No. 14 Michigan, behind Patterson, rips Michigan State 44-10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson had his best game at Michigan, picking apart a wounded rival to the left, right over the middle and deep.
Patterson threw for 384 yards - his highest total since he played for Mississippi - and four touchdowns to lead the 14th-ranked Wolverines to a 44-10 rout over Michigan State on Saturday.
''This one is special,'' Patterson said. ''I'm proud of be part of this team and part of a dominating win like that.''
The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2, No. 15 CFP) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and finished with their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002.
Showing no mercy up nearly four touchdowns late in the game, Patterson threw on third-and-2 and connected with Cornelius Johnson for a 39-yard score.
Johnson fooled the defense by looking as if he was going to block before he broke down field and got wide open.
''That play was designed,'' Patterson said.
The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible after unraveling this season with a five-game losing streak.
''As soon as we roll over, I said this a few weeks ago, it can be a lot worse than this. A lot worse,'' linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. ''We've just got to keep fighting and show we're tough, and we're not going to quit.''
Michigan State got off to a solid start, leading 7-0 after the first quarter on Brian Lewerke's 1-yard pass to Max Rosenthal.
The offensively challenged Spartans did little with the ball and simply couldn't stop Michigan in the air.
''The plan wasn't to pass the game all game, but our guys were getting into open space and making plays,'' Patterson said.
Patterson completed 24 of 33 passes, but deflected credit to his teammates on offense.
''O Line did a heck of a job giving me time and receivers found open space,'' he said.
The senior quarterback threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter; an 18-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a score in the third; a 22-yard TD pass to Nico Collins in the fourth and the TD pass to Johnson with 2:33 left.
''I call that a whale of a game,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Ronnie Bell had nine catches for a career-high 150 yards for the Wolverines, who haven't lost at home since closing the 2017 season with a loss to rival Ohio State.
''There was just something special in the way shea was throwing the football,'' Bell said.
Michigan finished with 467 yards of offense - gaining 7 yards per play - and punted only on the opening possession of the game.
''Ridiculous,'' Michigan State defensive lineman Raequan Williams said. ''That's not `Spartan Dawg' defense.''
Lewerke was 17 of 30 for 166 yards with a TD and two interceptions on poorly thrown passes. Elijah Collins was limited to 27 yards rushing on 12 carries a week after running for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a collapsing loss to Illinois.
''We played our best ball,'' said Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who blocked a punt.
Michigan State had won eight of 11 in the rivalry and two straight at the Big House. The Wolverines have now won two in a row in the series for the first time since winning six consecutive from 2002-2007.
''I don't like losing to these guys,'' coach Mark Dantonio said. ''Don't like losing - period.''
Simmons said he chose his college because of Dantonio and he has not lost faith in him.
''I still believe in this program,'' Simmons said. ''I still love every single person within this program.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan may move up a little in The Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff standings.
FLAG DAY
The officials tried to keep the emotionally charged game in check, throwing a lot of flags in an attempt to rein in players on both sides. Michigan had nine penalties for 91 yards. Michigan State was flagged seven times for 93 yards and Jacub Panasiuk was ejected in the second half after being called for roughing the passer.
''It was chippy during the games with words being said,'' Hudson said. ''I feel like the refs did a good job of calming both teams down.''
UP NEXT
Michigan State: At Rutgers.
Michigan: At Indiana.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 62 yards from MSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 16 for 13 yards (31-E.Warinner).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 16(14:56 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 9 for -7 yards (99-R.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - MICH 9(14:21 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 17 for 8 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MICH 17(13:43 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 7-T.Black False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 17. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - MICH 12(13:27 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 28 for 16 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(13:02 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 28(12:58 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 33 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICH 33(12:23 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICH 33(12:18 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from MICH 33. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 20 for no gain (30-D.Hill).
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(12:09 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 23 for 3 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 23(11:34 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 27 FUMBLES. 34-A.Williams to MSU 27 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 27(10:54 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson. Penalty on MICH 30-D.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 27. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(10:45 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 50 for 8 yards (14-J.Metellus29-J.Glasgow).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 50(10:18 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 2-C.Kemp Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(10:07 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MICH 42 for 3 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 42(9:23 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MICH 38 for 4 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 38(8:45 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at MICH 42 for -4 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICHST 42(7:59 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 28 yards from MICH 42 Downed at the MICH 14.
MICH
Wolverines
- Downs (7 plays, 46 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 14(7:48 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 17 for 3 yards (17-T.Thompson34-A.Simmons).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 17(7:17 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MICH 32 for 15 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(6:54 - 1st) 15-G.Jackson to MSU 47 for 21 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(6:27 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 47(6:24 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 40 for 7 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MICH 40(5:43 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MICH 40(5:38 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (10 plays, 88 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(5:35 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 40(5:30 - 1st) 26-B.Wright to MSU 41 for 1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 41(4:52 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MICH 46 for 13 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(4:26 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Long.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 46(4:21 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MICH 43 for 3 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 43(3:37 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MICH 37 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 37(2:53 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MICH 30 for 7 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(2:16 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(2:16 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MICH 1 for 29 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MICHST 1(1:52 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 49-M.Rosenthal. 49-M.Rosenthal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:48 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 50 yards from MSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 32 for 17 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(1:40 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 34 for 2 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 34(1:09 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 49 for 15 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(0:47 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MSU 44 for 7 yards (6-D.Dowell). Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 44.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(0:33 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MSU 21 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 21(0:11 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 3 for 18 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - MICH 3(15:00 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 1 for 2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk3-X.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 1(14:32 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:32 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (11 plays, 26 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:29 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for -1 yard (50-M.Dwumfour).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 24(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 16 yards enforced at MSU 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(13:56 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 43 for 3 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 43(13:24 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MICH 37 for 20 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(13:10 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 7-C.White Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MICH 37. Penalty on MSU 62-L.Campbell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 48.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(12:45 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 35 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 35(12:26 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 38 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson7-K.Hudson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 38(11:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MSU 48 for 10 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(11:23 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 49 for 1 yard (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 49(10:50 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MICH 49 for 2 yards (4-M.Danna44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 49(10:12 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICHST 49(10:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 47 yards from MICH 49 Downed at the MICH 2.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (13 plays, 98 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 2(9:57 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 5 for 3 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICH 5(9:26 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICH 5(9:22 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 13 for 8 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 13(8:52 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 16 for 3 yards (72-M.Panasiuk45-N.Harvey).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 16(8:21 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 31 for 15 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 31(7:54 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 49 for 18 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(7:18 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 42 for 9 yards (6-D.Dowell3-X.Henderson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 42(6:42 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 28 for 14 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(6:17 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MSU 22 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 22(5:40 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 17 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(5:10 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 17. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - MICH 2(5:05 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MSU 5 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 5(4:22 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:18 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 56 yards from MICH 35. 34-A.Williams to MSU 19 for 10 yards (30-T.Cochran).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:11 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 20 for 1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 20(3:37 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Seybert.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 20(3:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MICHST 20(3:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 40 yards from MSU 20 out of bounds at the MICH 40.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (6 plays, 50 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(3:21 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles to MICH 40 for no gain (99-R.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 40(2:50 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 47 for 7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 47(2:19 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 11 for 42 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 11(1:47 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 10 for 1 yard (93-N.Jones48-K.Willekes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICH 10(1:01 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MSU 10 for no gain (48-K.Willekes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICH 10(0:24 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MICH 10(0:19 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett. Penalty on MICH 1-A.Thomas Holding declined. Team penalty on MICH Pass interference declined. Penalty on MICH 19-K.Paye Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MSU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(14:52 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 40(14:46 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 40 for no gain (14-J.Metellus).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 40(14:06 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-A.Thomas at MICH 40. 1-A.Thomas to MICH 43 for 3 yards (2-J.Barnett).
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(13:59 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon to MSU 38 for 19 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(13:32 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 38(13:25 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 18 for 20 yards (29-S.Brown45-N.Harvey).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 18(12:50 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:40 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (13 plays, 59 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:40 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(12:40 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(12:35 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 29 for 4 yards (19-K.Paye97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(12:11 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 34 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 34(11:35 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 37 for 3 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(11:02 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 40 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 40(10:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Barnett to MSU 50 for 10 yards (29-J.Glasgow7-K.Hudson).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:53 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MICH 30 for 20 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(9:35 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MICH 31 for -1 yard (1-A.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 31(9:02 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MICH 23 for 8 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 23(8:31 - 3rd) Team penalty on MICH 12 players 5 yards enforced at MICH 23. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(8:12 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MICH 17 for 1 yard (1-A.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 17(7:32 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MICH 16 for 1 yard (29-J.Glasgow).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 16(6:52 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Gillison.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 16(6:47 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (10 plays, 34 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 62 yards from MSU 35 out of bounds at the MICH 3.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(6:43 - 3rd) 15-G.Jackson to MICH 46 for 11 yards (34-A.Simmons48-K.Willekes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(6:16 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 49 for 3 yards (17-T.Thompson29-S.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 49(5:46 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 50 for 1 yard (72-M.Panasiuk17-T.Thompson).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 50(5:07 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MSU 23 for 27 yards. Penalty on MICH 7-T.Black Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 23.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(4:50 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 49 for -13 yards. Penalty on MICH 2-S.Patterson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MICH 49.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - MICH 49(4:35 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 13-T.Wilson. 13-T.Wilson to MSU 48 for 3 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 20 - MICH 48(3:58 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon to MSU 21 for 27 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 21(3:34 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 21(3:29 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MSU 19 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams17-T.Thompson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MICH 19(2:49 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MSU 31 for -12 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - MICH 31(2:19 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MSU 25 fair catch by 97-M.Hansen.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:13 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for 11 yards (24-L.Hill29-J.Glasgow).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:37 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 43 for 7 yards (15-C.Hinton7-K.Hudson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 43(1:00 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 44 for 1 yard (19-K.Paye).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 44(0:16 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 45 for 1 yard (29-J.Glasgow2-C.Kemp).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 45(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 40(15:00 - 4th) punts 0 yards from MSU 40 blocked by 7-K.Hudson. 5-J.Hartbarger to MSU 22 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (1 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(14:52 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:46 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:46 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 47 for 22 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(14:22 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-L.Hill at MSU 49. 24-L.Hill to MSU 44 for 5 yards.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(14:14 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 31 for 15 yards (29-S.Brown). Penalty on MSU 96-J.Panasiuk Roughing the passer offsetting. Penalty on MICH 4-N.Collins Illegal low block offsetting.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(14:05 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MSU 43 for 1 yard (17-T.Thompson72-M.Panasiuk).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 43(13:25 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to MSU 35 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 35(13:00 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MSU 33 for 2 yards (91-J.Camper17-T.Thompson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(12:20 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MSU 21 for 12 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 21(11:40 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MSU 32 for -11 yards FUMBLES (41-C.Willekes). 73-J.Mayfield to MSU 32 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - MICH 32(11:15 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MSU 30 for 2 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 19 - MICH 30(10:32 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - MICH 30(10:32 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MSU 15 for 15 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MICH 15(10:26 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:12 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 29 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(9:43 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 36 for 7 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:02 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:53 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Long.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:47 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:41 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 35 yards from MSU 36. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MSU 21 FUMBLES (6-D.Dowell). 34-A.Williams to MSU 21 for no gain. Team penalty on MICH Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 21.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:21 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at MSU 29 for -7 yards (29-J.Glasgow2-C.Kemp).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - MICHST 29(7:37 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 36 for 7 yards (31-V.Gray).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 36(7:01 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 41 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 41(6:16 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 41 yards from MSU 41. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 26 for 8 yards (21-C.Kline).
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(6:05 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 28 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 28(5:23 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 33 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 33(4:43 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 38 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(4:37 - 4th) Penalty on MSU 72-M.Panasiuk Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MICH 38. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(4:13 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MSU 38 for 9 yards (34-A.Simmons86-D.Beesley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 38(3:28 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MSU 39 for -1 yard (39-A.Thomas).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 39(2:42 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:33 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:33 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 61 yards from MICH 35. 9-D.Long to MSU 27 for 23 yards (13-C.Thomas). Penalty on MSU 21-C.Kline Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at MSU 27.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(2:28 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 15 for 1 yard (6-J.Uche).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 15(2:00 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at MSU 4 for -11 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - MICHST 4(1:12 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 4 for no gain (1-A.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - MICHST 4(0:24 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 49 yards from MSU 4 out of bounds at the MICH 47.
MICH
Wolverines
- End of Game (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(0:17 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson kneels at MICH 44 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|437
|Total Plays
|60
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|83
|Rush Attempts
|30
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|149
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-93
|9-91
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|33
|115
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-76
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|17/30
|166
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|12
|27
|0
|4
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|13
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|3
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|6
|78
|0
|29
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|3
|32
|0
|20
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Rosenthal 49 FB
|M. Rosenthal
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 9 S
|D. Long
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 41 LB
|C. Willekes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 39 RB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DL
|D. Beesley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|6
|40.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|2
|16.5
|23
|0
|
D. Long 9 S
|D. Long
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|24/33
|384
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|32
|0
|21
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|7
|30
|0
|14
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|10
|26
|0
|9
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|6
|13
|1
|7
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|8
|-15
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|9
|150
|0
|42
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|48
|1
|18
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|46
|0
|27
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|45
|1
|22
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|3/3
|49
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|29.0
|50
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
