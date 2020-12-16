Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL. And Week 15 is no exception. So, which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports for every game on tap.

All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Chargers at Raiders (-3)

The Chargers have some serious injury concerns entering Thursday night's matchup with the Raiders, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. Allen, Ekeler and Williams are all important weapons Justin Herbert utilizes, so their statuses are worth keeping an eye on as we inch towards tomorrow night's game. All three were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, which is a positive.

While the Chargers are dealing with some injury troubles on the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders have already ruled out several important players on defense. There could be some holes in the secondary for Herbert to take advantage of with players like Abram and Arnette sidelined due to concussions.

Wednesday practice reports

Bills (-6.5) at Broncos

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) was the only player that missed practice for Buffalo. Cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (foot) were limited participants. Quarterback Josh Allen is still listed on the injury report with knee and ankle injuries, but he has been a full participant all week.

Both of Denver's top running backs, Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip), were limited Wednesday but are expected to be available for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Tight end Noah Fant (illness), meanwhile, is just fine, per coach Vic Fangio.

Panthers at Packers (-8.5)

Carolina should have an additional weapon against Green Bay, with wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) coming off the COVID list to return to practice. Star running back Christian McCaffrey did not participate after being limited on Tuesday.

Like the Panthers, the Packers held a walkthrough, so their report was an estimation. There were several players listed as limited participants such as pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith (ankle/thumb) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), but the only player who "did not participate" was tight end Jace Sternberger due to his concussion.

Seahawks (-5.5) at Washington

Analysis to come.

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5)

All Patriots were present and accounted for on Wednesday, but there were many players who were limited participants. Among them were running back James White (foot), cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), kicker Nick Folk (back) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf)

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and safety Bobby McCain (ankle) sat out of practice on Wednesday, but Miami had several players who were limited participants. Among them were running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), offensive guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring), wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip). Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed as having an ankle injury, but he was a full participant.

Texans at Colts (-7)

Running back David Johnson is reportedly back with Houston after spending Week 14 on COVID reserve, but he sat out Wednesday's practice anyway. It's unclear if he'll be available to start in place of reserve Duke Johnson.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers missed practice on Wednesday due to his toe injury. Joining him on the sideline were tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Trey Burton (knee) and left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee). In good news, punter Rigoberto Sanchez was a full participant after undergoing cancer-related surgery.

Bears at Vikings (-3)

Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Ravens (-13)

Analysis to come.

Buccaneers (-6) at Falcons

The Buccaneers' injury report was fairly short this Wednesday. Offensive tackle Joe Haeg (illness) and running back Ronald Jones (finger) were the only two players who sat out, while cornerback Jamel Dean (groin) and pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were limited participants.

Several notable Falcons missed practice on Wednesday, including wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) and safety Ricardo Allen (concussion). Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin) were limited participants.

49ers (-3) at Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was a limited participant for the Cowboys, potentially spelling more work for Tony Pollard.

Lions at Titans (-10.5)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs) did not practice Wednesday and isn't expected to suit up all week, per reports, though he remains a possibility to start against Tennessee. If he can't go, backup Chase Daniel would be in line to play. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) was also a no-go, as was center Frank Ragnow (throat).

The Titans had a total of five players miss practice on Wednesday: offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), offensive guard Rodger Saffold (toe), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee), tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness). Wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and center Ben Jones (knee) were all limited participants.

Eagles at Cardinals (-6.5)

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion), cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee), offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (knee) and defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring) sat out of practice on Wednesday for the Eagles. Linebacker T.J. Edwards, safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Michael Jacquet were limited participants due to hamstring injuries, as were defensive tackle Malik Jackson (concussion) and defensive end Josh Sweat (shoulder).

The Cardinals were missing a few important players at practice on Wednesday, as linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), kicker Zane Gonzalez (back), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) did not participate. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (back) was a limited participant.

Jets at Rams (-17)

New York did not have wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) on Wednesday, though running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) has been designated to return from IR.

Chiefs (-3) at Saints

Offensive tackles Mike Remmers and Eric Fisher missed practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday due to back injuries, while linebacker Damien Wilson sat out with a knee injury. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the injury report with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant.

The Saints had a trio of wide receivers miss practice on Wednesday, as Michael Thomas (ankle), Deonte Harris (neck) and Tommylee Lewis (illness) did not participate. They weren't the only players New Orleans was missing, as defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf), offensive guard Nick Easton (concussion) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness) sat out as well. Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), offensive guard Andrus Peat (foot) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (quad) were limited participants.

Browns (-4.5) at Giants

Daniel Jones may not be under center for New York in prime time, after all, with coach Joe Judge announcing Wednesday that the QB is now battling a separate lower-leg injury. NFL Network reports Jones' availability is "in doubt," meaning backup Colt McCoy could start against his former team. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler joined Jones as a limited participant on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, and cornerback Darnay Holmes sat out of practice with a knee injury.