Vann runs for 4 TDs in EMU's 42-14 win over Zips
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Shaq Vann rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat winless Akron 42-14 on Tuesday night.
Vann became the first Eagle to score four rushing touchdowns since Bronson Hill against Toledo on Oct. 13, 2012. He scored Eastern Michigan's first three TDs when the Eagles (5-5, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) took a 21-0 halftime lead. He added his final score in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball 28 times. His longest run was a 19-yard score.
Mike Glass III was 20-of-25 passing for 246 yards and added 83 yards rushing, including a TD.
Kato Nelson threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Zips (0-10, 0-6) - including an 87-yard play to Timothy Scippio - and was intercepted once. Nelson also attempted a pooch punt that only went a short distance before bouncing back to the line of scrimmage.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
AKRON
Zips
- Downs (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 44 for 39 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(14:49 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 44 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(14:25 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 38 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 38(13:50 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 29 for 9 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(13:21 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 23 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram94-H.Andrews).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 23(12:43 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to EMC 19 for 4 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(12:07 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 18 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram32-T.Myrick).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 18(11:33 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson sacked at EMC 25 for -7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - AKRON 25(10:54 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 14 for 11 yards (4-K.McGill10-K.Beltram).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 14(10:10 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to EMC 10 for 4 yards (97-C.Hunt).
EMICH
Eagles
- Downs (9 plays, 32 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - EMICH 9(10:03 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 11 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 11(9:16 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 15 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 15(8:35 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 26 for 11 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(8:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 35 for 9 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 35(7:22 - 1st) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at EMC 44 for 9 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(6:52 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 44(6:52 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 39 for -5 yards (1-A.Davis40-J.Lako).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - EMICH 39(6:10 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 49 for 10 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
-8 YD
|
4 & 5 - EMICH 49(5:22 - 1st) 31-J.Julien to EMC 39 FUMBLES. 31-J.Julien to EMC 41 for no gain.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(5:22 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 38 for 3 yards (57-M.Smith42-B.Burks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 38(4:45 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 30 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram95-S.Simeon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(4:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 30(4:10 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 35 for -5 yards (10-K.Beltram95-S.Simeon).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - AKRON 35(3:45 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 7-B.Lee. 7-B.Lee to EMC 37 for -2 yards (95-S.Simeon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - AKRON 37(3:25 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson punts 0 yards from EMC 37 Downed at the EMC 37.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(2:36 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 45 for 8 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 45(2:15 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to AKR 29 for 26 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(1:45 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to AKR 12 for 17 yards (1-A.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(1:20 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to AKR 6 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako6-J.Riley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 6(0:46 - 1st) 5-S.Vann runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 25 yards (43-T.Lyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(0:36 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 25-P.Hayes-Patrick.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 30(0:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 36 for 6 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 36(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 38 for 2 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - AKRON 38(14:22 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 38 to EMC 21 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(14:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 26 for 5 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 26(13:48 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 26 for no gain (18-R.Cochran).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 26(13:03 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 50 FUMBLES (1-A.Davis). 2-M.Sexton to EMC 50 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(12:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to AKR 39 for 11 yards (40-J.Lako31-A.Watts).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(12:15 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 38 for 1 yard (1-A.Davis6-J.Riley).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 38(11:31 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to AKR 19 for 19 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 19(11:00 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 24 for 17 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(10:35 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 29 for 5 yards (42-B.Burks94-H.Andrews).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 29(9:57 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 29(9:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 29(9:48 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 28 yards from AKR 29 to EMC 43 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 57 yards, 5:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(9:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 44 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian91-J.Cross).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 44(9:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to AKR 48 for 8 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 48(8:30 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to AKR 46 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(8:07 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to AKR 26 for 20 yards (31-A.Watts). Team penalty on EMC Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AKR 26.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - EMICH 41(7:40 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 36 for 5 yards (8-J.Ward).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(7:10 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom to AKR 23 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(6:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to AKR 21 for 2 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 21(5:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to AKR 16 for 5 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 16(5:55 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to AKR 5 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - EMICH 5(4:22 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:17 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. to AKR 26 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(4:10 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 35 for 9 yards (93-M.Haney95-S.Simeon).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 35(3:50 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 40 for 5 yards (93-M.Haney99-T.Rush).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(3:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 35 for 25 yards (10-K.Beltram3-V.Calhoun).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(2:56 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 37 for -2 yards (94-H.Andrews).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 37(2:20 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 31 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram97-C.Hunt).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 31(1:32 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 27 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - AKRON 27(1:09 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 26 for 1 yard (93-M.Haney25-O.Jackson).
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 40 yards from AKR 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Lako11-D.Jest).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 26(14:25 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 31 for 5 yards (1-A.Davis91-J.Cross).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 31(13:35 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(13:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 45 for 7 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 45(12:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 50 for 5 yards (1-A.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(12:20 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 39 for 11 yards (5-M.Scott).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(11:50 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 22 for 17 yards (27-B.Arslanian31-A.Watts).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(11:10 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to AKR 15 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 15(10:35 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 15(10:28 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass scrambles runs ob at AKR 11 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(9:55 - 3rd) 26-W.Parker runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, -20 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the AKR 6.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(9:51 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 32 for -3 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - AKRON 32(9:15 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 6-N.Johns. 6-N.Johns to AKR 38 for 6 yards (3-V.Calhoun94-H.Andrews).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 38(8:35 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 43 for 5 yards. Penalty on AKR 56-B.Council Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 38. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - AKRON 28(8:15 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 43 for 15 yards. Penalty on AKR 56-B.Council Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 28. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 27 - AKRON 18(7:45 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 15 for -3 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - AKRON 15(6:50 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 33 yards from AKR 15 to AKR 48 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(6:47 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to AKR 7 for 41 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - EMICH 7(6:20 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 4 for 3 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 4(5:40 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 3 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian8-J.Ward).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 3(4:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 1 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 1(4:55 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:21 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 50 yards from EMC 35. 43-K.Mack to AKR 28 for 13 yards (43-T.Lyle41-T.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(4:13 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 28(4:09 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 43 for 29 yards (10-K.Beltram42-B.Burks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(3:55 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(3:48 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 43(3:42 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at EMC 47 for -4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - AKRON 47(3:05 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from EMC 47 to EMC 12 fair catch by 8-L.Latu.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(2:49 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 16 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian1-A.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 16(2:10 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom to EMC 21 for 5 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 21(1:35 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 21 for no gain (8-J.Ward29-J.Hooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 21(0:55 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 66 yards from EMC 21 Downed at the AKR 13.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 47 yards from AKR 35. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 26 for 8 yards (37-J.Cooper).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(0:19 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 31 for 5 yards (7-J.Richardson91-J.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 31(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 31(14:54 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - EMICH 31(14:48 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 26 yards from EMC 31 out of bounds at the AKR 43.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (10 plays, -41 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(14:39 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(14:34 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson scrambles runs ob at AKR 44 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 44(14:10 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 48 for 8 yards (24-B.Hoying12-J.Hubbard).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - AKRON 48(13:26 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson to EMC 45 for 3 yards (94-H.Andrews32-T.Myrick).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(13:00 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(12:43 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to EMC 40 for 5 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 40(12:00 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to EMC 39 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 39(11:20 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 30 for 9 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(10:50 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 30(10:36 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Hoying at EMC 2. 24-B.Hoying to EMC 2 for no gain.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 98 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 2(10:29 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 3 for 1 yard (8-J.Ward27-B.Arslanian).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 3(9:55 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 19 for 16 yards (18-R.Cochran1-A.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 19(9:20 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 23 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 23(8:40 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 24 for 1 yard (79-A.Jean-Baptiste18-R.Cochran).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 24(7:45 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 30 for 6 yards (5-N.Stewart11-D.Jest).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(7:15 - 4th) 33-B.Turner to EMC 36 for 6 yards (31-A.Watts).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 36(6:40 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to AKR 20 for 44 yards (31-A.Watts).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(6:00 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to AKR 17 for 3 yards (7-J.Richardson27-B.Arslanian).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 17(5:10 - 4th) 5-S.Vann runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:01 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:01 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 56 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 23 for 14 yards (37-K.Brown).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(4:53 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 13-D.Long. 13-D.Long to AKR 38 for 15 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(4:25 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 43 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick59-T.Abram).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 43(4:00 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 45 for 2 yards. Team penalty on AKR Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - AKRON 33(3:50 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to AKR 43 for 10 yards. Team penalty on AKR Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at AKR 33. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - AKRON 28(3:20 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 37 for 9 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - AKRON 37(2:40 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 44 for 19 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(2:18 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to EMC 33 for 11 yards (32-T.Myrick13-R.Vaden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(2:00 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 33(1:56 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 6 for 27 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - AKRON 6(1:40 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to EMC 1 for 5 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 1(1:20 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 1(1:13 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:09 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 13 yards from AKR 35. 24-B.Hoying runs ob at AKR 49 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(1:09 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to AKR 48 for 1 yard (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 48(0:35 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to AKR 44 for 4 yards (3-D.Glover22-B.Bischof).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|15
|3
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-12
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|498
|335
|Total Plays
|67
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|252
|54
|Rush Attempts
|42
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|20-25
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|5-27.4
|Return Yards
|8
|108
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-8
|5-108
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|252
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|20/25
|246
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|28
|142
|4
|19
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|8
|83
|1
|44
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Parker 26 RB
|W. Parker
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sexton 2 WR
|M. Sexton
|4
|76
|0
|41
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|3
|47
|0
|20
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|4
|38
|0
|17
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|4
|33
|0
|10
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 93 DL
|M. Haney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
|M. Smith Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burks 42 LB
|B. Burks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 97 DL
|C. Hunt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Jackson III 25 DB
|O. Jackson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Abram 59 DL
|T. Abram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|2
|46.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|20/33
|288
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
|P. Hayes-Patrick
|13
|43
|0
|11
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|7
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|6
|121
|0
|29
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|2
|91
|1
|87
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|7
|41
|1
|9
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
D. Long 13 TE
|D. Long
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Johns 6 TE
|N. Johns
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
|P. Hayes-Patrick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lako 40 LB
|J. Lako
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 6 CB
|J. Riley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 S
|J. Hooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 31 DB
|A. Watts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 8 LB
|J. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Glover 3 LB
|D. Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 44 DE
|D. Meeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bischof 22 LB
|B. Bischof
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jest 11 DL
|D. Jest
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|4
|34.3
|1
|41
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
