1. Today's show: Josh Allen's future, Jim Brown's legacy, and more

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn joined Will Brinson and Katie Mox on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" for a roundtable on hot topics around the league. Some of the questions they tackled:

How will Tom Brady's expected entry as a minority owner of the Raiders affect the leadership in Las Vegas, where the longtime Patriots quarterback shares several big-name New England connections?

Is it possible Bills star Josh Allen could be the next Andrew Luck, whose superstar talent ultimately gave way to the physical toll of a rough-and-tumble mentality in the NFL?

How did the late great Jim Brown influence Brady Quinn during their conversations, and how did he remain "the voice of reason" inside the Browns organization during and after his career?

What does the future now hold for the Commanders, with a sale to billionaire Josh Harris finally announced and anticipated?



2. Aaron Rodgers injured at OTAs, but Jets have sights set on Super Bowl

A day after dazzling Jets fans by taking the field for the start of organized team activities (OTAs), Rodgers sat out Tuesday's practice while nursing an apparent injury, admitting afterward he'd "tweaked" his calf. The longtime Packers QB didn't leave the field to seek additional attention and downplayed the injury's seriousness, however, so his absence was likely precautionary. Coach Robert Saleh was particularly enthused by Rodgers' mere presence at practice, telling reporters he believes the Jets are one of the NFL's few teams with "an actual chance" to win a Super Bowl in 2023.

3. Teams destined for a rough ride: Cardinals, Patriots set to struggle

Not everyone can compete for a championship. And Will Brinson is fairly confident which teams fit into that category ahead of the new season. He's identified five clubs most likely to struggle in 2023, and two of the NFL's most respected coaches appear in the ranking, with Bill Belichick (Patriots) and Mike Vrabel (Titans) entering the year with old-school ground-and-pound approaches. Brinson's top pick to endure a rough season, however, comes out of the NFC West.

(The) Cardinals profile as the worst team in football for 2023 and it's not particularly close. Arizona has a first-year GM and a first-year head coach, both of whom have (had) some interesting missteps early on. ... Quarterback could be a mitigating factor here, but Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the season. It would be a pretty massive surprise if he was ready to roll by Week 1. And there's the added question of whether the Cardinals want him to be ready. Arizona has its own first-round pick and Houston's in 2024 -- meaning projected top QB prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are absolutely in play for the desert birds.

4. Brock Purdy set to throw soon; 49ers hope QB will be ready for Week 1

San Francisco has all but embraced a potential QB controversy going into 2023, touting newcomer Sam Darnold as legit competition for 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance, all while heralding second-year man Brock Purdy as the proven starter of the bunch. The biggest X-factor has been Purdy's health after last year's Mr. Irrelevant ended a promising debut with a serious elbow injury. But the perceived front-runner for the long-term job is expected to begin throwing next week, and head coach Kyle Shanahan even suggested the 49ers "don't have any reason to think" he can't be ready in time for Week 1.

5. Ranking new coach-QB duos: Panthers, Packers near the top

Eleven different teams have changed starting QBs, head coaches or both since the end of the 2022 campaign. But which new pairing is best suited to find success in 2023? We ranked all 11, and while some struggled to inspire confidence (see: the Buccaneers, who will likely ask Baker Mayfield to elevate Todd Bowles' offense), others were much more promising. A certain former MVP now residing in the AFC East helped lift his team to the top of the list, but you might be interested to know that a couple of first-time full-timers at QB also landed near the top of the ranking:

3. Packers: Jordan Love (QB)*, Matt LaFleur (HC)

This is a big bet on a signal-caller with the same number of career starts as Sam Howell. But the Packers previously traded up to make Love a first-round pick for a reason, and his arm looked especially lively in relief of Aaron Rodgers last season. His supporting cast is young, but we're of the belief that his three years behind Rodgers will indeed influence his own emergence. It helps that LaFleur knows how to build a ground game and is still an underrated 47-19 in four years running the show.

2. Panthers: Bryce Young (QB)*, Frank Reich (HC)*

Both of these men are entering their first years in Carolina, but Panthers fans should be absolutely elated. Yes, Young is a rookie, and he has unprecedentedly small size. But he's the total package as a passer and decision-maker, with wisdom beyond his years. It's a perfect fit for Reich, whose best quality besides big-game offensive experience is even-keeled leadership. If all goes well, the trial runs with Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and a battered Cam Newton will soon be forgotten.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Goodell extension, Damar Hamlin's return, more

