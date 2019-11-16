Drive Chart
McDonald, Davis propel Hawaii past UNLV 21-7.

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Cole McDonald ran for two touchdowns and Cortez Davis picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for the go-ahead score as Hawaii rallied for a 21-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

Kenyon Oblad's 31-yard scoring strike to Darren Woods Jr. gave UNLV a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

McDonald ended a 10-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds left before halftime to knot the score at 7.

The game remained tied until Davis picked off Oblad with 1:33 left in the third quarter for a 14-7 Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) lead. McDonald wrapped up the victory with a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

McDonald completed 20 of 26 passes for 211 yards. He ran for 43 yards on 11 carries.

Oblad connected on only 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards with two picks for the Rebels (2-8, 0-6).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 19 for 19 yards (35-J.Keene).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(14:54 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 22 for 3 yards (95-K.Hune).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 22
(14:18 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for 3 yards (4-R.Farris).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 25
(13:39 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 25
(13:34 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 45 yards from UNLV 25. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 36 for 6 yards (27-A.Ajiake).

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Interception (7 plays, -16 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(13:23 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 47 for 11 yards (21-J.Hamm).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(12:46 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 49 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 49
(12:12 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 47
(11:34 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to UNLV 43 for 4 yards (17-E.Austrie).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43
(10:53 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to UNLV 37 for 6 yards (16-J.White).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 37
(10:18 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 27 for 10 yards (16-J.White).
Int
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27
(9:37 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Flowers at UNLV End Zone. 7-J.Flowers touchback.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(9:31 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 20 for no gain (18-C.Davis).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 20
(8:58 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 29 for 9 yards (8-E.Ford).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 29
(8:20 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 32 for 3 yards (55-B.Ta'ala).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(7:45 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 33
(7:08 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Neal.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 33
(7:01 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau).
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 37
(6:22 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 36 yards from UNLV 37 to HAW 27 fair catch by 6-C.Byrd.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27
(6:15 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 27
(6:09 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 34 for 7 yards (98-N.Dehdashtian).
No Gain
3 & 3 - HAWAII 34
(5:27 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 34 for no gain (6-R.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 3 - HAWAII 34
(4:58 - 1st) 36-B.Scruton punts 38 yards from HAW 34 to UNLV 28 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.

UNLV Rebels
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(4:50 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 28 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 28
(4:15 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 28
(4:08 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 28
(4:01 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 45 yards from UNLV 28. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 28 FUMBLES. 4-R.Farris to HAW 28 for no gain.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Fumble (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28
(3:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 33 for 5 yards (16-J.White).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HAWAII 33
(3:14 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 33
(3:09 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 47 FUMBLES (17-E.Austrie). 16-J.White to HAW 42 for 5 yards (76-M.Eletise).

UNLV Rebels
- TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42
(2:57 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to HAW 41 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 41
(2:42 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to HAW 31 for 10 yards (8-E.Ford).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(2:16 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:06 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Interception (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to HAW 25 fair catch by.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(2:06 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
Int
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(2:01 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Flowers at UNLV 34. 7-J.Flowers to HAW 31 for 35 yards (74-G.Pryor).

UNLV Rebels
- Missed FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(1:47 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to HAW 33 for -2 yards (8-E.Ford).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 33
(1:18 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to HAW 29 for 4 yards (27-S.Matautia).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 29
(0:40 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to HAW 25 for 4 yards (59-A.Choi).
No Good
4 & 4 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (16 plays, 72 yards, 7:38 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(14:54 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 36 for 11 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(14:24 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 41 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41
(13:57 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to HAW 45 for 4 yards (94-K.Uasike).
No Gain
3 & 1 - HAWAII 45
(13:24 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to HAW 45 for no gain (6-R.Jackson).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 45
(12:50 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 49 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49
(12:15 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 47 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 47
(11:34 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to UNLV 37 for 10 yards (7-J.Flowers).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37
(11:07 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to UNLV 22 for 15 yards (16-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(10:30 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(10:21 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 14 for 8 yards (17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
3 & 2 - HAWAII 14
(9:35 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
+9 YD
4 & 2 - HAWAII 14
(9:28 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to UNLV 5 for 9 yards (17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
1 & 5 - HAWAII 5
(8:49 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 5
(8:43 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to UNLV 1 for 4 yards (25-G.McCoy).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 1
(8:01 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to UNLV 3 for -2 yards (95-J.Graves).
No Gain
4 & 3 - HAWAII 3
(7:16 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 21-F.Holly. 21-F.Holly to UNLV 3 for no gain (16-J.White).

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 3
(7:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 13 for 10 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 13
(6:38 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 17 for 4 yards (93-M.Mataafa).
+24 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 17
(6:05 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 41 for 24 yards (22-I.Okeke).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(5:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 43 for 2 yards (2-J.Pritchard49-M.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 43
(4:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 3 yards (22-I.Okeke).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 46
(4:19 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 46
(4:07 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 48 yards from UNLV 46. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 10 for 4 yards (27-A.Ajiake).

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(3:56 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 22 for 12 yards (17-E.Austrie).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(3:34 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 31 for 9 yards (17-E.Austrie).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 31
(2:57 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAW 32 for 1 yard (6-R.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32
(2:36 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 6-R.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 32. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(2:36 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to UNLV 33 for 20 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(1:50 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to UNLV 15 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15
(1:50 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to UNLV 15 for no gain (35-J.Windmon).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 15
(1:03 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to UNLV 4 for 11 yards (16-J.White).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - HAWAII 4
(1:03 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 2 for 2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 2
(0:31 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 1 for 1 yard (94-K.Uasike).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 1
(0:27 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.

UNLV Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:22 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:22 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad kneels at UNLV 23 for -2 yards.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Missed FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 45 yards from UNLV 35. 15-P.Scott to HAW 33 for 13 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(14:57 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 38 for 5 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on UNLV 6-T.Daniels Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at HAW 38.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(14:35 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to UNLV 38 for 9 yards (17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
2 & 1 - HAWAII 38
(14:05 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 38 for no gain (25-G.McCoy).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 38
(13:26 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 32 for 6 yards (6-R.Jackson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32
(12:50 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 25 for 7 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 25
(12:07 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to UNLV 18 for 7 yards (7-J.Flowers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18
(11:34 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 17 for 1 yard (91-N.Neal).
No Gain
2 & 9 - HAWAII 17
(10:48 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
No Gain
3 & 9 - HAWAII 17
(10:41 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
No Good
4 & 9 - HAWAII 17
(10:35 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(10:30 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 21 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard5-K.Bethley).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 21
(9:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 21
(9:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 35 for 14 yards (8-E.Ford).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(9:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 49 for 14 yards (18-C.Davis).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(8:51 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to HAW 39 for 12 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(8:16 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to HAW 37 for 2 yards (95-K.Hune).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 37
(7:40 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UNLV 37
(7:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
Punt
4 & 8 - UNLV 37
(7:25 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 36 yards from HAW 37 to the HAW 1 downed by 7-J.Flowers.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 1
(7:14 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 14 for 13 yards (21-J.Hamm).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 14
(6:37 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 67-B.Wa'a False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 14. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - HAWAII 9
(6:37 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 14 for 5 yards (98-N.Dehdashtian).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 14
(5:48 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 26 for 12 yards (21-J.Hamm).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(5:17 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAW 29 for 3 yards (25-G.McCoy).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 29
(4:35 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 28 for -1 yard (6-R.Jackson).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 28
(3:54 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 35 for 7 yards (28-A.Lewis).
Punt
4 & 1 - HAWAII 35
(3:10 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 48 yards from HAW 35. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 35 for 18 yards (44-H.Keliiliki). Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UNLV 20.

UNLV Rebels
- Interception (3 plays, 88 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(2:59 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 31 for 21 yards (5-K.Bethley).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(2:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for -3 yards (27-S.Matautia4-R.Farris).
Int
2 & 13 - UNLV 28
(1:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Davis at UNLV 43. 18-C.Davis runs 43 yards for a touchdown.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- TD (8 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:33 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:33 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(1:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(1:28 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 30 for 5 yards (92-D.Matthews).
Sack
3 & 5 - HAWAII 30
(0:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 23 for -7 yards (59-A.Choi).
Punt
4 & 12 - HAWAII 23
(0:15 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 45 yards from UNLV 23. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 42 for 10 yards (96-M.Johns).

UNLV Rebels
- Interception (11 plays, -22 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42
(0:02 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 47 for 11 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(15:00 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to UNLV 37 for 10 yards (6-R.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 37
(14:26 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 37
(14:18 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to UNLV 28 for 9 yards (6-R.Jackson).
+17 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 28
(13:35 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to UNLV 11 for 17 yards (23-G.Francis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 11
(13:08 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 4 for 7 yards (6-R.Jackson17-E.Austrie).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 4
(12:23 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to UNLV 2 for 2 yards (25-G.McCoy).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 2
(11:36 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:31 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
- End of Game (14 plays, 81 yards, 6:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:31 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(11:31 - 4th) Team penalty on HAW Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30
(11:31 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+25 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 35
(11:02 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 40 for 25 yards (22-I.Okeke).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(10:34 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(10:29 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to HAW 33 for 7 yards (4-R.Farris).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 33
(9:49 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to HAW 32 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - HAWAII 32
(9:08 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to HAW 30 for 2 yards (4-R.Farris).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30
(8:34 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to HAW 12 for 18 yards (22-I.Okeke).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12
(8:06 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to HAW 11 for 1 yard (69-A.Se'ei).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 11
(7:32 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to HAW 6 for 5 yards (4-R.Farris).
Int
3 & 4 - HAWAII 6
(6:55 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-P.Scott at HAW 1. 15-P.Scott to HAW 3 for 2 yards (70-S.Acosta). Team penalty on UNLV Illegal Procedure declined.

UNLV Rebels

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 3
(6:41 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 6 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UNLV 6
(6:01 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAW 22 for 16 yards (24-B.Jackson). Team penalty on HAW Ineligible player downfield during passing down 3 yards enforced at HAW 6. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 3
(4:38 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 17 for 14 yards (23-G.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 17
(5:05 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 17 for no gain (16-J.White).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 17
(4:24 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAW 34 for 17 yards (17-E.Austrie).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(3:44 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 38 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 38
(3:04 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 48 for 14 yards (28-A.Lewis).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(2:23 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 47 for -5 yards (25-G.McCoy).
+11 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 47
(2:18 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to UNLV 42 for 11 yards (28-A.Lewis).
Penalty
3 & 4 - UNLV 42
(2:10 - 4th) 3-J.Sharsh to UNLV 2 for 40 yards (16-J.White). Penalty on HAW 52-S.Vaipulu Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 42. No Play.
+42 YD
3 & 14 - UNLV 48
(1:36 - 4th) 85-L.Victor to UNLV 10 for 42 yards (24-B.Jackson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(1:26 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald kneels at UNLV 12 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 12
(0:45 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald kneels at UNLV 13 for -1 yard.
-3 YD
3 & 13 - UNLV 13
(0:20 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald kneels at UNLV 16 for -3 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:31
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 11:36
13-C.McDonald runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
00:00
pos
20
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:33
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:48
7-K.Oblad incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Davis at UNLV 43. 18-C.Davis runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:27
13-C.McDonald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
45
yds
03:29
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:16
7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
42
yds
00:51
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 13
Rushing 11 6
Passing 14 6
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 2-11
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 442 228
Total Plays 74 49
Avg Gain 6.0 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 185 117
Rush Attempts 39 27
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 4.3
Net Yards Passing 257 111
Comp. - Att. 24-35 10-22
Yards Per Pass 7.3 5.0
Penalties - Yards 4-23 3-40
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 6-42.5
Return Yards 79 57
Punts - Returns 4-21 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 1-19
Int. - Returns 2-45 2-35
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Hawaii 7-4 077721
UNLV 2-8 70007
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada
 257 PASS YDS 111
185 RUSH YDS 117
442 TOTAL YDS 228
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 211 0 0 145.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 211 0 0 145.1
C. McDonald 20/26 211 0 0
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 46 0 2 42.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 46 0 2 42.9
C. Cordeiro 4/9 46 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 90 0
M. Reed 22 90 0 12
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 43 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 2
C. McDonald 11 43 2 17
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 42 0
L. Victor 1 42 0 42
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
F. Holly III 4 8 0 4
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Cordeiro 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 106 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 0
J. Smart 9 106 0 14
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
C. Byrd II 5 60 0 20
J. Ward 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
J. Ward 4 52 0 18
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
J. Sharsh 5 39 0 10
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
F. Holly III 1 0 0 0
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Victor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pritchard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Pritchard 5-0 0.0 0
R. Farris II 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Farris II 4-1 0.0 0
E. Ford 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Ford 4-0 0.0 0
I. Okeke 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Okeke 4-0 0.0 0
D. Muasau 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Muasau 3-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Davis 2-0 0.0 1
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Bethley 2-1 0.0 0
S. Matautia 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Matautia 2-0 0.0 0
A. Choi 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Choi 2-0 1.0 0
K. Hune 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hune 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Ta'ala 1-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mataafa 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mataafa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Se'ei 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Se'ei 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
P. Scott 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Scott 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
R. Meskell 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Scruton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
B. Scruton 2 43.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Scott 15 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
P. Scott 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.3 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.3 10 0
C. Byrd II 4 5.3 10 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 118 1 2 87.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 118 1 2 87.3
K. Oblad 10/22 118 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Magyar 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 65 0
C. Magyar 9 65 0 24
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 57 0
C. Williams 14 57 0 21
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
K. Oblad 3 -3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
D. Woods Jr. 6 63 1 31
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 3 57 0 25
R. Grimes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Grimes 0 0 0 0
J. Neal 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Neal 0 0 0 0
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Jenkins 0 0 0 0
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Gasser 0 0 0 0
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Collins 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
R. Jackson 9-0 0.0 0
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
E. Austrie 8-1 0.0 0
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. White 7-0 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Uasike 6-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 5-0 0.0 0
G. McCoy 25 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. McCoy 5-0 0.0 0
J. Hamm 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hamm 3-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
G. Francis 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Francis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Flowers 2-0 0.0 2
N. Dehdashtian 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Dehdashtian 2-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 2-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Windmon 1-0 0.0 0
N. Neal 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
D. Gutierrez 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.5 2
H. Hicken 6 42.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
T. Collins 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Gasser 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 HAWAII 36 3:46 7 -16 INT
6:15 HAWAII 27 1:17 3 7 Punt
3:50 HAWAII 28 0:41 3 19 Fumble
2:06 HAWAII 25 0:05 2 44 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 HAWAII 25 7:38 16 72 Downs
3:56 HAWAII 10 3:29 7 45 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 33 4:25 9 50 FG Miss
7:14 HAWAII 1 4:04 7 34 Punt
0:02 HAWAII 42 0:00 8 58 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:41 HAWAII 3 6:21 14 81 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 19 1:26 3 6 Punt
9:31 UNLV 20 3:09 6 17 Punt
4:50 UNLV 28 0:49 3 0 Fumble
2:57 HAWAII 42 0:51 3 42 TD
1:47 HAWAII 31 1:07 3 6 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:09 UNLV 3 3:02 6 43 Punt
0:22 UNLV 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 UNLV 20 3:05 8 43 Punt
2:59 UNLV 10 1:11 3 88 INT
1:33 UNLV 25 1:18 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 UNLV 25 4:36 11 -22 INT
