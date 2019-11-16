|
|
|VMI
|ARMY
Army closes home slate with 47-6 win over VMI
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Still feeling the effects of a season-long struggle against injuries, Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. didn’t start the final home game of his career at Michie Stadium. The senior star sure finished it with a flourish.
Pressed into action when sophomore starter Jabari Laws was injured early, Hopkins responded by rushing for a career-high 208 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries as Army’s triple option overwhelmed VMI 47-6 on Saturday.
“I felt good, just taking it day-by-day. That’s kind of been my mind-set,” said Hopkins, who scored on a 63-yard run late in the third. “Just getting moving and taking some shots again felt really good. If you would have asked me this morning how today was going to go for me, I probably wouldn’t have said (great).”
Senior Connor Slomka scored three times on short runs and classmate Kell Walker added a touchdown on a 59-yard scamper off a pretty pitch to the outside from Hopkins midway through the third quarter as Army (5-6) won its second straight after snapping a four-game losing streak last week against UMass. It was Army’s second win this season over a team from the Championship Subdivision.
“Overall, a good day,” said Army coach Jeff Monken, who notched his 40th win at the academy to tie Tom Cahill for fourth all-time at West Point. “We’re excited. Just proud of the effort of everybody.”
VMI (4-7) was coming off a 60-21 loss to No. 9 Furman, failing to score in the second half. The Keydets were blanked again after intermission as Army outscored VMI 19-0 in the third to take control. The Black Knights finished with 594 yards rushing on Senior Day, 37 yards shy of matching the school record set against Colgate of the FCS in 1989.
“We’ve got good momentum,” Army senior linebacker Cole Christiansen said. “These last two games have been a step in the right direction.”
The Keydets stayed close until Walker’s score, which capped a 10-play drive that started at the Army 1.
Slomka’s second touchdown came after a fourth-down gamble by VMI failed on the ensuing possession.
Laws made his third straight start at quarterback and staked the Black Knights to a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter, ripping off a 27-yard run around the left side to set up his 4-yard scoring run. But the sophomore, who has emerged as the likely successor to Hopkins, was injured in the closing seconds of the first quarter as he tried to make a cut on a keeper deep in VMI territory.
Laws was carried off the field by two coaches, his day done after gaining 97 yards on nine carries.
After Grant Clemons kicked a 37-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to move the Keydets within 7-6, Hopkins gave the Black Knights a needed jolt just before halftime, taking a keeper right for 42 yards to set up Slomka’s 3-yard scoring run for a 14-6 lead with 3:08 left in the second.
“We were a step slow playing the option, and when you’ve got a guy you don’t have anybody else there to back him up,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “I thought Army executed well all day. They wore us down as the game wore on.”
VMI has a potent 1-2 punch in junior quarterback Reece Udinski - he entered the game with 2,844 yards passing for 17 TDs with just three interceptions - and tailback Alex Ramsey, who was averaging 121 yards rushing and led the FCS with 22 TDs and 134 points. But Ramsey, who had posted four straight 100-yard games to bring his season yardage total to 1,210, second nationally, finished with just 50 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Udinski was 22 of 34 for 218 yards passing.
TRICKERY WORKS
VMI began the game with a successful onside kick by Clemons. Defensive back DJ Dennis recovered near midfield for the Keydets, and Clemons gave them an early lead with a 47-yard field goal.
“After halftime, it was really anybody’s ballgame,” Clemons said. “They made some adjustments and we didn’t.”
THE TAKEAWAY
VMI: The Keydets have just one game left, so reaching .500 is not possible, but four wins is something to build on. In the two previous seasons, VMI had one win in 21 games, and with Ramsey and Udinski returning next season the Keydets will have a strong offensive core for Wachenheim.
“I think we have some really good players, some good young players,” Wachenheim said. “I think we’re on the right track. It’s difficult to put wins together against FBS opponents. I’m proud of where we’re going. We’ve moved the program in the right direction.”
Army: The Black Knights have rebounded nicely against two lesser teams and need to beat both Hawaii and Navy to play to qualify for the postseason. If Laws can’t go, Hopkins appears up for the task and third-stringer Christian Anderson got more work on Saturday.
UP NEXT
VMI closes it season next Saturday at home against Chattanooga.
Army has a bye week before traveling to play Hawaii on Nov. 30.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-G. Clemons kicks 13 yards from VMI 35. 5-R.Martin to VMI 48 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(15:42 - 1st) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 50 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 50(14:29 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski complete to 7-J.Lara. 7-J.Lara to ARM 43 for 7 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 43(14:01 - 1st) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 43 for no gain (43-J.Lowery54-C.Christiansen).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 43(13:27 - 1st) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 36 for 7 yards (22-C.Cunningham54-C.Christiansen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(13:05 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski complete to 36-A.Ramsey. 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 29 for 7 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 29(12:35 - 1st) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 30 for -1 yard (23-E.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 30(11:56 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lara.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 30(11:48 - 1st) 47-G. Clemons 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
VMI
Keydets
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 47-G. Clemons kicks 65 yards from VMI 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 25(11:44 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 32 for 7 yards (5-E.Brewster).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - VMI 32(11:16 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 36 for 4 yards (97-J.Richmond).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 36(10:43 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 42 for 6 yards (4-A. Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - VMI 42(10:12 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 47 for 5 yards (90-R.Clark).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 47(9:35 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 49 for 2 yards (5-E.Brewster).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - VMI 49(9:00 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to VMI 37 for 14 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 37(8:27 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to VMI 10 for 27 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 10(7:53 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to VMI 4 for 6 yards (4-A. Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - VMI 4(7:22 - 1st) 1-J.Laws runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:17 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Missed FG (12 plays, 84 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:17 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 59 yards from ARM 35. 1-K.Bridy to VMI 14 for 8 yards (13-C.Skyers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(7:10 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 36-A.Ramsey. Penalty on ARM 2-M.Morrison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VMI 14. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(7:01 - 1st) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 32 for 3 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 32(6:28 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski complete to 7-J.Lara. 7-J.Lara to VMI 47 for 15 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(6:07 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lara. Penalty on VMI 79-B. Davis Holding 10 yards enforced at VMI 47. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARMY 37(5:55 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to VMI 44 for 7 yards (55-E.Patterson22-C.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARMY 44(5:09 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Herres.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARMY 44(5:02 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski to VMI 49 for 5 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 49(4:31 - 1st) 2-R. Udinski punts 44 yards from VMI 49 to the ARM 7 downed by 7-J.Lara.
VMI
Keydets
- FG (15 plays, 60 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 7(4:18 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 10 for 3 yards (4-A. Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - VMI 10(3:45 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 12 for 2 yards (90-R.Clark97-J.Richmond).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - VMI 12(3:10 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 21 for 9 yards (4-A. Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 21(2:41 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 32 for 11 yards (11-R.Trotman).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 32(2:07 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to VMI 42 for 26 yards (5-E.Brewster).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 42(1:27 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to VMI 35 for 7 yards (31-C.Riddle).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - VMI 35(0:49 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to VMI 26 for 9 yards (90-R.Clark).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 26(0:13 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to VMI 17 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - VMI 17(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to VMI 13 for 4 yards (97-J.Richmond).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 13(14:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to VMI 14 for -1 yard (52-E.Weaver92-C. Weatherman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - VMI 14(13:52 - 2nd) 16-M.Hancock to VMI 10 for 4 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - VMI 10(13:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 5-K.Walker. 5-K.Walker to VMI 9 for 1 yard (5-E.Brewster31-C.Riddle).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - VMI 9(12:37 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(12:31 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 5-R.Martin. 5-R.Martin to VMI 22 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 22(12:10 - 2nd) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 26 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 26(11:45 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 5-R.Martin. 5-R.Martin to VMI 38 for 12 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(11:25 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 36-A.Ramsey. 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 37 for -1 yard (43-J.Lowery).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 37(10:48 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Doldy.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARMY 37(10:40 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 87-C. Rider. 87-C. Rider to VMI 49 for 12 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(10:11 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to ARM 45 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 45(9:38 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Herres.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 45(9:34 - 2nd) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 39 for 6 yards (57-J.Covington).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(9:05 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lara.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 39(8:58 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 5-R.Martin. 5-R.Martin to ARM 32 for 7 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 32(8:18 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 7-J.Lara. 7-J.Lara to ARM 22 for 10 yards (34-J.King).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(7:47 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Herres.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 22(7:40 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski sacked at ARM 33 for -11 yards (2-M.Morrison55-E.Patterson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - ARMY 33(7:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Herres complete to 5-R.Martin. 5-R.Martin to ARM 20 for 13 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 20(6:38 - 2nd) 47-G. Clemons 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
VMI
Keydets
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) 47-G. Clemons kicks 46 yards from VMI 35. 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 36 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 36(6:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 41 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - VMI 41(6:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 43 for 2 yards (92-C. Weatherman).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - VMI 43(5:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 50 for 7 yards (92-C. Weatherman35-E.Caselberry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VMI 50(4:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - VMI 50(4:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to VMI 8 for 42 yards (9-T. Cloyd).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - VMI 8(4:06 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to VMI 3 for 5 yards (45-S.Snyder90-R.Clark).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - VMI 3(3:20 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Interception (9 plays, 11 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 60 yards from ARM 35. 1-K.Bridy to VMI 37 for 32 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(3:00 - 2nd) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 40 for 3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 40(2:32 - 2nd) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 41 for 19 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(2:12 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to ARM 32 for 9 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 32(1:52 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski sacked at ARM 39 for -7 yards (97-K.Bonsu43-J.Lowery).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 39(1:41 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski sacked at ARM 48 for -9 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - ARMY 48(1:35 - 2nd) 98-R.King punts 37 yards from ARM 48 to ARM 11 fair catch by 4-A.Miranda.
VMI
Keydets
- Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 11(1:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 17 for 6 yards (97-J.Richmond).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - VMI 17(1:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 23 for 6 yards (1-K.Tucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VMI 23(1:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Cline.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VMI 23(1:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Brewster at ARM 31. 5-E.Brewster to ARM 31 for no gain. Penalty on VMI 45-S.Snyder Pass interference 9 yards enforced at ARM 23. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 32(0:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 44 for 12 yards (5-E.Brewster1-K.Tucker).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 44(0:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to VMI 21 for 35 yards (1-K.Tucker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VMI 21(0:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on ARM False start 5 yards enforced at VMI 21. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - VMI 26(0:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to VMI 19 for 7 yards (11-R.Trotman).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - VMI 19(0:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 56-W.Dabney at VMI 17. 56-W.Dabney to VMI 22 for 5 yards.
VMI
Keydets
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 3-S.McCoy Facemasking 15 yards enforced at VMI 22.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 37(0:18 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 5-R.Martin. 5-R.Martin to VMI 40 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - VMI 40(0:18 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 36-A.Ramsey. 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 41 for 1 yard (23-E.Riley).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 6 - VMI 41(0:11 - 2nd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 82-M.Brimigion. 82-M.Brimigion to ARM 29 for 30 yards.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (10 plays, 99 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 48 yards from ARM 35. 12-D.Dennis to VMI 24 for 7 yards (10-M.Broughton34-J.King).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(14:52 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 36-A.Ramsey. 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 45 for 21 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(14:26 - 3rd) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 45 for no gain (57-J.Covington43-J.Lowery).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 45(14:04 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to VMI 48 for 3 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 48(13:26 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Herres.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 48(13:19 - 3rd) 98-R.King punts 51 yards from VMI 48 Downed at the ARM 1.
VMI
Keydets
- Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 1(13:07 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 4 for 3 yards (31-C.Riddle97-J.Richmond).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - VMI 4(12:33 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 10 for 6 yards (35-E.Caselberry).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VMI 10(12:01 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 12 for 2 yards (94-J. Ward92-C. Weatherman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 12(11:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 15 for 3 yards (92-C. Weatherman5-E.Brewster).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - VMI 15(10:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 21 for 6 yards (90-R.Clark35-E.Caselberry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VMI 21(10:03 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 21 for no gain (97-J.Richmond).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - VMI 21(9:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 23 for 2 yards (92-C. Weatherman5-E.Brewster).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 23(8:50 - 3rd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 32 for 9 yards (35-E.Caselberry).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - VMI 32(8:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 41 for 9 yards (5-E.Brewster45-S.Snyder).
|
+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 41(7:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Walker runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:46 - 3rd) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (3 plays, 27 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to VMI 25 fair catch by 1-K.Bridy.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:46 - 3rd) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 25 for no gain (18-J.Ellington54-C.Christiansen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:16 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 5-R.Martin. 5-R.Martin to VMI 27 for 2 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 27(6:46 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Herres.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 27(6:39 - 3rd) 98-R.King incomplete. Intended for 90-R.Clark.
VMI
Keydets
- Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 27(6:31 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to VMI 19 for 8 yards (31-C.Riddle).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - VMI 19(5:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to VMI 3 for 16 yards (35-E.Caselberry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - VMI 3(5:14 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:07 - 3rd) 45-D.Cooper extra point is no good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 62 yards from ARM 35. 1-K.Bridy to VMI 22 for 19 yards (34-J.King).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(4:59 - 3rd) 36-A.Ramsey to VMI 26 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith54-C.Christiansen).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 26(4:30 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to VMI 40 for 14 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(4:08 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 7-J.Lara. 7-J.Lara to VMI 47 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 47(3:40 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to ARM 38 for 15 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:18 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Herres.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:12 - 3rd) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 35 for 3 yards (18-J.Ellington54-C.Christiansen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 35(2:36 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lara.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 35(2:00 - 3rd) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lara.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(2:24 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 37 for 2 yards (58-G.Owens).
|
+63 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 37(1:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:30 - 3rd) 17-Z.Potter incomplete. Intended for 83-Z.Saum. Team penalty on ARM Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 90 yards, 7:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 47 yards from ARM 35. 1-K.Bridy to VMI 36 FUMBLES (1-L.Salyers). 1-L.Salyers to VMI 39 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(1:04 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to VMI 24 for 15 yards (90-R.Clark).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(0:28 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to VMI 17 for 7 yards (9-T. Cloyd92-C. Weatherman).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 17(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to VMI 8 for 9 yards (9-T. Cloyd).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 8(14:27 - 4th) 25-C.Slomka runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:23 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
VMI
Keydets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:23 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 56 yards from ARM 35. 1-K.Bridy to VMI 24 for 15 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VMI 24(14:14 - 4th) Penalty on VMI 14-J.Herres False start 5 yards enforced at VMI 24. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 15 - VMI 19(14:14 - 4th) 2-R. Udinski complete to 14-J.Herres. 14-J.Herres to VMI 48 for 29 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VMI 48(13:47 - 4th) 2-R. Udinski scrambles to ARM 47 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VMI 47(13:19 - 4th) 36-A.Ramsey to ARM 47 for no gain (54-C.Christiansen95-N.Cockrill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VMI 47(12:51 - 4th) 2-R. Udinski incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - VMI 47(12:44 - 4th) 98-R.King punts 37 yards from ARM 47 to ARM 10 fair catch by.
ARMY
Black Knights
- End of Game (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(12:37 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to VMI 42 for 48 yards (25-A.Malry).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(11:54 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 36 for 6 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 36(11:15 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 31 for 5 yards (28-M.Jones45-S.Snyder).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(10:40 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to VMI 28 for 3 yards (26-C.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(9:58 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 23 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 23(9:20 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 20 for 3 yards (90-R.Clark35-E.Caselberry).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(8:42 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to VMI 12 for 8 yards (31-C.Riddle).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 12(8:02 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 11 for 1 yard (31-C.Riddle97-J.Richmond).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 11(7:23 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 8 for 3 yards (35-E.Caselberry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 8(6:43 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 5 for 3 yards (26-C.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 5(6:07 - 4th) 34-R.Bolton to VMI 4 for 1 yard (97-J.Richmond31-C.Riddle).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 4(5:22 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:17 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to VMI 25 fair catch by 1-K.Bridy.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(5:17 - 4th) 1-K.Bridy to VMI 25 for no gain (15-R.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(4:35 - 4th) 6-C.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Martin.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 25(4:30 - 4th) 1-K.Bridy to VMI 32 for 7 yards (15-R.Parker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARMY 32(3:41 - 4th) 98-R.King punts 33 yards from VMI 32 to ARM 35 fair catch by 4-A.Miranda.
ARMY
Black Knights
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(3:35 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 44 for 9 yards (52-E.Weaver).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 44(2:55 - 4th) 29-A.Howard to VMI 48 for 8 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(2:22 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to VMI 46 for 2 yards (26-C.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 46(1:38 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to VMI 43 for 3 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 43(0:58 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to VMI 35 for 8 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(0:15 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to VMI 31 for 4 yards (45-S.Snyder).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|29
|Rushing
|3
|26
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|7-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|252
|643
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|594
|Rush Attempts
|21
|65
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|9.1
|Net Yards Passing
|212
|49
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|7
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|2-0.0
|Return Yards
|117
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-112
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|49
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|594
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|643
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Udinski 2 QB
|R. Udinski
|22/34
|218
|0
|0
|
J. Herres 14 WR
|J. Herres
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|
R. King 98 K
|R. King
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Newman 6 QB
|C. Newman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ramsey 36 RB
|A. Ramsey
|14
|50
|0
|19
|
K. Bridy 1 RB
|K. Bridy
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Udinski 2 QB
|R. Udinski
|5
|-17
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Herres 14 WR
|J. Herres
|7
|83
|0
|29
|
J. Lara 7 WR
|J. Lara
|4
|39
|0
|15
|
R. Martin 5 WR
|R. Martin
|6
|39
|0
|13
|
M. Brimigion 82 WR
|M. Brimigion
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Ramsey 36 RB
|A. Ramsey
|4
|28
|0
|21
|
C. Rider 87 TE
|C. Rider
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Clark 90 DL
|R. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Doldy 38 DB
|S. Doldy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Snyder 45 LB
|S. Snyder
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brewster 5 LB
|E. Brewster
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clark 90 DL
|R. Clark
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riddle 31 LS
|C. Riddle
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richmond 97 DL
|J. Richmond
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Caselberry 35 LB
|E. Caselberry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weatherman 92 DL
|C. Weatherman
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 4 DB
|A. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cloyd 9 LB
|T. Cloyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 26 LB
|Ca. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tucker 1 DB
|K. Tucker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Weaver 52 DL
|E. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Trotman 11 DB
|R. Trotman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 94 DL
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Malry 25 DB
|A. Malry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 58 OL
|G. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 28 DB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Clemons 47 K
|G. Clemons
|2/2
|47
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. King 98 K
|R. King
|4
|39.5
|3
|51
|
R. Udinski 2 QB
|R. Udinski
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Bridy 1 RB
|K. Bridy
|5
|21.0
|32
|0
|
K. Tucker 1 DB
|K. Tucker
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
D. Dennis 12 DB
|D. Dennis
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
R. Martin 5 WR
|R. Martin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|4/7
|49
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|16
|208
|1
|63
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|9
|97
|1
|27
|
C. Anderson 13 QB
|C. Anderson
|7
|82
|1
|48
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|3
|67
|1
|59
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|11
|64
|3
|14
|
R. Bolton 34 RB
|R. Bolton
|8
|27
|0
|6
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|6
|21
|0
|6
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Howard 29 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|3
|48
|0
|35
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Velez 26 DB
|R. Velez
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ellington 18 DL
|J. Ellington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 34 LB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
