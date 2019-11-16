Drive Chart
Florida State routs Alabama St. to become bowl-eligible

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) In times of coaching uncertainty, Florida State has turned to long-time assistant Odell Haggins.

And for the second time in three years, the interim head coach has guided the Seminoles through a coaching transition.

James Blackman threw three touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn had two TD runs as Florida State defeated FCS Alabama State 49-12 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (6-5) are bowl-eligible under Haggins for the second time in three years. Haggins is 4-0 as an interim coach, first filling in at the end of the 2017 season after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M and now after the dismissal of Willie Taggart on Nov. 3.

''We won't be in a New Year's Day bowl,'' said Haggins, who has been a Florida State assistant since 1994. ''But we're going bowling. That's something we can build on as a university. And we're going to build on it.''

Florida State saw its 36-year bowl streak end in 2018 when the team went 5-7. But now regardless of what happens in the regular-season finale at Florida in two weeks, the Seminoles will be back in the postseason.

Blackman tossed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison as the Seminoles racked up 525 yards on offense. The redshirt sophomore had 246 passing yards.

After an up and down season, Blackman has led the Seminoles to a road win over Boston College and now the victory over the Hornets (5-5) to help Florida State get to a bowl.

''It's a blessing that we are bowl-eligible right now and we just are going to keep striving,'' Blackman said. ''We want to win out and we are going to keep going to work, working hard and putting our best foot forward and make sure we put ourselves in the best position to win out.''

Laborn had 12 carries for 55 yards, filling in for injured tailback Cam Akers (hand). Backup quarterback Jordan Travis also had a 61-yard run as the Seminoles had 208 rushing yards.

KHA'Darris Davis threw for 262 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Jahod Booker for the Hornets (5-5). Booker had six receptions for 84 yards to lead Alabama State.

''We knew coming into the contest it was an uphill fight going against a very good football program, a Power 5,'' Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley said. ''I'm just very impressed with my young men and how hard they fought for four quarters. They continued to fight even though we had things happen here and there. They have been showing resilience all year and today, if nothing else, we take away that these guys played hard for each other.''

Hamsah Nasirildeen also had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown and 11 tackles for the Seminoles.

TAKEAWAYS

Alabama State: The Hornets generated a touchdown and two field goals on their first seven drives but also missed two more field-goal attempts. They were able to build some long drives on a day when they were overmatched in talent.

Florida State: The Seminoles had played in 36 straight bowl games before the streak was snapped in 2018. Florida State paid Alabama State $425,000 to play Saturday's game, and it was worth it for the program to be bowl-eligible in 2019.

CAMPAIGN FOR HAGGINS

Florida State players took to social media on Twitter in the week leading up to the game to thank Haggins for coaching the team but also to endorse him as a candidate for the permanent head coaching job. Administrators have not said who the candidates are, but players think Haggins is a good option.

''He's a great leader,'' defensive tackle Cory Durden said. ''I feel like it wouldn't be as much of a coaching change. I feel like everybody has bought in, just within the two weeks that we've had him and he's been our coach. . He has support from underclassmen to upperclassmen, so I feel like it's a no brainer with this coaching decision.''

UP NEXT

Alabama State plays host to Prairie View A&M on Nov. 28.

Florida State plays at Florida on Nov. 30.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

ALST Hornets
- FG (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 60 yards from FSU 35. 20-E.Gray to ALAST 49 for 44 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 49
(15:00 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 48 for -1 yard. Penalty on FSU 33-A.Gainer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ALAST 48.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 37
(14:24 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 10-J.Ferrell. 10-J.Ferrell to FSU 24 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 24
(14:06 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 19-M.Jefferson. 19-M.Jefferson to FSU 11 for 13 yards. Team penalty on FSU 12 players declined.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 11
(13:49 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to FSU 15 for -4 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 14 - ALST 15
(13:17 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 19-M.Jefferson. 19-M.Jefferson to FSU 2 for 13 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ALST 2
(13:00 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to FSU 2 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - ALST 2
(12:34 - 1st) 53-H.Hanson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.

FSU Seminoles
- TD (1 plays, 69 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:31 - 1st) 53-H.Hanson kicks 34 yards from ALAST 35 to FSU 31 fair catch by 58-D.Briggs.
+69 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 31
(12:31 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:22 - 1st) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.

ALST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:22 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ALAST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 25
(12:22 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 27 for 2 yards.
Sack
2 & 8 - ALST 27
(11:39 - 1st) 12-K.Davis sacked at ALAST 20 for -7 yards (58-D.Briggs).
+7 YD
3 & 15 - ALST 20
(10:56 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ALAST 27 for 7 yards. Team penalty on ALAST Chop block declined.
Punt
4 & 8 - ALST 27
(10:28 - 1st) 35-A.Craven punts 41 yards from ALAST 27. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 40 for 8 yards.

FSU Seminoles
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 40
(10:14 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 40
(10:08 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 40
(10:02 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to ALAST 45 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45
(9:40 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to ALAST 42 for 3 yards.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 42
(9:20 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to ALAST 22 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 22
(8:45 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to ALAST 20 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 20
(8:26 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to ALAST 4 for 16 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - FSU 4
(8:04 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:00 - 1st) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.

ALST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ALAST End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 25
(8:00 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker to ALAST 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - ALST 32
(7:11 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 32 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ALST 32
(6:34 - 1st) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Booker.
Punt
4 & 3 - ALST 32
(6:29 - 1st) 35-A.Craven punts 37 yards from ALAST 32 Downed at the FSU 31.

FSU Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 31
(6:17 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 32 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 32
(5:53 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 4-K.Laborn. 4-K.Laborn to FSU 35 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FSU 35
(5:37 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
Punt
4 & 6 - FSU 35
(5:33 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 39 yards from FSU 35. 29-K.Crabb to ALAST 26 for no gain.

ALST Hornets
- Missed FG (12 plays, 53 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 26
(5:23 - 1st) 3-D.Bell to ALAST 30 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ALST 30
(4:37 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 32-T.Farmer. 32-T.Farmer to ALAST 35 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ALST 35
(3:52 - 1st) 3-D.Bell to ALAST 36 for 1 yard.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 36
(3:35 - 1st) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Booker.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ALST 36
(3:30 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 44 for 8 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - ALST 44
(2:54 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker to FSU 47 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 47
(2:18 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker to FSU 42 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ALST 42
(1:38 - 1st) 20-E.Gray to FSU 42 for no gain.
+20 YD
3 & 5 - ALST 42
(0:56 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to FSU 22 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 22
(0:28 - 1st) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Jefferson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ALST 22
(0:23 - 1st) 12-K.Davis complete to 10-J.Ferrell. 10-J.Ferrell to FSU 19 for 3 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - ALST 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to FSU 21 for -2 yards.
No Good
4 & 9 - ALST 21
(14:14 - 2nd) 53-H.Hanson 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FSU Seminoles
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(14:10 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 27 for 6 yards. Team penalty on FSU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at FSU 27.
Penalty
1 & 14 - FSU 17
(13:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 89-K.Gavin. Penalty on ALAST 94-C.Clark Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 17. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - FSU 22
(13:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to FSU 31 for 9 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 31
(13:39 - 2nd) Penalty on ALAST 22-I.Davis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 31. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 46
(13:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 44 for -2 yards (92-A.Ogletree).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 44
(12:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 47 for 3 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 47
(12:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to ALAST 39 for 14 yards.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39
(12:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:55 - 2nd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.

ALST Hornets
- FG (12 plays, 47 yards, 6:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:55 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 54 yards from FSU 35 out of bounds at the ALAST 11.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 35
(11:55 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker to ALAST 37 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - ALST 37
(11:18 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Jefferson. Penalty on FSU 12-A.Lytton Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ALAST 37. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 44
(11:15 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 19-M.Jefferson. 19-M.Jefferson to ALAST 50 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ALST 50
(10:38 - 2nd) 3-D.Bell to FSU 47 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ALST 47
(10:12 - 2nd) 3-D.Bell to FSU 45 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 45
(9:30 - 2nd) 3-D.Bell to FSU 42 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ALST 42
(8:45 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Jefferson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ALST 42
(8:40 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Jefferson.
+18 YD
4 & 7 - ALST 42
(8:37 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 19-M.Jefferson. 19-M.Jefferson to FSU 24 for 18 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 24
(8:01 - 2nd) 3-D.Bell to FSU 23 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - ALST 23
(7:21 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 10-J.Ferrell. 10-J.Ferrell to FSU 17 for 6 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - ALST 17
(6:36 - 2nd) 3-D.Bell to FSU 18 for -1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ALST 18
(5:52 - 2nd) 53-H.Hanson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

FSU Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:48 - 2nd) 53-H.Hanson kicks 40 yards from ALAST 35 to FSU 25 fair catch by 28-D.Brooks.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(5:48 - 2nd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 32 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 32
(5:26 - 2nd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 34 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FSU 34
(5:02 - 2nd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 34 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 1 - FSU 34
(4:19 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 31 yards from FSU 34 to ALAST 35 fair catch by 29-K.Crabb.

ALST Hornets
- Missed FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 35
(4:13 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 8-T.Allen. 8-T.Allen to ALAST 37 for 2 yards.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - ALST 37
(3:35 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 19-M.Jefferson. 19-M.Jefferson to FSU 46 for 17 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 46
(3:18 - 2nd) 20-E.Gray to FSU 50 for -4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 14 - ALST 50
(2:16 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Allen.
+27 YD
3 & 14 - ALST 50
(2:11 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker to FSU 23 for 27 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 23
(1:43 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Allen.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ALST 23
(1:40 - 2nd) Team penalty on ALAST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 23. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - ALST 28
(1:40 - 2nd) 20-E.Gray to FSU 28 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 15 - ALST 28
(1:01 - 2nd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Booker.
No Good
4 & 15 - ALST 28
(0:57 - 2nd) 53-H.Hanson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FSU Seminoles
- Halftime (7 plays, 29 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 28
(0:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 28
(0:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 28 for no gain.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 28
(0:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 41 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(0:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 41
(0:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to FSU 50 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FSU 50
(0:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
+7 YD
4 & 1 - FSU 50
(0:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry 88-T.Harrison to ALAST 43 for 2 yards.

FSU Seminoles
- Interception (3 plays, 40 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 53-H.Hanson kicks 39 yards from ALAST 35 to FSU 26 fair catch by 42-J.McRae.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 30 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 30
(14:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 89-K.Gavin.
Int
3 & 6 - FSU 30
(14:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews INTERCEPTED by 22-I.Davis at FSU 43. 22-I.Davis to FSU 34 for 9 yards.

ALST Hornets
- TD (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 34
(14:26 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Allen.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ALST 34
(14:20 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to FSU 34 for no gain.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - ALST 34
(13:51 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(13:46 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis to FSU 2 for no gain.

FSU Seminoles
- TD (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:46 - 3rd) 53-H.Hanson kicks 40 yards from ALAST 35. 29-I.Bolden to ALAST 41 for 34 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(13:38 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to ALAST 38 for 3 yards.
+35 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 38
(13:16 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to ALAST 3 for 35 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - FSU 3
(12:50 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to ALAST 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 1
(12:06 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.

ALST Hornets
- Missed FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:03 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ALAST End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 25
(12:03 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ALAST 35 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 35
(11:35 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 38 for 3 yards.
+22 YD
2 & 7 - ALST 38
(11:03 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 20-E.Gray. 20-E.Gray to FSU 40 for 22 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 40
(10:35 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis scrambles to FSU 35 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ALST 35
(9:57 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to FSU 32 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ALST 32
(9:23 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis scrambles to FSU 29 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 29
(9:19 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 8-T.Allen. 8-T.Allen to FSU 27 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - ALST 27
(8:31 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 8-T.Allen. 8-T.Allen to FSU 21 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ALST 21
(7:47 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Allen.
No Good
4 & 2 - ALST 21
(7:37 - 3rd) 53-H.Hanson 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FSU Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(7:37 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 23 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 23
(6:43 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 25 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 25
(6:12 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 29 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - FSU 29
(5:41 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 41 yards from FSU 29 to ALAST 30 fair catch by 29-K.Crabb.

ALST Hornets
- Interception (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 30
(5:33 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 36 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ALST 36
(4:55 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 40 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 40
(4:25 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to ALAST 45 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ALST 45
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 8-T.Allen. 8-T.Allen to ALAST 49 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ALST 49
(3:24 - 3rd) 20-E.Gray to FSU 48 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 48
(2:54 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 8-T.Allen. 8-T.Allen to FSU 44 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ALST 44
(2:08 - 3rd) 21-J.Merritt to FSU 44 for no gain.
Int
3 & 6 - ALST 44
(1:24 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Booker INTERCEPTED by 23-H.Nasirildeen at FSU 20. 23-H.Nasirildeen runs 80 yards for a touchdown.

FSU Seminoles
- Fumble (1 plays, 42 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:02 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:02 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ALAST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(1:02 - 3rd) 12-K.Davis complete to 9-J.Knight. 9-J.Knight to ALAST 28 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 28
(0:36 - 3rd) 21-J.Merritt to ALAST 35 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(15:00 - 4th) 12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Spencer.
Sack
2 & 10 - FSU 35
(14:55 - 4th) 12-K.Davis sacked at ALAST 32 for -3 yards (90-T.Thompson).
+6 YD
3 & 13 - FSU 32
(14:13 - 4th) 12-K.Davis complete to 21-J.Merritt. 21-J.Merritt to ALAST 38 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 38
(13:29 - 4th) 35-A.Craven punts 52 yards from ALAST 38 Downed at the FSU 10.

ALST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+52 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 10
(13:22 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to ALAST 38 FUMBLES (22-I.Davis). 26-K.Martin to ALAST 46 for 8 yards. Team penalty on ALAST Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ALAST 46.

FSU Seminoles
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36
(13:07 - 4th) 21-J.Merritt to ALAST 35 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 35
(12:45 - 4th) 6-J.Even incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Jefferson.
No Gain
3 & 11 - FSU 35
(12:23 - 4th) 6-J.Even incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Allen.
Punt
4 & 11 - FSU 35
(12:18 - 4th) 35-A.Craven punts 47 yards from ALAST 35. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 18 for no gain.

ALST Hornets
- Interception (5 plays, -25 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 18
(12:18 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 20 for 2 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - ALST 20
(11:54 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 32 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 32
(11:21 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to FSU 37 for 5 yards.
+61 YD
2 & 5 - ALST 37
(10:52 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to ALAST 2 for 61 yards.
No Gain
1 & 2 - ALST 2
(10:12 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 32-G.Nabers.
No Gain
2 & 2 - ALST 2
(10:08 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
Penalty
3 & 2 - ALST 2
(9:56 - 4th) Team penalty on FSU False start 5 yards enforced at ALAST 2. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - ALST 7
(9:56 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FSU 4-K.Laborn Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at ALAST 7. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 12 - ALST 12
(9:50 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:45 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:45 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ALAST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(9:45 - 4th) 21-J.Merritt to ALAST 27 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 27
(8:58 - 4th) 6-J.Even incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-R.Woodie at FSU 39. 31-R.Woodie to ALAST 10 for 51 yards. Penalty on FSU 12-A.Lytton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ALAST 27. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42
(8:25 - 4th) 21-J.Merritt to FSU 41 for 17 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(7:46 - 4th) 21-J.Merritt to FSU 42 for -1 yard.
Int
2 & 11 - FSU 42
(7:15 - 4th) 6-J.Even incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-S.Samuels at FSU 9. 8-S.Samuels to FSU 16 for 7 yards. Team penalty on FSU Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at FSU 16.

ALST Hornets
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 8
(6:59 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 84-A.Dent. 84-A.Dent to FSU 11 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - ALST 11
(6:35 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Dent. Penalty on ALAST 24-J.Hill Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 11. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ALST 11
(6:35 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Dent.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ALST 11
(6:29 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 11 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 7 - ALST 11
(5:55 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 37 yards from FSU 11 Downed at the FSU 48.

FSU Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 48
(5:40 - 4th) 4-D.Norris to FSU 47 for 1 yard. Penalty on ALAST 60-C.Thompson Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at FSU 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - FSU 37
(5:13 - 4th) 6-J.Even incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Jefferson.
+1 YD
2 & 25 - FSU 37
(5:08 - 4th) 4-D.Norris to ALAST 38 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
3 & 24 - FSU 38
(4:25 - 4th) 6-J.Even complete to 4-D.Norris. 4-D.Norris to ALAST 46 for 8 yards.
Punt
4 & 16 - FSU 46
(3:42 - 4th) 35-A.Craven punts 39 yards from ALAST 46. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 15 for no gain.

ALST Hornets
- End of Game (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 15
(3:33 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 15 for no gain.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - ALST 15
(2:49 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 32 for 17 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 32
(2:16 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 35 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ALST 35
(1:33 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
+63 YD
3 & 7 - ALST 35
(1:29 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to ALAST 2 for 63 yards.
No Gain
1 & 2 - ALST 2
(0:37 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Dent.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ALST 2
(0:34 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:27 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to ALAST 25 fair catch by 20-E.Gray.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(0:27 - 4th) 4-D.Norris to ALAST 35 for 10 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(0:09 - 4th) 4-D.Norris to ALAST 44 for 9 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
49
Touchdown 0:34
14-D.Sheffield runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
03:06
pos
12
48
Point After TD 9:45
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
42
Touchdown 9:50
1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
02:33
pos
12
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:02
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
35
Touchdown 1:24
12-K.Davis incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Booker INTERCEPTED by 23-H.Nasirildeen at FSU 20. 23-H.Nasirildeen runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
12
34
Point After TD 12:03
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
28
Touchdown 12:06
4-K.Laborn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
41
yds
01:43
pos
12
27
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:46
12-K.Davis to FSU 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
12
21
Touchdown 13:51
12-K.Davis complete to 15-J.Booker. 15-J.Booker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
34
yds
00:40
pos
12
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:52
53-H.Hanson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
40
yds
06:03
pos
6
21
Point After TD 11:55
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 12:03
1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
02:15
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:00
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 8:04
4-K.Laborn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:14
pos
3
13
Point After TD 12:22
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 12:31
1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
69
yds
00:09
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:34
53-H.Hanson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
34
yds
02:26
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 15
Rushing 8 6
Passing 10 8
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 8-20 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 340 522
Total Plays 80 56
Avg Gain 4.3 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 80 208
Rush Attempts 36 27
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 7.7
Net Yards Passing 260 314
Comp. - Att. 28-44 16-29
Yards Per Pass 5.9 10.8
Penalties - Yards 5-50 7-65
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.2 4-37.0
Return Yards 53 129
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-8
Kickoffs - Returns 1-44 1-34
Int. - Returns 1-9 2-87
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Alabama State 5-5 336012
Florida State 6-5 147141449
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, Florida
 260 PASS YDS 314
80 RUSH YDS 208
340 TOTAL YDS 522
Alabama State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Davis 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 262 1 1 129.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 262 1 1 129.0
K. Davis 27/39 262 1 1
J. Even 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 8 0 1 -6.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 8 0 1 -6.6
J. Even 1/5 8 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Gray 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 25 0
E. Gray 16 25 0 8
Ja. Merritt 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
Ja. Merritt 6 24 0 17
D. Norris 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
D. Norris 3 20 0 10
D. Bell 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
D. Bell 7 13 0 4
K. Davis 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
K. Davis 4 -2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Booker 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 1
J. Booker 6 84 1 34
M. Jefferson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
M. Jefferson 5 67 0 18
D. Bell 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
D. Bell 4 35 0 20
J. Ferrell 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Ferrell 3 22 0 13
E. Gray 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
E. Gray 1 22 0 22
T. Allen 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Allen 5 18 0 6
K. Isaac 10 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Isaac 1 12 0 12
D. Norris 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Norris 1 8 0 8
Ja. Merritt 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Ja. Merritt 1 6 0 6
T. Farmer 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Farmer 1 5 0 5
J. Knight 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Knight 1 3 0 3
M. Spencer 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Spencer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Nickson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Nickson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Ogletree 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Ogletree 1-0 1.0 0
I. Davis 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
I. Davis 1-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hanson 53 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/5 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/5 0/0
H. Hanson 2/5 35 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Craven 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 3
A. Craven 5 43.2 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Gray 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
E. Gray 1 44.0 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Crabb 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Crabb 1 0.0 0 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 246 3 1 188.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 246 3 1 188.9
J. Blackman 13/22 246 3 1
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 71 0 0 128.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 71 0 0 128.1
J. Travis 3/7 71 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 69 0
J. Travis 4 69 0 61
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 55 2
K. Laborn 12 55 2 16
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
J. Blackman 4 53 0 35
D. Sheffield 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 1
D. Sheffield 7 31 1 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 94 1
T. Harrison 3 94 1 47
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 90 1
T. Terry 4 90 1 69
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 0
G. Nabers 2 68 0 63
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
K. Gavin 2 24 0 15
J. Young 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Young 2 23 0 14
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
D. Matthews 1 12 1 12
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Laborn 1 3 0 3
Ad. Dent 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
Ad. Dent 1 3 0 3
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. McDonald 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Briggs Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
T. Thompson 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Thompson 1-0 1.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 0-0 0.0 1
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Samuels III 0-0 0.0 1
R. Woodie III 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Woodie III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
R. Aguayo 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Martin 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 0
T. Martin 4 37.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Bolden 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
I. Bolden 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 8 0
D. Matthews 3 2.7 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALST 49 2:26 6 49 FG
12:22 ALST 25 1:54 3 2 Punt
8:00 ALST 25 1:31 3 7 Punt
5:23 ALST 26 5:00 12 53 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 ALST 35 6:03 12 47 FG
4:13 ALST 35 3:16 9 37 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 FSU 34 0:40 3 34 TD
12:03 ALST 25 4:26 9 54 FG Miss
5:33 ALST 30 4:09 8 68 INT
1:02 ALST 25 0:26 5 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 ALST 36 0:49 3 -1 Punt
9:45 ALST 25 2:30 5 -25 INT
5:40 FSU 48 1:58 4 -6 Punt
0:27 ALST 25 0:18 2 19 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 FSU 31 0:09 1 69 TD
10:14 FSU 40 2:14 8 60 TD
6:17 FSU 31 0:44 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 FSU 21 2:15 8 79 TD
5:48 FSU 25 1:29 3 9 Punt
0:52 FSU 28 0:48 7 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 26 0:27 3 40 INT
13:46 ALST 41 1:43 4 41 TD
7:37 FSU 21 1:56 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 FSU 10 0:00 1 42 Fumble
12:18 FSU 18 2:33 9 82 TD
6:59 FSU 8 1:04 4 18 Punt
3:33 FSU 15 3:06 7 85 TD
