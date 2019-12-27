2020 NFL draft order matchups to watch in Week 17: Chase Young still up for grabs

Joe Burrow appears to be going home to Ohio.

After leading the LSU Tigers to an undefeated regular season, Borrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will likely be heading 160 miles from his hometown of Athens, Ohio to Cincinnati after the Bengals grab him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals, 1-14 entering Sunday's home game against the Browns, clinched the first overall pick after losing to the Dolphins in overtime last Sunday.

While the No. 1 pick is no longer up for grabs, each of the other top 10 picks in the draft are still on the table heading into this weekend's games. Here's a look at the current look at the top 10 draft order along with several several Week 17 games that will help determine this year's top 10 draft order.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Arizona Cardinals

10. New York Jets

Washington (3-12) at Dallas (7-8)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

The Redskins moved up to the No. 2 spot after losing a hard-fought game to the Giants in Week 16. An 11-point underdog entering Sunday's game, the Redskins will face a Cowboys team that needs a win to have any shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

If the Redskins remain at No. 2, expect them to spend that pick on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting earlier this month. Despite missing two games earlier this season, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young has tallied 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles for the Buckeyes, who will face Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. There has been some discussion of Young as a generational pass-rushing prospect.

Green Bay (12-3) at Detroit (3-11-1)

1 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

The slumping Lions entering Sunday's game with an eight-game losing streak. After a somewhat optimistic start, the Lions are 0-7 since losing quarterback Matt Stafford to a season-ending back injury nine weeks into the season, as Detroit will miss the postseason for a third consecutive year and for the second time in as many years under head coach Matt Patricia. The Lions are 12.5-point underdogs heading into the weekend against a Packers team that still has a chance at obtaining either a playoff bye or the No. 1 seed with a win over Detroit on Sunday.

While the Lions have several positions that can use an upgrade this offseason, CBS NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Lions taking Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown with their first-round pick in his most recent Mock Draft.

A'Shawn Robinson is in the final year of his deal and the Lions' D-line has been a huge disappointment this season. Brown is the most dynamic interior defensive linemen in this draft class and he'll immediately upgrade the middle of Detroit's defense.

Philadelphia (8-7) at New York Giants (4-11)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

While a Giants win over the Eagles could potentially knock the Eagles out the playoffs, it would end any hopes Giants fans have of seeing their team possibly getting a top-three pick in this year's draft. The Giants, who forced overtime in Philadelphia before falling to the Eagles back in Week 14, are 4.5-point underdogs heading into Sunday's season finale.

If Chase Young is somehow still on the board, the Giants are undoubtedly taking him with their first-round pick. But if not, New York could use that pick to select Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has caught 153 passes for 2,538 yards and 25 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Crimson Tide entering Alabama's Citrus Bowl matchup with Michigan. The addition of Jeudy would give the Giants a new offensive weapon to help complement rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and second-year running back Saquon Barkley.

Miami (4-11) at New England (12-3)

1 p.m. EST (CBS, CBS All Access)

After seemingly looking like a lock to acquire the No. 1 overall pick earlier this season, the Dolphins are in jeopardy of not getting a top-five pick in the draft if they win their regular-season finale in Foxboro. But despite their four wins following an 0-7 start, the Dolphins will likely still own a top-five pick, as they are a 15.5-point underdog heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots, who are trying to secure their 10th consecutive playoff bye.

While "tanking for Tua" didn't exactly pan out the way everyone thought it would, the Dolphins could still end up taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with their first-round pick. Before sustaining a hip injury that abruptly ended his final season in Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa was battling with Burrow to win this year's Heisman Trophy after throwing for 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and two interceptions in Alabama's first nine games. How Tua recovers from his hip surgery may ultimately determine whether or not he does end up in Miami during draft weekend.

Indianapolis (7-8) at Jacksonville (5-10)

4:25 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

A team that had playoff aspirations entering the season, the Jaguars are nearing the end of a second straight disappointing season that included the trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the dismissal of former team president Tom Coughlin. Speaking of Ramsey, CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso has the Jaguars finding his replacement with their first-round pick. Specifically, Trapasso has Jacksonville selecting LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in his most recent Mock Draft. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has 12 passes broken up this season entering LSU's CFP matchup against Oklahoma.