College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Miami tumble after losing to unranked teams
UK and Miami have combined for zero top-35 KenPom wins
I've had Miami and Kentucky in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) all season, and as high as No. 4 and No. 5, primarily because their talented rosters required high rankings in the preseason, and neither the Wildcats nor Hurricanes had done anything before Saturday to lose their places.
Kentucky was a one-loss team with the lone loss to Kansas.
Miami was undefeated.
In a world where ranked schools have been losing to unranked schools all season, Kentucky and Miami had not. And that wasn't worth nothing. But both schools fell to unranked opponents Saturday -- first Kentucky to UCLA, 83-75, in the CBS Sports Classic, then Miami to New Mexico State, 63-54, in the Diamond Head Classic. So now it's time to look at both teams' resumes with fresh eyes. And, right now, it's fair to point out neither has accomplished much on the court to date.
UK and Miami have combined for zero top-35 KenPom wins.
Kentucky's best win is a 93-86 come-from-behind victory over Virginia Tech at Rupp Arena. Miami's best win is an 86-81 win on the road against a Minnesota team that's already lost by double-digits to Arkansas and Nebraska. To be clear, both wins are good wins. But they're hardly signature wins. And it's those lackluster resumes -- now both featuring losses to sub-50 KenPom opponents -- that caused the Wildcats and Hurricanes to tumble in Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one).
UK is now 17th.
Miami is now 18th.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga. They've won seven straight games by double digits.
|--
|12-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. Their next game is their Pac-12 opener at Arizona.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 11 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Michigan State still has two more non-league games before it opens the Big Ten schedule vs. Maryland.
|--
|12-1
|4
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies beat Buffalo easily on Thursday even though their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, did not play. Texas A&M's resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|2
|11-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 11 straight games since losing to Texas A&M. Their resume features wins over Virginia, Missouri and UCF.
|2
|11-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their next game is their ACC opener against Boston College.
|2
|11-1
|7
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' lone loss is a loss at Boston College. That makes them the only team currently in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss.
|2
|12-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs will take a 17-game winning streak that dates to last season into their Big 12 opener with Oklahoma. Their resume features wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|2
|12-0
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing to Arizona State. Next up is their Big East opener at Marquette.
|2
|12-1
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners will take an eight-game winning streak into their Big 12 opener at TCU. Trae Young is leading the nation in both points and assists.
|2
|10-1
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers own wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State. They had Markis McDuffie for the first time this season in Friday's win over Florida Gulf Coast.
|2
|10-2
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features seven top-100 KenPom wins that help offset their loss to Wofford. UNC's best wins are over Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan and Ohio State.
|2
|11-2
|13
|Tennessee
|The Vols have beaten Purdue, NC State and won at Wake Forest. Their only losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina.
|2
|9-2
|14
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. They have three top-35 KenPom wins.
|2
|12-2
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. But their resume still features just one top-50 KenPom win.
|2
|10-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Rawle Alkins is averaging 16.0 points per game since returning from injury.
|2
|10-3
|17
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 3-2 against the top-100 at KenPom with losses to Kansas and UCLA. Next up is Friday's showdown with Louisville.
|13
|9-2
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes are 1-1 against the top-100 at KenPom and in possession of zero top-40 wins. Next up is the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic against Middle Tennessee.
|13
|10-1
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won two straight games since they lost a single-point game to Oklahoma State. FSU's first three ACC games will be against Duke, UNC and Miami.
|--
|11-1
|20
|Baylor
|The Bears have won five straight games since losing to Wichita State. Their other loss came at Xavier.
|--
|10-2
|21
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Creighton and Texas. Thursday's loss at San Diego State was Gonzaga's first sub-50 KenPom loss.
|--
|10-3
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five straight games since losing at Gonzaga. Their other loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|10-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have won five straight games since losing to Seton Hall in New York. Their next game is their Big 12 opener against Baylor
|--
|11-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats closed the non-league portion of their schedule with four straight wins. Next up is UC's AAC opener against Memphis on New Year's Eve.
|--
|11-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Hogs' resume features wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. The one bad loss is a 26-point loss at Houston.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates have beaten Texas Tech and Louisville but also suffered two sub-50 KenPom losses. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|--
|11-2
