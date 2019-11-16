Drive Chart
UK
VANDY

No Text

Kentucky pounds Vanderbilt to keep bowl hopes alive

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Mark Stoops wasn’t sure how his team would respond after suffering a disappointing loss to Tennessee the previous week.

He found out Saturday.

Kentucky rushed for a season-high 401 yards and kept its bowl hopes alive with a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt.

“We faced some adversity last week – tough game,” said Stoops, the Wildcats coach. “Sometimes that can linger. It did not this week as you can tell.”

Lynn Bowden and Chris Rodriguez both rushed for over 100 yards for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference).

Rodriguez led the way, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Bowden, in his fifth game at quarterback since moving over form wide receiver, added 110 yards rushing and one TD.

“It’s just confidence in your teammates and pushing to get to the end zone,” Bowden said. “Once I see the end zone and once my teammates see the end zone, we try to get to the end zone as fast as we can.”

Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 95 yards and one TD for the Wildcats in a matchup between two teams in the bottom of the SEC’s Eastern Division.

The Wildcats scored 35 consecutive points after falling behind by 11 early in the game.

It was the largest margin of victory in the series since 2001.

“This is a game of momentum and I thought we created some early,” Commodores coach Derek Mason said. “But today we just got out-physicaled on both sides of the ball up front and we lost the line of scrimmage. Didn’t tackle very well. I thought they ran through tackles, through arm tackles and just extended drives and plays.”

Kentucky rambled for a season-high 528 yards in total offense and nearly doubled Vanderbilt in time of possession.

Vanderbilt (2-8, 1-6) scored two touchdowns in 45 seconds to take a 14-3 lead in the first quarter.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored on a 5-yard run with 5:21 left in the first quarter and two plays from scrimmage later cornerback Allan George raced to the end zone on a 67-yard fumble return to extend the Commodores’ early lead.

“It would be easy for the guys to panic if they didn’t have confidence in what we were going to do because, let’s face it, we are methodical right now and there aren’t a ton of explosive plays,” Stoops said. “When you go down 14-3 if you’re not a team that has confidence in what we’re doing, you could flinch right there because you know points have been hard, but that wasn’t the case.”

Kentucky’s methodical offense marched down the field for 30 first downs and Vanderbilt mustered only 13.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats need a home win over Tennessee-Martin or Louisville in their last two games to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season.

Vanderbilt: The loss puts more pressure on coach Derek Mason, whose only wins this season were against Missouri and Northern Illinois.

GROWING UP

Rodriguez and Smoke, both redshirt freshmen, made impressive strides running the ball. “I noticed it today: a little bit of growth,” Stoops said. “Some of the runs they made today, I haven’t necessarily always seen. You’ve seen flashes, you’ve seen them do some really good things, but today I saw a couple runs they kind of took over - pretty determined, tough runs. And also they showed some really athletic plays.”

NUMBERS GAME

Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore had a career-high 12 tackles.

Vaughn moved into eighth in Commodores career rushing with over 2,100 yards.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats host Tennessee-Martin, an Ohio Valley Conference team, on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host East Tennessee State in their home finale Saturday.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, -14 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 25 for no gain (17-D.Square).
-20 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25
(14:23 - 1st) to VAN 25 FUMBLES. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 5 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 30 - VANDY 5
(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on VAN 50-S.McMoore False start 2 yards enforced at VAN 5. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 32 - VANDY 3
(13:22 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 11 for 8 yards (22-C.Oats).
Punt
4 & 24 - VANDY 11
(12:47 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 33 yards from VAN 11 Downed at the VAN 44.

UK Wildcats
- FG (4 plays, 30 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44
(12:36 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 20 for 24 yards (27-T.Sands).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20
(12:07 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 19 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UK 19
(11:25 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 14 for 5 yards (21-K.Hebert).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UK 14
(10:34 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 14 for no gain (7-D.Moore3-T.Daley).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UK 14
(9:53 - 1st) 12-C.Poore 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

VANDY Commodores
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:48 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(9:48 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 27 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27
(9:17 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(8:37 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 FUMBLES (17-D.Square). to VAN 45 for no gain.
+22 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 45
(8:20 - 1st) 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 33 for 22 yards (17-D.Square).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33
(7:47 - 1st) 7-C.Johnson complete to 6-R.Neal. 6-R.Neal to KEN 17 for 16 yards (56-K.Daniel).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 17
(7:07 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 13 for 4 yards (31-J.Watson56-K.Daniel).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 13
(6:37 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 10 for 3 yards (17-D.Square).
Penalty
3 & 3 - VANDY 10
(5:51 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 95-Q.Bohanna Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 10. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 5
(5:30 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:21 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:21 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(5:21 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 26 for 49 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 26
(4:53 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 33 FUMBLES (28-A.George). 28-A.George runs 67 yards for a touchdown.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:36 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:36 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(4:36 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - VANDY 20
(4:36 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 22 for 2 yards (48-A.Mintze).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 22
(3:57 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 34 for 12 yards (14-M.Worship).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 34
(3:10 - 1st) 12-S.Smith to KEN 35 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 35
(2:46 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner. Penalty on VAN 55-D.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 40
(2:39 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 48 for 12 yards (20-T.Douglas).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(2:05 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 27 for 21 yards (14-M.Worship31-C.Watkins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 27
(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 27. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(1:40 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 35 for 7 yards (94-R.Reitmaier).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 35
(1:03 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 25 for 10 yards (41-E.McAllister).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(0:33 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to VAN 17 for 8 yards (11-J.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 17
(0:01 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 12 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 12
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 3 for 9 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 3
(14:20 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:14 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 3-J.Marlow.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(14:14 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 13 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 38
(13:39 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UK 38
(13:30 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 40 for 2 yards (59-K.Looney).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 40
(12:44 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 40
(12:36 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 40 to KEN 18 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 18
(12:27 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 18 for no gain (7-D.Moore).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 18
(11:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 35 for 17 yards (14-M.Worship).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35
(11:33 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 47 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47
(10:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47
(10:33 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 41 for 6 yards (9-C.Peart).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 41
(9:57 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 36 for 5 yards (17-F.Afemui).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(9:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 27 for 9 yards (11-J.Harris10-D.Odeyingbo).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 27
(8:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 22 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(8:16 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 10-G.Schoenwald.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25
(8:07 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 25
(8:07 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - UK 25
(7:58 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal to VAN 34 for 9 yards (22-C.Oats4-J.Paschal).
Punt
4 & 1 - UK 34
(7:14 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 41 yards from VAN 34 to KEN 25 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.

VANDY Commodores
- Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(7:06 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 28 for 3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo91-D.Birchmeier).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 28
(6:29 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley7-D.Moore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(5:53 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for no gain (7-D.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 37
(5:09 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 41 for 4 yards (17-F.Afemui48-A.Mintze).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 41
(4:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 49 for 8 yards (16-B.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49
(3:42 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 46 for 5 yards (21-K.Hebert10-D.Odeyingbo).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 46
(2:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 37 for 9 yards (21-K.Hebert).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(2:16 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 34 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 34
(1:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 34
(1:26 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to VAN 25 for 9 yards (7-D.Moore).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(1:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 19 for 6 yards (21-K.Hebert31-C.Watkins).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 19
(0:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to VAN 14 for 5 yards (11-J.Harris).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 14
(0:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(0:11 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 27 for 2 yards (91-C.Taylor90-T.Carter).

VANDY Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 36 for 11 yards (13-B.Harris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 45 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 45
(13:48 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 49 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore10-D.Odeyingbo).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49
(13:10 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 42 for 9 yards (13-B.Harris).
+40 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 42
(12:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to VAN 2 for 40 yards (3-T.Daley).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - VANDY 2
(11:59 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 72 yards, 6:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(11:54 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker3-J.Griffin).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - UK 34
(11:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 41 for 7 yards (3-J.Griffin).
Int
1 & 10 - UK 41
(10:50 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-Y.Corker at KEN 28. 29-Y.Corker to KEN 28 for no gain.

VANDY Commodores
- Downs (10 plays, 36 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 28
(10:43 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 30 for 2 yards (56-B.Maddox7-D.Moore).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 30
(10:06 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 36 for 6 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 36
(9:36 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 45 for 9 yards (56-B.Maddox17-F.Afemui).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(8:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 47 for 8 yards (90-C.Tidd17-F.Afemui). Penalty on KEN 88-K.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 45. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 20 - VANDY 35
(8:28 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner to KEN 31 for -4 yards (20-T.Douglas).
Sack
2 & 24 - VANDY 31
(7:45 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at KEN 29 for -2 yards (7-D.Moore90-C.Tidd).
+28 YD
3 & 26 - VANDY 29
(7:03 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to VAN 43 for 28 yards (20-T.Douglas23-J.Mahoney).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 43
(6:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 30 for 13 yards (31-C.Watkins13-B.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30
(5:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to VAN 29 for 1 yard (17-F.Afemui48-A.Mintze). Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 29.
+6 YD
1 & 19 - VANDY 39
(5:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 33 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 33
(4:21 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 27 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley).
+27 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 27
(3:58 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(3:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good. Team penalty on KEN False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 7. No Play.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.

UK Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(3:51 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 36 for 11 yards (15-J.Wright).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36
(3:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 48 for 12 yards (27-C.Dort).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 48
(2:47 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 48 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright). Penalty on KEN 15-J.Wright Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 48. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - UK 47
(2:21 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 46 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 46
(1:42 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 43 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis50-M.McCall).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UK 43
(1:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 41 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 41
(0:21 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UK 41
(0:16 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to KEN 39 for 2 yards (45-J.Weaver).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 39
(15:00 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
No Gain
4 & 8 - UK 39
(14:55 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.

VANDY Commodores
- Downs (14 plays, 58 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39
(14:48 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 40 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 40
(14:11 - 4th) 12-S.Smith complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to VAN 49 for 11 yards (7-D.Moore15-E.Hamilton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49
(13:37 - 4th) 12-S.Smith complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to VAN 44 for 5 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 44
(12:58 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 37 for 7 yards (41-E.McAllister).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(12:43 - 4th) 12-S.Smith sacked at VAN 46 for -9 yards FUMBLES. 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 46 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 19 - VANDY 46
(12:07 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 37 for 9 yards (41-E.McAllister).
No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 37
(11:19 - 4th) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
No Gain
4 & 10 - VANDY 37
(11:12 - 4th) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Alexander.

UK Wildcats
- Punt (11 plays, 29 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37
(11:05 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for -3 yards (55-D.Hawkins).
Penalty
2 & 13 - UK 34
(10:40 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 63-G.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 34. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 18 - UK 29
(10:24 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 39 for 10 yards (32-J.Brown).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UK 39
(9:58 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 46 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - UK 46
(9:10 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 49 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49
(8:48 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 43 for 6 yards (45-J.Weaver).
+22 YD
2 & 4 - UK 43
(8:33 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to KEN 21 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21
(8:25 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 19 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 19
(8:12 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - UK 19
(8:08 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to KEN 9 for 10 yards (32-J.Brown).
-1 YD
1 & 9 - UK 9
(7:50 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to KEN 10 for -1 yard (45-J.Weaver).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 10
(7:02 - 4th) 6-R.Neal to KEN 9 for 1 yard (45-J.Weaver44-J.Davis).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - UK 9
(6:18 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to KEN 5 for 4 yards (45-J.Weaver).
No Gain
4 & 5 - UK 5
(5:49 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to KEN 5 for no gain (42-M.Bembry44-J.Davis).

VANDY Commodores
- Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 5
(5:39 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 7 for 2 yards (56-B.Maddox).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 7
(5:07 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 9 for 2 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 9
(4:23 - 4th) 17-W.Wood complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to KEN 16 for 7 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 16
(4:15 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 10-D.Odeyingbo Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KEN 16. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31
(4:08 - 4th) 17-W.Wood to KEN 39 for 8 yards. Penalty on VAN 56-B.Maddox Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46
(3:46 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 47 for -1 yard (94-R.Reitmaier).
Penalty
2 & 11 - VANDY 47
(3:11 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to VAN 46 for 1 yard. Penalty on KEN 76-J.Pope Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 47. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 21 - VANDY 43
(2:46 - 4th) 17-W.Wood complete to 84-M.Alexander. 84-M.Alexander to VAN 46 for 11 yards (3-T.Daley). Penalty on KEN 78-N.Lewis Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at KEN 43. No Play.
-3 YD
2 & 26 - VANDY 38
(2:39 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 35 for -3 yards (94-R.Reitmaier).
Penalty
3 & 29 - VANDY 35
(1:51 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 66-N.Watkins False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 34 - VANDY 30
(1:50 - 4th) 17-W.Wood to KEN 34 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji).
Punt
4 & 30 - VANDY 34
(1:13 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 35 yards from KEN 34 out of bounds at the VAN 31.

UK Wildcats
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31
(1:03 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 35 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UK 35
(0:43 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan. Penalty on KEN 44-J.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 50
(0:36 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 50
(0:29 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 50
(0:25 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
No Gain
4 & 10 - UK 50
(0:18 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.

VANDY Commodores

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 50
(0:12 - 4th) 17-W.Wood kneels at KEN 49 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:51
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 3:58
24-C.Rodriguez runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
06:52
pos
37
14
Point After TD 11:54
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 11:59
1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
03:06
pos
30
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 0:19
1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:55
pos
23
14
Point After TD 8:07
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 8:16
24-C.Rodriguez runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
82
yds
04:20
pos
16
14
Point After TD 14:14
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 14:20
20-K.Smoke runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
90
yds
04:35
pos
9
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:36
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 4:53
10-A.Rose to VAN 33 FUMBLES (28-A.George). 28-A.George runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
42
yds
00:28
pos
3
13
Point After TD 5:21
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:30
5-K.Vaughn runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
04:27
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:53
12-C.Poore 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
30
yds
02:43
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 13
Rushing 22 6
Passing 6 5
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 8-11 2-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 527 198
Total Plays 72 49
Avg Gain 7.3 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 401 108
Rush Attempts 57 25
Avg Rush Yards 7.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 126 90
Comp. - Att. 11-15 11-24
Yards Per Pass 8.4 3.8
Penalties - Yards 11-91 5-42
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-35.0 3-38.7
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 5-5 32114038
Vanderbilt 2-8 1400014
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, Tennessee
 126 PASS YDS 90
401 RUSH YDS 108
527 TOTAL YDS 198
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 104 1 0 200.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 104 1 0 200.4
L. Bowden Jr. 8/10 104 1 0
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 0 83.6
S. Smith 2/4 16 0 0
W. Wood 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
W. Wood 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 129 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 129 2
C. Rodriguez Jr. 15 129 2 27
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
L. Bowden Jr. 17 110 1 17
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 95 1
K. Smoke 15 95 1 21
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 67 0
A. Rose 4 67 0 49
W. Wood 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
W. Wood 2 12 0 8
T. Tisdale 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Tisdale 1 -3 0 -3
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
S. Smith 2 -8 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
C. Thomas Jr. 2 45 0 40
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
K. Smoke 1 28 0 28
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
J. Ali 3 27 1 14
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
B. Oliver 2 18 0 11
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Upshaw 1 8 0 8
A. Hayes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Hayes 1 5 0 5
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Dailey Jr. 0 0 0 0
M. Alexander 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Alexander 0 0 0 0
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Wagner 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Weaver 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Weaver 5-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 5-2 0.0 0
D. Square 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Square 4-0 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
Y. Corker 2-0 0.0 1
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Daniel 1-1 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dort Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Mosely 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Mosely 1-0 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bembry 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bembry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hawkins 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Paschal 0-1 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
C. Poore 1/1 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
M. Duffy 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 74 0 1 74.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 74 0 1 74.8
R. Neal 10/19 74 0 1
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
C. Johnson 1/1 16 0 0
A. Walters 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Walters 0/4 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
K. Vaughn 12 58 1 12
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
K. Brooks 6 30 0 13
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
K. Lipscomb 1 22 0 22
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
R. Neal 4 14 0 9
M. Pryor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pryor 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
B. Bresnahan 2 32 0 22
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
C. Johnson 2 21 0 11
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Neal 1 16 0 16
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
K. Lipscomb 4 12 0 6
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Vaughn 2 9 0 7
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pinkney 0 0 0 0
M. Pryor 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pryor 0 0 0 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 0 0 0 0
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Brooks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.5
D. Moore 8-4 0.5 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
F. Afemui 4-1 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Daley 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Hebert 4-0 0.0 0
T. Douglas 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Douglas 3-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Watkins 3-2 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 3-3 0.0 0
J. Harris 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Reitmaier 3-0 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Worship 3-0 0.0 0
B. Maddox 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Maddox 3-0 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. McAllister 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 2-1 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Mintze 2-2 0.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. George 1-0 0.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hamilton 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Hamilton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 1-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
An. Orji 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sands 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sands 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Tidd 0-1 0.5 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
R. Guay 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 1
H. Smith 3 38.7 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 VANDY 44 2:43 4 30 FG
5:21 UK 25 0:28 2 42 TD
4:36 UK 25 4:35 14 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 UK 18 4:20 9 82 TD
7:06 UK 25 6:55 13 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 3:06 5 66 TD
10:43 UK 28 6:52 12 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 UK 39 3:36 8 24 Downs
5:39 UK 5 4:26 11 29 Punt
0:12 UK 50 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 25 2:13 4 -14 Punt
9:48 VANDY 25 4:27 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 VANDY 25 1:38 4 15 Punt
8:07 VANDY 25 0:53 3 9 Punt
0:11 VANDY 25 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 VANDY 25 1:04 3 3 INT
3:51 VANDY 25 3:35 10 36 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 VANDY 37 5:16 14 58 Downs
1:03 VANDY 31 0:45 6 19 Downs
