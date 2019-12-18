2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bills add needed size at wide receiver, two quarterbacks go in the top three

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals are in prime position to bring Joe Burrow, a southeast Ohio native, to Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Is there any doubt about this one? Dave Gettleman, if he's still the Giants GM, needs to make this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Right now, the Dolphins hold an incredibly small lead on the Redskins for the No. 3 pick, but I still think the top five picks shake out the same regardless of who holds them.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Thomas is a mauling run blocker who has improved the technical elements of his pass blocking this season. Easy choice here for Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Another relatively simple pick for a team with a myriad of needs. Okudah has slot corner twitch with perimeter corner size and ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Even though the Cardinals bounced back offensively against Cleveland, they're still in need of more receiver help. Jeudy's dynamic movement skills will be on full display in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs would be the prudent pick for the Jets here. He's an NFL strong left tackle with a complete game.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars need to replace Jalen Ramsey, and Fulton is a lightning-quick corner with stellar ball skills who sticks to the hip of wideouts during their routes.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Instead of going quarterback in Round 1, the Chargers give Philip Rivers -- who'll need a new contract in 2020 -- another weapon in hopes of one more run at it with him at the helm.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Brown is a bull-rushing monster at nose tackle, and he has awesome athleticism for his size. He's what the Broncos need inside.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st In this mock, we assume the Panthers stick with Cam Newton and look to shore up their weak run defense with the heavy-handed Kinlaw.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is too talented to pass on here for the Falcons, a team that could use as much physical skills in its back seven on defense as it can get at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR I could absolutely envision Mike Mayock being fascinated by the potential of Love as the team moves to Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs is going to turn many short passes into big gains with his speed in Frank Reich's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th The Browns need a franchise left tackle in the worst way. Leatherwood has looked like one this season for Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The fans in Philly get what they want in Round 1 with Higgins, a smooth, big receiver with unbelievable ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st At this point, the Buccaneers should continue to build their secondary in hopes of making just enough plays on that side of the ball to win high-scoring affairs.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Arnette has enjoyed a good but unspectacular career at Ohio State, and 2019 has been his best year. With a big Senior Bowl week and combine, he could skyrocket into Round 1, and the Raiders need corners.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Slam dunk pick here. Weaver is a thick but bendy and powerful edge rusher who knows how to use his hands at the point of attack.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Regardless of who's playing quarterback in Jacksonville next season, the team's offensive line needs to be better. Wills is a technical yet powerful edge blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Diggs can physically overwhelm many receivers with his length and upper body strength, and the Cowboys have to add an outside corner this offseason.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Jones needs to work on the intricacy of his kick-slide, but he's come a long way at Houston and has prototypical size and length.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa can play anywhere on the defensive line and thrive because of his size, long arms, power, and nice arsenal of counter moves.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings have to bring in more depth at receiver, and Reagor has many similarities to Stefon Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Michael Pittman Jr. WR USC • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds with sudden route running skills and the ability to consistently win in traffic down the field, Pittman would bring a size element to Buffalo's pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th Jackson will be a young prospect and needs to get stronger, but his light feet, balance, and length will appeal to many clubs.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Love this pairing. Shenault is a dynamic, YAC wideout with possession receiver size.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Davis is an experienced, hard-hitting safety who actually flourishes the most as a rangy free safety.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 1st While Hopkins won't battle often as a blocker, the Patriots make this pick for his electric skills as a receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints could use a quality No. 2 cornerback to Marshon Lattimore and Hall has tentacles for arms along with great awareness as the ball arrives.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks aren't afraid to go off the radar in Round 1, and they do that here to a certain degree. Wilson is a wide-bodied penetrator on the inside.