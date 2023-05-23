After suffering what may have been three concussions in the span of one season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knew something needed to change. This offseason, he turned to martial arts to learn how to fall safely and avoid the head injuries that derailed what was shaping up to be an impressive 2022 campaign.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been so impressed with the lessons Tagovailoa has learned through martial arts that he's incorporating some of that training into the drill work he has his signal-callers completing.

"I've seen a guy that has followed through on his words as much as any young man I've come across in my career," McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald. "You talk about going above and beyond [with] training and martial arts. We've incorporated it into some of the drill work we do with the quarterbacks."

Under McDaniel, Tagovailoa had a career year despite missing four games due to head injuries. The Dolphins started off the season 3-0 with wins over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. In those three contests, Tagovailoa threw eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions. However, he suffered what many speculated to be a concussion late in the win against Buffalo, and then was carted off the field in Cincinnati on a short week in Week 4 after his head bounced off the playing surface.

The Dolphins won five straight games when Tagovailoa returned in Week 7, but the quarterback's injury scares were not over. On Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa suffered what ended up being another concussion, but it was not recognized by anyone -- including the Dolphins' medical staff. He threw three interceptions in the second half of the 26-20 loss to Aaron Rodgers. Tagovailoa then missed the final two regular season games and the Dolphins' one playoff matchup.

Miami made the decision this offseason to pick up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa's contract. The quarterback impressed in several games last year, but availability has always been the best ability. As McDaniel said at the NFL Scouting Combine: last year, he had to convince everyone Tagovailoa was good; now, he has to convince everyone he's healthy. They are hoping martial arts help with this.