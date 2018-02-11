College basketball rankings: Virginia holds on to the top spot in the Top 25 (and 1)

Virginia is No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And, yes, I'm well aware the Cavaliers lost 61-60 in overtime Saturday at home to Virginia Tech. But I still believe Tony Bennett's team has the nation's best body of work. So Virginia deserves to be the nation's top-ranked team.

Any debate for the top spot, in my opinion, comes down to Virginia and Villanova, and Virginia has nine top-50 KenPom wins compared to Villanova's eight. Both have four wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). But Virginia's losses (68-61 at West Virginia; 61-60 at home to Virginia Tech) are better than Villanova's losses (101-93 at Butler; 79-75 at home to St. John's). And Virginia has four top-50 road wins compared to Villanova's one.

So the edge, I think, goes to Virginia.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)