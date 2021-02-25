Wednesday was another rough night for teams on the bubble.

North Carolina, who was one of the last four teams in, had it the worst. The Tar Heels added a game with Marquette at home, then lost 83-70 in a game that was never competitive. That is UNC's worst loss of the season and first in Quad 3.

It was not much better for Seton Hall, which lost at Butler to drop to 13-10 overall. That is the Pirates' second consecutive loss to a non-contender in the league. The schedule gets harder now and the need for wins more urgent for Seton Hall, which was the first team out.

For the second game in a row, Indiana jumped out to a big lead early then went in the tank. The Hoosiers lost at Rutgers 74-63 in a game that was not as close as that score would indicate. IU is now 12-11 with games left against Michigan, at Michigan State and at Purdue.

At least St. Bonaventure won. The Bonnies won the back-end of the home-and-home series with Davidson to pull into a tie with VCU atop the A-10 standings.

The bubble action Thursday is heavy in the Pac-12 and Big Ten, but the big game is one that was just thrown together this week.

Here are the bubble teams in action Thursday, staring with a double-shot of 'double-bubble' games. All times Eastern

Team Game Time (TV) Bubble breakdown BOISE STATE AT 9 p.m. (FS1) This is an important series for both teams as both teams battle to build NCAA Tournament resumes and try to win the Mountain West. For Boise State, there is a little more give in their resume thanks to a road win over BYU in non-conference play and a 3-1 record in the other two key series in the MWC. Their other two league losses came at Nevada. SAN DIEGO STATE

The Aztecs need this more because they are already just 1-3 vs Colorado State and Utah State, the other two league contenders. They beat UCLA to start the season and that remains their best win. OREGON AT 9 p.m. (ESPNU) The Ducks have yet to beat a sure tournament team, but they do have wins over three other bubble teams, including one in the first meeting with the Cardinal. They also beat Colorado at home and Seton Hall on a neutral court. They had a chance to pick up a big win Monday but USC blew them out. The Pac-12 preseason favorites will need to finish strong to ensure a spot in the field. STANFORD

Stanford has played its way down and out of the bracket for now, but there is still hope. That begins with a game against fellow bubbler Oregon. The Cardinal have a win over Alabama in non-conference play, which is big, but they have too many losses to non-contenders for that to be enough.

Other bubble teams in action Thursday