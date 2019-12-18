2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bills add needed size at wide receiver, two quarterbacks go in the top three

Buffalo's small receiver group gets bigger, while the Jets give Sam Darnold some protection

The Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs and have done so with the smallest receiver group in the NFL. But for as good as John Brown, Cole Beasley, and Isaiah McKenzie have been at times for Josh Allen, the Bills need to add some size out wide. 

As for the Jets, the protection in front of Sam Darnold simply needs to be better. 

The 2020 draft is just four months away, so who'll go where? Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson break everything down, size up Drew Brees' career and more on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 15 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.

Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bengals are in prime position to bring Joe Burrow, a southeast Ohio native, to Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Is there any doubt about this one? Dave Gettleman, if he's still the Giants GM, needs to make this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Right now, the Dolphins hold an incredibly small lead on the Redskins for the No. 3 pick, but I still think the top five picks shake out the same regardless of who holds them.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Thomas is a mauling run blocker who has improved the technical elements of his pass blocking this season. Easy choice here for Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Another relatively simple pick for a team with a myriad of needs. Okudah has slot corner twitch with perimeter corner size and ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Even though the Cardinals bounced back offensively against Cleveland, they're still in need of more receiver help. Jeudy's dynamic movement skills will be on full display in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wirfs would be the prudent pick for the Jets here. He's an NFL strong left tackle with a complete game.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars need to replace Jalen Ramsey, and Fulton is a lightning-quick corner with stellar ball skills who sticks to the hip of wideouts during their routes.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Instead of going quarterback in Round 1, the Chargers give Philip Rivers -- who'll need a new contract in 2020 -- another weapon in hopes of one more run at it with him at the helm.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Brown is a bull-rushing monster at nose tackle, and he has awesome athleticism for his size. He's what the Broncos need inside.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
In this mock, we assume the Panthers stick with Cam Newton and look to shore up their weak run defense with the heavy-handed Kinlaw.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is too talented to pass on here for the Falcons, a team that could use as much physical skills in its back seven on defense as it can get at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
I could absolutely envision Mike Mayock being fascinated by the potential of Love as the team moves to Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs is going to turn many short passes into big gains with his speed in Frank Reich's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Browns need a franchise left tackle in the worst way. Leatherwood has looked like one this season for Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The fans in Philly get what they want in Round 1 with Higgins, a smooth, big receiver with unbelievable ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
At this point, the Buccaneers should continue to build their secondary in hopes of making just enough plays on that side of the ball to win high-scoring affairs.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Arnette has enjoyed a good but unspectacular career at Ohio State, and 2019 has been his best year. With a big Senior Bowl week and combine, he could skyrocket into Round 1, and the Raiders need corners.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Slam dunk pick here. Weaver is a thick but bendy and powerful edge rusher who knows how to use his hands at the point of attack.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Regardless of who's playing quarterback in Jacksonville next season, the team's offensive line needs to be better. Wills is a technical yet powerful edge blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Diggs can physically overwhelm many receivers with his length and upper body strength, and the Cowboys have to add an outside corner this offseason.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
NA
POSITION RNK
NA
Jones needs to work on the intricacy of his kick-slide, but he's come a long way at Houston and has prototypical size and length.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa can play anywhere on the defensive line and thrive because of his size, long arms, power, and nice arsenal of counter moves.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Vikings have to bring in more depth at receiver, and Reagor has many similarities to Stefon Diggs.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds with sudden route running skills and the ability to consistently win in traffic down the field, Pittman would bring a size element to Buffalo's pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
Jackson will be a young prospect and needs to get stronger, but his light feet, balance, and length will appeal to many clubs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
Love this pairing. Shenault is a dynamic, YAC wideout with possession receiver size.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Davis is an experienced, hard-hitting safety who actually flourishes the most as a rangy free safety.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
1st
While Hopkins won't battle often as a blocker, the Patriots make this pick for his electric skills as a receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Saints could use a quality No. 2 cornerback to Marshon Lattimore and Hall has tentacles for arms along with great awareness as the ball arrives.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Seahawks aren't afraid to go off the radar in Round 1, and they do that here to a certain degree. Wilson is a wide-bodied penetrator on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
Without many holes, the Ravens decide to add more length and power to their defensive line with the towering Davis.

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories