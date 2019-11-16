|
|
|MA
|NWEST
Hull scores 4 TDs, Northwestern routs UMass 45-6
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) After waiting his turn for nearly three months, Evan Hull made the most of his opportunity on Saturday.
The freshman running back had four touchdowns and 220 yards rushing as Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 45-6 victory over UMass.
Hull averaged 9.2 yards on 24 carries and became the first Wildcats player with at least 200 yards and four touchdowns in a game since Tyrell Sutton against Northern Illinois in 2005.
Hull had a total of 15 yards and eight carries (an average of 1.9 yards) before moving into the starting lineup because of injuries.
''I put a lot of work into this, so to have this happen for me was a very good feeling,'' he said.
Northwestern (2-8) last won on Sept. 14 with a 30-14 victory over UNLV.
''A great team win,'' Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''I'm really happy for our guys. It's been a long time in the making for a win.''
Quarterback Randall West was 19 of 36 for 175 yards and Bilal Ally had 66 yards rushing on 16 carries for UMass (1-10), which has dropped five straight.
UMass led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and had a chance to expand the lead on the first play of the second quarter. However, Cooper Garcia's 30-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Joe Gaziano and Chris Bergin picked up the ball at the 15 and returned it 85 yards for the game-turning touchdown.
''The protection was good,'' UMass coach Walt Bell said. ''The field goal just got hit low and they turned it back for a touchdown. ''It had a chance to be a really close game at halftime, the majority of that being because of the way our defense played.''
After Garcia connected on a 23-yard field goal, Hull had a 6-yard TD run for a 14-6 lead with 7:59 left in the first half. Less than three minutes later, Hull had a 38-yard TD run to cap a 95-yard drive to make it 21-6. Hull had three rushes on the series for a total of 90 yards.
Charlie Kuhbander hit a 31-yard field goal in the third - following an interception by Blake Gallagher - to make it 24-6.
Hull had a 46-yard TD early in the fourth for a 31-6 advantage and added a 31-yard TD a few minutes later to make it 38-6.
''I'm ecstatic for him,'' Fitzgerald said of Hull. ''He's a great young man. He's got a bright future. Obviously, we're depleted at that position and I'm really proud of him playing the way he did.''
Northwestern's final score was an 11-yard TD run by Raymond Niro after Hull left the game.
''We started to wear down in the back half of the game,'' Bell said. ''Having a really young, really thin defense on the field for that amount of time, I just thought the Big Ten football started to wear on us a little bit.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UMass: The Minutemen had 227 yards passing but could have had much more. Both West and backup Andrew Brito missed a slew of open receivers.
Northwestern: Aside from Hull's rushing, the offense continued to sputter and Aidan Smith (7 of 13 for 76 yards with two interceptions) was less than impressive at quarterback. But following seven straight losses, any win is a thing of beauty and the Wildcats will take it. The defense gave up 310 yards but kept UMass out of the end zone.
PLAYING FAVORITES
Afterward, Hull was asked which TD was his favorite.
''All of them,'' he said. ''This is still pretty new for me. Just being out there today and having the success that I did, just the whole day is my favorite.''
JOHNSON SITS
Northwestern played three quarterbacks, but not opening-day starter Hunter Johnson.
''He was banged up last week, so we were resting him this week,'' Fitzgerald said.
UP NEXT
UMass: Hosts BYU next Saturday.
Northwestern: Hosts No. 7 Minnesota next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 31 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(14:45 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 30 for -1 yard (73-C.Ditommaso).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 30(14:11 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 30(14:07 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 23 yards from NW 30 out of bounds at the UMASS 47.
MA
Minutemen
- FG (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 47(14:00 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 47 for no gain (90-J.Saunders97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MA 47(13:32 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - MA 47(13:28 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 22 for 31 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 22(13:07 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 22(13:01 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 16 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MA 16(12:28 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 11 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher7-T.Whillock).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MA 11(12:01 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UMASS 50-M.Yerardi Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NW 11. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MA 16(11:54 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - MA 16(11:54 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus pushed ob at NW 6 for 10 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - MA 6(11:30 - 1st) 13-R.West sacked at NW 15 for -9 yards (95-A.Miller).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MA 15(10:47 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (7 plays, 7 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 30 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the NW 35.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(10:44 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to NW 43 for 8 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 43(10:18 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NW 45 for 2 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(10:01 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 26-E.Hull.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 45(10:01 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NW 48 for 3 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 48(9:29 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to UMASS 34 for 18 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(9:15 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to UMASS 29 for 5 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 29(8:55 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees INTERCEPTED by 26-X.Steele at UMASS 40. 26-X.Steele to UMASS 42 for 2 yards (11-A.Smith).
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 42(8:47 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 43 for 1 yard (90-J.Saunders95-A.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MA 43(8:27 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MA 43(8:22 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MA 43(8:18 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 43 yards from UMASS 43 Downed at the NW 14.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (7 plays, -7 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(8:07 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 17 for 3 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 17(7:36 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 21 for 4 yards (54-J.Weir).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 21(7:01 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 48 for 27 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(6:35 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to UMASS 43 for 9 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 43(6:06 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to UMASS 39 for 4 yards (20-C.Cherrelus55-W.Frederic).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(5:45 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to UMASS 40 FUMBLES (9-I.Rodgers). 5-J.James to UMASS 44 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - NWEST 44(5:10 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to UMASS 41 for 3 yards (55-W.Frederic33-M.Ruane).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 41(4:32 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Wallace at UMASS 16. 12-J.Wallace to UMASS 16 for no gain.
MA
Minutemen
- Missed FG (11 plays, 71 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 16(4:24 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 18 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher94-J.Gold).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 18(3:52 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UMASS 50 for 32 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 50(3:32 - 1st) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 50(3:26 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 48 for 2 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - MA 48(2:56 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 37 for 11 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 37(2:41 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 34 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher7-T.Whillock).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 34(2:02 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 8-D.Wiley. 8-D.Wiley pushed ob at NW 25 for 9 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(1:50 - 1st) 13-R.West complete to 22-B.Ally. 22-B.Ally pushed ob at NW 14 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 14(1:31 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 11 for 3 yards (49-A.Adebawore42-P.Fisher).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 11(0:48 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to NW 12 for -1 yard (97-J.Gaziano).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MA 12(0:05 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to NW 13 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 13(15:00 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia 30 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 97-J.Gaziano. 28-C.Bergin runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:43 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:43 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:13 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer pushed ob at UMASS 45 for 16 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(13:53 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 43 for -2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NWEST 43(13:18 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 47 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 47(12:48 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to NW 38 for 15 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(12:24 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 23 for 15 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(12:00 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to NW 9 for 14 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - NWEST 9(11:47 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 9(11:42 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to NW 6 for 3 yards (95-A.Miller28-C.Bergin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 6(11:22 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 6(11:18 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:13 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 33 yards from UMASS 35. 89-C.Mangieri to NW 40 for 8 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 40(11:10 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 44 for 4 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 44(10:47 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to UMASS 49 for 7 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 49(10:18 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to UMASS 30 for 19 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 30(9:52 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to UMASS 27 for 3 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 27(9:27 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at UMASS 20 for 7 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 20(9:11 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to UMASS 10 for 10 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 10(8:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Whittaker to UMASS 6 for 4 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 6(8:03 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:03 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 95 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 62 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 35 for 32 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(7:50 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiley.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 35(7:43 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 38 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 38(7:16 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 38(7:09 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 57 yards from UMASS 38 Downed at the NW 5.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 5(6:56 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 9 for 4 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 9(6:27 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 43 for 48 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 43(6:00 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 43(5:53 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith pushed ob at UMASS 38 for 5 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 5 - MA 38(5:25 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:18 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 27 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(4:49 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 27(4:44 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 34 for 7 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 34(3:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on UMASS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UMASS 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 29(3:50 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 33 yards from UMASS 29 Downed at the NW 38.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 38(3:41 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 39 for 1 yard (54-J.Weir).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MA 39(3:04 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 46 for 7 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MA 46(2:20 - 2nd) 13-J.Whittaker to NW 45 for -1 yard (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MA 45(1:33 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from NW 45 out of bounds at the UMASS 22. Penalty on UMASS 12-J.Wallace Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 22.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(1:24 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 9 for -3 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 9(1:13 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 9 for no gain (49-A.Adebawore).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 9(0:31 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 21 for 12 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 21(0:23 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards from UMASS 21 Downed at the NW 38.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 30 for 22 yards (1-J.Bergin28-C.Bergin).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(14:52 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UMASS 40 for 10 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(14:36 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 44(14:15 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to NW 44 for 12 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:56 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:50 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:40 - 3rd) 13-R.West scrambles to NW 44 for no gain (18-C.Ruiz).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 44(12:56 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 34 yards from NW 44 to NW 10 fair catch by 19-R.Lees. Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NW 10.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 15(12:51 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MA 20(12:30 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees to NW 24 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane46-C.McCubrey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MA 24(11:48 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 26 for 2 yards (42-B.Wooden).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 26(11:20 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 34 for 8 yards (5-D.Lindsey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MA 34(11:07 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 34 for no gain (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MA 34(10:27 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 35 for 1 yard (31-L.Darby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MA 35(9:53 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 36 yards from NW 35 to UMASS 29 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Fumble (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(9:46 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 31 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 31(9:17 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 37 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 37(8:59 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 40 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(8:25 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 38 for -2 yards (28-C.Bergin). Team penalty on NW Illegal formation declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NWEST 38(8:06 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 38(8:01 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 41 for 3 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 41(7:26 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards from UMASS 41. 19-R.Lees to NW 20 for -1 yard (90-E.Deckers). Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NW 20.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(6:45 - 3rd) Penalty on UMASS 59-L.Coleman False start 5 yards enforced at NW 21. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 26(6:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to NW 28 for -2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - NWEST 28(6:01 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to NW 27 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - NWEST 27(5:41 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to NW 25 for 2 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 14 - NWEST 25(5:01 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
MA
Minutemen
- Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(4:56 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith to NW 29 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 29(4:20 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 32 for 3 yards (55-W.Frederic).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MA 32(3:39 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to NW 34 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MA 34(2:58 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 34 yards from NW 34 to UMASS 32 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.
NWEST
Wildcats
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(2:52 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(2:44 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at NW 48. 51-B.Gallagher to UMASS 12 for 40 yards (50-M.Yerardi).
MA
Minutemen
- Downs (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 12(2:27 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 11 for 1 yard (32-T.LeBeau).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MA 11(1:52 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - MA 11(1:46 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith sacked at UMASS 16 for -5 yards FUMBLES (42-B.Wooden). 65-J.Thomas to UMASS 13 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MA 13(1:05 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (1 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 53 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 21 for 9 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(0:54 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 21(0:48 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 8-D.Wiley. 8-D.Wiley to UMASS 28 for 7 yards (7-T.Whillock83-T.Goens).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 28(0:10 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 41 for 13 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(15:00 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 83-A.Billard. 83-A.Billard to UMASS 45 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 45(14:33 - 4th) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 46 for 1 yard (49-A.Adebawore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 46(14:04 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 46(13:59 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:42 - 4th) 15-T.Finison kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 23 for 15 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(13:34 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 23 for no gain (93-J.Spivak).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 23(13:04 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 23(13:00 - 4th) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 15 for -8 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - NWEST 15(12:20 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards from UMASS 15 Downed at the NW 44.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(12:10 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to UMASS 48 for 8 yards (15-J.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 48(11:41 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 48 for no gain (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 48(11:04 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 39 for 9 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(10:40 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to UMASS 32 for 7 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 32(9:55 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to UMASS 31 for 1 yard (31-L.Darby).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 31(9:14 - 4th) 29-E.Hull runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:06 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:06 - 4th) 38-D.Luckenbaugh kicks 32 yards from NW 35 to the UMASS 33 downed by 28-C.Bergin.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(9:04 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (31-L.Darby56-C.Mathurin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(8:21 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to UMASS 24 for 5 yards (56-C.Mathurin33-M.Ruane).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 24(7:37 - 4th) Team penalty on UMASS 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at UMASS 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(7:07 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to UMASS 16 for 3 yards (31-L.Darby15-J.Adams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 16(6:23 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to UMASS 11 for 5 yards (21-T.Ingram).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 11(5:40 - 4th) 23-R.Niro runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:36 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- End of Game (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 36 yards from NW 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 41 for 12 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MA 41(5:32 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 44 for 3 yards. Penalty on UMASS 59-L.Coleman Clipping 15 yards enforced at UMASS 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - MA 26(5:09 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 26 for no gain (50-P.Spencer).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 25 - MA 26(4:38 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 31 for 5 yards (40-P.McIntyre24-R.Heard).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - MA 31(4:05 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 44 for 13 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MA 44(3:25 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 28 yards from UMASS 44 Downed at the NW 28.
NWEST
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(3:14 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to NW 37 for 9 yards (14-T.Jones).
|
-13 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 37(2:47 - 4th) 54-C.Rowley to NW 37 FUMBLES (54-C.Rowley). 23-R.Niro to NW 24 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 24(2:23 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to NW 34 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 34(1:37 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to NW 37 for 3 yards (92-C.Washington).
NWEST
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(1:30 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to NW 35 for 2 yards (35-E.Mueller).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 35(0:53 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to NW 25 for 10 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:47 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to NW 16 for 9 yards (41-G.Mann).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 16(0:18 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to NW 6 for 10 yards (29-T.Haskins).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|408
|Total Plays
|77
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|334
|Rush Attempts
|31
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|25-46
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.4
|4-31.5
|Return Yards
|92
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-90
|1-8
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|1-40
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|334
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|16
|66
|0
|31
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|10
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|2
|-7
|0
|1
|
R. West 13 QB
|R. West
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|4
|66
|0
|32
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|6
|58
|0
|15
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|4
|38
|0
|16
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Billard 83 WR
|A. Billard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lindsey 5 CB
|D. Lindsey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weir 54 DL
|J. Weir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 26 LB
|X. Steele
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 14 DE
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adams 15 CB
|J. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram 21 DL
|T. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
|C. DiTommaso
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 92 DL
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|2/3
|32
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|8
|39.4
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|4
|19.5
|32
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|24
|220
|4
|48
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|7
|47
|0
|19
|
R. Niro III 23 WR
|R. Niro III
|7
|45
|1
|11
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Whittaker 13 QB
|J. Whittaker
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
T. Haskins 29 CB
|T. Haskins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
C. Rowley 54 OL
|C. Rowley
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|7
|76
|0
|27
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Goens 83 WR
|T. Goens
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Mann 41 LB
|G. Mann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. McIntyre 40 LB
|P. McIntyre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mueller 35 LB
|E. Mueller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haskins 29 CB
|T. Haskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Spencer 50 DL
|P. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
|J. Gold Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard 24 DB
|R. Heard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
|D. Luckenbaugh
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. David 34 P
|A. David
|4
|31.5
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mangieri 89 WR
|C. Mangieri
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
TROY
TXSTSM
49
27
4th 3:24 ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
19
21
4th 5:59 ESP+
-
LAMON
GAS
22
44
4th 0:37 ESP+
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
14
0
3rd 6:52 CBS
-
18MEMP
HOU
42
20
3rd 0:00 ESPN2
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
7
20
3rd 1:51 FS1
-
WVU
24KSTATE
14
20
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
49
7
3rd 2:51 BTN
-
CMICH
BALLST
24
34
3rd 5:16 CBSSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
45
4th 14:00 ABC
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
4th 8:43 FSN
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
3rd 0:00 SECN
-
WYO
UTAHST
14
20
3rd 13:18 ESPNU