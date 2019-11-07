College basketball rankings: Freshman Cole Anthony's debut for No. 8 North Carolina was simply spectacular

Cole Anthony took 24 shots, made 12 of them and finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists Wednesday night in North Carolina's season-opening 76-65 victory over Notre Dame. It was arguably the best debut ever by a UNC player. It was definitely the most points any UNC freshman has ever scored in his first regular-season game -- Michael Jordan included.

"It's cool," Anthony acknowledged afterward.

It's not only cool, though. It's also a likely sign of things to come and evidence that one of the must-see attractions in college basketball this season will be the Tar Heels' 6-foot-3 point guard who is a legitimate candidate to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft. He can create. He can shoot. He can take over a game in a matter of minutes. And the fact that Anthony, the son of former UNLV star and NBA veteran Greg Anthony, did all of this against a respected ACC opponent in his first game at North Carolina makes it reasonable to suggest he's the biggest star of this two-day-old season.

"Cole Anthony carried us," said Roy Williams, UNC's Hall of Fame coach. "That was pretty impressive, to say the least."

With the win, North Carolina remains No. 8 in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against UNC Wilmington.