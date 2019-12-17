2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins target quarterback late in Round 1, Raiders get most dynamic player in class
If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy the Dolphins will almost certainly be interested, but there's a contingency plan
As the NFL playoff picture begins to take shape we're also getting a good idea where those non-playoff teams can expect to pick in the 2020 draft. If the 1-12 Bengals lose once more in the next two weeks, the first-overall selection is theirs. And if the Giants, Dolphins and Redskins (all 3-11) finish with the same record, New York would likely pick second, Miami third and Washington fourth based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.
Knowing all that, not a lot has changed at the top of our mock draft; those same teams have those same needs that landed them a top-5 pick in the first place. And while there's much to be decided -- the draft is still more than four months away -- at the top of the to-do list is what Tua Tagovailoa plans to do after suffering a hip injury last month that required surgery. We'll know something by Jan. 20, which is when players have to declare for the NFL Draft.
In the meantime, here's this week's mock draft, where Joe Burrow, fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy, is still headed to Cincinnati, and Justin Herbert finds a new home at the bottom of Round 1.
Keep reading to see how the 28 other teams with first-round picks go about restocking their roster for the 2020 season.
The draft order is based on team records through the first 15 weeks of the season (except MNF).
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Andy Dalton had a forgettable day vs. the Patriots that included four interceptions, and all that's left for the Bengals to do is draft Burrow, who is fresh off winning the Heisman.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Things are looking up for the Giants! They beat the Dolphins and still maintained the No. 2 overall pick. Chase Young says he's undecided about whether he'll leave Ohio State but we'd be shocked if he didn't declare for the draft. We'd be even more shocked if the Giants didn't take him here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs can take over games at right tackle, where he was dominant in 2019. He can also fill in at left tackle, which he did seamlessly when teammate Alaric Jackson was sidelined for a couple games earlier this season.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Jedrick Wells would be a consideration here too, but as long as the Redskins are selecting third, they're targeting a left tackle to protect Dwayne Haskins. Thomas has been a rock at left tackle for Georgia, where's he's been Jake Fromm's blindside protector for the last two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
A'Shawn Robinson is in the final year of his deal and the Lions' D-line has been a huge disappointment this season. Brown is the most dynamic interior defensive linemen in this draft class and he'll immediately upgrade the middle of Detroit's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills quietly had a fantastic season, which was easy to overlook because he played on an Alabama roster that could have more than 10 players drafted. He was flawless at times at right tackle and he'll make life in the pocket immeasurably easier for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 7
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Lamb has seven fewer receptions in two fewer games than a season ago, but he already has more yards and touchdowns, and he's averaging 20.8 yards per catch. With the top offensive tackles already off the board, and Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas in the final year of their contracts, the Jets get the most dynamic pass catcher in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
This may be a bit high for Jackson but we'll learn more in the coming weeks and months on how NFL teams feel about him. He had a strong 2019 campaign and the Jags have to get better on both the offensive and defensive lines. Jackson fills an obvious need and he would bookend 2019 second-rounder, right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Sweet mercy, the Chargers need a quarterback but this is too high to take Justin Herbert. Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can do a little bit of everything and do it at a really high level. Now imagine him lining up alongside Derwin James.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Mike Purcell and Shelby Harris are having strong seasons but they, along with Derek Wolfe, are set to be free agents in the spring. The Broncos have a lot of needs but bolstering the middle of the defense is high on the list.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Panthers secondary is young and it has showed at times this season. James Bradberry is in the final year of his deal and whether he returns or not, it makes sense to add the top cornerback in the class in Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Falcons D has played better in recent weeks but the need for an edge rusher remains, especially with Vic Beasley in the final year of his contract. Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. He's listed at 240 but plays much stronger than that, and he'll likely add weight in the weeks leading up to the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy has been good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he's playing with two other wideouts who could go in Round 1, and there's no denying his dynamism. Which is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Walls.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit, who struggled with an ankle injury this season, needs to improve as a tackler but his has all the physical traits to dominate from centerfield. The Browns have had just replacement-level production from their safeties this season and an upgrade could be in order this spring, especially since Damarious Randall is in the final year of his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 15
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
When Epenesa is on he's unblockable but sometimes he can disappear from games. That said, his upside is off the charts and if he chooses to declare for the draft it's hard to imagine he slips out of the first round. Jabaal Sheard is 30 and in the final year of his contract, and outside of Justin Houston, the Colts have a glaring need off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
This makes too much sense. The Eagles have been hobbled by injuries in the secondary and Diggs, one of the most physically imposing CBs in this class, would be a perfect fit on this unit and in the NFC East.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul are set to be free agents in the spring, and even if the Bucs chooses to re-sign at least one of them, Lewis, who is finally healthy after battling injuries the last two seasons, was unstoppable off the edge in 2019 for the Crimson Tide.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Daryl Worley is the Raiders' best CB this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's been replacement level. He's also in the final year of his rookie deal. But even if he returns, the Raiders need to continue to build the secondary and Fulton would be a natural choice.
Round 1 - Pick 19
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs. The Titans, who came into Week 15 ranked 23rd against the pass, need depth at cornerback, especially since Logan Ryan's contract will expire after the season.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class and would be a terror in the middle of the Jags' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
WR may not seem like an obvious need but the Cowboys have to re-up Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Even if they keep both (and they likely will), there isn't a ton of depth at wideout, plus it would be hard to pass on Ruggs here. He's a burner and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Taco Charlton leads Miami with 5 sacks. He's followed by followed by Sam Eguavoen (2.5). Put another way: the team needs to upgrade its pass rushers. This season, Weaver had 13.5 sacks, 55 pressures but he also has the athleticism to drop into coverage -- he allowed a passer rating of just 58.8.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
This pick all depends on how the Dolphins view Herbert, whose physical skills haven't matched his performance on the field the last two seasons. Tua's status will also have a lot to do with how Miami moves forward at quarterback. But if GM Chris Grier feels comfortable with Herbert, especially with a year to sit on the bench behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen, this would make sense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are in the final year of their contracts, and Xavier Rhodes has struggled for much of the season. Adding help at cornerback will be a priority this offseason. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign but he should be fully recovered by the spring.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
John Brown can stretch the field and Cole Beasley can man the slot, but Josh Allen needs a big downfield target. At 6-4, Higgins is that and then some; the Clemson standout is coming off his best game of the season in the ACC title game, hauling in nine passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He high-points the ball better than anyone in this class and Allen would certainly welcome him to Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Chris Jones has been the Chiefs' best defensive tackle but he's in the last year of his deal and there isn't much depth behind him. Gallimore, who has the athleticism and quickness to get into the backfield, moves effortlessly for his size and is coming off a strong season for the Sooners.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Ted Ginn is probably playing his last season in New Orleans and even if he remained the Saints need more playmakers around Mike Thomas. Reagor is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. He's smooth in his routes, snatches the ball out of the air and is a YAC machine. He would be yet another chess piece in Sean Payton's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney would bolster one of the few weak spots in the NFL's best defense; Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore have been average this season, according to PFF and McKinney would give the 49ers one more playmaker on this already dominant unit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault battled injuries during the 2019 season but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. Where he ends up getting drafted will ultimately be determined by his offseason workouts, but if he posts good times, Tom Brady would have a much-needed weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Bryan Bulaga is 30 years old and in the final year of his contract. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney has been dominant at times but he's been going at it alone. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney has been dominant at times but he's been going it alone. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be. Josh Bynes is playing out of his mind but he's 30, on a one-year deal after spending the previous two seasons in Arizona (and the three before that in Detroit). Murray has sideline-to-sideline speed and is a middle-of-the-field playmaker. Moses missed the 2019 season after tearing his ACL in August but he was our No. 1 LB coming into 2019 and if he's healthy he's a first-round talent.
