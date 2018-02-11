College basketball rankings: Virginia holds on to the top spot in the Top 25 (and 1)

Despite losing to Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Cavaliers are still No. 1 in Sunday's rankings update

Virginia is No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And, yes, I'm well aware the Cavaliers lost 61-60 in overtime Saturday at home to Virginia Tech. But I still believe Tony Bennett's team has the nation's best body of work. So Virginia deserves to be the nation's top-ranked team.

Any debate for the top spot, in my opinion, comes down to Virginia and Villanova, and Virginia has nine top-50 KenPom wins compared to Villanova's eight. Both have four wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). But Virginia's losses (68-61 at West Virginia; 61-60 at home to Virginia Tech) are better than Villanova's losses (101-93 at Butler; 79-75 at home to St. John's). And Virginia has four top-50 road wins compared to Villanova's one.

So the edge, I think, goes to Virginia.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)

1 Virginia The Cavaliers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina, Clemson and Rhode Island. They own a two-game lead in the ACC standings. --23-2
2 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Butler. Villanova is tied in the loss column with Xavier atop the Big East standings. --23-2
3 Michigan State The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. They'll take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Minnesota. 124-3
4 Xavier The Musketeers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-70 loss. They've won eight straight games since losing at Villanova. 123-3
5 Purdue The Boilermakers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-60 loss. They've lost two straight games since starting 12-0 in the Big Ten. 223-4
6 Cincinnati The Bearcats will take a 15-game winning streak into Sunday's game at SMU. They're 11-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings. --22-2
7 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They own a one-game lead over Kansas in the Big 12 standings. --21-4
8 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own wins over three other schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Michigan State. 119-5
9 Auburn The Tigers' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-45 loss. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee and Florida in the SEC standings. 122-3
10 Gonzaga The Zags' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Loyola Marymount. 223-4
11 Clemson The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 13-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games. 220-4
12 Ohio State The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They're 13-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings. 322-5
13 Kansas The Jayhawks' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. Three of their six losses have come inside Allen Fieldhouse. 519-6
14 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They've won three straight games since losing at Clemson. 219-7
15 Saint Mary's Gonzaga snapped Saint Mary's 19-game winning streak late Saturday. The Gaels' own four top-65 KenPom wins. 424-3
16 Tennessee The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. Their six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Alabama. 218-6
17 Wichita State The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. They've won four of their five games since losing at Houston. 219-5
18 Rhode Island The Rams have won 15 straight games since losing at Alabama. They have a four-game lead in the Atlantic 10 standings. 220-3
19 Texas A&M The Aggies' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their eight losses came when they were down at least two starters. 617-8
20 West Virginia The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-35 losses. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice - but lost six of their past nine games. 318-7
21 Michigan Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State. 119-7
22 Oklahoma The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. OU is 6-6 in the Big 12 and tied for fourth in the league standings. 416-8
23 Butler The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They are one of only two teams that have beaten Villanova. --17-9
24 Arizona The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. They're 10-3 in the Pac-12 and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings. 320-6
25 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game at Auburn. 417-8
26 TCU The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They own road wins at Baylor and Oklahoma State. 117-8

In: Arizona, TCU
Out: Miami, Florida State

