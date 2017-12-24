College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Miami tumble after losing to unranked teams

I've had Miami and Kentucky in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) all season, and as high as No. 4 and No. 5, primarily because their talented rosters required high rankings in the preseason, and neither the Wildcats nor Hurricanes had done anything before Saturday to lose their places.



Kentucky was a one-loss team with the lone loss to Kansas.



Miami was undefeated.



In a world where ranked schools have been losing to unranked schools all season, Kentucky and Miami had not. And that wasn't worth nothing. But both schools fell to unranked opponents Saturday -- first Kentucky to UCLA, 83-75, in the CBS Sports Classic, then Miami to New Mexico State, 63-54, in the Diamond Head Classic. So now it's time to look at both teams' resumes with fresh eyes. And, right now, it's fair to point out neither has accomplished much on the court to date.



UK and Miami have combined for zero top-35 KenPom wins.



Kentucky's best win is a 93-86 come-from-behind victory over Virginia Tech at Rupp Arena. Miami's best win is an 86-81 win on the road against a Minnesota team that's already lost by double-digits to Arkansas and Nebraska. To be clear, both wins are good wins. But they're hardly signature wins. And it's those lackluster resumes -- now both featuring losses to sub-50 KenPom opponents -- that caused the Wildcats and Hurricanes to tumble in Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one).



UK is now 17th.



Miami is now 18th.



The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.