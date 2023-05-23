There's arguably no bigger storyline around NFL organized team activities (OTAs) than Aaron Rodgers taking his first snaps as a New York Jet. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Rodgers' arrival has "been all positive," and ESPN reports the longtime Packers quarterback already has a lot of say in New York's offense. It's probably not a coincidence, then, that Saleh thinks the Jets are suddenly one of the few teams with "an actual chance" to win a Super Bowl in 2023.

"My opinion, I think 32 teams -- 32 coaches -- stand in front of their teams every year and talk about winning a championship," Saleh told reporters Tuesday, "and then realistically, there's maybe six or eight teams that have an actual chance to do it. And I do think we are one of those teams. But none of it matters unless we take care of (business) today."

Most of Saleh's remarks came in response to questions about Rodgers, and the way the former MVP has elevated expectations for a Jets team that's missed the playoffs in 12 straight seasons.

"I'd love to go 17-0, and cruise through the playoffs and win a championship," Saleh said, "but you're not gonna be able to unless you focus on the moment."

Despite New York's streak of non-postseason contention, Rodgers has said repeatedly that he believes the Jets' setup is capable of making a run. Acquired via trade ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 39-year-old signal-caller had skipped voluntary OTAs with the Packers last offseason, but reported for the Jets' first day of action this week.

In his two years coaching the Jets, meanwhile, Saleh has gone 11-23, with back-to-back last-place finishes in the AFC East.