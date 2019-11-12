Drive Chart
EMICH
AKRON

No Text

Vann runs for 4 TDs in EMU's 42-14 win over Zips

  • AP
  • Nov 12, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Shaq Vann rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat winless Akron 42-14 on Tuesday night.

Vann became the first Eagle to score four rushing touchdowns since Bronson Hill against Toledo on Oct. 13, 2012. He scored Eastern Michigan's first three TDs when the Eagles (5-5, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) took a 21-0 halftime lead. He added his final score in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball 28 times. His longest run was a 19-yard score.

Mike Glass III was 20-of-25 passing for 246 yards and added 83 yards rushing, including a TD.

Kato Nelson threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Zips (0-10, 0-6) - including an 87-yard play to Timothy Scippio - and was intercepted once. Nelson also attempted a pooch punt that only went a short distance before bouncing back to the line of scrimmage.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

AKRON Zips
- Downs (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 44 for 39 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(14:49 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 44 for 12 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(14:25 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 38 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 38
(13:50 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 29 for 9 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29
(13:21 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 23 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram94-H.Andrews).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 23
(12:43 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to EMC 19 for 4 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 19
(12:07 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 18 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram32-T.Myrick).
No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 18
(11:33 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson sacked at EMC 25 for -7 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 16 - AKRON 25
(10:54 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 14 for 11 yards (4-K.McGill10-K.Beltram).
+4 YD
4 & 5 - AKRON 14
(10:10 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to EMC 10 for 4 yards (97-C.Hunt).

EMICH Eagles
- Downs (9 plays, 32 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 9 - EMICH 9
(10:03 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 11 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 11
(9:16 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 15 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 15
(8:35 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 26 for 11 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(8:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 35 for 9 yards (6-J.Riley).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 35
(7:22 - 1st) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at EMC 44 for 9 yards (18-R.Cochran).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(6:52 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 44
(6:52 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 39 for -5 yards (1-A.Davis40-J.Lako).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - EMICH 39
(6:10 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 49 for 10 yards (18-R.Cochran).
-8 YD
4 & 5 - EMICH 49
(5:22 - 1st) 31-J.Julien to EMC 39 FUMBLES. 31-J.Julien to EMC 41 for no gain.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(5:22 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 38 for 3 yards (57-M.Smith42-B.Burks).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 38
(4:45 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 30 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram95-S.Simeon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(4:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 30
(4:10 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 35 for -5 yards (10-K.Beltram95-S.Simeon).
-2 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 35
(3:45 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 7-B.Lee. 7-B.Lee to EMC 37 for -2 yards (95-S.Simeon).
Punt
4 & 17 - AKRON 37
(3:25 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson punts 0 yards from EMC 37 Downed at the EMC 37.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37
(2:36 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 45 for 8 yards.
+26 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 45
(2:15 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to AKR 29 for 26 yards (6-J.Riley).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(1:45 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to AKR 12 for 17 yards (1-A.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(1:20 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to AKR 6 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako6-J.Riley).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 6
(0:46 - 1st) 5-S.Vann runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 25 yards (43-T.Lyle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(0:36 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 25-P.Hayes-Patrick.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 30
(0:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 36 for 6 yards (7-F.McGee).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 38 for 2 yards (7-F.McGee).
Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 38
(14:22 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 38 to EMC 21 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21
(14:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 26 for 5 yards (18-R.Cochran).
No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 26
(13:48 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 26 for no gain (18-R.Cochran).
+24 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 26
(13:03 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 50 FUMBLES (1-A.Davis). 2-M.Sexton to EMC 50 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(12:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to AKR 39 for 11 yards (40-J.Lako31-A.Watts).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(12:15 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 38 for 1 yard (1-A.Davis6-J.Riley).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 38
(11:31 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to AKR 19 for 19 yards (18-R.Cochran).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 19
(11:00 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 24 for 17 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 24
(10:35 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 29 for 5 yards (42-B.Burks94-H.Andrews).
No Gain
2 & 5 - AKRON 29
(9:57 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 29
(9:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 29
(9:48 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 28 yards from AKR 29 to EMC 43 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 57 yards, 5:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43
(9:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 44 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian91-J.Cross).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 44
(9:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to AKR 48 for 8 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 48
(8:30 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to AKR 46 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(8:07 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to AKR 26 for 20 yards (31-A.Watts). Team penalty on EMC Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AKR 26.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 41
(7:40 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 36 for 5 yards (8-J.Ward).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(7:10 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom to AKR 23 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(6:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to AKR 21 for 2 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 21
(5:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to AKR 16 for 5 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 16
(5:55 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to AKR 5 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 5
(4:22 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:17 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:17 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. to AKR 26 for no gain.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(4:10 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 35 for 9 yards (93-M.Haney95-S.Simeon).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 35
(3:50 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 40 for 5 yards (93-M.Haney99-T.Rush).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(3:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 35 for 25 yards (10-K.Beltram3-V.Calhoun).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(2:56 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 37 for -2 yards (94-H.Andrews).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 37
(2:20 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 31 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram97-C.Hunt).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 31
(1:32 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 27 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - AKRON 27
(1:09 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to EMC 26 for 1 yard (93-M.Haney25-O.Jackson).

EMICH Eagles
- Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(1:02 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 33 for 7 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 33
(0:35 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 33
(0:26 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 38 for 5 yards (1-A.Davis).

EMICH Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 40 yards from AKR 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Lako11-D.Jest).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 26
(14:25 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 31 for 5 yards (1-A.Davis91-J.Cross).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 31
(13:35 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(13:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 45 for 7 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 45
(12:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 50 for 5 yards (1-A.Davis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(12:20 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 39 for 11 yards (5-M.Scott).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(11:50 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 22 for 17 yards (27-B.Arslanian31-A.Watts).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 22
(11:10 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to AKR 15 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 15
(10:35 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 15
(10:28 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass scrambles runs ob at AKR 11 for 4 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 11
(9:55 - 3rd) 26-W.Parker runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:51 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, -20 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:51 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the AKR 6.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(9:51 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 32 for -3 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - AKRON 32
(9:15 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 6-N.Johns. 6-N.Johns to AKR 38 for 6 yards (3-V.Calhoun94-H.Andrews).
Penalty
3 & 7 - AKRON 38
(8:35 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 43 for 5 yards. Penalty on AKR 56-B.Council Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 38. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 17 - AKRON 28
(8:15 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 43 for 15 yards. Penalty on AKR 56-B.Council Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 28. No Play.
Sack
3 & 27 - AKRON 18
(7:45 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 15 for -3 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
Punt
4 & 30 - AKRON 15
(6:50 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 33 yards from AKR 15 to AKR 48 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+41 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48
(6:47 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to AKR 7 for 41 yards (18-R.Cochran).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - EMICH 7
(6:20 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 4 for 3 yards (40-J.Lako).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 4
(5:40 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 3 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian8-J.Ward).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 3
(4:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to AKR 1 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 1
(4:55 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:21 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:21 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 50 yards from EMC 35. 43-K.Mack to AKR 28 for 13 yards (43-T.Lyle41-T.Speights).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 28
(4:13 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 28
(4:09 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 43 for 29 yards (10-K.Beltram42-B.Burks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(3:55 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 43
(3:48 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 43
(3:42 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at EMC 47 for -4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
Punt
4 & 14 - AKRON 47
(3:05 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from EMC 47 to EMC 12 fair catch by 8-L.Latu.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(2:49 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 16 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian1-A.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 16
(2:10 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom to EMC 21 for 5 yards (18-R.Cochran).
No Gain
3 & 1 - EMICH 21
(1:35 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 21 for no gain (8-J.Ward29-J.Hooks).
Punt
4 & 1 - EMICH 21
(0:55 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 66 yards from EMC 21 Downed at the AKR 13.

AKRON Zips
- TD (1 plays, 87 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+87 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13
(0:35 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 3rd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 47 yards from AKR 35. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 26 for 8 yards (37-J.Cooper).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(0:19 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 31 for 5 yards (7-J.Richardson91-J.Cross).
No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 31
(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 31
(14:54 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 31
(14:48 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 26 yards from EMC 31 out of bounds at the AKR 43.

AKRON Zips
- Interception (10 plays, -41 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(14:39 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 43
(14:34 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson scrambles runs ob at AKR 44 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 44
(14:10 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to EMC 48 for 8 yards (24-B.Hoying12-J.Hubbard).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 48
(13:26 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson to EMC 45 for 3 yards (94-H.Andrews32-T.Myrick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(13:00 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 45
(12:43 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to EMC 40 for 5 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 40
(12:00 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to EMC 39 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram).
+9 YD
4 & 4 - AKRON 39
(11:20 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 30 for 9 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(10:50 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Int
2 & 10 - AKRON 30
(10:36 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Hoying at EMC 2. 24-B.Hoying to EMC 2 for no gain.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 98 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 2
(10:29 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 3 for 1 yard (8-J.Ward27-B.Arslanian).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 3
(9:55 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 19 for 16 yards (18-R.Cochran1-A.Davis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 19
(9:20 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 23 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 23
(8:40 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 24 for 1 yard (79-A.Jean-Baptiste18-R.Cochran).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 24
(7:45 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 30 for 6 yards (5-N.Stewart11-D.Jest).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(7:15 - 4th) 33-B.Turner to EMC 36 for 6 yards (31-A.Watts).
+44 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 36
(6:40 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to AKR 20 for 44 yards (31-A.Watts).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(6:00 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to AKR 17 for 3 yards (7-J.Richardson27-B.Arslanian).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 17
(5:10 - 4th) 5-S.Vann runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:01 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:01 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 56 yards from EMC 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 23 for 14 yards (37-K.Brown).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(4:53 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 13-D.Long. 13-D.Long to AKR 38 for 15 yards (7-F.McGee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(4:25 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 43 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick59-T.Abram).
Penalty
2 & 5 - AKRON 43
(4:00 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 45 for 2 yards. Team penalty on AKR Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 43. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 15 - AKRON 33
(3:50 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to AKR 43 for 10 yards. Team penalty on AKR Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at AKR 33. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 20 - AKRON 28
(3:20 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 37 for 9 yards (7-F.McGee).
+19 YD
3 & 11 - AKRON 37
(2:40 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 44 for 19 yards (7-F.McGee).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(2:18 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to EMC 33 for 11 yards (32-T.Myrick13-R.Vaden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(2:00 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 33
(1:56 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to EMC 6 for 27 yards (13-R.Vaden).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - AKRON 6
(1:40 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to EMC 1 for 5 yards (23-B.Bogan).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AKRON 1
(1:20 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 1
(1:13 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 13 yards from AKR 35. 24-B.Hoying runs ob at AKR 49 for -1 yard.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(1:09 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to AKR 48 for 1 yard (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 48
(0:35 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to AKR 44 for 4 yards (3-D.Glover22-B.Bischof).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 1:08
1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
03:52
pos
42
13
Point After TD 5:01
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
7
Touchdown 5:10
5-S.Vann runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
98
yds
05:28
pos
41
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 0:35
1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
87
yds
00:11
pos
35
6
Point After TD 4:21
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 4:55
9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
02:26
pos
34
0
Point After TD 9:51
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 9:55
26-W.Parker runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:09
pos
27
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:17
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 4:22
5-S.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
05:27
pos
20
0
Point After TD 10:41
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:00
5-S.Vann runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
03:34
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:46
5-S.Vann runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
01:50
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 14
Rushing 15 3
Passing 10 11
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 8-12 2-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 498 335
Total Plays 67 56
Avg Gain 7.4 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 252 54
Rush Attempts 42 23
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 2.3
Net Yards Passing 246 281
Comp. - Att. 20-25 20-33
Yards Per Pass 9.8 8.5
Penalties - Yards 1-15 4-35
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 6 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-46.0 5-27.4
Return Yards 8 108
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-8 5-108
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 5-5 71414742
Akron 0-10 007714
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, Ohio
 246 PASS YDS 281
252 RUSH YDS 54
498 TOTAL YDS 335
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 246 0 0 162.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 246 0 0 162.7
M. Glass III 20/25 246 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 142 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 142 4
S. Vann 28 142 4 19
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 1
M. Glass III 8 83 1 44
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Grissom 1 13 0 13
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
W. Parker 1 11 1 11
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Turner 1 6 0 6
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Boone Jr. 2 5 0 4
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Julien 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 76 0
M. Sexton 4 76 0 41
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
B. Cannon 3 47 0 20
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
Q. Williams 4 38 0 17
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Drummond 4 33 0 10
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
H. Beydoun 1 26 0 26
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
A. Jackson III 2 16 0 11
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Latu 1 5 0 5
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Grissom 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
K. Beltram 10-1 1.0 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. McGee III 5-0 0.0 0
M. Haney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Haney 4-0 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
V. Calhoun 3-1 1.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Bogan 3-0 0.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Myrick 2-2 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
H. Andrews 2-3 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Hoying 2-0 0.0 1
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smith Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Burks 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Burks 1-2 0.0 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-1 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McGill 1-0 0.0 0
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Vaden IV 1-1 0.0 0
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Simeon 1-3 0.0 0
J. Hubbard 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 0-1 0.0 0
O. Jackson III 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Jackson III 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rush 0-1 0.0 0
T. Abram 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Abram 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
C. Ryland 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 1
J. Julien 2 46.0 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Hoying 1 0.0 0 0
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
B. Cannon 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 288 2 1 147.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 288 2 1 147.9
K. Nelson 20/33 288 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
P. Hayes-Patrick 13 43 0 11
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Burton 2 6 0 5
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Lee 1 5 0 5
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 0 0
K. Nelson 7 0 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 121 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 121 0
J. Knight 6 121 0 29
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 91 1
T. Scippio 2 91 1 87
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 41 1
J. Hicks 7 41 1 9
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Burton 2 16 0 11
D. Long 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Long 1 15 0 15
N. Johns 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Johns 1 6 0 6
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Hayes-Patrick 0 0 0 0
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Stewart 0 0 0 0
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Lee 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 9-1 0.0 0
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Lako 7-1 0.0 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Davis Jr. 6-2 0.0 0
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 6-4 0.0 0
J. Riley 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Riley 4-2 0.0 0
J. Hooks 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Hooks 4-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 3-2 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ward 3-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 2-0 0.0 0
D. Glover 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Glover 1-0 0.0 0
D. Meeks 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Meeks 1-0 0.0 0
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bischof 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bischof 0-1 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Cross 0-3 0.0 0
D. Jest 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Jest 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Smigel 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.3 1
J. Wieland 4 34.3 1 41
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 0.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0.0 0
K. Nelson 1 0.0 0 0
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.8 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 23.8 39 0
J. Knight 4 23.8 39 0
K. Mack 43 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
K. Mack 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 EMICH 9 4:41 9 32 Downs
2:36 EMICH 37 1:50 5 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 EMICH 21 3:34 7 79 TD
9:44 EMICH 43 5:27 10 57 TD
1:02 EMICH 26 0:36 3 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 5:09 11 75 TD
6:47 AKRON 48 2:26 5 48 TD
2:49 EMICH 12 1:54 3 9 Punt
0:24 EMICH 26 0:05 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 EMICH 2 5:28 9 98 TD
1:09 AKRON 49 0:34 2 5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 44 4:50 9 46 Downs
5:22 EMICH 41 1:57 5 4 Punt
0:46 AKRON 30 0:26 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 AKRON 24 0:53 3 5 Punt
4:17 AKRON 26 3:08 7 48 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 AKRON 35 3:01 5 -20 Punt
4:21 AKRON 28 1:16 5 25 Punt
0:35 AKRON 13 0:11 1 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 AKRON 43 4:03 10 -41 INT
5:01 AKRON 23 3:52 12 77 TD
