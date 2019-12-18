2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bills add needed size at wide receiver, two quarterbacks go in the top three
Buffalo's small receiver group gets bigger, while the Jets give Sam Darnold some protection
The Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs and have done so with the smallest receiver group in the NFL. But for as good as John Brown, Cole Beasley, and Isaiah McKenzie have been at times for Josh Allen, the Bills need to add some size out wide.
As for the Jets, the protection in front of Sam Darnold simply needs to be better.
The 2020 draft is just four months away, so who'll go where? Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson break everything down, size up Drew Brees' career and more on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 15 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Bengals are in prime position to bring Joe Burrow, a southeast Ohio native, to Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Is there any doubt about this one? Dave Gettleman, if he's still the Giants GM, needs to make this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Right now, the Dolphins hold an incredibly small lead on the Redskins for the No. 3 pick, but I still think the top five picks shake out the same regardless of who holds them.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas is a mauling run blocker who has improved the technical elements of his pass blocking this season. Easy choice here for Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Another relatively simple pick for a team with a myriad of needs. Okudah has slot corner twitch with perimeter corner size and ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Even though the Cardinals bounced back offensively against Cleveland, they're still in need of more receiver help. Jeudy's dynamic movement skills will be on full display in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs would be the prudent pick for the Jets here. He's an NFL strong left tackle with a complete game.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Jaguars need to replace Jalen Ramsey, and Fulton is a lightning-quick corner with stellar ball skills who sticks to the hip of wideouts during their routes.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Instead of going quarterback in Round 1, the Chargers give Philip Rivers -- who'll need a new contract in 2020 -- another weapon in hopes of one more run at it with him at the helm.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown is a bull-rushing monster at nose tackle, and he has awesome athleticism for his size. He's what the Broncos need inside.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
In this mock, we assume the Panthers stick with Cam Newton and look to shore up their weak run defense with the heavy-handed Kinlaw.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is too talented to pass on here for the Falcons, a team that could use as much physical skills in its back seven on defense as it can get at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
I could absolutely envision Mike Mayock being fascinated by the potential of Love as the team moves to Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs is going to turn many short passes into big gains with his speed in Frank Reich's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Browns need a franchise left tackle in the worst way. Leatherwood has looked like one this season for Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The fans in Philly get what they want in Round 1 with Higgins, a smooth, big receiver with unbelievable ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
At this point, the Buccaneers should continue to build their secondary in hopes of making just enough plays on that side of the ball to win high-scoring affairs.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette has enjoyed a good but unspectacular career at Ohio State, and 2019 has been his best year. With a big Senior Bowl week and combine, he could skyrocket into Round 1, and the Raiders need corners.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Slam dunk pick here. Weaver is a thick but bendy and powerful edge rusher who knows how to use his hands at the point of attack.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Regardless of who's playing quarterback in Jacksonville next season, the team's offensive line needs to be better. Wills is a technical yet powerful edge blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs can physically overwhelm many receivers with his length and upper body strength, and the Cowboys have to add an outside corner this offseason.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Jones needs to work on the intricacy of his kick-slide, but he's come a long way at Houston and has prototypical size and length.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa can play anywhere on the defensive line and thrive because of his size, long arms, power, and nice arsenal of counter moves.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Vikings have to bring in more depth at receiver, and Reagor has many similarities to Stefon Diggs.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds with sudden route running skills and the ability to consistently win in traffic down the field, Pittman would bring a size element to Buffalo's pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 26
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson will be a young prospect and needs to get stronger, but his light feet, balance, and length will appeal to many clubs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Love this pairing. Shenault is a dynamic, YAC wideout with possession receiver size.
Round 1 - Pick 28
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Davis is an experienced, hard-hitting safety who actually flourishes the most as a rangy free safety.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
While Hopkins won't battle often as a blocker, the Patriots make this pick for his electric skills as a receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Saints could use a quality No. 2 cornerback to Marshon Lattimore and Hall has tentacles for arms along with great awareness as the ball arrives.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Seahawks aren't afraid to go off the radar in Round 1, and they do that here to a certain degree. Wilson is a wide-bodied penetrator on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Without many holes, the Ravens decide to add more length and power to their defensive line with the towering Davis.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Prospects to watch in Quick Lane Bowl
The Panthers defensive line could prove to be too much for the Eagles
-
Prospects to watch in Independence Bowl
The Bulldogs are matched up with college football royalty
-
Prospects to watch in the Hawaii Bowl
The Rainbow Warriors have one of the more exciting offenses in the nation
-
Prospects to watch in Las Vegas Bowl
This bowl game features a stellar matchup between an experienced left tackle and an ultra-productive...
-
Prospects to watch in Gasparilla Bowl
We'll see a quality battle on the outside between a deep-threat receiver and a ball-hawking...
-
Prospects to watch in New Orleans Bowl
New-age linebacker could be taken as early as Day 2