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
SF
ATL
0
044.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
TB
PIT
0
045 O/U
+8.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
ARI
SEA
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
CAR
LAR
0
041.5 O/U
-10
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
BUF
KC
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DEN
LAC
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
WAS
CHI
12
7
Final AMZN