Kentucky pounds Vanderbilt to keep bowl hopes alive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Mark Stoops wasn’t sure how his team would respond after suffering a disappointing loss to Tennessee the previous week.
He found out Saturday.
Kentucky rushed for a season-high 401 yards and kept its bowl hopes alive with a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt.
“We faced some adversity last week – tough game,” said Stoops, the Wildcats coach. “Sometimes that can linger. It did not this week as you can tell.”
Lynn Bowden and Chris Rodriguez both rushed for over 100 yards for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference).
Rodriguez led the way, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Bowden, in his fifth game at quarterback since moving over form wide receiver, added 110 yards rushing and one TD.
“It’s just confidence in your teammates and pushing to get to the end zone,” Bowden said. “Once I see the end zone and once my teammates see the end zone, we try to get to the end zone as fast as we can.”
Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 95 yards and one TD for the Wildcats in a matchup between two teams in the bottom of the SEC’s Eastern Division.
The Wildcats scored 35 consecutive points after falling behind by 11 early in the game.
It was the largest margin of victory in the series since 2001.
“This is a game of momentum and I thought we created some early,” Commodores coach Derek Mason said. “But today we just got out-physicaled on both sides of the ball up front and we lost the line of scrimmage. Didn’t tackle very well. I thought they ran through tackles, through arm tackles and just extended drives and plays.”
Kentucky rambled for a season-high 528 yards in total offense and nearly doubled Vanderbilt in time of possession.
Vanderbilt (2-8, 1-6) scored two touchdowns in 45 seconds to take a 14-3 lead in the first quarter.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored on a 5-yard run with 5:21 left in the first quarter and two plays from scrimmage later cornerback Allan George raced to the end zone on a 67-yard fumble return to extend the Commodores’ early lead.
“It would be easy for the guys to panic if they didn’t have confidence in what we were going to do because, let’s face it, we are methodical right now and there aren’t a ton of explosive plays,” Stoops said. “When you go down 14-3 if you’re not a team that has confidence in what we’re doing, you could flinch right there because you know points have been hard, but that wasn’t the case.”
Kentucky’s methodical offense marched down the field for 30 first downs and Vanderbilt mustered only 13.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats need a home win over Tennessee-Martin or Louisville in their last two games to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season.
Vanderbilt: The loss puts more pressure on coach Derek Mason, whose only wins this season were against Missouri and Northern Illinois.
GROWING UP
Rodriguez and Smoke, both redshirt freshmen, made impressive strides running the ball. “I noticed it today: a little bit of growth,” Stoops said. “Some of the runs they made today, I haven’t necessarily always seen. You’ve seen flashes, you’ve seen them do some really good things, but today I saw a couple runs they kind of took over - pretty determined, tough runs. And also they showed some really athletic plays.”
NUMBERS GAME
Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore had a career-high 12 tackles.
Vaughn moved into eighth in Commodores career rushing with over 2,100 yards.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: The Wildcats host Tennessee-Martin, an Ohio Valley Conference team, on Saturday.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores host East Tennessee State in their home finale Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, -14 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 25 for no gain (17-D.Square).
|
-20 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:23 - 1st) to VAN 25 FUMBLES. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 5 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 30 - VANDY 5(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on VAN 50-S.McMoore False start 2 yards enforced at VAN 5. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 32 - VANDY 3(13:22 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 11 for 8 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - VANDY 11(12:47 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 33 yards from VAN 11 Downed at the VAN 44.
UK
Wildcats
- FG (4 plays, 30 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(12:36 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 20 for 24 yards (27-T.Sands).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(12:07 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 19 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 19(11:25 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 14 for 5 yards (21-K.Hebert).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 14(10:34 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 14 for no gain (7-D.Moore3-T.Daley).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UK 14(9:53 - 1st) 12-C.Poore 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:48 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 27 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(9:17 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(8:37 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 FUMBLES (17-D.Square). to VAN 45 for no gain.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 45(8:20 - 1st) 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 33 for 22 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(7:47 - 1st) 7-C.Johnson complete to 6-R.Neal. 6-R.Neal to KEN 17 for 16 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(7:07 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 13 for 4 yards (31-J.Watson56-K.Daniel).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 13(6:37 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 10 for 3 yards (17-D.Square).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 10(5:51 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 95-Q.Bohanna Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 10. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 5(5:30 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:21 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(5:21 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 26 for 49 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(4:53 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 33 FUMBLES (28-A.George). 28-A.George runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:36 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:36 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 20(4:36 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 22 for 2 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 22(3:57 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 34 for 12 yards (14-M.Worship).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(3:10 - 1st) 12-S.Smith to KEN 35 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(2:46 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner. Penalty on VAN 55-D.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 40(2:39 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 48 for 12 yards (20-T.Douglas).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(2:05 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 27 for 21 yards (14-M.Worship31-C.Watkins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 27. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(1:40 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 35 for 7 yards (94-R.Reitmaier).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 35(1:03 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 25 for 10 yards (41-E.McAllister).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:33 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to VAN 17 for 8 yards (11-J.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 17(0:01 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 12 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 3 for 9 yards (31-C.Watkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 3(14:20 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 3-J.Marlow.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:14 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 13 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(13:39 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 38(13:30 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 40 for 2 yards (59-K.Looney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 40(12:44 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 40(12:36 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 40 to KEN 18 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(12:27 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 18 for no gain (7-D.Moore).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 18(11:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 35 for 17 yards (14-M.Worship).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(11:33 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 47 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(10:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(10:33 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 41 for 6 yards (9-C.Peart).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 41(9:57 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 36 for 5 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(9:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 27 for 9 yards (11-J.Harris10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 27(8:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 22 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(8:16 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:07 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 10-G.Schoenwald.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:07 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(8:07 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 25(7:58 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal to VAN 34 for 9 yards (22-C.Oats4-J.Paschal).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 34(7:14 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 41 yards from VAN 34 to KEN 25 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
VANDY
Commodores
- Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:06 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 28 for 3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo91-D.Birchmeier).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(6:29 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley7-D.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:53 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for no gain (7-D.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:09 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 41 for 4 yards (17-F.Afemui48-A.Mintze).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 41(4:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 49 for 8 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(3:42 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 46 for 5 yards (21-K.Hebert10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 46(2:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 37 for 9 yards (21-K.Hebert).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(2:16 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 34 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 34(1:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 34(1:26 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to VAN 25 for 9 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 19 for 6 yards (21-K.Hebert31-C.Watkins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 19(0:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to VAN 14 for 5 yards (11-J.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(0:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 36 for 11 yards (13-B.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 45 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 45(13:48 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 49 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(13:10 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 42 for 9 yards (13-B.Harris).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 42(12:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to VAN 2 for 40 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - VANDY 2(11:59 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 72 yards, 6:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(11:54 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker3-J.Griffin).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 34(11:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 41 for 7 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(10:50 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-Y.Corker at KEN 28. 29-Y.Corker to KEN 28 for no gain.
VANDY
Commodores
- Downs (10 plays, 36 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(10:43 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 30 for 2 yards (56-B.Maddox7-D.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 30(10:06 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 36 for 6 yards (31-C.Watkins).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 36(9:36 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 45 for 9 yards (56-B.Maddox17-F.Afemui).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(8:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 47 for 8 yards (90-C.Tidd17-F.Afemui). Penalty on KEN 88-K.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 45. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - VANDY 35(8:28 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner to KEN 31 for -4 yards (20-T.Douglas).
|
Sack
|
2 & 24 - VANDY 31(7:45 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at KEN 29 for -2 yards (7-D.Moore90-C.Tidd).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 26 - VANDY 29(7:03 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to VAN 43 for 28 yards (20-T.Douglas23-J.Mahoney).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(6:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 30 for 13 yards (31-C.Watkins13-B.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(5:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 29 for 1 yard (17-F.Afemui48-A.Mintze). Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 29.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 19 - VANDY 39(5:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 33 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 33(4:21 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 27 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 27(3:58 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(3:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good. Team penalty on KEN False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 7. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(3:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:51 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 36 for 11 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(3:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 48 for 12 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(2:47 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 48 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright). Penalty on KEN 15-J.Wright Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 48. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UK 47(2:21 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 46 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 46(1:42 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 43 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis50-M.McCall).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 43(1:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 41 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(0:21 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 41(0:16 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 39 for 2 yards (45-J.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(15:00 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - UK 39(14:55 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
VANDY
Commodores
- Downs (14 plays, 58 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(14:48 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 40 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 40(14:11 - 4th) 12-S.Smith complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to VAN 49 for 11 yards (7-D.Moore15-E.Hamilton).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(13:37 - 4th) 12-S.Smith complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to VAN 44 for 5 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 44(12:58 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 37 for 7 yards (41-E.McAllister).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(12:43 - 4th) 12-S.Smith sacked at VAN 46 for -9 yards FUMBLES. 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 46 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 19 - VANDY 46(12:07 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 37 for 9 yards (41-E.McAllister).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 37(11:19 - 4th) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 37(11:12 - 4th) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Alexander.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (11 plays, 29 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(11:05 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for -3 yards (55-D.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - UK 34(10:40 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 63-G.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 34. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - UK 29(10:24 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 39 for 10 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(9:58 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 46 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 46(9:10 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 49 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(8:48 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 43 for 6 yards (45-J.Weaver).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 43(8:33 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to KEN 21 for 22 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(8:25 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 19 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 19(8:12 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 19(8:08 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to KEN 9 for 10 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UK 9(7:50 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 10 for -1 yard (45-J.Weaver).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 10(7:02 - 4th) 6-R.Neal to KEN 9 for 1 yard (45-J.Weaver44-J.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - UK 9(6:18 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to KEN 5 for 4 yards (45-J.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UK 5(5:49 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to KEN 5 for no gain (42-M.Bembry44-J.Davis).
VANDY
Commodores
- Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 5(5:39 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 7 for 2 yards (56-B.Maddox).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 7(5:07 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 9 for 2 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 9(4:23 - 4th) 17-W.Wood complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to KEN 16 for 7 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 16(4:15 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 10-D.Odeyingbo Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KEN 16. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(4:08 - 4th) 17-W.Wood to KEN 39 for 8 yards. Penalty on VAN 56-B.Maddox Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 39.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(3:46 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 47 for -1 yard (94-R.Reitmaier).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 47(3:11 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to VAN 46 for 1 yard. Penalty on KEN 76-J.Pope Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 47. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 21 - VANDY 43(2:46 - 4th) 17-W.Wood complete to 84-M.Alexander. 84-M.Alexander to VAN 46 for 11 yards (3-T.Daley). Penalty on KEN 78-N.Lewis Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at KEN 43. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 26 - VANDY 38(2:39 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 35 for -3 yards (94-R.Reitmaier).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 29 - VANDY 35(1:51 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 66-N.Watkins False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 34 - VANDY 30(1:50 - 4th) 17-W.Wood to KEN 34 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - VANDY 34(1:13 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 35 yards from KEN 34 out of bounds at the VAN 31.
UK
Wildcats
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(1:03 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 35 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UK 35(0:43 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan. Penalty on KEN 44-J.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(0:36 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 50(0:29 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UK 50(0:25 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - UK 50(0:18 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(0:12 - 4th) 17-W.Wood kneels at KEN 49 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|13
|Rushing
|22
|6
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-11
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|527
|198
|Total Plays
|72
|49
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|401
|108
|Rush Attempts
|57
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|90
|Comp. - Att.
|11-15
|11-24
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-91
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|90
|
|
|401
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|527
|TOTAL YDS
|198
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|8/10
|104
|1
|0
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|2/4
|16
|0
|0
|
W. Wood 17 QB
|W. Wood
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|15
|129
|2
|27
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|17
|110
|1
|17
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|15
|95
|1
|21
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|4
|67
|0
|49
|
W. Wood 17 QB
|W. Wood
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|2
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|2
|45
|0
|40
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|3
|27
|1
|14
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 84 WR
|M. Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Weaver 45 LB
|J. Weaver
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 55 DL
|D. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 DL
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|10/19
|74
|0
|1
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|
A. Walters 15 QB
|A. Walters
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|12
|58
|1
|12
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|6
|30
|0
|13
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|8-4
|0.5
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Daley 3 S
|T. Daley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 21 LB
|K. Hebert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Douglas 20 S
|T. Douglas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watkins 31 CB
|C. Watkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 CB
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
|R. Reitmaier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Maddox 56 DT
|B. Maddox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 41 LB
|E. McAllister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Orji 26 S
|An. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sands 27 DB
|T. Sands
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DT
|C. Tidd
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
|D. Birchmeier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|3
|38.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
