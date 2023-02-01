A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions.

Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools.

As I explained many times in many places last week, about 95% of college basketball's 363 teams would be at risk of going 0-3 in a three-game stretch against Kansas State (away), TCU (home) and Baylor (away). So, sure, it was notable that the Jayhawks were on a three-game losing streak because three-game losing streaks are extremely rare for them, but I stopped short of calling it troubling or even slightly concerning.

And now look.

Kansas snapped its losing streak over the weekend with a 77-68 win at Kentucky, then backed it Tuesday night with a 90-78 win over Kansas State. Both victories doubled as Quadrant-1 wins, which means Kansas now has a national-best nine Q1 wins on its resume.

That's two more than anybody else.

Despite losing four of the top five scorers from the team that won the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kansas is 9-4 in Quadrant 1 and 4-0 in Quadrant 2 -- or 13-4 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Impressive stuff. Based on the strength of that resume, the Jayhawks are up to No. 5 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. They're one of six Big 12 schools in the top 16 of the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 6 Texas, No. 8 Kansas State, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 Baylor and No. 16 TCU.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 5 Miami (Fla.) 5 Kansas State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 77-61 win over Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Penn State. -- 21-1 2 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 101-44 win over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at LSU. -- 19-3 3 Houston Jarace Walker finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-69 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at Wichita State. 1 20-2 4 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 82-71 win over Texas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Florida. 1 18-3 5 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 90-78 win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State. 3 18-4 6 Texas Timmy Allen finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Monday's 76-71 win over Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Kansas State. -- 18-4 7 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 95-72 win at Washington. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Oregon. -- 19-3 8 Kansas St. Kansas State shot below 34% from the field in Tuesday's 90-78 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas. 5 18-4 9 UCLA UCLA nearly allowed the Trojans to shoot 50% from the field in Thursday's 77-64 loss at USC. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Washington. -- 17-4 10 Virginia Jayden Gardner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 67-62 win at Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech. -- 17-3 11 Iowa St. Iowa State squandered a 23-point lead in Monday's 80-77 overtime loss at Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas. -- 15-6 12 Baylor Baylor missed 18 of the 26 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 76-71 loss at Texas. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech. -- 16-6 13 Xavier Xavier missed 10 of the 14 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 84-67 loss at Creighton. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday against Providence. -- 17-5 14 Marquette Tyler Kolek finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 89-69 win at DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Villanova. -- 17-5 15 Gonzaga Julian Strawther finished with 40 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-67 win at Portland. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Santa Clara. -- 18-4 16 TCU Damian Baugh finished with 16 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 76-72 win over West Virginia. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State. -- 17-5 17 Providence Ed Croswell finished with 14 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 70-65 win at Villanova. The Friars' next game is Wednesday at Xavier. -- 17-5 18 FAU Brandon Weatherspoon finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-63 win over Western Kentucky. The Owls' next game is Thursday at UAB. -- 21-1 19 NC State D.J. Burns Jr. finished with 31 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-77 win at Wake Forest. The Wolfpack's next game is Wednesday against Florida State. -- 17-5 20 Saint Mary's Logan Johnson finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 57-56 win at BYU. The Gaels' next game is Thursday against San Francisco. -- 19-4 21 Boise St. Max Rice finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 59-52 win at Air Force. The Broncos' next game is Friday at San Diego State. -- 18-5 22 Miami Norchad Omier finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 91-83 win over Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Clemson. NR 17-5 23 Memphis Kendric Davis finished with 26 points and five assists in Sunday's 80-68 win at Tulsa. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Tulane. -- 17-5 24 Auburn Auburn allowed the Mountaineers to shoot 45.0% from 3-point range in Saturday's 80-77 loss at West Virginia. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Georgia. -- 16-5 25 UConn Jordan Hawkins finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 90-76 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Georgetown. 1 17-6 26 Missouri Kobe Brown finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 78-61 win over Iowa State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against LSU. NR 16-5

In: Miami, Missouri | Out: Indiana, San Diego State