College basketball rankings: Virginia holds on to the top spot in the Top 25 (and 1)
Despite losing to Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Cavaliers are still No. 1 in Sunday's rankings update
Virginia is No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And, yes, I'm well aware the Cavaliers lost 61-60 in overtime Saturday at home to Virginia Tech. But I still believe Tony Bennett's team has the nation's best body of work. So Virginia deserves to be the nation's top-ranked team.
Any debate for the top spot, in my opinion, comes down to Virginia and Villanova, and Virginia has nine top-50 KenPom wins compared to Villanova's eight. Both have four wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). But Virginia's losses (68-61 at West Virginia; 61-60 at home to Virginia Tech) are better than Villanova's losses (101-93 at Butler; 79-75 at home to St. John's). And Virginia has four top-50 road wins compared to Villanova's one.
So the edge, I think, goes to Virginia.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina, Clemson and Rhode Island. They own a two-game lead in the ACC standings.
|--
|23-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Butler. Villanova is tied in the loss column with Xavier atop the Big East standings.
|--
|23-2
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. They'll take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Minnesota.
|1
|24-3
|4
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-70 loss. They've won eight straight games since losing at Villanova.
|1
|23-3
|5
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-60 loss. They've lost two straight games since starting 12-0 in the Big Ten.
|2
|23-4
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 15-game winning streak into Sunday's game at SMU. They're 11-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They own a one-game lead over Kansas in the Big 12 standings.
|--
|21-4
|8
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own wins over three other schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Michigan State.
|1
|19-5
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-45 loss. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee and Florida in the SEC standings.
|1
|22-3
|10
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Loyola Marymount.
|2
|23-4
|11
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 13-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|2
|20-4
|12
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They're 13-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings.
|3
|22-5
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. Three of their six losses have come inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|5
|19-6
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They've won three straight games since losing at Clemson.
|2
|19-7
|15
|Saint Mary's
|Gonzaga snapped Saint Mary's 19-game winning streak late Saturday. The Gaels' own four top-65 KenPom wins.
|4
|24-3
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. Their six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Alabama.
|2
|18-6
|17
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. They've won four of their five games since losing at Houston.
|2
|19-5
|18
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 15 straight games since losing at Alabama. They have a four-game lead in the Atlantic 10 standings.
|2
|20-3
|19
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their eight losses came when they were down at least two starters.
|6
|17-8
|20
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-35 losses. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice - but lost six of their past nine games.
|3
|18-7
|21
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|1
|19-7
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. OU is 6-6 in the Big 12 and tied for fourth in the league standings.
|4
|16-8
|23
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They are one of only two teams that have beaten Villanova.
|--
|17-9
|24
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. They're 10-3 in the Pac-12 and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|3
|20-6
|25
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game at Auburn.
|4
|17-8
|26
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They own road wins at Baylor and Oklahoma State.
|1
|17-8
In: Arizona, TCU
Out: Miami, Florida State
-
Cincinnati vs. SMU odds, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's SMU vs. Cincinnati game 10,000 times
-
Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Michigan game 10,000 times
-
Bracketology: Nova retakes overall No. 1
Virginia's loss and Villanova's win put the Wildcats back in the No. 1 overall seed
-
Gonzaga is really good ... again
The Bulldogs avenged their loss, in dominant fashion, at Saint Mary's late Saturday night
-
Texas A&M blows out slumping Kentucky
Kentucky looked lifeless in the final 20 minutes as A&M bulldozed the young Cats in the final...
-
NCAA to reveal midseason top 16 on CBS
The selection committee will again reveal what it is thinking ahead of Selection Sunday
Add a Comment