Drive Chart
MA
NWEST

No Text

Hull scores 4 TDs, Northwestern routs UMass 45-6

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) After waiting his turn for nearly three months, Evan Hull made the most of his opportunity on Saturday.

The freshman running back had four touchdowns and 220 yards rushing as Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 45-6 victory over UMass.

Hull averaged 9.2 yards on 24 carries and became the first Wildcats player with at least 200 yards and four touchdowns in a game since Tyrell Sutton against Northern Illinois in 2005.

Hull had a total of 15 yards and eight carries (an average of 1.9 yards) before moving into the starting lineup because of injuries.

''I put a lot of work into this, so to have this happen for me was a very good feeling,'' he said.

Northwestern (2-8) last won on Sept. 14 with a 30-14 victory over UNLV.

''A great team win,'' Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''I'm really happy for our guys. It's been a long time in the making for a win.''

Quarterback Randall West was 19 of 36 for 175 yards and Bilal Ally had 66 yards rushing on 16 carries for UMass (1-10), which has dropped five straight.

UMass led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and had a chance to expand the lead on the first play of the second quarter. However, Cooper Garcia's 30-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Joe Gaziano and Chris Bergin picked up the ball at the 15 and returned it 85 yards for the game-turning touchdown.

''The protection was good,'' UMass coach Walt Bell said. ''The field goal just got hit low and they turned it back for a touchdown. ''It had a chance to be a really close game at halftime, the majority of that being because of the way our defense played.''

After Garcia connected on a 23-yard field goal, Hull had a 6-yard TD run for a 14-6 lead with 7:59 left in the first half. Less than three minutes later, Hull had a 38-yard TD run to cap a 95-yard drive to make it 21-6. Hull had three rushes on the series for a total of 90 yards.

Charlie Kuhbander hit a 31-yard field goal in the third - following an interception by Blake Gallagher - to make it 24-6.

Hull had a 46-yard TD early in the fourth for a 31-6 advantage and added a 31-yard TD a few minutes later to make it 38-6.

''I'm ecstatic for him,'' Fitzgerald said of Hull. ''He's a great young man. He's got a bright future. Obviously, we're depleted at that position and I'm really proud of him playing the way he did.''

Northwestern's final score was an 11-yard TD run by Raymond Niro after Hull left the game.

''We started to wear down in the back half of the game,'' Bell said. ''Having a really young, really thin defense on the field for that amount of time, I just thought the Big Ten football started to wear on us a little bit.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UMass: The Minutemen had 227 yards passing but could have had much more. Both West and backup Andrew Brito missed a slew of open receivers.

Northwestern: Aside from Hull's rushing, the offense continued to sputter and Aidan Smith (7 of 13 for 76 yards with two interceptions) was less than impressive at quarterback. But following seven straight losses, any win is a thing of beauty and the Wildcats will take it. The defense gave up 310 yards but kept UMass out of the end zone.

PLAYING FAVORITES

Afterward, Hull was asked which TD was his favorite.

''All of them,'' he said. ''This is still pretty new for me. Just being out there today and having the success that I did, just the whole day is my favorite.''

JOHNSON SITS

Northwestern played three quarterbacks, but not opening-day starter Hunter Johnson.

''He was banged up last week, so we were resting him this week,'' Fitzgerald said.

UP NEXT

UMass: Hosts BYU next Saturday.

Northwestern: Hosts No. 7 Minnesota next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 31 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 31
(14:45 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 30 for -1 yard (73-C.Ditommaso).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 30
(14:11 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 30
(14:07 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 23 yards from NW 30 out of bounds at the UMASS 47.

MA Minutemen
- FG (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 47
(14:00 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 47 for no gain (90-J.Saunders97-J.Gaziano).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MA 47
(13:32 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
+31 YD
3 & 10 - MA 47
(13:28 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 22 for 31 yards (13-J.Pace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 22
(13:07 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MA 22
(13:01 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 16 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MA 16
(12:28 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 11 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher7-T.Whillock).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MA 11
(12:01 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UMASS 50-M.Yerardi Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NW 11. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MA 16
(11:54 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - MA 16
(11:54 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus pushed ob at NW 6 for 10 yards (42-P.Fisher).
Sack
3 & 5 - MA 6
(11:30 - 1st) 13-R.West sacked at NW 15 for -9 yards (95-A.Miller).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - MA 15
(10:47 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Interception (7 plays, 7 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:44 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 30 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the NW 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35
(10:44 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to NW 43 for 8 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 43
(10:18 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NW 45 for 2 yards (2-J.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(10:01 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 26-E.Hull.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 45
(10:01 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NW 48 for 3 yards (2-J.Miller).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 48
(9:29 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to UMASS 34 for 18 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34
(9:15 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to UMASS 29 for 5 yards.
Int
2 & 5 - NWEST 29
(8:55 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees INTERCEPTED by 26-X.Steele at UMASS 40. 26-X.Steele to UMASS 42 for 2 yards (11-A.Smith).

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 42
(8:47 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 43 for 1 yard (90-J.Saunders95-A.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MA 43
(8:27 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MA 43
(8:22 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 9 - MA 43
(8:18 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 43 yards from UMASS 43 Downed at the NW 14.

NWEST Wildcats
- Interception (7 plays, -7 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 14
(8:07 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 17 for 3 yards (31-L.Darby).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 17
(7:36 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 21 for 4 yards (54-J.Weir).
+27 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 21
(7:01 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 48 for 27 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 48
(6:35 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to UMASS 43 for 9 yards (2-J.Miller).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 43
(6:06 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to UMASS 39 for 4 yards (20-C.Cherrelus55-W.Frederic).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39
(5:45 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to UMASS 40 FUMBLES (9-I.Rodgers). 5-J.James to UMASS 44 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - NWEST 44
(5:10 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to UMASS 41 for 3 yards (55-W.Frederic33-M.Ruane).
Int
3 & 12 - NWEST 41
(4:32 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Wallace at UMASS 16. 12-J.Wallace to UMASS 16 for no gain.

MA Minutemen
- Missed FG (11 plays, 71 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 16
(4:24 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 18 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher94-J.Gold).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - MA 18
(3:52 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UMASS 50 for 32 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 50
(3:32 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MA 50
(3:26 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 48 for 2 yards (3-T.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - MA 48
(2:56 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 37 for 11 yards (3-T.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 37
(2:41 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 34 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher7-T.Whillock).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MA 34
(2:02 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 8-D.Wiley. 8-D.Wiley pushed ob at NW 25 for 9 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(1:50 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 22-B.Ally. 22-B.Ally pushed ob at NW 14 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 14
(1:31 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 11 for 3 yards (49-A.Adebawore42-P.Fisher).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - MA 11
(0:48 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 12 for -1 yard (97-J.Gaziano).
-1 YD
3 & 8 - MA 12
(0:05 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to NW 13 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
4 & 9 - NWEST 13
(15:00 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia 30 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 97-J.Gaziano. 28-C.Bergin runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:43 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:43 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(14:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Whillock).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 29
(14:13 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer pushed ob at UMASS 45 for 16 yards (3-T.Williams).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(13:53 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 43 for -2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 43
(13:18 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 47 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 47
(12:48 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to NW 38 for 15 yards (11-A.Hampton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38
(12:24 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 23 for 15 yards (13-J.Pace).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(12:00 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to NW 9 for 14 yards (3-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 9 - NWEST 9
(11:47 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 9
(11:42 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to NW 6 for 3 yards (95-A.Miller28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 6
(11:22 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NWEST 6
(11:18 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:13 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 33 yards from UMASS 35. 89-C.Mangieri to NW 40 for 8 yards (31-L.Darby).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 40
(11:10 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 44 for 4 yards (26-X.Steele).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - MA 44
(10:47 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to UMASS 49 for 7 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MA 49
(10:18 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to UMASS 30 for 19 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 30
(9:52 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to UMASS 27 for 3 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MA 27
(9:27 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at UMASS 20 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MA 20
(9:11 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to UMASS 10 for 10 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 10
(8:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Whittaker to UMASS 6 for 4 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MA 6
(8:03 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:03 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 95 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:59 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 62 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 35 for 32 yards (28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 35
(7:50 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiley.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 35
(7:43 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 38 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NWEST 38
(7:16 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 38
(7:09 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 57 yards from UMASS 38 Downed at the NW 5.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 5
(6:56 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 9 for 4 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
+48 YD
2 & 6 - MA 9
(6:27 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 43 for 48 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 43
(6:00 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MA 43
(5:53 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith pushed ob at UMASS 38 for 5 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+38 YD
3 & 5 - MA 38
(5:25 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:18 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:18 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(5:18 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 27 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 27
(4:49 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 27
(4:44 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 34 for 7 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
Penalty
4 & 1 - NWEST 34
(3:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on UMASS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UMASS 34. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 29
(3:50 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 33 yards from UMASS 29 Downed at the NW 38.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 38
(3:41 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 39 for 1 yard (54-J.Weir).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - MA 39
(3:04 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 46 for 7 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - MA 46
(2:20 - 2nd) 13-J.Whittaker to NW 45 for -1 yard (20-C.Cherrelus).
Punt
4 & 3 - MA 45
(1:33 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from NW 45 out of bounds at the UMASS 22. Penalty on UMASS 12-J.Wallace Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 22.

NWEST Wildcats
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12
(1:24 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 9 for -3 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
No Gain
2 & 13 - NWEST 9
(1:13 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 9 for no gain (49-A.Adebawore).
+12 YD
3 & 13 - NWEST 9
(0:31 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 21 for 12 yards (22-B.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 1 - NWEST 21
(0:23 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards from UMASS 21 Downed at the NW 38.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 38
(0:12 - 2nd) kneels at NW 37 for -1 yard.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 30 for 22 yards (1-J.Bergin28-C.Bergin).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30
(14:52 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UMASS 40 for 10 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40
(14:36 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 44
(14:15 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 44 for 12 yards (3-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 44
(13:56 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 44
(13:50 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 44
(13:40 - 3rd) 13-R.West scrambles to NW 44 for no gain (18-C.Ruiz).
Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 44
(12:56 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 34 yards from NW 44 to NW 10 fair catch by 19-R.Lees. Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NW 10.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MA 15
(12:51 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MA 20
(12:30 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees to NW 24 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane46-C.McCubrey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MA 24
(11:48 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 26 for 2 yards (42-B.Wooden).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MA 26
(11:20 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 34 for 8 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MA 34
(11:07 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 34 for no gain (17-C.Ogbonna).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MA 34
(10:27 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 35 for 1 yard (31-L.Darby).
Punt
4 & 1 - MA 35
(9:53 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 36 yards from NW 35 to UMASS 29 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.

NWEST Wildcats
- Fumble (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 29
(9:46 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 31 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 31
(9:17 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 37 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 37
(8:59 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 40 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40
(8:25 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 38 for -2 yards (28-C.Bergin). Team penalty on NW Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NWEST 38
(8:06 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
+3 YD
3 & 12 - NWEST 38
(8:01 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 41 for 3 yards (83-T.Goens).
Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 41
(7:26 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards from UMASS 41. 19-R.Lees to NW 20 for -1 yard (90-E.Deckers). Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NW 20.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(7:18 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 27 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane).
-6 YD
2 & 8 - MA 27
(6:50 - 3rd) 4-B.Holman to NW 27 FUMBLES. 17-C.Ogbonna to NW 21 for no gain.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 21
(6:45 - 3rd) Penalty on UMASS 59-L.Coleman False start 5 yards enforced at NW 21. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 26
(6:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to NW 28 for -2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+1 YD
2 & 17 - NWEST 28
(6:01 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to NW 27 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
+2 YD
3 & 16 - NWEST 27
(5:41 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to NW 25 for 2 yards (83-T.Goens).
No Gain
4 & 14 - NWEST 25
(5:01 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.

MA Minutemen
- Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(4:56 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith to NW 29 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MA 29
(4:20 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 32 for 3 yards (55-W.Frederic).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MA 32
(3:39 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 34 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
Punt
4 & 1 - MA 34
(2:58 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 34 yards from NW 34 to UMASS 32 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.

NWEST Wildcats
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32
(2:52 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
Int
2 & 10 - NWEST 32
(2:44 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at NW 48. 51-B.Gallagher to UMASS 12 for 40 yards (50-M.Yerardi).

MA Minutemen
- Downs (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 12
(2:27 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 11 for 1 yard (32-T.LeBeau).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MA 11
(1:52 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
Sack
3 & 9 - MA 11
(1:46 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith sacked at UMASS 16 for -5 yards FUMBLES (42-B.Wooden). 65-J.Thomas to UMASS 13 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MA 13
(1:05 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (1 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 53 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 21 for 9 yards (22-B.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 21
(0:54 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 21
(0:48 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 8-D.Wiley. 8-D.Wiley to UMASS 28 for 7 yards (7-T.Whillock83-T.Goens).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 28
(0:10 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 41 for 13 yards (11-A.Hampton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41
(15:00 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 83-A.Billard. 83-A.Billard to UMASS 45 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 45
(14:33 - 4th) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 46 for 1 yard (49-A.Adebawore).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 46
(14:04 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
No Gain
4 & 5 - NWEST 46
(13:59 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+46 YD
1 & 10 - MA 46
(13:54 - 4th) 29-E.Hull runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:54 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:42 - 4th) 15-T.Finison kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 23 for 15 yards (16-B.Joseph).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(13:34 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 23 for no gain (93-J.Spivak).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 23
(13:04 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
Sack
3 & 10 - NWEST 23
(13:00 - 4th) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 15 for -8 yards (83-T.Goens).
Punt
4 & 18 - NWEST 15
(12:20 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards from UMASS 15 Downed at the NW 44.

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44
(12:10 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to UMASS 48 for 8 yards (15-J.Adams).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 48
(11:41 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 48 for no gain (46-C.McCubrey).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 48
(11:04 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 39 for 9 yards (31-L.Darby).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39
(10:40 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to UMASS 32 for 7 yards (31-L.Darby).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 32
(9:55 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 31 for 1 yard (31-L.Darby).
+31 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 31
(9:14 - 4th) 29-E.Hull runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:06 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:06 - 4th) 38-D.Luckenbaugh kicks 32 yards from NW 35 to the UMASS 33 downed by 28-C.Bergin.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33
(9:04 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (31-L.Darby56-C.Mathurin).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 29
(8:21 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to UMASS 24 for 5 yards (56-C.Mathurin33-M.Ruane).
Penalty
3 & 1 - NWEST 24
(7:37 - 4th) Team penalty on UMASS 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at UMASS 24. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 19
(7:07 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to UMASS 16 for 3 yards (31-L.Darby15-J.Adams).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 16
(6:23 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to UMASS 11 for 5 yards (21-T.Ingram).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 11
(5:40 - 4th) 23-R.Niro runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:36 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- End of Game (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 36 yards from NW 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 41 for 12 yards (28-C.Bergin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MA 41
(5:32 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 44 for 3 yards. Penalty on UMASS 59-L.Coleman Clipping 15 yards enforced at UMASS 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - MA 26
(5:09 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 26 for no gain (50-P.Spencer).
+5 YD
2 & 25 - MA 26
(4:38 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 31 for 5 yards (40-P.McIntyre24-R.Heard).
+13 YD
3 & 20 - MA 31
(4:05 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 44 for 13 yards (16-B.Joseph).
Punt
4 & 7 - MA 44
(3:25 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 28 yards from UMASS 44 Downed at the NW 28.

NWEST Wildcats

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28
(3:14 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to NW 37 for 9 yards (14-T.Jones).
-13 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 37
(2:47 - 4th) 54-C.Rowley to NW 37 FUMBLES (54-C.Rowley). 23-R.Niro to NW 24 for no gain.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - NWEST 24
(2:23 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to NW 34 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis).
+3 YD
4 & 4 - NWEST 34
(1:37 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to NW 37 for 3 yards (92-C.Washington).

NWEST Wildcats

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37
(1:30 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to NW 35 for 2 yards (35-E.Mueller).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 35
(0:53 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to NW 25 for 10 yards (16-B.Joseph).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(0:47 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to NW 16 for 9 yards (41-G.Mann).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 16
(0:18 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to NW 6 for 10 yards (29-T.Haskins).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:36
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
45
Touchdown 5:40
23-R.Niro runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
28
yds
03:28
pos
6
44
Point After TD 9:06
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
38
Touchdown 9:14
29-E.Hull runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
03:04
pos
6
37
Point After TD 13:42
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
Touchdown 13:54
29-E.Hull runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
46
yds
00:00
pos
6
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:05
14-C.Kuhbander 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-1
yds
01:22
pos
6
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:18
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 5:25
29-E.Hull runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
95
yds
01:38
pos
6
20
Point After TD 7:59
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 8:03
26-E.Hull runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
03:10
pos
6
13
Field Goal 11:18
37-C.Garcia 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
69
yds
03:25
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:43
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 15:00
37-C.Garcia 30 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 97-J.Gaziano. 28-C.Bergin runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:47
37-C.Garcia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
43
yds
03:13
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 16
Rushing 3 11
Passing 13 4
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-19 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 293 408
Total Plays 77 65
Avg Gain 3.8 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 83 334
Rush Attempts 31 52
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 6.4
Net Yards Passing 210 74
Comp. - Att. 25-46 7-13
Yards Per Pass 4.6 5.7
Penalties - Yards 8-55 0-0
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 4-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 8-39.4 4-31.5
Return Yards 92 47
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 5-90 1-8
Int. - Returns 2-2 1-40
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 1-10 33006
Northwestern 2-8 02132145
Ryan Field Evanston, Illinois
 210 PASS YDS 74
83 RUSH YDS 334
293 TOTAL YDS 408
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 175 0 1 88.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 175 0 1 88.1
R. West 19/36 175 0 1
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 52 0 0 103.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 52 0 0 103.7
A. Brito 6/10 52 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 66 0
B. Ally 16 66 0 31
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
C. Roberson 10 29 0 12
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 4 0 4
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
A. Brito 2 -7 0 1
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
R. West 2 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
B. Dingle 4 66 0 32
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
Z. Simon 6 58 0 15
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
S. Palmer 4 38 0 16
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
S. Emilus 3 19 0 10
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Roberson 3 18 0 15
D. Wiley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Wiley 2 16 0 9
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Ally 1 11 0 11
A. Billard 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Billard 1 4 0 4
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Horn 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Darby 7-0 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 5-0 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Rodgers 4-0 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Ruane 4-2 0.0 0
D. Lindsey 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsey 4-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
J. Weir 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Weir 2-0 0.0 0
X. Steele 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
X. Steele 2-0 0.0 1
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 2-0 0.0 0
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 2-1 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Wallace 2-0 0.0 1
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Frederic 2-1 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Wooden 2-0 1.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mathurin 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 1-1 0.0 0
J. Adams 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Adams 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ingram 21 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. DiTommaso 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Washington 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
C. Garcia 2/3 32 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 39.4 3
G. Georgopoulos 8 39.4 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 32 0
I. Rodgers 4 19.5 32 0
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 76 0 2 72.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 76 0 2 72.2
A. Smith 7/13 76 0 2
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Green 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 220 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 220 4
E. Hull 24 220 4 48
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
A. Smith 7 47 0 19
R. Niro III 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
R. Niro III 7 45 1 11
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Marty 3 20 0 8
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
D. Anderson 5 15 0 9
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Lees 1 4 0 4
J. Whittaker 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Whittaker 2 3 0 4
T. Haskins 29 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Haskins 1 1 0 1
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
B. Holman 1 -6 0 -6
C. Rowley 54 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
C. Rowley 1 -13 0 -13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
R. Lees 7 76 0 27
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Hull 0 0 0 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 0 0 0 0
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Holman 0 0 0 0
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Washington 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
Bl. Gallagher 7-1 0.0 1
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
P. Fisher 7-2 0.0 0
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Bergin 4-1 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 4-0 0.0 0
A. Adebawore 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Adebawore 3-0 0.0 0
J. Saunders 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Saunders 3-0 0.0 0
T. Goens 83 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Goens 3-1 1.0 0
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Whillock 2-2 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Miller 2-1 1.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pace 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hampton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hampton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Gaziano 2-1 0.0 0
B. Joseph 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Joseph 2-0 0.0 0
J. Spivak 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Spivak 1-0 0.0 0
G. Mann 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Mann 1-0 0.0 0
P. McIntyre 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. McIntyre 1-0 0.0 0
E. Mueller 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Mueller 1-0 0.0 0
T. Haskins 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Haskins 1-0 0.0 0
P. Spencer 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Spencer 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Gold Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
R. Heard 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Heard 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
C. Kuhbander 1/1 31 5/5 8
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Luckenbaugh 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 31.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 31.5 0
A. David 4 31.5 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Bergin 1 0.0 0 0
C. Mangieri 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
C. Mangieri 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
R. Lees 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 MA 47 3:13 10 38 FG
8:47 MA 42 0:29 3 1 Punt
4:24 MA 16 4:19 11 71 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:43 MA 25 3:25 10 69 FG
7:59 MA 35 0:50 3 3 Punt
5:18 MA 25 1:28 4 4 Punt
1:24 MA 12 1:01 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 30 2:04 6 26 Punt
9:46 MA 29 2:20 6 12 Punt
6:45 NWEST 21 1:44 5 -4 Downs
2:52 MA 32 0:08 2 56 INT
1:01 MA 21 0:51 7 25 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 MA 23 1:22 3 -8 Punt
5:36 MA 41 2:11 4 3 Punt
1:30 NWEST 37 1:12 4 31 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 0:53 3 5 Punt
10:44 NWEST 35 1:49 7 7 INT
8:07 NWEST 14 3:35 7 -7 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 NWEST 40 3:10 8 60 TD
6:56 NWEST 5 1:38 5 95 TD
3:41 NWEST 38 2:08 3 7 Punt
0:12 NWEST 38 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 NWEST 15 2:58 6 20 Punt
7:18 NWEST 25 0:28 2 -4 Fumble
4:56 NWEST 25 1:58 3 9 Punt
2:27 MA 12 1:22 3 -1 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 MA 46 0:00 1 46 TD
12:10 NWEST 44 3:04 6 56 TD
9:04 MA 33 3:28 6 33 TD
3:14 NWEST 28 1:37 4 9 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View